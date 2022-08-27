Finance
Local Search Popularity Will Lead to Greater Local Advertising Opportunities
According to BusinessWeek, 55% of consumers used a search engine to find out about a local business in 2005. That number is expected to increase significantly this year and next.
I’m not a bit surprised. I’ve been saying for some time that local search will grow. And I mean it. The writing is on the, uh, bulletin board.
As local search grows, so too will local online advertising opportunities. Already, the opportunities are legion and growing.
Here are your current options:
- Yahoo
- MSN
- Ask
- Yellowpages.com
- Superpages.com
- Citysearch
- Or one of several other similar brands
See any commonalities? I do.
First, the top four are all search engines. They all offer local search as a subset of a larger product upon which the Web, in its current form, is built.
The other options, however, are online versions of an old product, namely, the business directory. Unlike print directories, these online directories do not specialize in any particular geographic region. They exist to serve a need for local advertisers no matter where they may be located. The downside is these services can’t optimize their websites for local search as the search engines can.
I believe the next wave of local advertising will consist of utilizing local business directories for advertising purposes. Such directories, if done correctly, can offer a more affordable alternative to search engine advertising and offer more successful geo-targeting than the larger directories like Superpages and Yellowpages.com. Here’s how:
Since local business directories are local, they can search engine optimize their pages for geographic keywords and zip codes. For instance, if you go online to search for a florist in your neck of the woods, you will likely get a search engine results page that consists primarily of florists located near you. But in order for you to receive a single Web page that lists several florists in the same geographic region, it would have be through a directory that was optimized for local geographic keywords, an unlikely prospect for a domain name that lists businesses from anywhere and everywhere.
So while local search may be growing at the search engines, small businesses will likely not be able to afford the high price of being assured a prominent position with paid search listings and when you consider that most searchers visit any particular website by way of organic searches, that makes business directories that specialize in local markets all the more appealing.
Just remember, you heard it from me first.
Finance
Are USA Online Casinos Legal for USA Players – Play Free Casinos
USA Players are still asking “is it Legal to play at USA Online Casinos?”. (USA Casinos is a misnomer, ALL Casinos are based somewhere other than within the USA) It has been four years since the UIGEA (Unlawful Internet Gaming Enforcement Act) bill President Bush signed October 13, 2006 that went into effect June 1, 2010. Let me state that it is not now, and never has been illegal.
The intent of this lame bill initially was to stop money laundering, not stop Casino Players from playing at USA Casinos. They were after the “money processors” without much thought and in the process made it difficult for players to make legal deposits…..if you would like to read the whole story of how all of this actually progressed: See link below
Currently there are over 2,000 Online Casinos on the Internet and of those approximately 160 are real money casinos that accept USA Casino Players.
Why only 160? Back in 2006 many Casinos that were marketing globally decided it would be easier to just jump ship and not accept USA Casino Players, than to deal with the pending deposit issues. The result of this was USA Casino Players panicked fearing reprisals, and quit playing altogether.
A huge renewed interest in Online Gambling has taken place in the past couple of years but, that lingering fear and curiosity of is it legal and safe, still exists.
Dispel your fears. It is safe, it is fun, and it is legal. That being said, it is now, as it always has been, necessary to use caution in researching your choice of Casino to play. There are a few things to look for in selecting a safe reputable Casino.
First Is Online Gambling legal in your jurisdiction?
Currently there are states that have enacted local laws prohibiting any and all forms of Online Gambling they are: Michigan, Illinois, Oregon, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Washington, Indiana, Nevada, South Dakota. If you live in one of these states, I’m sorry but you will not be able to download or make a deposit or play for free at any Online Casinos. Please check your own states laws.
Link to UIGEA story: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Online_gambling#legality
- Online Support, do they have 24/7 support of some kind?,
- Do they offer a wide variety of 200-300 quality games?
- Is the software they use of high quality graphics and audio?
- Is it a FUN place to play (this very objective on your part)
FREE Play CasinosFortunately, today nearly all USA Online Casinos offer the option of playing for free or playing in their real money casino. Also downloading (recommended) or playing flash is an option. Many now offer playing on your mobile device. It is a good idea to play for free first to decide if you enjoy their software games.
It can be a bit of a daunting task to sort through 160 or so USA Casinos to find the Best USA Online Casino software to suit your tastes. The best alternative to doing it all yourself is to find a well established Casino Guide or Blog and follow their recommendations.
