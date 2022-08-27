VATICAN CITY — With a solemn ceremony to create new cardinals, Pope Francis was set on Saturday to officially expand the ranks of clerics now eligible to vote for his successor in the event he dies or resigns — the latter step that he said he would consider if the need arises.
Louisiana woman says she was denied abortion for skullless fetus
A pregnant Louisiana woman says she will travel out of state next week for abortion care after being denied an abortion for a fetus with a life-threatening abnormality because it still has heart activity. By the time she gets an abortion, Davis will have had to carry her pregnancy for 6 weeks after making the decision to terminate the pregnancy.
“They basically said I had to carry my baby to bury my baby,” Nancy Davis said at a press conference on Friday. “I want you to imagine what it was like to continue this pregnancy for another six weeks after this diagnosis. It’s not fair to me and it shouldn’t happen to any other woman.”
Davis says the fetus was diagnosed with acrania, a rare and fatal fetal abnormality in which the fetus lacks a skull. She said her doctors told her the fetus would die shortly after birth.
Davis learned of the fetal diagnosis at around 10 weeks pregnant, when her doctors encouraged her to have an abortion. After agreeing to get one, she was denied an abortion because there was still fetal heart activity, she said.
“Ms. Davis was among the first women to be caught in the crosshairs of confusion due to Louisiana’s rush to restrict abortion. But, she won’t be the last, America. She won’t be the last. last as the medical team feared repercussions if they provided Miss Davis with an abortion. She had to look out of state for safe and trustworthy care,” her lawyer Ben Crump said at the press conference. .
Crump told reporters he had received “at least a dozen” calls from women in similar situations, saying they were all “heartbreaking.”
He called what Davis had to endure “inhuman” and said Louisiana had thrown her and her family into “mental anguish”.
“By imposing themselves between Miss Davis and her doctors, Louisiana lawmakers have inflicted untold pain, emotional damage and physical risk on this beautiful mother,” Crump said.
Davis, a mother of three, is fundraising online to cover out-of-state travel costs for an abortion. According to a webpage shared online by Crump, she has raised more than $30,000 by Friday morning and will seek abortion care in North Carolina.
A trigger ban banning nearly all abortions in Louisiana arguably went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. On July 24, a district court issued a preliminary injunction preventing the law from going into effect, but that injunction was lifted on August 1.
Davis is currently about 15 weeks pregnant. At 10 weeks pregnant, Crump says Davis made the decision to have an abortion. At that time, medical abortion, which is less expensive than an in-clinic procedure, was still an option. Providers and researchers say abortions are more expensive as the pregnancy progresses.
At her stage of pregnancy, Davis will have to undergo a two-day procedure to have an abortion, Crump said.
Davis says Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she sought treatment, told her the procedure was not covered by Medicaid in Louisiana and would cost her thousands of dollars, according to a statement from Crump. last week.
Women’s Hospital declined to comment on specific patient information, but said, “As providers of medical care, Woman’s Hospital stands by its mission to provide the best possible care to women in our community and supports medical decisions made between a physician and patient that comply with all state laws and policies.”
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed two abortion bills in June that ban most abortions in the state and criminalize providers who perform the procedure.
One of the bills bolstered a 2006 trigger law on the books. Previously, abortion providers faced prison terms of one to five years and fines between $5,000 and $50,000. The new law increases those penalties to prison terms of one to 10 years and fines between $10,000 and $100,000.
The second bill prohibits anyone from mailing abortion pills to a residence in Louisiana. Those who do could face one to five years in prison and fines of up to $50,000.
Criminal charges cannot be brought against a woman seeking an abortion under these laws. The laws also do not make exceptions for rape or incest, although Edwards has expressed support for such exceptions.
Crump criticized the state laws saying they had confused abortion providers and said he and Davis fully support the ongoing lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s trigger bans. Crump also called on the governor and state legislature to hold a special session to address what he called a “public health disaster.”
“Come back from your August vacation and make sure these vague laws are actually clear so that other women are spared the mental anguish and mental torment that Miss Nancy Davis has to endure,” Crump said.
In Louisiana, any provider who performs an abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $200,000, Crump said, citing a law signed by the governor in June.
“Now which doctor is going to take that risk on vague and ambiguous laws?” said Crump. “This painful decision is best left to a woman and her doctor.”
