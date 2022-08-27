Louisiana woman says she was denied abortion for skullless fetus

A pregnant Louisiana woman says she will travel out of state next week for abortion care after being denied an abortion for a fetus with a life-threatening abnormality because it still has heart activity. By the time she gets an abortion, Davis will have had to carry her pregnancy for 6 weeks after making the decision to terminate the pregnancy.

“They basically said I had to carry my baby to bury my baby,” Nancy Davis said at a press conference on Friday. “I want you to imagine what it was like to continue this pregnancy for another six weeks after this diagnosis. It’s not fair to me and it shouldn’t happen to any other woman.”

Davis says the fetus was diagnosed with acrania, a rare and fatal fetal abnormality in which the fetus lacks a skull. She said her doctors told her the fetus would die shortly after birth.

Davis learned of the fetal diagnosis at around 10 weeks pregnant, when her doctors encouraged her to have an abortion. After agreeing to get one, she was denied an abortion because there was still fetal heart activity, she said.

“Ms. Davis was among the first women to be caught in the crosshairs of confusion due to Louisiana’s rush to restrict abortion. But, she won’t be the last, America. She won’t be the last. last as the medical team feared repercussions if they provided Miss Davis with an abortion. She had to look out of state for safe and trustworthy care,” her lawyer Ben Crump said at the press conference. .

Crump told reporters he had received “at least a dozen” calls from women in similar situations, saying they were all “heartbreaking.”

He called what Davis had to endure “inhuman” and said Louisiana had thrown her and her family into “mental anguish”.

“By imposing themselves between Miss Davis and her doctors, Louisiana lawmakers have inflicted untold pain, emotional damage and physical risk on this beautiful mother,” Crump said.

Davis, a mother of three, is fundraising online to cover out-of-state travel costs for an abortion. According to a webpage shared online by Crump, she has raised more than $30,000 by Friday morning and will seek abortion care in North Carolina.

A trigger ban banning nearly all abortions in Louisiana arguably went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. On July 24, a district court issued a preliminary injunction preventing the law from going into effect, but that injunction was lifted on August 1.

Davis is currently about 15 weeks pregnant. At 10 weeks pregnant, Crump says Davis made the decision to have an abortion. At that time, medical abortion, which is less expensive than an in-clinic procedure, was still an option. Providers and researchers say abortions are more expensive as the pregnancy progresses.

At her stage of pregnancy, Davis will have to undergo a two-day procedure to have an abortion, Crump said.

Davis says Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she sought treatment, told her the procedure was not covered by Medicaid in Louisiana and would cost her thousands of dollars, according to a statement from Crump. last week.

Women’s Hospital declined to comment on specific patient information, but said, “As providers of medical care, Woman’s Hospital stands by its mission to provide the best possible care to women in our community and supports medical decisions made between a physician and patient that comply with all state laws and policies.”

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed two abortion bills in June that ban most abortions in the state and criminalize providers who perform the procedure.

One of the bills bolstered a 2006 trigger law on the books. Previously, abortion providers faced prison terms of one to five years and fines between $5,000 and $50,000. The new law increases those penalties to prison terms of one to 10 years and fines between $10,000 and $100,000.

The second bill prohibits anyone from mailing abortion pills to a residence in Louisiana. Those who do could face one to five years in prison and fines of up to $50,000.

Criminal charges cannot be brought against a woman seeking an abortion under these laws. The laws also do not make exceptions for rape or incest, although Edwards has expressed support for such exceptions.

Crump criticized the state laws saying they had confused abortion providers and said he and Davis fully support the ongoing lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s trigger bans. Crump also called on the governor and state legislature to hold a special session to address what he called a “public health disaster.”

“Come back from your August vacation and make sure these vague laws are actually clear so that other women are spared the mental anguish and mental torment that Miss Nancy Davis has to endure,” Crump said.

In Louisiana, any provider who performs an abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $200,000, Crump said, citing a law signed by the governor in June.

“Now which doctor is going to take that risk on vague and ambiguous laws?” said Crump. “This painful decision is best left to a woman and her doctor.”

Louisiana State Senator Katrina Jackson, the lawmaker who drafted the state’s strict abortion ban, told ABC affiliate KALB in Alexandria, Louisiana, that the law was misunderstood and that Davis should have been able to have an abortion under one of the exceptions listed in the law, for “medically futile” pregnancies.

Representatives for Jackson did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

In a letter to Woman’s Hospital, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry also asserted that the abortion would not be illegal under state law, saying the hospital could have, and still can, terminate the abortion. Davis’ pregnancy, but chooses not to, according to a copy of the letter sent to ABC News from Landry’s office.

Crump pushed back on that claim.

“To Louisiana lawmakers who casually criticize the hospital for not understanding the language of the law, we say that is hypocrisy. It is exactly the outcome many believe they were seeking, for put such a chilling effect on doctors that they would refuse to perform abortions under any circumstances,” Crump said.

Governor Edwards’ office did not comment on the Davis case and directed ABC News to the Louisiana Department of Health, but they did not immediately respond.