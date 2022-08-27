International Day Against Nuclear Tests: History and Meaning

BOSTON — The preseason is over for the Patriots, ending in a 23-6 loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. The next time the Patriots play a football game, it will count.

It’s a bit concerning considering that the team didn’t look very good during the pre-season. Friday night’s final was no exception, as the first-team offense struggled to prepare ahead of facing the Dolphins in Miami on Sept. 11.

The Patriots don’t really look ready for games that matter. They now have two weeks to prepare it. But before moving on to Miami, here are some takeaways from New England’s preseason finale.

The offense still doesn’t look good

Mac Jones and the offensive starters got four practices Friday night, and all they put together was a basket. They had two three outs and another drive ended with a terrible interception by Jones. After converting a fourth-and-3 and roaming the field on their last possession, they had a touchdown taken off the board due to an OPI from DeVante Parker.

There were also questionable play calls, with Jones going for a deep pass to Parker on a third and a 3. They couldn’t connect, but the offense stayed on the court and Jones threw a dart at Kendrick Bourne on fourth down to keep the drive alive.

Jones was frustrated on the sideline and didn’t look comfortable there, even when the offensive line gave him time to do his thing.

The offense as a whole doesn’t look ready for the regular season. The starters had seven series in the preseason, and only one of them ended with a touchdown. Four of those drives ended in a three-and-out.

The offense has a lot of work to do before Week 1 in Miami.

Ty Montgomery’s injury is worrying

Montgomery was expected to play an important role in offense, giving Jones a versatile threat out of the backfield. But the veteran had to be sent off the pitch after injuring his ankle in the first half and didn’t return.

If Montgomery runs out of time to start the season, Rhamondre Stevenson could be in line to catch passes out of the backfield, with JJ Taylor another candidate if he makes the roster.

Problems along the offensive line

On the first running play of the game, the line gave Stevenson nothing to work with and he was brought down for a loss of four yards. Stevenson has picked up just 22 yards on his five carries as the line continues to struggle with the new running pattern.

The line gave Jones time to do his thing on occasion, but the quarterback was sacked twice and hit four times on the night.

Michael Onwenu was also hit with a strike to start the second practice, forcing the offense to face a first-and-20. The starting offensive line was there for four series, and the Patriots offense couldn’t. do much.

The defense was set on fire during the first drive from Las Vegas

Friday night started off as a “Jarrett Stidham Revenge Game” as the Raiders QB torched the Patriots starters for 72 yards in Vegas’ first drive. Ja’Whaun Bentley missed a tackle to let DJ Turner go for a 14-yard pickup, and the midfield was wide open as Jesper Horsted broke free for a 30-yard reception. The Raiders were in the red zone after just three games.

Las Vegas had to settle for a field goal after Kyle Dugger – who bit hard on Stidham’s false play when finishing off Horsted – offered a huge run in third-and-second. But what we saw of the starting defense wasn’t all that uplifting.

Matt Judon is still Matt Judon

At least Matt Judon remains a beast. He crushed Chase Garbers on the final play of the first quarter to force an incompleteness and a Raiders three-and-out. It was a welcome sight after Las Vegas scored on each of its first two possessions.

Bourne makes his debut

It’s been a strange summer for Kendrick Bourne. He didn’t play last week against the Panthers after getting the boot from joint practice to fight, and finally made his preseason debut on Friday night.

He caught just two passes for 16 yards, but one of his catches came on a nice fourth down route to keep the drive alive for New England. It was good to see the Jones-Bourne connection that shone for long stretches last season.

Penalties cost Patriots points

It will drive Bill Belichick crazy, even in preseason. A DeVante Paker OPI took a touchdown on the board in the first half, and a catch from Jalen Wydermyer cost the Patriots another touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots had to settle for field goals on both drives, with red zone penalties costing them eight points on the night.

Jack Jones has a nose for the ball

The rookie is a rocket and made some great plays in the second half. Early in the third quarter, he delivered a pop that knocked the ball out of Austin Walters’ hands on third down.

Jack Jones just hit the RB in the flat to force a fumble pic.twitter.com/hn0RVrstJz — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) August 27, 2022

He also had two great pass breakups in the third quarter. Jones has shown great closing speed throughout the summer and it looks like he could become a playmaker in the secondary. He’s taking a lot of chances there, but he’ll have plenty of chances to make plays as a rookie.

Marcus Jones too

The other other Jones in the defensive backfield also had a good play, as Marcus Jones hit a touchdown away from Keelan Cole jumping his oblique route into the end zone in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders scored in the next game, but it’s always nice to see rookies making plays there.

Nice Run by the Rook

Continuing that trend, rookie running back Kevin Harris broke up a nice 33-yard run on his first rush of the night, bringing the Patriots to the Las Vegas 3-yard line.

Here’s that 33-yard run by Kevin Harris on his first carry of the night. Breaking tackles like his 2020 season when he led the SEC in rushing pic.twitter.com/GXLEnDtAe3 — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) August 27, 2022

Harris found some good rhythm and made some good moves on his way to 44 yards on four carries. However, he managed his last race of the evening with less than two minutes to play.

Zappe was picked by a former Patriots wide receiver

Does it scream last game of preseason, or does it scream last game of preseason?

Bailey Zappe forced a throw with the defense in his face, and he fell into the arms of Isaiah Zuber on the field. It would have been a good thing a few years ago, but Zuber is now a receiver (and apparently a defensive back) for the Raiders.

Jennings continues to apply pressure

We will end on a positive note, and that is the continued pressure from Anfernee Jennings. He hasn’t just locked down a spot on the roster, but could be a massive presence in the middle of the defense.