Louisiana State Senator Katrina Jackson, the lawmaker who drafted the state’s strict abortion ban, told ABC affiliate KALB in Alexandria, Louisiana, that the law was misunderstood and that Davis should have been able to have an abortion under one of the exceptions listed in the law, for “medically futile” pregnancies.
Representatives for Jackson did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
In a letter to Woman’s Hospital, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry also asserted that the abortion would not be illegal under state law, saying the hospital could have, and still can, terminate the abortion. Davis’ pregnancy, but chooses not to, according to a copy of the letter sent to ABC News from Landry’s office.
Crump pushed back on that claim.
“To Louisiana lawmakers who casually criticize the hospital for not understanding the language of the law, we say that is hypocrisy. It is exactly the outcome many believe they were seeking, for put such a chilling effect on doctors that they would refuse to perform abortions under any circumstances,” Crump said.
Governor Edwards’ office did not comment on the Davis case and directed ABC News to the Louisiana Department of Health, but they did not immediately respond.
Who is covered by Colorado’s new IVF insurance requirement?
Starting in January, some Colorado residents’ health insurance will pay for in vitro fertilization, but like many state efforts to expand coverage, that doesn’t apply to everyone.
House Bill 1008, passed this spring, requires employer health plans for large state-regulated groups to cover the full range of infertility treatment services. People with other types of health insurance may have some coverage, but are more likely to run into limits.
Here are answers to some common questions about the new law:
How will I know if this applies to me?
First, check your insurance card. If it says “CO-DOI” somewhere on the card, your insurance plan is state regulated. Otherwise, the new mandate does not apply to you. This was also the case for other coverage requirements set by the state in recent years, such as the cap on out-of-pocket expenses for insulin.
However, only large group plans regulated by the Colorado Division of Insurance fall under the new mandate. You can’t tell by looking at the map whether your insurance plan is large group or small group, so you’ll need to call your employer’s human resources department or insurance company to be sure.
Religious organizations are allowed to ask their insurance plans not to cover certain fertility services they object to, but are required to notify employees if they do.
If you are covered by Medicaid or another form of government-provided insurance, the mandate does not apply to you.
I’m covered. What does that mean?
Beginning in January, you have coverage for fertility services deemed appropriate under the guidelines of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine. This can include preventive services, such as egg freezing before a woman undergoes cancer treatment.
For people who need in vitro fertilization, the insurance will have to cover three egg retrievals and unlimited embryo transfer attempts. IVF involves stimulating the ovaries with drugs to produce more eggs, which are retrieved and fertilized outside the body with sperm from a partner or donor. They are then transferred into the body, which will hopefully result in a healthy pregnancy and birth.
Plans aren’t allowed to place restrictions on drugs used for infertility beyond what they have for other drugs, and can’t set a separate deductible or require higher out-of-pocket payments. This still leaves room for variation, however: a household with a high-deductible insurance plan will almost certainly pay more for infertility care than a household that pays higher monthly premiums in exchange for lower costs when he uses care.
The mandate uses the definition of infertility from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, which is an inability to conceive after one year of regular intercourse without contraception for women under 35 and six months without success for women older. It also allows coverage if a doctor diagnoses infertility another way.
My plan is not under the warrant. Do I have coverage?
Certain infertility services have been considered an essential health benefit in Colorado since 2017. This means that individual and small group plans must cover testing to diagnose infertility, as well as artificial insemination, without barriers or additional costs.
They don’t have to cover IVF or egg freezing to prevent infertility. It’s not common, but some companies choose to add additional infertility coverage, so check with your insurer before starting treatment.
You may have additional coverage at some point in the future, if the US Department of Health and Human Services approves.
Why do only certain plans require federal approval?
The Colorado Division of Insurance decides whether extended coverage is a new mandate for state-regulated large group plans. It determined that requiring more fertility services to be covered fell within the existing requirement to cover maternity care.
For individual and small group plans, the US Department of Health and Human Services must agree that this is not a new mandate. Another bill requiring expanded fertility coverage passed in 2020 and sent the proposal to HHS for approval, but the department disagreed with the state and rejected it as a new mandate. .
The 2022 bill essentially broke state-regulated plans (which don’t require federal approval) to provide coverage for certain people starting in January. The Insurance Division is still working to convince HHS that it should approve coverage for more fertility services for people with individual and small group insurance.
Subscribe to the bi-weekly newsletter to get health news straight to your inbox.
Should the Chicago Cubs explore contract extensions for their younger standout players? There could be a blueprint in MLB.
Left-hander Justin Steele’s consistency over the last two months ideally would be leading the Chicago Cubs on a push to the postseason.
