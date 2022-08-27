VATICAN CITY — With a solemn ceremony to create new cardinals, Pope Francis was set on Saturday to officially expand the ranks of clerics now eligible to vote for his successor in the event he dies or resigns — the latter step that he said he would consider if the need arises.
Mike Lupica: Pete Alonso is the beating heart of Buck Showalter’s Mets
Five months after an automobile accident that could have ended so much worse for Pete Alonso, an accident that had his truck spinning through the air, Alonso is having one of the great seasons any Met slugger has ever had. You want to fully appreciate what he’s doing? That’s as good a starting point as any. Maybe the only one. A week after the accident, he stood on a spring training field in West Palm Beach, and said this to me:
“One moment you’re driving your truck, basically on your way to work and the next moment you’re turning over in the air, and completely helpless. And not knowing what’s going to happen next.”
What happened next, after that accident when he was on his way from Tampa to Port St. Lucie with his wife of four months (at the time) watching from the car behind him, is this up-in-lights season Pete Alonso is having, one in which he is as valuable to his team as Aaron Judge — even with Judge playing in another league and occasionally another world — is to the Yankees.
On the weekend of Old Timers’ Day for the Mets, just know that Alonso is carrying the Mets the way Mike Piazza once did. Not just carrying them, but leading them, well on his way to being one of the great stars the team has ever had. He hits a big two-run homer against the Rockies Thursday night. Friday night, bottom of the 9th, 6-all game, two outs, he wins another game with a single to left. Another big hit in a season full of them for the guy they call the Polar Bear. His 105th RBI. A young guy making a weekend that’s supposed to be about the old guys about him instead.
Again: Judge is sucking up a lot of the baseball oxygen in our city because of the way he is hitting home runs, maybe on his way to hitting more homers in a season than any Yankee ever has. He deserves all of the attention he is getting, all of the headlines he has generated, mostly for creating excitement like this for the Yankees before he can become a free agent at the end of the season.
But on a Mets team that came into the weekend with a better won-loss record than the Yankees have, Alonso has been the Mets’ star, even with the way Max Scherzer has pitched and the way Jacob deGrom is pitching; even with Francisco Lindor looking like the best all-around player the Mets have ever had.
Here are some things Alonso’s manager, Buck Showalter, was saying about him on Friday afternoon, because it never takes much to get Buck going when the subject is his first baseman:
“Pete approaches every game, and I mean every game, like it’s his first game of Little League. Some people, even in New York, can run away from the responsibility of being who he is on our team. Not him. Some people would rather be in the lounge or the shower. Not him. He gets that being present is part of the job description. This is a young man with an abundance of common sense, and someone who treats people well. I’ve said this before about him: He’s country strong.
“Only people on our team appreciate how hard he works at this game. This is someone who started the season surviving that car accident. This is someone who’s been hit in the head this season, and in the neck, and has gotten right back up, every time, and stuck his nose right back in there. He refuses to give in, on anything.
“He wants to be a Gold Glove first baseman. He wants to be regarded as a great baserunner, even if other guys are faster. In that way, he reminds me a lot of Donnie [Mattingly]. You know why Pete runs the bases as well as he does? Because he tries, that’s why.
“He leads by example. Your best players can’t be moody, and he never is. He’s the same guy every day. Sometimes he just plops himself down in my office, just to see how I’m doing. He’s checking on me, not the other way around. Again: He gets the job description of being a big guy in New York. He posts up every day, the way our shortstop does. The way [Brandon] Nimmo does. The way they all do.”
It occurred to me, listening to Buck extol Alonso’s virtues, that he sound exactly the way Dennis Braun, Pete’s coach at Plant High at Tampa, always has when talking about what he saw from Pete Alonso as a high school kid.
“Nothing surprises me with him now, because I know him,” Braun said Friday. “It’s not just ability that he’s got. It’s not just his heart. It’s what he’s got upstairs. They talk about five-tool guys? What players like Pete have upstairs is the sixth tool that no one talks nearly enough about.”