Remember it is Legal and it is FUN!
This article may be reprinted or published in its entirety as long as the following link remains active http://USACasinoPlayersBlog.com
Finance
Six Keys to Success In Building Wealth – The Wealth Wheel
In my teaching all across the USA, Canada, UK, Singapore and Australia, I always start with the foundation of financial success, the WEALTH WHEEL. It is a simple concept, but it keeps us focused and on track. It does not matter if you start with real estate, a job, stocks or business, the wealth wheel concepts keeps us on the right path.
There are 6 basic steps to the wealth wheel. First, is education and strategy. I believe in education. As one of my mentors Jim Rohn said, “if you work hard on your job you will make a living, if you work hard on yourself, you will make a fortune”! After education or learning strategies (like M2 Matrix), you have to focus on money making skills. We have various choices, cash flow, growth, speculation, leverage, big hits, and even saving strategies. All of which add to wealth over time. So, where do we start? Let me suggest, we ALWAYS, start with CASH FLOW strategies.
CASH FLOW is KING! Many wealth experts say, you must have multiple sources of cash flow. I agree. If you have money coming in from a job, a small business, real estate and stock, then life is not as difficult. All your eggs are not in one basket (like a job). It gives you the choice to work at a job or not. CASH FLOW strategies are a key.
There are other reasons we work on cash flow. As we build our cash flow, it allows us to borrow more money. The ability to borrow money for investment activities only (no consumer debt), leads to another element of the wealth wheel. LEVERAGE. Leverage the ability to borrow money to acquire assets (real estate or business) absolutely is another key to wealth. Therefore, focus on CASH FLOW 1st!
Once we have cash flow, out of the way, let us focus on longer term GROWTH. Making our money grow over time Using time tested, and solid annual returns like Tax Liens (18% a year in Florida). Or other strategies that will earn us at least 15% a year. Minimum! There is are reason for 15%, I will explain later.
As our money grows, we will get a little more speculative, and take some risk. Looking for the those BIG HITS. A WIN FALL. Perhaps that big foreclosure deal, or stock that RUNS long!
LEVERAGE and TAX planning are the remaining keys. We have to leverage our cash, assets, and time.
Tax planning and asset protection are the keys to long term wealth. It is said one third to one half your wealth will come from tax planning. I agree. The average family will earn 2 million dollars in their lives. At 30% that is about 600k in taxes. Anything we can do to lower that rate, or cut a few percentage points. Goes directly in to our pockets.
Strategy: Use the Wealth Wheel
Think of a pie chart with 6 different sections. A piece of the “wheel” is important.
1. Education: Napoleon Hill said it well. Specialized Knowledge is the key to wealth. Spend any amount of money, on getting great mentors, teachers, and coaches in your life. You can BUY your way to success.
2. Cash Flow. Is King! Multiple sources of income. A job is not enough. Build 3 plus sources of cash flow. For example: job, rental property, stock, and small business income.
3. Growth. Long term wealth is appreciation and growth. Use systems like: Canslim, Dogs of the Dow, Seasonal trading, Fundamental Analysis, or Buffet approach.
4. Big Hits. Nothing like a win fall every once and awhile. Look for greater returns.
5. Leverage. All the rich use it. Leverage you cash, assets, credit and intelligence.
6. Asset. One third to one half your wealth will come from tax planning and asset protection. The average American family will earn over 2 million in their life time. How much are you taking home?
Unfortunately, many folks start off with the wrong step or mix up strategies. Example, they invest in stocks for growth, when what they really want is cash flow. Cash flow to augment a job or even replace a job. Everyone should have multiple sources of cash flow (just in case). You need a CASH FLOW strategy in the stock market, not a growth strategy. Most advisors talk about growth strategies, like buy and hold, or fundamental analysis. That does not pay the bills.
There are several cash flow strategies for the stock market. Strategies like: credit spreads, options, covered calls, 3 day pop, best 6 days of the month to invest, 6 week system, daily gap trades, and more. You should check it out. In fact later we will talk about these strategies. They are cool.
Many investors buy real estate for cash flow, and end up with growth (appreciation). When they were expecting to flip the property and make money. There are specific cash flow strategies in real estate and separate growth strategies. You need to know the difference.
Or even worse, folks try real estate, business or stocks without education or a specific plan. The best thing you can do before going on any adventure, is buy a MAP. Know the territory, and path before walking it. Otherwise you get lost and so will your money.
