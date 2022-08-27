Finance
Kampala – The City On Seven Hills
Located in South central Uganda, Kampala is the capital city of Uganda situated on seven hills and it is referred to as the greenest City in Africa. The Capital and administrative city of Uganda Kampala gets its enchanted name from Kasozi K’impala that is interpreted as “the hills of the antelopes”. Standing on one of the seven hills of Kampala gives you a Splendid view of the evergreen hills mixed with green ironed roofs, red tiled villas, tall modern buildings and bungalows that are surrounded by a lush countryside and of course the Nearby Lake Victoria. Kampala is a lively up-to-date conurbation decorated with amazing gardens, and parks that provide a multihued oasis in the midst of the urban landscape for the citizens and visitors to be amazed about. The accommodations range from Fives star hotels to campsites accommodating people of all budgets.
Where to spend a night in Kampala should not worry you on your visit to Kampala. There are many places that you should miss on your visit to Kampala of which some are mentioned below.
The Kasubi tombs.
Also a world heritage site the Kasubi tombs is known to be a master piece of the Buganda cultural tradition in Buganda with one of the larges huts/Banda in the world. Four royal tombs now lie within the “Muzibu Azaala Mpanga” (meaning “A tough one brings forth powerful ones”), the main building, which is circular and surmounted by a dome and the main palace. The tombs are the major spiritual centre of the Baganda and its one of the most active places in the whole of the Buganda kingdom. It is located in Kampala a 10 minutes drive from the city centre.
Uganda Museum:
This is a display of Uganda’s cultural heritage where one is able to see ethnological and natural-historical exhibitions. It is a scenic reminder of splendid past of the country with a collection of musical instruments, photos, pictures, materials of the past. The museum contains lost of materials starting from pre-colonial time. A visit to the museum usually gives tourists a clear picture of the past.
The Bahai Temple
Supported by Nine big pillars and 27 smaller the Bahai Temple a place of worship is found only in Uganda on the African continent. There is one temple on each continent. Known to have been built 40 years ago the temple is located on Kikaya hill 4 miles from Kampala on Gayaza Road. An afternoon visit to the area give you a spiritual feeling of this area as you ride along a dusty road up the hill to reach the temple. While at the temple you get picturesque sceneries of some of Kampala’s hills. Viewed 3 km away the Kikaya hill gives an amazing view of the only Bahai on the African continent blended with beautiful flowers gives a scenic view filled with peace, joy and harmony. The tranquility of the area always draws people from allover the world to come spend an afternoon picnic in the green grasses of the Temple.
Uganda Martyrs shrine
Built in remembrance of the Ugandans who were massacred because of joining Christianity in the reign of King Mwanga, Uganda martyrs shrine is located 20 minutes away from the capital Kampala in Namugongo. The shrine was built in remembrance of the 22 Ugandans who were burnt to ash because of converting to Christianity. Visiting this site takes you back in history bringing back that modern history in your eyesight. You will be given an informative walk around the area and also check out the church that was built in commemoration of these people who lost their lives for the strength of the Christian religion in Uganda today.
Ndere centre,
This is another upcoming place that is unique and architectural feature combining imaginative creativity and developing local culture to precedent heights. The centre is built on a 9 acre virgin gently sloping land with local and international trees. The centre has a rare architecture that is a great place where African forms, colors and materials embrace modernity in a super harmony. The centre has well flowered walk ways you can walk along the peaceful and serene centre. The centre also entertains people on Sundays in some of the cultural dances of the country. This is splendid a performance that is not worth missing where you see how young ladies dance with over 10 pots on their heads its Awesome.
Why a Great Storefront Is Vital to Your Company’s Bottom Line
Great commercial real estate can be hard to find, but rest assured it is well worth the wait. Retail real estate that is well set up, in a favorable location, and affordable can drastically increase your store’s bottom line. The more profitable your company is, the better it is for not only yourself, but also your employees and the local economy.
“Well Set Up” Storefront
A well set up storefront is one which is clean and well organized. It should be large enough for the wares you plan on selling, or (alternatively) offer enough office space for those you plan to employee. Stores which are crowded or dirty are instantly off-putting to potential customers, and they will often leave without purchasing anything – sometimes even if they really need it.
A good display in the front window, which shows the best of your merchandise or relevant materials pertaining to your services, will help to draw customers in. It also helps to keep the area well-lit and inviting. The exception to this rule may be when less light appeals better to your target demographic, like Hot Topic stores.
Favorable Location
Commercial real estate which is in a favorable location can be even harder to find than one which offers your company enough room to do business. Patience is key here, however, because there is nothing more important than location. You may have the best products in the world, but it will not matter a bit if nobody can see them.
The best location will be one which is centralized to your target audience. It should be located near a well-traveled road, or in a shopping center which sees a lot of patronage. For your convenience, it helps if the store is not too far from where you live. Keeping traveling distance to within an hour will make the building more accessible for you.
Affordable
What is considered affordable for your company will depend on your unique situation. As a rule, however, you want the mortgage or rent on your retail real estate to be as far below your potential income as possible. The higher your building costs, the less profit your company will end up making. If you can purchase or rent a property for less than fifty percent of your overall projected income, you’ve done well.