Braun paused and then added this: “He’s special. But I always thought he was special. I’m glad the whole world is seeing what I feel like I saw first on a ballfield.”
Judge is doing what he’s doing, hitting balls out of sight. Scherzer and deGrom, the best pair of aces in the game and the best pair the Mets have ever had, are doing what they’re doing, and making you believe they can be the kind of 1-2 punch in October that another pair that Buck once managed, Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling, were in Arizona, the year before they pitched the Diamondbacks past the Yankees in the ‘01 World Series, ending the last Yankee dynasty.
It is Alonso, though, who is the beating heart of this Mets team. When they needed a big swing from him on Thursday night after having lost two tough games to the Yankees at Yankee Stadium, there he was. On his way to having at least another season of 40 homers or more. Probably on his way to breaking the Mets single-season RBI record. And wouldn’t it be something, and some New York baseball dream, for him to be on the same field with Judge in a real Subway Series two months from now?
It all started with him getting T-boned on his way from Tampa to spring training, and walking away from that accident with just a scratch on his arm because of the grace of God.
“When you’ve been as lucky as I’ve been in my life, you don’t have to be told that every day is a blessing,” Alonso said to me that day in West Palm Beach. “But then [this accident] happens and you get proof about why you should treat every day as a blessing.”
He does. He keeps saying that his approach to baseball never changes, that he just keeps hammering on the door. “A special young guy,” his manager says. Having a special season, one the old guys at Citi Field this weekend must appreciate — and understand — better than anybody.
DEGROM IS DE-BEST, ONE OF THESE YEARS HAS TO BE THE YEAR FOR GIANTS AND JETS & NOVAK KNEW THE RULES …
At his best, Jake deGrom isn’t just one of the great pitchers the Mets have ever had.
He’s one of the best pitchers anybody has ever had.
The rest of the regular season might be gangbusters for the Yankees.
There still won’t be a rationale for trading away Jordan Montgomery, even though that decision is still being carried along by the roar of the crowd.
I hope Daniel Jones plays well this season.
I hope Joe Flacco plays like he’s young again, until young Zach Wilson is ready.
One of these years things have to turn around at MetLife Stadium.
That way the Giants’ last Super Bowl win really doesn’t feel as if it happened in 1912 instead of 2012.
That way, the Jets can do better for glory years — at least in the half-century since Namath — than the Rex Ryan years.
Somehow Gary and Keith and Ron just keep getting better.
But so, too, does the great Howie Rose.
If Aroldis Chapman isn’t hurt, why didn’t he pitch against the Mets?
If Aaron Rodgers can play football, Novak Djokovic should have been able to play in the U.S. Open tennis tournament.
But there is one difference.
Rodgers wasn’t required to get vaccinated to keep playing for the Packers.
Djokovic knew the rules, and still refused to get jabbed.
Stubbornness is one of the qualities that has made him a legendary tennis champion.
And stubbornness about vaccines, and thinking he knows more than the doctors and more than science, is why he has now missed two of the four majors this year, and might miss two in a row in January when it’s time to play the 2023 Australian Open.
These two things can be true:
He has honored his own beliefs, and is to be commended for that.
And still looks like a blockhead for not getting jabbed.
Jeff McNeil continues to be one of the coolest dirty uniforms to play baseball in New York lately, on either side of town.
Wait a second: The powers-that-be with “Law and Order SVU” are dumb enough to show Kelli Giddish the door?
“The Old Man,” with Jeff Bridges, just kept getting better.
If you’ve never read William Kent Krueger’s fine Cork O’Connor novels his new one, “Fox Creek,” is a good place to start.
This is Giancarlo Stanton’s latest chance to become a very big star around here, in more ways than one.
I love the notion that Aaron Boone slapping a table was some sort of game-changer for the Yankees.
Maybe in high school.
The good news, of course, is that Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is coming back for a 12th season.
