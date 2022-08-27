Movies On Writers: 7 Of The Best Movies On Writers

Pin 0 Shares

Movies and books go hand in hand. So, it only makes sense that movies on writers are just as popular as movies about writers. Here are 7 of the best movies on writers that you should be watching. Whether you’re interested in writing your own film or just want to see what goes into making one. These films will give you some perspective on the process and maybe even inspire you to pick up your pen (or keyboard) and start writing!

Top 7 Movies For Writers:

Finding Forrester (2000)

One of the best movies on writers is Finding Forrester. It tells the story of a talented young writer who befriends an elderly, reclusive author. The film explores the power of mentorship and the importance of pursuing your dreams. Plus, it’s just a really great movie. If you’re looking for a film that will inspire you to write, this is it.

Capote (2005) – Movies On Writers

Truman Capote was one of the most successful writers of his generation. But in 1965, he became obsessed with writing a book about the brutal murder of a Kansas family. This film follows Capote as he tries to immerse himself in the case, even as it starts to take over his life.

Wonder Boys (2000)

Michael Chabon’s Wonder Boys follows the story of a once-famous writer, Grady Tripp. Grady Tipp is struggling with writer’s block and a few other personal problems. As he tries to find inspiration for his next book, we get a look at the different people and relationships in his life. This movie doesn’t have the happiest of endings. It’s a great portrayal of the writer’s life and the challenges that come with it.

Numb (2007) – Movies On Writers

Numb is a 2007 American psychological thriller film directed by Harris Goldberg and starring Matthew Perry. The film was co-written by Goldberg and Perry. The plot follows an unsuccessful screenwriter who develops amnesia after a car accident. As he struggles to remember his past, he finds that his life was not as successful as he thought it was. Numb was generally well-received by critics.

The Mighty Angel (2014)

If you want to watch a movie about a writer that will make you feel inspired to pick up a pen and paper, then you need to watch The Mighty Angel. This film is based on the life of Polish writer Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and her experiences during World War II. It’s an incredibly moving story and one that will stay with you long after the credits have rolled.

Shadows In The Sun (2005) – Movies On Writers

Shadows in the Sun is a 2005 drama film starring Harvey Keitel and Janeane Garofalo. The film tells the story of a struggling writer who meets a successful screenwriter and the two bond over their love of movies. This film is a great choice for anyone interested in movies on writers. Shadows in the Sun explores the creative process and the relationship between art and commerce.

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Ghost Writer is a 2010 political thriller directed by Roman Polanski. The film follows a ghostwriter (Ewan McGregor) who is hired to write the memoirs of a former British Prime Minister (Pierce Brosnan). As he begins to work on the book, the ghostwriter discovers that there may be more to the politician’s past than meets the eye.

While there are many great movies about writers, these seven stand out as the best. They each offer a unique and interesting perspective on what it means to be a writer, and how writing can impact the world around us. If you’re looking for some good movies on writers to watch that will inspire you to write, then look no further than this list.