When making your calculations, be sure you have taken into consideration other business expenses, such as materials, products, pay roll, and utilities. If these, added with the possible store cost, are more than 80% of your projected income, than you will not be turning any substantial profit. Without a substantial profit, your company will be unable to succeed.
Finding the perfect commercial real estate for your company can take a lot of time, patience, and energy, but it is undoubtedly worth it. The potential to make a higher profit yield is crucial to success, and a great storefront will allow your company just that. Simply remember you need a well set up storefront in a favorable location, which is affordable for your unique financial situation.
The Healing Power of Water As a Sinus Infection Home Remedy
We can discover many potent sinus infection home remedy when we know how to make use of nature which is water, air, sunlight, climate and earth.
In this article, I would like to write on how we can use water as a healing agent in treating your sinus infection. Water is the elixir of life and there are many ways to use water’s cleansing and rejuvenating powers to improve our health and vitality.
1. Hot arm bath
Immerse one arm at a time into a tub of water which gets progressively hotter to increase the beneficial effects. Add a few drops of essential oils and be more creative when using them like when you want to treat your cough or colds, use eucalyptus, for sinus, use basil, for shortness of breath, use lavender or mix these oils as they are commonly used to treat health problems related to the respiratory system.
This hydrotherapeutic treatment is a very effective sinus infection home remedy as it not only can relieve your infection but can also bring down blood pressure and helps you to relax and be able to sleep better.
2. Hot and Cold water full bath
This treatment is very effective at reducing congestion, opening the sinus area and helps to liquefy thick mucus that is building up in your sinus cavity.
Cold water has a stimulating effect, constricting the blood vessels and inhibiting biochemical reactions that cause the inflammation. Warm or hot water dilates the blood vessels, increasing the flow of blood to the skin and reducing blood pressure and to have a more relaxing effect, try adding a few drops of peppermint, menthol or thyme.
It is recommended to take cold baths in the morning on waking up and hot baths at night before going to sleep and not to take a bath immediately after a meal, wait for at least 2 hours. When there is slight reddening of the skin or a feeling of intense cold or heat indicates that it is time to finish the bath.
3. Foot baths at alternate temperatures
This simple foot bath therapy is an extremely useful sinus infection home remedy as it can stimulate circulation in the veins and arteries and as such extremely effective to combat sinus headaches as it clears the congestion of blood accumulated in the head, thus relieving your head tensions. Put both feet in a basin of hot water first then in the cold and repeat this cycle for three to five times. Once when you have finished this therapy, rub your feet and put on your socks and go to bed.
4. Moist Heat
Taking a warm shower is a very simple, cheap and yet very effective sinus infection home remedy to relieve your sinus pain but will also help to increase drainage and blood flow to your sinus area. When you inhale the steam during the warm shower, helps to clear and thin the mucus in your sinuses.
Water helps to keep our respiratory system hydrated which prevents a build-up of thick mucus in your sinus cavity. Some experts believe that dehydration underlies many health problems as water helps to flush out toxins to keep our cells and organs healthy. It is recommended to drink at least 2-3 liters of fresh water a day but coffee, tea or alcoholic drinks are not included as they are dehydrating.
Diosmin for Circulation & Vein Benefits
Believe it or not, there is a natural ingredient from Europe that can help change the way your legs feel and the way you feel about the circulation in your legs. Whether we realize it or not, the circulation in our legs can have a huge influence on how we feel and what we do everyday and perhaps even more so every evening. The comfort level of our legs, or better said, their discomfort level at the end of the day can adversely affect our social life and fitness activities – not to mention adversely affecting our sleep. If our legs felt better perhaps we would find it easier to do the things we’d love to do, but find it so difficult to muster the motivation. As if the way our legs can feel at the end of day isn’t challenging enough, the changes in the circulation in our legs as we age can seem even more hopeless and discouraging. Now add to that the seeming conspiracy among fashion designers to have us exposing even larger portions of our aging legs and we have a problem that over 80 million Americans with varicose veins understand all too well. (1).
Unfortunately, about half of all American women will develop varicose or spider veins at some point in their lives (2). Not only are they unsightly, these leg problems can also cause significant discomfort. Typically, varicose veins are characterized by bulging, blue, sometimes painful and inflamed veins that appear primarily in the calves and thighs. Spider veins, on the other hand, show up as a web of fine lines that can make your legs look like a road map.
While age and heredity play a role in the development of varicose and spider veins, weight gain, pregnancy, menopause and the use of hormone replacement therapy can also trigger these vein problems. Making matters worse, chronic inactivity, standing for long periods of time or habitually crossing your legs can make you more prone to injured veins (2).
Conventional treatments include surgical stripping, injecting the veins with a chemical irritant or zapping them with lasers. While these approaches can remove existing varicose or spider veins, they will not prevent new ones from developing, since these high-tech treatments do not address the underlying problem of poor circulation. Worse yet, these procedures can also cause infection, scarring, nerve damage and pain (26). If these radical treatments are not an option for you, you’ll be happy to hear that there is a natural approach that not only improves the appearance of these ropy, bulging veins, it also fosters leg health to prevent future problems.