And when that’s the good news, there really isn’t any bad news.
What this means is that “Curb” will have run three more seasons than “Seinfeld.”
I’ve always liked Donovan Mitchell’s game.
I love his local back story.
But I also don’t think that the Knicks need to cancel the season if they don’t make a trade for him.
My pal Barry Stanton says that the whole thing with Kevin Durant and the Nets ended up coming across like an especially bad episode of “The Bachelor.”
More big gains for Saquon Barkley.
Less chirp.
()
Community Connect: Great Outdoors – CBS Detroit
Working Strategies: Just one more thing … answering supplemental questions
Supplemental questions are like the Lt. Colombos of the job search process. Remember that detective show starring Peter Falk? The confused-looking police inspector in the rumpled raincoat was famous for leaving the room and then coming right back with “just one more thing” — usually a question that tricked suspects into revealing their guilt.
You’re not a suspect, and the job opening isn’t a crime scene, so that’s about as far as this analogy will stretch. Except to say that it’s easy to under-estimate the power of supplemental questions to reveal information that could undermine your candidacy.
For those not yet familiar with this aspect of a candidate search process, these are just what the name implies — additional questions. They’re most frequently used for leadership positions and recruiter-led searches, but they’re becoming more common for mid-level roles in government jobs, education and other situations with hiring committees.
As a rule, you’ll see the questions after the initial application, but before an interview. They might be sent to everyone already scheduled for interviews, or they could be part of the selection process — meaning that your answers could determine whether you’re passed forward.
One variation to this rule is when you see a simple checklist titled “supplemental questions” with the original online application. This is usually a series of three or four yes-no questions pertaining directly to the job duties: Have you managed employees? Etc. (Hint: If you’re not clear on the question’s intent, but you have a hunch which answer is best, check that box and sort it out in the interview.)
Check-boxes aside, supplemental questions are more commonly presented as a list of five to 10 queries where narrative answers of several sentences are expected. They might arrive in your email as a pdf or Word document, or as a template document with text boxes where the answers go.
So what might these questions identify about you that you didn’t intend to reveal? The content itself, of course, but also your logic, your writing ability, and even your attention to detail in terms of spelling or punctuation.
If this sounds stressful, that’s probably good. You want to take this seriously, as if this step were a mini- or pre-interview. With that in mind, these 10 guidelines should prove helpful.
1. Read (and follow) all the instructions, whether they cover word count, formatting or the content of the answers.
2. Read all the questions before diving in. This helps you avoid repetition in your answers, and lets you be more strategic about examples you might use.
3. Be alert for themes. Do most of the questions deal with a single issue, such as supervisory style or marketing experience? You may be getting clues about the main concerns of the job.
4. Speaking of themes — the answers might come more easily if you follow a key-message strategy. For example, if your primary assets for an education leadership position are your knowledge of the school district, your background as a teacher, and your skills as a leader, each answer can be structured to refer to one or more these strengths.
5. Control of the format. If you receive a document that offers only a couple of lines between each question, don’t assume you have to keep your answer short. Check the instructions for word count or other restrictions, then modify the form to fit your answers. Do this even if the questions are presented in a grid format, and don’t hesitate to break long answers into paragraphs or bullets.
6. Draft your answers elsewhere before transferring them to the document. This allows you to write and edit more freely. This tip is especially important if the questions are part of an electronic application, since you don’t want to risk losing your work or hitting send before you’re ready.
7. Allow time to set your answers aside for a day before making final edits. This fresh perspective can make a big difference in the finished product.
8. Solicit editorial help. Unless the position itself involves proofreading, it’s fair (and smart) to have someone else review your answers and suggest corrections.
9. Be timely. Absolutely return your answers by the deadline. If possible, earlier is better, in case the interviewers are reviewing responses as they come in.
10. Keep a copy of your finished work. Your answers could be helpful as you prepare for interviews, or you may even discover that similar questions are asked as part of other application processes. When this happens, you might start looking forward to be asking “just one more thing.”