Finance
Air Conditioning Installation
What Does Air Conditioning Installation Involve?
Tired of the oppressive heat? It seems as if heat and humidity levels break new records every summer. If you’re wondering about installing a cooling system in your home, keep in mind that newer air conditioners are quieter, more powerful, and more energy efficient than older models. Air conditioning even offers added value by reducing your energy bills.
Start at the beginning
The first step towards the installation of a cooling system in your home is to determine the size of the unit you need. An undersized air conditioner will not be powerful enough to cool your home, while an air conditioner that’s too big will make the air feel clammy from too much humidity. That doesn’t sound comfortable, does it?
The capacity of an air conditioner is measured in tons. Tonnage refers to the amount of heat that the unit can remove a home in one hour. A one-ton air conditioner can expel 12,000 BTU while a three-ton system will expel 36,000 BTU. The tonnage system of measurement is based on the fact that it takes 12,000 BTU to melt a ton of ice in 24 hours. For example, a house the size of 1,600 square feet could be well served by an air conditioning system of two and a half tons. A qualified contractor will be able to help you choose the capacity of your system according to your needs.
Installation requirements
For a house that has previously never had central air conditioning, installation often requires a new circuit breaker in your electrical panel, new wiring run through your foundation, and new ductwork, plus mounting of your new unit on metal brackets or a on concrete slab. Because work this crucial must be done properly, make sure to ask for a free quote from a reputable professional rather than wasting time trying to do it yourself. You will also avoid potentially injuring yourself.
Choosing a contractor
For your cooling system to be efficient and long-lasting, installation needs to be done correctly. Don’t take any chances. Make sure your contractor is qualified to install and maintain the equipment. The Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada (HRAI) is a non-profit national trade association of contractors, wholesalers, and manufacturers in the industry. A section of their website is dedicated to helping you find a qualified contractor. It is also a good idea to check with your provincial authority to make sure your potential contractor’s licenses, qualifications, and insurance coverage are all up to date. Lastly, you can check with the Better Business Bureau online to find out if any complaints have been filed against the contractor.
All that’s left to do is to enjoy the cooling comfort of your air conditioning all summer.
Finance
Being Spiritual – Is Coming From a Place of Loving Kindness, With Unconditional Love
The thoughts, speech, and actions of being Spiritual is just a simple matter of coming from a place of Loving Kindness, with Unconditional Love the core motivating volition.
No matter where one is along their personal Path of Spiritual Awakening, the Practice is primarily to mindfully expand one’s circle of embrace.
We all start out life as babies with no ‘self’ awareness at all, until about 18 months old. As soon as we learn about a ‘me’, all life revolves around ‘me’ and ‘my’ needs. Then we get a bit older and start to be aware of the perspective of not only ‘me’, but now ‘mommy’, ‘daddy’… later this circle of embrace includes siblings, and later other kids.
If we stay stuck in the ‘me’ only narcissistic group, we live grumpy self-centered lives, which becomes a ‘self-defeating’ drag on ourselves and the community.
If we grow on to the next circles of embrace, we grow into a more evolved community that fulfills a human need to be integrated in a way that a fosters creative flow.
We must break out of self-defeating ways that are keeping us from collectively evolving. For millennia we have been indoctrinating our children’s children with the ‘divide & conquer’ concepts that enforce a sense that:
You love mom & dad and your siblings.
You are generally OK with the kids at YOUR school,
unless they are in any way different from ‘you’,
but
all other kids at all other schools
are to be disenfranchised at some level.
Often
a flag is part of this indoctrination process which it represents the school, town, state or country that:
I will fight and die for or at least beat up with this flag like Jan. 6th.
So, when you see a flag… tread lightly.
Then it deepens with sports…
My school against your school,
My town against your town,
My state against your state or region.
My country – Right or Wrong! against the rest of the world.
Even at this un-evolved view…
it has transcended the other less evolved perspectives.
But,
In order to sustain ourselves,
we’ll have to evolve to higher perspectives that open up our choices to be more in line with World-centric perspectives.
The ability to integrate a wider circle of embrace and awareness,
always results in better solutions.
This is also the ‘metric’ or
way of measuring one’s level of psychological growth.
The more evolved we are, the more perspectives we can comprehend, process, and integrate into our world view.