Veins Explained
To understand how varicose veins develop, you need to know a little bit about how blood moves through the body. Essentially, there are two types of major circulatory vessels in the body: the arteries, which channel blood from the heart to the extremities, and the veins, which bring blood from the extremities back to the heart. Of all the veins in your body, leg veins work the hardest to carry blood back to the heart. To accomplish this difficult task, your legs are equipped with specially designed one-way valves that keep the blood moving in the right direction. As efficiently as these valves work, your legs still fight a constant battle against the natural pull of gravity. If the veins can’t move the blood efficiently or the one-way valves that prevent the blood from backwashing fail to close properly, blood collects in the legs. This pooling of blood then stretches the vein, causing swelling and injury to the vein’s walls (3).
Depending on the extent of the enlargement, these veins can show up as either spider or varicose veins. Spider veins are broken capillaries and small veins that appear as jagged red, blue or purple lines on the surface of the skin. While they aren’t painful, they can be extremely unattractive. Varicose veins, on the other hand, are thick veins that run deeper beneath the skin. They are far larger and much less attractive than spider veins – and they can make your legs feel fatigued, heavy, achy or even itchy. Varicose veins can also cause burning, throbbing, cramping and restlessness.
While these conditions aren’t usually dangerous, severe cases can lead to chronic venous insufficiency – a persistent inability of the leg veins to adequately return blood back to the heart (4). Varicose veins are also associated with the development of skin ulcers or a chronic inflammation of a vein – a condition known as phlebitis. Phlebitis is often accompanied by formation of a blood clot, a dangerous situation since the clot can move from the leg vein and travel to the lungs (2).
Get a Leg Up with Diosmin
Your strategy for battling vein problems naturally is twofold: improving circulation and strengthening the vein walls. The first and simplest measure to improve blood flow is to counteract gravity. Standing or sitting all day makes it harder for blood to move up from the legs and back to the heart. But taking a few minutes to rest with your legs higher than your heart each day allows gravity to help return blood to the heart.
Getting in shape can also help relieve varicose and spider veins – and it can even prevent new ones from forming. As we age we lose muscle tone, which adversely affects the health of our legs. Yet adopting a consistent exercise program promotes good circulation and can help to keep our leg muscles, and the blood vessels in our legs, toned. Walking, weight training, low-impact aerobics and swimming strengthen the legs and circulatory system, and help to reduce the throbbing and aching often associated with varicose veins.
What you eat can also ease unsightly veins. A low-fat diet filled with fruits, vegetables, beans, legumes and whole grains add key nutrients and fiber to your diet. Eating a fiber-rich diet reduces the chances of constipation which can contribute to varicose veins. Constipation restricts the blood as it returns to the torso through the deep veins in the legs. Straining to have a bowel movement closes off the deep veins in the legs and restricts the flow of blood as it returns to the torso. As the blood backs up, it takes another course through superficial veins, thus the blue streaks in the legs. Eating a fiber-rich diet alleviates and prevents constipation, helping to avoid the damage to the vascular system that can result. In addition to fiber, a diet high in fruits and vegetables also ensures adequate intake of nutrients and phytonutrients, which also help tonify the blood vessels. As a bonus, a healthy diet and exercise program can also jump-start weight loss – an important consideration since carrying too much weight creates extra pressure on your heart and blood vessels, interfering with healthy circulation (2).
To strengthen the veins themselves, take a tip from the Europeans. From Austria to France to Italy, women and their doctors have relied on Diosmin for more than 30 years to treat circulatory problems affecting the legs – and with good reason. Diosmin is a unique bioflavonoid derived from citrus fruits and is closely related to other citrus bioflavonoids such as hesperiden, quercetin, and rutin (5). Clinical trials have shown that Diosmin is highly effective in boosting circulation and strengthening the veins in the legs (5). Not only does this improve existing varicose and spider veins, it can also reduce the likelihood of future problems.
What makes Diosmin so amazing is its power to specifically target the blood vessels in the legs. Diosmin improves both blood vessel elasticity and microcirculation while relieving pain and inflammation by inhibiting pro-inflammatory prostaglandins and thromboxanes (21,24). Because of its direct action on the integrity of vein walls, Diosmin also reduces the amount of fluid that leaks out of them (21,22). Diosmin’s protective benefits do not stop there. Because it is a potent anti-oxidant, Diosmin decreases lipid peroxidation and reduces free radical damage that can undermine vein health (23, 27).
In one clinical trial, people who suffered from pain and swelling due to varicose veins experienced significant improvement in their symptoms after taking Diosmin for a few months (6). A review of studies also found that, among more than 5,000 patients with vein disorders, the vast majority not only saw a reduction in their discomfort, they actually saw the swelling in their calves and ankles disappear (7). Across the board, research shows that a daily dose of 500 to 1,000 mg of Diosmin improves the health of leg veins and brings tremendous relief from pain, night cramps and leg heaviness (8,9,10,11). Both short- and long-term use of this highly effective natural ingredient comes without any side effects. It is also so safe that you need not worry about adverse interactions of Diosmin with drugs, foods, lab tests or interactions with diseases or conditions. (5).