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
Louisiana woman says she was denied abortion for skullless fetus
A pregnant Louisiana woman says she will travel out of state next week for abortion care after being denied an abortion for a fetus with a life-threatening abnormality because it still has heart activity. By the time she gets an abortion, Davis will have had to carry her pregnancy for 6 weeks after making the decision to terminate the pregnancy.
“They basically said I had to carry my baby to bury my baby,” Nancy Davis said at a press conference on Friday. “I want you to imagine what it was like to continue this pregnancy for another six weeks after this diagnosis. It’s not fair to me and it shouldn’t happen to any other woman.”
Davis says the fetus was diagnosed with acrania, a rare and fatal fetal abnormality in which the fetus lacks a skull. She said her doctors told her the fetus would die shortly after birth.
Davis learned of the fetal diagnosis at around 10 weeks pregnant, when her doctors encouraged her to have an abortion. After agreeing to get one, she was denied an abortion because there was still fetal heart activity, she said.
“Ms. Davis was among the first women to be caught in the crosshairs of confusion due to Louisiana’s rush to restrict abortion. But, she won’t be the last, America. She won’t be the last. last as the medical team feared repercussions if they provided Miss Davis with an abortion. She had to look out of state for safe and trustworthy care,” her lawyer Ben Crump said at the press conference. .
Crump told reporters he had received “at least a dozen” calls from women in similar situations, saying they were all “heartbreaking.”
He called what Davis had to endure “inhuman” and said Louisiana had thrown her and her family into “mental anguish”.
“By imposing themselves between Miss Davis and her doctors, Louisiana lawmakers have inflicted untold pain, emotional damage and physical risk on this beautiful mother,” Crump said.
Davis, a mother of three, is fundraising online to cover out-of-state travel costs for an abortion. According to a webpage shared online by Crump, she has raised more than $30,000 by Friday morning and will seek abortion care in North Carolina.
A trigger ban banning nearly all abortions in Louisiana arguably went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. On July 24, a district court issued a preliminary injunction preventing the law from going into effect, but that injunction was lifted on August 1.
Davis is currently about 15 weeks pregnant. At 10 weeks pregnant, Crump says Davis made the decision to have an abortion. At that time, medical abortion, which is less expensive than an in-clinic procedure, was still an option. Providers and researchers say abortions are more expensive as the pregnancy progresses.
At her stage of pregnancy, Davis will have to undergo a two-day procedure to have an abortion, Crump said.
Davis says Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she sought treatment, told her the procedure was not covered by Medicaid in Louisiana and would cost her thousands of dollars, according to a statement from Crump. last week.
Women’s Hospital declined to comment on specific patient information, but said, “As providers of medical care, Woman’s Hospital stands by its mission to provide the best possible care to women in our community and supports medical decisions made between a physician and patient that comply with all state laws and policies.”
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed two abortion bills in June that ban most abortions in the state and criminalize providers who perform the procedure.
One of the bills bolstered a 2006 trigger law on the books. Previously, abortion providers faced prison terms of one to five years and fines between $5,000 and $50,000. The new law increases those penalties to prison terms of one to 10 years and fines between $10,000 and $100,000.
The second bill prohibits anyone from mailing abortion pills to a residence in Louisiana. Those who do could face one to five years in prison and fines of up to $50,000.
Criminal charges cannot be brought against a woman seeking an abortion under these laws. The laws also do not make exceptions for rape or incest, although Edwards has expressed support for such exceptions.
Crump criticized the state laws saying they had confused abortion providers and said he and Davis fully support the ongoing lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s trigger bans. Crump also called on the governor and state legislature to hold a special session to address what he called a “public health disaster.”
“Come back from your August vacation and make sure these vague laws are actually clear so that other women are spared the mental anguish and mental torment that Miss Nancy Davis has to endure,” Crump said.
In Louisiana, any provider who performs an abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $200,000, Crump said, citing a law signed by the governor in June.