By connecting with others from a place of common sense and dignity, we can begin to find shared similarities that are beyond just the typical my school, my town, my state, my country… to a World-centric view, embracing all aspects of life and our sustainability.
So,
Spirituality is basically just ‘common sense getting along’.
Anywhere anyone has progressed along their personal Path towards becoming
a fully Awakened Self-actualized Enlightened Being, will be
the essential bridge of inspiration towards
a transformative community.
No matter where you are on this Path,
realize that,
we don’t have to wait until we are a fully Enlightened Being
levitating in a mystic glow… before we can practice and integrate
Enlightened qualities in our meditation, speech, and actions.
Every action we take affects those that are subjected to our egos.
For example:
If someone comes into a group or gathering with a big smile and a positive attitude,
this vibe will positively influence the group as a whole.
Same as if just the opposite walks in… but
with profoundly negative results.
You can make a difference in just the way you flow.
“Go with the ‘Flow’… Zenfully move through your space.”
the Tao is about being cool with… “It Is What It Is”
If reality causes confusion, anger or dis-pleasure…
then,
be thankful that the wrong direction has shown it’s true nature…
If life seems like you are attempting to swim upstream…
then,
make peace and go with the flow.
If the flow towards a better place requires all the stranght you have…
keep your eye on the prize, know that the nessesities of your actions are paramount to the goal of creating a wholesome self sustaining future for your children’s children…
Be the ‘Evolutionary’! Seek ‘The Right Livelihood’.
~ ~ ~
We have a natural intrinsic drive towards fulfilling a creative spark that speaks to us. Sometimes it just a subliminal whisper, other times it’s roar and all too often our negative egos talk us out of following through with a visionary project that would benefit the human condition.
Realize that –
We don’t have to wait until we are in the right place in life to help others.
We don’t have to wait until we are retired and have a life of leisure before we apply ourselves to fulling our creative desires that will in some way that will help the world community. Even a nice picture painted with loving kindness can offer a positive vibe and contribute a flow that will bring joy and inspiration.
So,
Spirituality for the most part, can be directly related to just being a good person, just like my Mom taught me by example. Honesty, integrity, compassion, and loving kindness will help you and everyone you meet make the world a better place.
~ ~ ~
For those that still ask that Perennial philosophy question of Life,
“What is our place in the timeless wonder of it all and
the Great Beyond?… “
Spiritual philosophy wades into the Deeper end of contemplations to inspire the motivated Seeker. Yet, this concept is beyond our mind’s ability to conceive, there is nothing in our experience that we can normally relate it to.
I’ve described Spirituality so far in the
human element of loving kindness.
As we evolve to higher perspectives of mindful consciousness, widening our circles of embrace to be in line with all humanity, then widen further to include all life and this biosphere we inhabit. We are intrinsically drawn towards the Ultimate Truth of Oneness. To be ‘at One with it All’, is being inseparable from all that ‘Is’,
a ‘non-duel’ perspective that is our True Nature.
With the inspiration to wade into the deep end of Spirituality,
‘Self-Realization is part of the inquiry one naturally and essentially must deeply contemplate.
With the Hindu/Buddhist technique of “Neti Neti”, one can use negative deduction to help reveal our True Nature…
‘not this’ not that…
We all know we can’t take our money with us,
and
I’m not my body, it dies while
my True Nature is never born, nor never dies.
I’m not any of my body parts ether.
Although metaphorically
my heart represents my love and compassion…
it is just a body part, like my brain.
The thoughts that our ‘mind’ generates are too
just functions of the body…
they are not an everlasting eternal ‘me’.
This Spiritual ‘Self’ inquiry can take a few minutes
or
the rest of one’s life.
But all inquiries wade into the deep end of…
Awareness.
The aspects of a ‘non-duel’ unified consciousness is simply
Awareness.
~ ~ ~
In the deepest sitting meditation,
once the universal focus on breath is focused,
abiding in the awareness of Awareness
is about as close as we can become Aware of our True Nature.
Tibetan Bon Buddhist practice of Great Perfection – Dzogchen –
calls this Rigpa.
Many traditions refer it as ‘the Ground of our Being’. Our True Self.
Christ Conscious. God Nature. Buddha Nature.
There is much written about the philosophical wisdoms that expand upon this Ultimate-‘Self’ understanding. But simply reading about these wisdoms will not bring a profound understanding of our True Nature.