Help for Hemorrhoids
Because Diosmin reduces swelling and bolsters vein health, it can also help people suffering with hemorrhoids – those uncomfortable varicose veins that form in the lower rectum and anus. Along with making it painful to sit, hemorrhoids can itch, bleed or protrude – and almost half of all Americans suffer from them by the time they turn 50 (12). Extensive research conclusively shows that Diosmin can safely alleviate the pain, inflammation and bleeding of hemorrhoids (13,14,15). Best of all, it offers quick relief, often working its magic within a week or two (16). Plus, Diosmin reduces the risk of a relapse (17).
Diosmin for Cancer?
While no one questions Diosmin’s efficacy for treating varicose and spider veins or hemorrhoids, scientists have begun exploring other ways this potent flavonoid may boost health. Their main focus – cancer prevention – especially oral and skin cancers.
Researchers haven’t conclusively identified the cancer-fighting component in Diosmin, but preliminary experiments show that this flavonoid inhibits the proliferation of cancer cells (18). In two studies pitting Diosmin against other flavonoids like rutin, grapeseed extract and red wine, Spanish investigators found that Diosmin was considerably more effective at reducing the number of metastatic melanoma cells (a potentially deadly type of skin cancer cells that spread through the body) than any of the other flavonoids tested (19,20). Other studies have found that Diosmin puts the brakes on the spread of cancer cells in the mouth (25).
Although it could be years before science conclusively proves Diosmin’s cancer benefit, this nutrient can’t be beat for supporting vein health. Along with taking supplemental Diosmin, there are several simple strategies you can employ to encourage healthy circulation. Eating a high-fiber, anti-oxidant rich diet and getting plenty of exercise can help keep veins in top form. And remember to take a break and put your feet up every now and again.
References:
1. American Society for Dermatoloic Surgery.
2. National Women’s Health Information Center. U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
3. American College of Phlebology.
4. Society for Vascular Surgery.
5. Diosmin Monograph. Alternative Medicine Review. 2004;9(3):308-311.
6. Ting AC, et al. Clinical and hemodynamic outcomes in patients with chronic venous insufficiency after oral micronized flavonoids therapy. Vascular Surgery. 2001;35(6):443-447.
7. Ramelet AA. Daflon 500 mg: symptoms and edema clinical update. Angiology. 2005;56 Suppl 1:S25-S32.
8. Bergan JJ. Chronic venous insufficiency and the therapeutic effects of Daflon 500 mg. Angiology. 2005; 56 Suppl 1:S21-S24.
9. Nicolaides AN. From symptoms to leg edema: efficacy of Daflon 500 mg. Angiology. 2003;54 Suppl 1:S33-S44.
10. Smith PC. Daflon 500 mg and venous leg ulcer: new results from a meta-analysis. Angiology. 2005; 56 Suppl 1:S33-S39.
11. Jantet G. Chronic venous insufficiency: worldwide results of the RELIEF study. Reflux assessment and quality of life improvement with micronized Flavonoids. Angiology. 2002;533:245-256.
12. National Institutes of Health.
13. Lyseng-Williamson KA, et al. Micronised purified flavonoids fraction: a review of its use in chronic venous insufficiency, venous ulcers and haemorrhoids. Drugs. 2003;63(1):71-100.
14. Meshikhes AW. Daflon for haemorrhoids: a prospective, multi-centre observational study. Surgeon. 2004;2(6):335-338.
15. Kecmanovic D, et al. PHLEBODIA (diosmine): a role in the management of bleeding nonprolapsed hemorrhoids). Acta Chirurgica Iugoslavica. 2005;52(1):115-116.
16. Diana G, et al. Activity of purified diosmin in the treatment of hemorrhoids. La Clinica Terapeutica. 2000;151(5):341-344.
17. Misra MC, et al. Randomized clinical trial of micronized flavonoids in the early control of bleeding from acute internal haemorrhoids. British Journal of Surgery. 2000;87(12):1732-1733.
18. Browning AM, et al. Flavonoid glycosides inhibit oral cancer cell proliferation – role of cellular uptake and hydrolysis to the aglycones. Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmacology. 2005;57(8):1037-1042.
19. Martinez C, et al. Treatment of metastatic melanoma B16F10 by the flavonoids tangeretin, rutin, and diosmin. Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. 2005;53(17):6791-6797.
20. Martinez C, et al. The effect of the flavonoids dioxmin, grapeseed extract and red wine on the pulmonary metastatic B16F10 melanoma. Histology and Histopathology. 2005;20(4):1121-1129.
21. Ramelet AA. Clinical benefits of Daflon 500 mg in the most severe stages of chronic venous insufficiency. Angiology. 2001;52 Suppl 1:S49-56.
22. Cyrino FZ, et al. Micronization enhances the protective effect of purified flavonoidsfraction against postischaemic microvascular injury in the hamster cheek pouch. Clinical and Experimental Pharmacology & Physiology. 2004;31(3):159-162.