Instead, the Cubs sit 17 games out of the division lead after a 4-3 win in 10 innings Friday night against the Milwaukee Brewers and are looking for positive momentum to carry into an important offseason for the franchise.
Steele, who departed in the sixth inning with lower back tightness, allowed one run in 5⅓ innings and has a 1.49 ERA in his last 10 starts.
Steele’s breakout season alongside rotationmate Keegan Thompson gives the Cubs a pair of younger starters they envision fortifying the pitching staff through homegrown arms. Meanwhile, shortstop Nico Hoerner’s all-around performance, contact-oriented offensive profile and budding leadership present a lineup-stabilizing force to complement elite defense at multiple positions.
“Nico has definitely solidified himself as an every-day big-league player, so that helps out a ton whenever you can define those things — and it’s not even about us defining (it), the player defines it,” manager David Ross said Friday. “Because he went out and (has proved) he’s a really good player and somebody we’ve always believed in. Now it’s just putting numbers to the beliefs.”
Given the Cubs’ financial flexibility — only three players have guaranteed money beyond 2023 — the organization is well-positioned to make a splash in the offseason.
And part of that calculus should include extending players through their arbitration years and into free agency for those projected to be part of the long-term nucleus. Hoerner, Steele and Thompson fit that mold.
“Certainly when you think about where we’re spending money or building a team, we absolutely have people in-house we want to extend beyond their arbitration years,” team President Jed Hoyer said Thursday. “I think that’s without question.”
The Cubs occasionally have been able to find pre-free-agency middle ground with their blossoming young players. In 2013, they gave Anthony Rizzo a seven-year, $41 million extension less than three years into his career. In March 2019, two years before he reached free agency, Kyle Hendricks signed a four-year, $55.5 million extension. Otherwise notable players have departed via trades — Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Rizzo — been non-tendered (Kyle Schwarber) or are on the verge of playing elsewhere without a new deal (impending free agent Willson Contreras and would-be 2023 free agent Ian Happ).
“My job to go out there and play, and we’ll see what Jed and the organization want to do,” Happ told the Tribune on Friday. “It’s interesting to see how some of the other clubs have done (arbitration-year extensions), and that hasn’t been something that’s happened here in past, but we’ll see if it becomes more of a common thing.”
The contracts the Cubs could explore are unlikely to reach the level of deals agreed to by Seattle Mariners 21-year-old outfielder Julio Rodríguez on Friday — worth at least $210 million guaranteed — and Tampa Bay Rays 21-year-old star Wander Franco’s 11-year, $182 million contract he signed in November.
But other recent contracts that cover anywhere from pre-arbitration, arbitration or free-agent years, particularly those done by the Atlanta Braves, can provide a blueprint for the Cubs to lock in their younger standout players.
The Braves extended outfielder Michael Harris II (eight years, $72 million) and third baseman Austin Riley (10 years, $212 million) in August after their previous approach with Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson. The Rays on Friday agreed to a two-year extension with right-hander Tyler Glasnow, buying out his first year of free agency in 2024.
Some teams are prioritizing and valuing cost certainty. Happ, the Cubs’ player union representative, has taken note of the recent trend and believes the new collective bargaining agreement is contributing to these deals. Among the features included in the CBA: a pre-arbitration money pool for players and gaining a year of service time, thus reaching free agency sooner, by winning a Rookie of the Year award.
“Especially now that you’re at the beginning of a five-year period where things are set, I think that it’s easier for teams to go out and create cost certainty than it was in the last couple of years, especially during the pandemic, and then leading up to a negotiation where you’re trying to figure out exactly what the landscape is going to look like,” Happ told the Tribune on Friday. “Now that there is a little bit more certainty, generally what the rules are going to be for five years, that’s why you’re seeing guys and teams go out and try to create more certainty for themselves over the next five.”
So should the Cubs do everything in their power to extend some combination of Hoerner, Steele and Thompson, if not all of them? Their numbers and growth combined with their potential backs up the value of multiyear deals. As a big-market team, the Cubs can absorb the potential hit if one contract doesn’t pan out to its maximum potential.
“Those are three guys that have really stepped up and made it clear they are going to be a big part of the future for years to come,” Hoyer said. “We want to make sure they experience the whole season, understand the grind of it, but also make sure they’re healthy going into ’23.”