That which can be read or written is not the Tao… the Great Mystery or the Divine Flow of Life, nor can it lead to understanding our True Nature.
nor can it lead to understanding our True Nature.
All the Spiritually philosophical writings and teachers can do
is ‘point out’ the wisdoms of the way.
Like the spokes of a wheel, they all point toward
the Ultimate Destination… yet,
The journey can only be done by the one that seeks.
This ‘True Nature’ we seek is Always Already Alright…
We can experience this as awareness of Awareness in both deep meditation and daily practice periods.
~ ~ ~
To address the ‘timeless wonder of it all’ concern of:
‘What happens after this life?’
That part is
‘Always Already Alright’.
There is nothing we can do to mess this up.
Neti-Neti… not this, not that…
Our True Nature cannot be found through even the most intelligent mind.
It’s beyond the mind’s ability to relate to or bring ‘us’ to this
awareness of Awareness.
To be ‘at one with it All’…
there is no place for the egoic view of our ‘selves’.
there is no place for a you or me… an us or we…
it just Unity.
~ ~ ~
“Non-duel” unified, ‘at One with it All’… conscious.
Resting in deep meditation as Awareness of Awareness,
is a Spiritual retreat we can abide in often
that brings us into alignment with our True Nature.
Know or at least seek to realize that our True Self… Awareness…
cannot be affected by anything in this material world.
Just as the movie screen can show movies of
horror, wars, and destruction…
the movie screen remains unaffected.
The stories of our life and all the world’s chaos is nothing more than a bad TV show to whatever it is, that is our True Self.
Live your life to the fullest, and never for one moment worry about whatever is to come after this Journey, this… experience of our unique perspective of Awareness.
Nothing changes… except that
All the veils that hide our True Nature fall away in the most natural Divine way.
Do nothing at all…
and this Timeless wonder of it all will naturally flow from this breath to our last while our conscious flows into a unified ocean of conscious.
~ ~ ~
If one suffers the pain the ignorance of not knowing our True Self, or
if the questions of ‘what comes next’ consumes your curiosity…
Study the ‘non-duel’ Spiritual traditions such as:
Tibetan Bon Buddhism, Dzogchen, Zen, Advaita Vedanta, Sufi, Christian mystics.
Study the Buddha’s Noble-Eight Fold Path.
Study the Buddha’s teaching on ‘Anatta’ – the Truths of ‘no self’…
that’s a good start…
but,
The ‘Work‘…
The Work is never done…
there is always room for more Love, Wisdoms, more Depth…
and Bliss.
~ ~ ~
Metaphorically,
In this life we are like drops of water.
While suspended in air, like a rain drop,
we can see the drop’s boundaries like an individual.
but just like a raindrop is destined to fall to the ocean below,
and become an inseparable part of the ocean.
Our once perceived individual conscious
flows directly into an ocean of consciousness…
at one with it all in a Bliss that is Boundless.
Again,
this ‘non-duel’ concept of ‘at one with it all’ and a boundless Bliss,
cannot be learned by any knowledge our thinking minds can comprehend or apply… These perennial Wisdoms
can only be gained by earnest experience
in the contemplative ‘non-duel’ practices.
~ ~ ~
Find quiet time to meditate.
This is our time to take a retreat from the chaos of life,
resting in that deep place within that is not affected by the concerns of the materialistic world.
Abiding in the Awareness of our True Nature
lifts our Spiritual momentum,
rejuvenating our volition towards inspiring projects
that can help humanity as a whole.
~ ~ ~
Very few of us can honestly say they are completely at peace with
exactly how reality is for them right now.
but for those few…
and those that don’t even concern themselves with such thoughts…
Then,
Do nothing at all!
Everything will take care of itself
in the natural ‘Way’ of things.
If you are indeed drawn into the intrinsic inspiration to be a part of the ever on-going Evolution that has been going on for over 13.8 billion years…
Start your Practice today!
I don’t expect these willey words of my wisdoms
will be enough to say it all… It can’t.
Meditate on this as a daily practice
and each time you will experience it deeper.
When your done with your seeking… or at any time,
just live every moment from a place of loving kindness…
the rest will take care of it’s Self.
Widening your circle of embrace in this ‘here & now’
aligns us more & more with a life’s natural flow
of ‘being at one with it all.
Be the Evolutionary.
Every thought, speech, and actions we take all contribute towards our collective communities becoming more & more whole, improving the human condition for our children’s children.