23. Bergan JJ, et al. Therapeutic approach to chronic venous insufficiency and its complications: place of Daflon 500 mg. Angiology. 2001;52 Suppl 1:S43-7.
24. Katsenis K. Micronized purified flavonoids fraction (MPFF): a review of its pharmacological effects, therapeutic efficacy and benefits in the management of chronic venous insufficiency. Current Vascular Pharamcology. 2005;3(1):1-9.
25. Browning AM, et al. Flavonoid glycosides inhibit oral cancer cell proliferation – role of cellular uptake and hydrolysis to the aglycones. Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmacology. 2005;57(8):1037-1042.
26. National Women’s Health Information Center. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office on Women’s Health.
27. Villa P, et al. Protective effect of diosmetin on in vitro cell membrane damage and oxidative stress in cultured rat hepatocytes. Toxicology. 1992;73:179-189.
The Entrepreneurial Code – Lessons Learned from a Failed Ivy League Entrepreneur
As a 21-year old college student at Wharton, the business school of the University of Pennsylvania, I embraced the ideals of entrepreneurship so whole-heartedly I started my own company. My classmates and I managed the company for two and a half years and it became our full time job after graduation. We wrote a business plan and believed we had a unique concept, a strong management team, and a viable “business model.”
Unfortunately, despite some initial success, my business eventually shut down. Our fate isn’t surprising when you consider the challenges faced by entrepreneurs starting new companies. Like many entrepreneurs, we lost a lot of money invested by friends and family. For two years, we lived in our offices, sleeping on the floors, working day and night with no personal lives. In the end it seemed as if those sacrifices had been for nothing.
Lessons Learned
I think the failure of my company can be attributed to inadequate leadership among its founders. After years of reflection, I’ve asked myself to define what being a “leader” means to me. My definition follows:
A Leader is someone with sound judgment, integrity, and a sense of responsibility for others. A leader motivates others towards common goals, provides hope and inspiration in times of uncertainty, and helps the organization to adapt to an ever-changing environment.
While some degree of technical competence is necessary, these attributes mostly stem from increased self-awareness. It was Sun Tzu who said, “Know your enemy and yourself and you will win 100 battles; know the enemy and not yourself and you will lose every time.” Unfortunately, as a first time entrepreneur, there was a lot about myself I didn’t know. While a lack of self-knowledge isn’t so unusual for someone in his early twenties, it’s a huge problem for an entrepreneur.
I have always found that a good acronym helps me to remember things. For example, “ROYGBIV” and “Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally” have locked the colors of the rainbow and the mathematical orders of operation into my brain since I was a high school student. As I was writing this manuscript, I wanted to create another mnemonic to help me remember the mistakes I made so I don’t repeat them in the future.
I have categorized these entrepreneurial mistakes into five elements (the “E CODE”). These five areas are as follows:
Egomania
Corporate Governance
Outlook (or Attitude)
Deeper Meaning
Emptiness
1. Egomania
As a college student, I heard stories how Michael Dell started his company from his college dorm room, and how Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard to start Microsoft, and how many of the wealthy benefactors of my university had been entrepreneurs. While I couldn’t possibly know the hardships and brushes with failure these men had, I latched on to their larger than life images of “success.” After all, I wanted to believe I could accomplish anything with my future. I wanted to believe in the unlimited potential of entrepreneurship.
In my mind’s eye, these tales were all that came close to meeting the “extraordinary expectations” I had of life. I was convinced that entrepreneurship was the single greatest wealth-building opportunity. At 21 years of age, I wanted to make my own decisions, to be my own boss, and to have a financial stake in the outcome of my work. At the same time, I didn’t want to spend 10 or 20 years slowly climbing the corporate ladder. By starting my business, growing it quickly, and selling it, I believed I could have my cake and eat it too.
It was Bill Walsh, former head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, who remarked that “ego” is a misused word in the United States. He said, “We Americans throw that around, using that one word to cover a broad spectrum of meanings: self-confidence, self-assurance, and assertiveness… But there is another side that can wreck a team…That is being distracted by your own importance… [It] ends up interfering with the real goal of any group .”
As a young entrepreneur, I considered it my right to serve my own self-interest. Since I was “taking the risk,” I believed I was entitled to the rewards. Therefore, I was very controlling about who I allowed to get involved in my business. Even if recruiting a larger team added benefits, I sometimes hesitated. After all, I viewed it as “my company,” so I didn’t want to share the upside with others unless it was absolutely necessary. If I had checked my ego, I would have been more likely to recognize my limitations and concentrate on assembling the right team of people, even if it meant slowing things down.
Unfortunately, my exorbitant expectations of entrepreneurship were difficult to meet. Soon, I became embarrassed to show people I worked in a small office with only a handful of employees. I wanted to live up to my lofty ideal of a “real entrepreneur.” So, I rushed to rent larger office space and expand my business prematurely. When the image I had in my head failed to live up to reality, I panicked. Why? Because I was far more excited to chase a “rags to riches” fairy tale than I was to hunker down and slowly build a business over a long period of time. I wanted results in a hurry, but it wasn’t going to happen that way. It was time for Peter Pan to grow up.