Pope expands ranks of cardinals likely to choose successor
To date, 85-year-old Francis has named more than half of the cardinal electors. This reinforces the prospects that whoever becomes the next pontiff will share his vision for the future of the Church.
In choosing the bishop of San Diego, Robert Walter McElroy, Francis ignored American clergymen at the head of traditionally more prestigious dioceses, including the archbishop of San Francisco Salvatore Cordileone.
McElroy was among the few U.S. bishops to question why the U.S. bishops’ conference insists on identifying abortion as its “preeminent” priority. Echoing the pope’s concerns, he wondered why more importance was not given to poverty, immigration and climate change.
He is also part of a minority of US bishops opposed to a campaign to deny communion to Catholic politicians who support abortion rights. Cordileone said he would no longer allow US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to receive communion for her abortion rights advocacy.
While strongly opposing abortion as a grave sin, Francis has also denounced what he calls the militarization of the Communion.
Last year, McElroy was among a small group of U.S. bishops signing a statement expressing support for LGBTQ youth and speaking out against the bullying that is often directed at them.
Francis has tried to make gay Catholics feel welcome in the church, whose teaching holds that same-sex relationships are sinful.
Among those selected to be among the most recent cardinals is Bishop Richard Kuuia Baawobr of Wa, Ghana. He spoke out against LGBTQ rights.
Asked by The Associated Press about these contrasting views, McElroy replied that “there are always cultural differences in church life as there are in the human family. And different cultures approach these issues in different ways.
McElroy added: “My own view is that we have an obligation in the church to make LGBT people also feel welcome in church life, like everyone else. And that’s the mandate that we have, so we have to find a way to do that.
Archbishop Ulrich Steiner of Manaus, Brazil, has been chosen to be the first cardinal of the Amazon, the vast ecologically vulnerable region of South America on the home continent of the Argentine-born pontiff. In remarks to the AP, Steiner said he was concerned about the increase in violence in the Amazon — “not only in terms of the environment, but also because of drugs.”
“But this violence didn’t originate there, it came from outside,” Steiner said. “It’s always money-related violence. Concessions, deforestation, also with mines, also with fishing.
More cardinals are coming from Asia and Africa, while fewer are coming from Europe, where the number of rank and file Catholics has declined in recent years. After the consistory, Europeans will represent 42% of the College of Cardinals, compared to 52% in 2013, at the start of Francis’ pontificate.
At 48, the youngest among the cardinals is an Italian missionary in Mongolia. Archbishop Giorgio Marengo, as Apostolic Prefect of Ulaanbaatar, ventured that the small size of his flock there – the Asian country’s Catholics number around 1,300 – took into account the pope’s choice. Francis “knows how important it is to support these small communities”.
Sabrina Sergi and Fanuel Morelli contributed to this report.
Best US Cities for New Grads to Start a Career
For recent college grads, the best cities in the United States to start a career aren’t coastal — they’re in the Midwest, according to a recent ranking that put St. Louis at the top of the list.
Because college graduates tend to earn less early in their careers, an analysis by insurance company Insurify ranked U.S. cities based on job opportunities and affordability, as well as transportation costs in common and habitability.
The rankings were narrowed down to the best city in each state and based on an “overall attractiveness” score out of 100, with 100 being the most attractive.
Here’s a look at the top 10 cities for new grads to start their careers:
- Saint Louis: 100
- Minneapolis, Minnesota: 98.3
- Rapid City, South Dakota: 88.8
- Pittsburgh: 85.5
- Lincoln, Nebraska: 84.9
- Portland, Oregon: 78.9
- Fargo, North Dakota: 75.8
- Fort Wayne, Indiana: 73.7
- Denver: 73.3
- Tampa, Florida: 73.0
Six of the top 10 cities are located in the Midwest, including the top three. These cities have a relatively low cost of living while offering public transportation and entertainment options comparable to larger coastal cities.
Major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle ranked between #12 and #20 on the overall list, with New York ranking the highest of the three at #12. These cities have a cost of living higher, but did well overall due to access to other transit options and entertainment choices.
A city received a higher overall call score if it has a lower unemployment rate, lower cost of living, lower room rental costs, high alternative transportation score, and higher number of arts and entertainment venues per capita.
Cost of living is based on the average US household budget, using 2021 US Bureau of Labor data. Because cost of living also includes housing, Insurify has halved its rental cost weighting. To account for the higher savings associated with not owning a car, the alternative public transport scores were weighted with a multiplier of 1.5.