Be mindful of the dreadful mis-information that our very own political party, the gop is doing. Don’t be duped. Work towards a sustainable future for the sake of all humanity! Together we stand, divided as we’ve become is a self-defeating way to a deteriorating human condition… Don’t be a part of this unnecessary tragedy.
~ ~ ~
Finance
Description of Cloud Computing
Cloud computing is an information technology paradigm that enables ubiquitous access to shared pools of configurable system resources.
It’s called cloud computing because the information being accessed is found in “the cloud” and does not require a user to be in a specific place to gain access to it. This type of system allows employees to work remotely. Companies providing cloud services enable users to store files and applications on remote servers, and then access all the data via the internet.
Different Types of Cloud Computing
Cloud computing is not a single piece of technology, like a microchip or a cell phone. Rather, it’s a system, primarily comprised of three services: infrastructure as a service (IaaS), software as a service (SaaS)+ and platform as a service (PaaS). SaaS is expected to experience the fastest growth, followed by IaaS.
(1) Software as a Service (SaaS): SaaS involves the licensure of a software application to customers. Licenses are typically provided through a pay-as-you-go model or on-demand. This rapidly growing market could provide an excellent investment opportunity, with a Goldman Sachs report projecting that by 2018, 59% of the total cloud workloads will be SaaS.
(2) Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS): A cloud Service” infrastructure as a service” involves a method for delivering everything frdom operating systems to servers and storage through IP-based connectivity as part of an on-demand service. Clients can avoid the need to purchase software or servers, and instead procure these resources in an outsourced, on-demand service.
(3) Platform as a Service (PaaS): Of the three layers of cloud-based computing,it is also a cloud service. PaaS is considered the most complex. PaaS shares some similarities with SaaS, the primary difference being that instead of delivering software online, it is actually a platform for creating software that is delivered via the internet.
Characteristics of Cloud Environments
According to the NIST, all true cloud environments have five key characteristics:
- On-demand self-service: This means that cloud customers can sign up for, pay for and start using cloud resources very quickly on their own without help from a sales agent.
- Broad network access: Customers access cloud services via the Internet.
- Resource pooling: Many different customers all use the same servers, storage or other computing resources.
- Rapid elasticity or expansion: Cloud customers can easily scale their use of resources up or down as their needs change.
- Measured service: Customers pay for the amount of resources they use in a given period of time rather than paying for hardware or software upfront.
Finance
Admissions to Distance Learning Courses in Australia
Admissions to distance learning courses in Australia widen the doors of opportunity for aspiring students. The benefit of distance learning is numerous and universities in Australia have successfully able to provide quality education to students worldwide in online platform.
This education system ensures to lead students towards their desired academic success. Through internet facilities, the complex portions of education programs become simple enough to follow. Students can find various kinds of information on their favored subject easily on the net. The interactivity of this type of learning system keeps students entertained all through the session.
The fact that distance education reduces the expense of travel and study material is true. Therefore, students get to choose their desired study program without thinking twice about the expense. Distance education in the universities also says good bye to boring classes and long seminars. Now students can get audio/video files of important seminars easily from the internet. Here is a list of few popular universities in Australia that offer high-end education programs in special packages to students.
Central Queensland University North Rockhampton
TAFE Virtual Campus
Griffith University Gold Coast campus
University of Wisconsin Colleges Online Education
University of Tasmania – Menzies Centre
University of Phoenix Online
University of Tasmania – Conservatorium of Music
Bond University Gold Coast, Queensland
University of Tasmania – Centre for the Arts
Admission Procedure
Admission procedure of these institutions is pretty simple. Students can submit their application online after checking the courses and the requirements to apply for these courses. Generally, distance education providing institutions in Australia provide an online brochure that descriptively explains requirements and eligibility criteria of students for various education programs. This brochure will help you to make the right decision in while choosing the best course for yourself. Here is a list of duties that you need to fulfill while submitting your application.
Send scanned copies of your previous or current study results, certificates and any other authorized documentation.
If you have changed your name in the middle of your educational session then, provide specific documentation prove that both of the names are yours.
Send copies of your address and student’s visa (if you have any), and do not forget to have them certified by proper authority.
The supporting documents must arrive with the application form. However, if a student fails to attach the documents that are necessary then they have to send them through email to ‘admission office’ in 7 days.
There is always a phone number available on the official site of your favored distance education provider. Call them and clear any confusion you have about the course or the fees.