At the end of the day, an entrepreneur has the responsibility of stewarding his company and its many stakeholders, not just himself. There’s no room for large egos, because they lead to bad decisions. Entrepreneurship is not so different from other career paths as many of us would like to believe. It still takes many years to build a reputation and a strong client base. It still requires the founder to start at the bottom. If anything, it’s less glamorous, because there are fewer people around to help and a lot less resources at our disposal.
2. Corporate Governance
My partners and I had little corporate governance and no written policies or procedures. Oftentimes, we lacked the independent perspective necessary to critically evaluate our thinking. “GroupThink” was rampant, whereby everyone was entranced by the same views, so no one was thinking independently.
Although we didn’t think we needed advice, my company would have benefited from including independent directors on our Board. It would’ve forced us to share our assumptions with outside professionals. Inevitably, we would’ve had to test our theories, identify potential risks, and slow down our growth plans. At the very least, independent directors would have forced a system of checks and balances.
Although no entrepreneur wants to create bureaucracy, having some structure in place is essential to a healthy organization. Unfortunately, my partners and I thought the primary value of having independent directors was to tap into their business contacts. We weren’t concerned about corporate governance. Instead, we wanted directors to help us get financing or drum up new business. When it became difficult for us to recruit these “well-connected” people, we gave up looking.
As founders, we couldn’t afford to pay ourselves high salaries, so we were financially dependent on the value of our stock. While our ownership stakes were nearly worthless at the time, we assured ourselves that “equity” was the best motivational tool. Unfortunately, being solely dependent on the value of our shares made us more inclined to embrace riskier strategies. After all, our stock could never be worth less than zero. In that sense, it resembled a “call option,” so adding volatility to our business was a way to boost our equity value.
Ultimately, I grew so concerned with protecting my ownership that I turned away venture capital. Rather than selling a large chunk of my equity, I preferred to embrace a highly leveraged operating strategy. Now, I realize that anyone can bet his entire company on a risky financing strategy. The real whiz can capitalize his business in a way that doesn’t “sink the boat” if things take an unexpected turn for the worst.
I also realize that my company’s corporate culture lacked discipline. My partners and I were generally unkempt – we showered everyday at the gym and we slept on the floor of our office. We didn’t keep regular business hours and we had no planned schedules. As a result, the environment we created lacked professionalism. Unfortunately, our lack of discipline manifested itself in a negative way whenever we faced stressful situations.
Tense arguments between founders would turn into screaming matches. We became hotheaded and it spread into the way we managed our business. We were prone to knee-jerk reactions and quick changes of strategy. Although we viewed our nimbleness as a competitive advantage, we lacked the emotional intelligence to realize when we were behaving irrationally. Unfortunately, we lacked the balance in our culture to keep us grounded.
As founders, it was our job to mold the company’s values after our own beliefs. Unfortunately, we listed corporate values in our business plan, but they were just words on paper. Now I realize that corporate values are not pieces of PR fluff that companies put on their websites to appease investors. When these values are held deeply by managers, they help in making difficult decisions.
I think of the nationwide Tylenol recall by Johnson & Johnson whereby 7 people in the Chicago area died in 1982 because their Extra-Strength Tylenol had been laced with cyanide. J&J made a $100 million decision to do a nationwide recall and take its products off the shelves. J&J wanted to send a strong message to its stakeholders that customer safety came before profits. No doubt, it was a difficult decision, but senior management relied on the company’s corporate values to guide them through the crisis. At the end of the day, shared values are a much more reliable way to control behavior in unpredictable situations than are extrinsic controls.
Undoubtedly, part of the allure of self-employment had been the feeling of freedom from not having a boss to which I was accountable. However, the reality was that such freedom didn’t exist, because I was still accountable to my stakeholders. I couldn’t just behave however I wanted. Therefore, I needed to be willing to put checks and balances on my activities for the good of my company. That meant being clear about my company’s values, creating more structure in my organization, and including independent directors on our Board. In short, I needed to take corporate governance a lot more seriously and make it just as important of a goal as my quest for profits.
3. Outlook (or Attitude)
After becoming an entrepreneur, I often compared my life with those of friends who accepted the types of jobs I turned away. While I slept on the floor of my office, ate the cheapest thing on the menu, and was buried beneath a mountain of credit card debt, my peers had apartments in the city, corporate expense accounts, and were improving their credentials in the job market. I began to fear my friends were developing better resumes than I was, while I worked twice as hard for a fraction of the pay.
Comparing myself to others created a lot of unrest, because I was a competitive person and I didn’t want to feel like I was “falling behind.” Although I think it’s natural for entrepreneurs to contend with self-doubt, these emotions only impaired my judgment. They made me impatient, because I was scared of “wasting” years of my life as an entrepreneur, but never becoming “successful.”
After the initial excitement of writing a business plan and setting up my company, I was almost depressed to be sitting in my small office handing out debit cards to college students. I didn’t really have an appreciation for the work. In my mind, I had earned my degree from Wharton to become the manager of a tiny debit card office, but I probably didn’t need to go to college to do that. It made me feel as if I wasn’t living up to my “potential.” Therefore, I wanted to put my head down and focus on growing my business faster.