Estimates are based on data compiled by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis. Other data comes from rental site Apartment List, gasoline price tracking site Gas Buddy and private healthcare foundation The Commonwealth Fund.
DeSantis suspends 4 Broward County school board members after grand jury report after Parkland
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) suspended four members of the Broward County School Board for “incompetence, negligence of duty, misconduct or malfeasance”, as detailed by a grand jury convened after the shooting of 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Following the recommendation of the state’s twentieth grand jury, DeSantis decided to suspend school board members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson.
A fifth member, Rosalind Osgood, was also recommended for suspension, but resigned in March to run for the state Senate.
Citing the grand jury’s findings that a potentially life-saving security alarm “was and is such a low priority that it remains uninstalled at several schools” and “students continue to be educated in unsafe, aging, decrepit and moldy that were supposed to have been renovated years ago,” DeSantis decided to suspend the four and name four replacements.
“It is my duty to suspend people from office when there is clear evidence of incompetence, negligence, wrongdoing or wrongdoing,” the Sunshine State Governor said. “Statewide grand jury findings confirm the work of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Safety Commission.”
“We are grateful to the members of the jury who have dedicated countless hours to this mission and we hope this suspension brings the community of Parkland another step towards justice,” he continued.
DeSantis’ office also said school board members committed “inexcusable actions” and exhibited a “pattern of emboldening unacceptable behavior, including fraud and mismanagement, throughout the district.”
The governor named former Broward County Board of Commissioners Commissioner and President of Indelible Solutions, Tory Alston; Florida Sports Foundation Board Member and Clubhouse Private Wealth CEO and Founder, Manual “Nandy” A. Serrano; United States Marine Corps Veteran and Director of Government Relations for Kaufman Lynn Construction, Ryan Reiter; and Richardson and Tynan attorney and former Broward County School Board and South Broward Hospital District member Kevin Tynan.
The Florida Supreme Court appointed the grand jury following the Parkland shooting to investigate whether school board members committed fraud and deceit by mismanaging the funds.
He found that the council was aware of the problems with the SMART program, but Superintendent Robert Runcie was unwilling to act.
The suspended board members were part of the majority backing Runcie, who was ultimately indicted by the grand jury in April 2021.
The grand jury noted numerous issues with Runcie, including the mishandling of an $800 million bond referendum and failed school renovations, the delay in installing fire alarms, the Runcie’s frequent lies to the school board and the public, and “an almost fanatic desire”. The school board is demonstrating to manage its image and “feel at war with the local media”.
Florida’s Aug. 23 primary election saw several school board elections switch from liberal to conservative, including Miami-Dade County, which is now the largest school district in the country with a conservative majority.
Breccan F. Thiès is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.
Large masses of people moving away from the car market are of concern, says Rc Bhargava, President of Maruti Suzuki
mini
Speaking at an event commemorating 40 years of the Maruti Suzuki joint venture, Bhargava said the decline in market share and entry-level car sales was temporary, but he was more concerned by the quality of life of those affected by rising costs. .
“There is no fear about the stress on the entry-level segments. We have been slow to enter the upper segments, but it is temporary. People continue to trust the brand and that will keep us going. good. Maruti has the opportunity to move into more profitable segments,” he told CNBC-TV18.
While Maruti maintained market dominance for decades, the company’s market share fell to 43% in FY22, the lowest in eight years. Bhargava said Maruti will soon offer a range of great SUV options. “The biggest danger for any company that has been number one for a long time is complacency. One thing that Maruti should avoid in the future is complacency. Periodically losing market share takes us out of our comfort zone, c is fine,” he said.
Speaking to reporters in Ahmedabad, Bhargava said that 40 years ago no one imagined India would become the fastest growing automotive market in the world. “Osamu Suzuki, the president of Suzuki Motor Corporation, was the only one who wanted to partner with India at a time when the market here was absolutely stagnant,” he said. Bhargava expressed confidence that this year’s car production for the industry would be the highest ever in Indian history.
The President of Maruti Suzuki reiterated that for India, electricity alone cannot be an option. “Electric vehicles will not take off quickly in India due to infrastructure issues. Electricity alone will not reduce the carbon footprint,” he said.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay the foundation stones for two future Suzuki Group projects. The first for an EV battery manufacturing plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat with an investment of 7300 crores. Secondly for a vehicle manufacturing plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana which will have the potential to manufacture 10 lakh passenger vehicles per year. 11,000 crores will be invested by Suzuki in the first phase of the project in Kharkhoda.
