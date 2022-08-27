No more than 45% of the missiles that Russia had before the war remain in the General Directorate of Intelligence

IRYNA BALACHUK – SATURDAY AUGUST 27, 2022, 1:05 p.m.

Russia is almost out of high-precision weapons and there are no reserves of certain types of rockets. In particular, there are not enough Kalibr, Iskander and Kinzhal missiles left.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, in an interview with RBK-Ukraine

Quotation: “The situation with the quantity of missiles is serious. According to our calculations, they have only 45% of the missiles they had before the war. They are mostly short of Iskanders. Only 20% of the initial quantity remains , maybe even less. The situation is also serious with regard to the Kalibr missiles, it is an effective weapon but there are not many of them. That is why the Russians use ground versions of the X-missiles 22 and C-300, but even those reserves are running out.”

Details: Skibitskyi remarked that “(Russia) is running out of high-precision weapons.”

Skibitskyi pointed out that according to all normative documents, Russia must have 30% of its reserves, but the occupiers are almost completely short of certain types of missiles, such as Iskanders.

That is why Ukrainian intelligence predicts that Russia will use other means of destruction. In particular, the occupiers actively use Uragans and Smerch rockets, which allow them to launch attacks at close range – 70-80, sometimes up to 100 km.

The Russians are actively launching attacks on Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Kharkiv with these systems.

Skibitskyi believes that the Russians will try to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure and heating network facilities, as well as disrupt the order of battle and put pressure on the local population.

According to intelligence reports, the Russians have only 30-40 Kinzhal missiles. These were the first to enter service and did not enter mass production.

“They are using it, it is an effective weapon but it is being used to demonstrate their strength to us and our partners including the United States and China. So they are demonstrating that they have hypersonic weapons,” summarized Skibitskyi.