It sounds ridiculous, but a founder must train himself to find meaning in his daily toils, not just in the dream of his future victory. Otherwise, he’ll feel powerless every time the business takes an unexpected turn and leaves his prospects worse off than before. If a founder feels that he is powerless and at the whim of fate, his psyche can easily become easily damaged by the emotional roller coaster of potential failure and success. The stress can lead him to make bad decisions.
Experiencing failure is an inevitable part of success. Therefore, an entrepreneur has to view adversity as a necessary step that helps him to learn, to grow, and to become a stronger leader. In that regard, challenges and struggles can be hidden blessings, not curses. Entrepreneurs need to observe someone like Nelson Mandella, who survived many years of abuse and imprisonment, but never allowed the situation or his captors to break him. Rather, he used adversity as a tool to transform himself and grow stronger.
There are lots of stories of prisoners of war and concentration camp victims who use their experiences to their advantage. As Warren Bennis and Robert Thomas noted in their book, Geeks & Geezers, leaders often use periods of difficulty as opportunities for reflection that allow them to look deeper into themselves and make discoveries about their own character. It’s ironic, but without moments of desperation, many leaders would never have the opportunity to find their inner strength.
By looking at hardships as opportunities to conquer ego, an entrepreneur can mitigate the emotional swings. As Carlos Castaneda observed with his concept of the “petty tyrant,” life is filled with lots of petty obstacles and challenges, so we might as well learn to use them to our advantage and not allow them to drag us down. In fact, obstacles and hardship can teach entrepreneurs to keep a sense of humor about their plight. It can teach founders to laugh at life’s surprises, both good and bad.
In his book, Man’s Search for Meaning, Victor Frankl describes how life demands things from us, not the other way around. Therefore, we should condition ourselves to find meaning in answering life’s daily callings and use them as opportunities to live with dignity and find meaning in every moment. Learning to enjoy the unpredictability of life can enable an entrepreneur to appreciate the path chosen rather than stress about the uncertainties of future outcomes.
It was John Keats who said the most important attribute of a leader is the ability to be in “uncertainties, mysteries, doubts, without any irritable reaching after fact and reason.” I wish I had a better sense of humor when I was an entrepreneur. Not only would I have had more fun, but I would have been less likely to feel sorry for myself when my company faced challenges. Instead of wasting my energy worrying, I would have been poking fun at my anxieties, strengthening my character, and living in the present. This outlook would have kept me more even keeled and better able to make good decisions.
4. Deeper Meaning
It was Benjamin Disraeli who said, “The secret of success is a constancy of purpose.” I believe an entrepreneur must choose a “cause” to which he’s willing to devote himself, even in the face of failure. It should be a broader purpose that’s worth the fight regardless of the outcome. After all, of the approximately 1.8 million new businesses incorporated every year in the United States, less than a few thousand receive venture funding and a fraction of those ever go public. Clearly, there are no guarantees of success, so a founder’s reasons for choosing his journey have to be about more than the allure of financial gains.
In fact, there is so much volatility embedded in entrepreneurship that it can be difficult for founders to stay motivated by the prospects of riches. Too often the company will be in peril and the founder will be forced to reinvent aspects of the business. If the entrepreneur is only motivated by financial success, then he’ll probably lack the necessary staying power. In fact, most new ventures would probably never get started if a founder’s motivations were based purely on the risk-adjusted economic merits of the project.
At the end of the day, I believe the motivation to pursue a business has to come from a genuine commitment to serving a cause that’s bigger than ourselves. There has to be a responsibility we feel to serve others in a certain way. From my experiences I learned that even the best business plan can become a burden if you don’t believe in what you are doing. Our motivation can’t just be about benefiting ourselves, because when the company’s prospects diminish, most of us will be inclined to quit and do something else.
History is filled with tales of people risking their lives for causes in which they believe. By comparison, very little is written about mercenaries performing such acts of courage. Those who perform the greatest feats do it for reasons which hold deeper meaning to them, not just for money and accolades. Therefore, an entrepreneur should choose a purpose for his business that comes from someplace deep inside of him. Unfortunately, that was not something I did. Rather, I was simply trying to make money, so I could “cash out” and move on to something else.
That’s why I believe an entrepreneur with a long-term dedication will ultimately reap the benefits of his commitment. The right opportunity will eventually present itself. The long-term players will weather the storms and be in better positions to take advantage of the new opportunities when the clouds finally part.
5. Emptiness
There is an interesting poem from the Tao Te Ching that I have come to appreciate since my experiences as an entrepreneur. It follows:
“With a wall all around
A clay bowl is molded;
But the use of the bowl
Will depend on the part
Of the bowl that is void.
Cut out windows and doors
In the house as you build;
But the use of the house
Will depend on the space
In the walls that is void.
So advantage is had
From whatever is there;
But usefulness arises
From whatever is not.