“Now which doctor is going to take that risk on vague and ambiguous laws?” said Crump. “This painful decision is best left to a woman and her doctor.”
Louisiana State Senator Katrina Jackson, the lawmaker who drafted the state’s strict abortion ban, told ABC affiliate KALB in Alexandria, Louisiana, that the law was misunderstood and that Davis should have been able to have an abortion under one of the exceptions listed in the law, for “medically futile” pregnancies.
Representatives for Jackson did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
In a letter to Woman’s Hospital, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry also asserted that the abortion would not be illegal under state law, saying the hospital could have, and still can, terminate the abortion. Davis’ pregnancy, but chooses not to, according to a copy of the letter sent to ABC News from Landry’s office.
Crump pushed back on that claim.
“To Louisiana lawmakers who casually criticize the hospital for not understanding the language of the law, we say that is hypocrisy. It is exactly the outcome many believe they were seeking, for put such a chilling effect on doctors that they would refuse to perform abortions under any circumstances,” Crump said.
Governor Edwards’ office did not comment on the Davis case and directed ABC News to the Louisiana Department of Health, but they did not immediately respond.
Who is covered by Colorado’s new IVF insurance requirement?
Starting in January, some Colorado residents’ health insurance will pay for in vitro fertilization, but like many state efforts to expand coverage, that doesn’t apply to everyone.
House Bill 1008, passed this spring, requires employer health plans for large state-regulated groups to cover the full range of infertility treatment services. People with other types of health insurance may have some coverage, but are more likely to run into limits.
Here are answers to some common questions about the new law:
How will I know if this applies to me?
First, check your insurance card. If it says “CO-DOI” somewhere on the card, your insurance plan is state regulated. Otherwise, the new mandate does not apply to you. This was also the case for other coverage requirements set by the state in recent years, such as the cap on out-of-pocket expenses for insulin.
However, only large group plans regulated by the Colorado Division of Insurance fall under the new mandate. You can’t tell by looking at the map whether your insurance plan is large group or small group, so you’ll need to call your employer’s human resources department or insurance company to be sure.
Religious organizations are allowed to ask their insurance plans not to cover certain fertility services they object to, but are required to notify employees if they do.
If you are covered by Medicaid or another form of government-provided insurance, the mandate does not apply to you.
I’m covered. What does that mean?
Beginning in January, you have coverage for fertility services deemed appropriate under the guidelines of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine. This can include preventive services, such as egg freezing before a woman undergoes cancer treatment.
For people who need in vitro fertilization, the insurance will have to cover three egg retrievals and unlimited embryo transfer attempts. IVF involves stimulating the ovaries with drugs to produce more eggs, which are retrieved and fertilized outside the body with sperm from a partner or donor. They are then transferred into the body, which will hopefully result in a healthy pregnancy and birth.
Plans aren’t allowed to place restrictions on drugs used for infertility beyond what they have for other drugs, and can’t set a separate deductible or require higher out-of-pocket payments. This still leaves room for variation, however: a household with a high-deductible insurance plan will almost certainly pay more for infertility care than a household that pays higher monthly premiums in exchange for lower costs when he uses care.
The mandate uses the definition of infertility from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, which is an inability to conceive after one year of regular intercourse without contraception for women under 35 and six months without success for women older. It also allows coverage if a doctor diagnoses infertility another way.
My plan is not under the warrant. Do I have coverage?
Certain infertility services have been considered an essential health benefit in Colorado since 2017. This means that individual and small group plans must cover testing to diagnose infertility, as well as artificial insemination, without barriers or additional costs.
They don’t have to cover IVF or egg freezing to prevent infertility. It’s not common, but some companies choose to add additional infertility coverage, so check with your insurer before starting treatment.
You may have additional coverage at some point in the future, if the US Department of Health and Human Services approves.
Why do only certain plans require federal approval?