–The Tao Te Ching
Like the poem from the Tao Te Ching, entrepreneurs must see the importance of emptiness, which requires a different way of looking at the world. While emptiness can be uncertainty, it can also represent opportunity.
As an entrepreneur assembles the pieces of his business into place, there will inevitably come a time when the viability of his company is in doubt. New markets are difficult to break into, customer needs are always changing, and the threat of new competition always seems to be lurking about. Sometimes, it’s hard to look into the unknown and see opportunity. It’s easy to doubt ourselves and be scared.
As a 22-year old entrepreneur, I looked into the unknown and I saw only two possibilities. I saw the possibility for personal success or failure. Working at my desk until the early hours of the morning, my mind’s eye was able to craft detailed scenarios for each. Either sleeping on the office floor was going to be part of a story I would tell guests on my yacht one day or I was wasting my potential with a business that would never succeed.
Unfortunately, I didn’t understand there was more an entrepreneur could see in his unknown future if he focused on something other than his “personal success.” He might also see the opportunity to fight for a cause that inspires him, regardless if he wins or loses. Whether he becomes rich or not, the future represents an opportunity to make a difference in the world.
That’s why the true “fire in the belly” of an entrepreneur should come from a vision that the future, while uncertain, holds possibilities for each of us to make an impact on the lives of others. To have maximum power, our vision shouldn’t be just about our own success or failure. It’s not about personal greed. To be truly inspirational, we need to see how our efforts will benefit the lives of others. By sharing that vision, we’ll be able to influence those around us to join our cause.
Using Construction Software to Provide Superior Customer Service
One of the most useful and most important parts of any good software package is a robust and versatile customer account management segment. The very best construction software should be capable of automatically and effectively communicating with customers about a variety of construction project topics, including real-time updates for work-in-progress projects.
Having the ability to give customers real-time updates will allow you to provide them with the best possible customer service. In today’s “information age,” people are dissatisfied if they cannot know what exactly is happening at the exact instant that it happens. Providing this kind of information to your customers will give you a leg up on your competition.
Today’s connected society has numerous ways of keeping in touch; and good construction software incorporates the latest technological concepts regarding communications. Most construction software packages are Internet-enabled or even direct Internet applications; and as such, are accessible and even editable through everyday Internet connectivity.
Customers might receive a real-time update about a particular project over their cell phones, PDA’s, laptops, PC’s, and other Internet-enabled devices. Good software must provide solid security measures to ensure safe and private communications and transactions.
Construction companies that correctly and effectively implement a good software package or enterprise system will certainly be interested in, and powerfully adamant about procuring a construction software solution with user-friendly, fast, and effective customer account management functionality which operates in real-time.
It is often said that “communication is one of the world’s greatest problems”. Actually, it is the LACK of communication that leads to our problems, of course. As communication methods improve and become more versatile; and as the world at large becomes ever more connected; it is imperative that any good construction software package be connected as well.
Tips to Choose the Best Web Hosting Services For Your Website
With the increased competitions in the web hosting world today, many web hosting companies started to offer affordable web hosting services to attract their customers world-wide. Because there are a lot of affordable and cheap web hosting plans which arose globally nowadays, it has become more difficult to choose the best web hosting service plan with reasonable price. Each of these plans comes with different features and options as well as quality, one need to be very careful when it comes to consider your choices carefully.
We need to understand the fact and consequences of choosing the wrong web hosting provider can really bring bad nightmares and negative consequences for your online businesses especially if the website owners aimed to strike huge with that particular web hosting provider. Instead of business growth, loss of potential sales and customers will be the end results if one is not careful about selecting the right and suitable web host for their websites.
There are a few key tips which we find to be very useful for use in choosing the best hosting services for your website and online business. Let’s walk through each of them carefully to learn more on what can be done and should be done in facilitate in this selection process.
a. Apart from those standard and basic web hosting features, you need to identify what are the most important non-basic features which are critical for your websites. Different web-masters will have different types of requirements and prioritization which are critical for their online business. Take example, if security is top on your list, then those web hosting plans which contain all the necessary security controls and features will be what you should be focusing on, as compared to some other web-owners who emphasize on bandwidth and disk space. By knowing what are your top priorities will surely facilitates the process of web hosting plan selections.
b. It is essential for the web-masters to identify the amount of disk space and the number of email addresses which they are looking out for. This is an important aspect because by knowing exactly what are the amount of memory or bandwidth, or what are the type of tools which you need out-front will enable you to find the best web host whom are more than capable to fulfill your needs, but also avoid you from wasting any additional money which you need to pay for the additional amount of bandwidth or memory which you may not be using at all.
c. Some of these packages are designed for different groups of web-masters with different levels of exposure and knowledge in web hosting. One may refers to his or her skill-sets and level of expertise in selecting these plans whether they are basic learners, intermediate, advance or super advance level. Advanced users included those developers who required more serious and complex features to support their tools and run their sites effectively
d. Often, most people will opt for the basic packages especially for those who are just starting off in this field. The advantage of owning such package is that the plan will cover all the basic tools and features that you may need to launch your websites successfully with reasonable resources allotted for its hosting account.