The Colorado Division of Insurance decides whether extended coverage is a new mandate for state-regulated large group plans. It determined that requiring more fertility services to be covered fell within the existing requirement to cover maternity care.
For individual and small group plans, the US Department of Health and Human Services must agree that this is not a new mandate. Another bill requiring expanded fertility coverage passed in 2020 and sent the proposal to HHS for approval, but the department disagreed with the state and rejected it as a new mandate. .
The 2022 bill essentially broke state-regulated plans (which don’t require federal approval) to provide coverage for certain people starting in January. The Insurance Division is still working to convince HHS that it should approve coverage for more fertility services for people with individual and small group insurance.
Should the Chicago Cubs explore contract extensions for their younger standout players? There could be a blueprint in MLB.
Left-hander Justin Steele’s consistency over the last two months ideally would be leading the Chicago Cubs on a push to the postseason.
Instead, the Cubs sit 17 games out of the division lead after a 4-3 win in 10 innings Friday night against the Milwaukee Brewers and are looking for positive momentum to carry into an important offseason for the franchise.
Steele, who departed in the sixth inning with lower back tightness, allowed one run in 5⅓ innings and has a 1.49 ERA in his last 10 starts.
Steele’s breakout season alongside rotationmate Keegan Thompson gives the Cubs a pair of younger starters they envision fortifying the pitching staff through homegrown arms. Meanwhile, shortstop Nico Hoerner’s all-around performance, contact-oriented offensive profile and budding leadership present a lineup-stabilizing force to complement elite defense at multiple positions.
“Nico has definitely solidified himself as an every-day big-league player, so that helps out a ton whenever you can define those things — and it’s not even about us defining (it), the player defines it,” manager David Ross said Friday. “Because he went out and (has proved) he’s a really good player and somebody we’ve always believed in. Now it’s just putting numbers to the beliefs.”
Given the Cubs’ financial flexibility — only three players have guaranteed money beyond 2023 — the organization is well-positioned to make a splash in the offseason.
And part of that calculus should include extending players through their arbitration years and into free agency for those projected to be part of the long-term nucleus. Hoerner, Steele and Thompson fit that mold.
“Certainly when you think about where we’re spending money or building a team, we absolutely have people in-house we want to extend beyond their arbitration years,” team President Jed Hoyer said Thursday. “I think that’s without question.”
The Cubs occasionally have been able to find pre-free-agency middle ground with their blossoming young players. In 2013, they gave Anthony Rizzo a seven-year, $41 million extension less than three years into his career. In March 2019, two years before he reached free agency, Kyle Hendricks signed a four-year, $55.5 million extension. Otherwise notable players have departed via trades — Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Rizzo — been non-tendered (Kyle Schwarber) or are on the verge of playing elsewhere without a new deal (impending free agent Willson Contreras and would-be 2023 free agent Ian Happ).
“My job to go out there and play, and we’ll see what Jed and the organization want to do,” Happ told the Tribune on Friday. “It’s interesting to see how some of the other clubs have done (arbitration-year extensions), and that hasn’t been something that’s happened here in past, but we’ll see if it becomes more of a common thing.”
The contracts the Cubs could explore are unlikely to reach the level of deals agreed to by Seattle Mariners 21-year-old outfielder Julio Rodríguez on Friday — worth at least $210 million guaranteed — and Tampa Bay Rays 21-year-old star Wander Franco’s 11-year, $182 million contract he signed in November.
But other recent contracts that cover anywhere from pre-arbitration, arbitration or free-agent years, particularly those done by the Atlanta Braves, can provide a blueprint for the Cubs to lock in their younger standout players.
The Braves extended outfielder Michael Harris II (eight years, $72 million) and third baseman Austin Riley (10 years, $212 million) in August after their previous approach with Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson. The Rays on Friday agreed to a two-year extension with right-hander Tyler Glasnow, buying out his first year of free agency in 2024.
Some teams are prioritizing and valuing cost certainty. Happ, the Cubs’ player union representative, has taken note of the recent trend and believes the new collective bargaining agreement is contributing to these deals. Among the features included in the CBA: a pre-arbitration money pool for players and gaining a year of service time, thus reaching free agency sooner, by winning a Rookie of the Year award.
“Especially now that you’re at the beginning of a five-year period where things are set, I think that it’s easier for teams to go out and create cost certainty than it was in the last couple of years, especially during the pandemic, and then leading up to a negotiation where you’re trying to figure out exactly what the landscape is going to look like,” Happ told the Tribune on Friday. “Now that there is a little bit more certainty, generally what the rules are going to be for five years, that’s why you’re seeing guys and teams go out and try to create more certainty for themselves over the next five.”
So should the Cubs do everything in their power to extend some combination of Hoerner, Steele and Thompson, if not all of them? Their numbers and growth combined with their potential backs up the value of multiyear deals. As a big-market team, the Cubs can absorb the potential hit if one contract doesn’t pan out to its maximum potential.
“Those are three guys that have really stepped up and made it clear they are going to be a big part of the future for years to come,” Hoyer said. “We want to make sure they experience the whole season, understand the grind of it, but also make sure they’re healthy going into ’23.”
()
Pope expands ranks of cardinals likely to choose successor
To date, 85-year-old Francis has named more than half of the cardinal electors. This reinforces the prospects that whoever becomes the next pontiff will share his vision for the future of the Church.
In choosing the bishop of San Diego, Robert Walter McElroy, Francis ignored American clergymen at the head of traditionally more prestigious dioceses, including the archbishop of San Francisco Salvatore Cordileone.
McElroy was among the few U.S. bishops to question why the U.S. bishops’ conference insists on identifying abortion as its “preeminent” priority. Echoing the pope’s concerns, he wondered why more importance was not given to poverty, immigration and climate change.
He is also part of a minority of US bishops opposed to a campaign to deny communion to Catholic politicians who support abortion rights. Cordileone said he would no longer allow US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to receive communion for her abortion rights advocacy.
While strongly opposing abortion as a grave sin, Francis has also denounced what he calls the militarization of the Communion.
Last year, McElroy was among a small group of U.S. bishops signing a statement expressing support for LGBTQ youth and speaking out against the bullying that is often directed at them.
Francis has tried to make gay Catholics feel welcome in the church, whose teaching holds that same-sex relationships are sinful.
Among those selected to be among the most recent cardinals is Bishop Richard Kuuia Baawobr of Wa, Ghana. He spoke out against LGBTQ rights.
Asked by The Associated Press about these contrasting views, McElroy replied that “there are always cultural differences in church life as there are in the human family. And different cultures approach these issues in different ways.
McElroy added: “My own view is that we have an obligation in the church to make LGBT people also feel welcome in church life, like everyone else. And that’s the mandate that we have, so we have to find a way to do that.
Archbishop Ulrich Steiner of Manaus, Brazil, has been chosen to be the first cardinal of the Amazon, the vast ecologically vulnerable region of South America on the home continent of the Argentine-born pontiff. In remarks to the AP, Steiner said he was concerned about the increase in violence in the Amazon — “not only in terms of the environment, but also because of drugs.”
“But this violence didn’t originate there, it came from outside,” Steiner said. “It’s always money-related violence. Concessions, deforestation, also with mines, also with fishing.
More cardinals are coming from Asia and Africa, while fewer are coming from Europe, where the number of rank and file Catholics has declined in recent years. After the consistory, Europeans will represent 42% of the College of Cardinals, compared to 52% in 2013, at the start of Francis’ pontificate.
At 48, the youngest among the cardinals is an Italian missionary in Mongolia. Archbishop Giorgio Marengo, as Apostolic Prefect of Ulaanbaatar, ventured that the small size of his flock there – the Asian country’s Catholics number around 1,300 – took into account the pope’s choice. Francis “knows how important it is to support these small communities”.
Sabrina Sergi and Fanuel Morelli contributed to this report.
