BARRETOS, Brazil — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro traveled to Latin America’s biggest rodeo — an unwavering bubble of support — to connect with campaign voters ahead of the October vote.
No more than 45% of the missiles that Russia had before the war remain in the General Directorate of Intelligence
IRYNA BALACHUK – SATURDAY AUGUST 27, 2022, 1:05 p.m.
Russia is almost out of high-precision weapons and there are no reserves of certain types of rockets. In particular, there are not enough Kalibr, Iskander and Kinzhal missiles left.
Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, in an interview with RBK-Ukraine
Quotation: “The situation with the quantity of missiles is serious. According to our calculations, they have only 45% of the missiles they had before the war. They are mostly short of Iskanders. Only 20% of the initial quantity remains , maybe even less. The situation is also serious with regard to the Kalibr missiles, it is an effective weapon but there are not many of them. That is why the Russians use ground versions of the X-missiles 22 and C-300, but even those reserves are running out.”
Details: Skibitskyi remarked that “(Russia) is running out of high-precision weapons.”
Skibitskyi pointed out that according to all normative documents, Russia must have 30% of its reserves, but the occupiers are almost completely short of certain types of missiles, such as Iskanders.
That is why Ukrainian intelligence predicts that Russia will use other means of destruction. In particular, the occupiers actively use Uragans and Smerch rockets, which allow them to launch attacks at close range – 70-80, sometimes up to 100 km.
The Russians are actively launching attacks on Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Kharkiv with these systems.
Skibitskyi believes that the Russians will try to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure and heating network facilities, as well as disrupt the order of battle and put pressure on the local population.
According to intelligence reports, the Russians have only 30-40 Kinzhal missiles. These were the first to enter service and did not enter mass production.
“They are using it, it is an effective weapon but it is being used to demonstrate their strength to us and our partners including the United States and China. So they are demonstrating that they have hypersonic weapons,” summarized Skibitskyi.
Journalists are fighting on their own front line. Support Ukrainska Pravda!
At Latin America’s biggest rodeo, Brazilians don’t believe the polls
“This event is already part of our history. Moved by agribusiness, by the work of the men and women of the countryside, Brazil projects itself onto the world stage,” Bolsonaro told the crowd, who chanted the word “legend” in reference to him. “Our motto is God, country, family and freedom. Yeee-hooo!”
The multi-day spectacle drew tens of thousands of mostly white and middle-class attendees. Many came decked out in the national colors of green and canary yellow which Bolsonaro has turned into symbols of support for his administration. The packed arena roared as Bolsonaro was featured to the tune of DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s song “Turn Down for What,” which his followers have used in hundreds of videos to portray him as a provocateur.
Outside, a vendor sold napkins bearing the faces of Bolsonaro and da Silva of the leftist Workers’ Party, and displayed a chart showing how many of each candidate had been bought. Virtually no da Silva standouts had sold out, and attendees took it as a signal that their candidate will win the vote. Elsewhere in Brazil, such towel sales dashboards point in the opposite direction.
Despite da Silva’s lead in the polls, a dozen farmers, cattle ranchers and rodeo fans in Barretos told The Associated Press that Bolsonaro doesn’t need to reach out to many. moderate voters, which da Silva is openly trying to do – notably, with his selection of a centre-right rival turned running mate.
“The last time the polls didn’t say Bolsonaro was going to win,” said Gualter Silveira, 57, a small farm owner. “This year it will be the same. I see him go everywhere. Lula no. How can Bolsonaro be late?
Wearing a Brazilian flag as a scarf, businessman Daniel Tales, 43, said he felt goosebumps in his mustache after seeing Bolsonaro in person. The proud cowboy from neighboring Minas Gerais state said he believed his candidate would need a runoff against da Silva to secure a second term.
“But he doesn’t need to change anything. He doesn’t need to do anything else or anything less,” Tales said. “He has a strong personality, he is the man of the moment, he has come to make a revolution.”
Asked how Bolsonaro could bring undecided voters to his side, he replied: “He has to be himself. That’s all.”
Four years ago, Bolsonaro won nearly 74% of the vote in Barretos in the runoff against Fernando Haddad, the Workers’ Party candidate after da Silva was declared ineligible. The president gets a lot of love in the region for professing conservative values and standing up for farmers, and also because he created a National Rodeo Day in 2020 and relaxed regulations for such events in Brazil. Friday wasn’t his first time at the Barretos rodeo; he came in 2019 as president and three other times during his career as a legislator to help his son’s candidacy for Congress.
This time, Bolsonaro brought in cabinet ministers, candidate politicians and some business leaders whose properties were searched by police earlier this week over their alleged participation in a private chat group that included comments favoring a possible coup and military involvement in politics. One of them, Luciano Hang, was wearing his usual yellow shirt and green pants, and he did his best to piss off the crowd.
Bolsonaro and his allies routinely mock the polls, sometimes claiming the president won’t just win the election, but will do so in the first round without needing a second round. They say a more accurate way to gauge the outcome ahead is to look at Bolsonaro’s rally turnout.
Bolsonaro supporters who spoke to the AP said they were ready to heed his call and take to the streets for Independence Day on September 7. Some politicians and analysts have expressed concern that it could turn violent.
“We’ll see you on Independence Day,” emcee Cuiabano Lima said as Bolsonaro left the rodeo arena. Lima also said da Silva is a thief who belongs in prison, and the crowd chanted in agreement.
Da Silva, who ruled from 2003 to 2010 and is universally known as Lula, was barred from running in 2018 after being jailed on corruption and money laundering convictions, which the Supreme Court later overturned on the grounds that the judge handling the case had been biased. This paved the way for him to run in 2022.
Silvana Cunha, 47, is worried that da Silva could return to power. She works with cattle ranchers and says Bolsonaro has improved his life thanks to higher beef prices under his administration. Although she is confident he will win in October, she acknowledged the challenges he faces.
“It took time to organize everything the way he wanted,” said Cunha, a devout Catholic who has attended the Barretos rodeo for years. “No matter who wins, it will be very difficult. We will need a strong hand. It is a huge task to get the country back on the path to growth after this pandemic. We have to be very careful. Either we will have a step back, or an evolution.
Chevron donates $94,000 to CoCo schools to help cover vandalism cleanup costs
MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Five elementary schools and a charter school were vandalized in the West Contra Costa County Unified School District over the summer, but a donation from the Chevron Richmond Refinery could make the fight a little easier. recovery.
Nystrom, Lincoln, Bayview and Highland elementary schools, Greenwood Academy and a charter school were all vandalized near the end of summer vacation, according to school district spokesman Ryan Phillips.
Chevron donated $94,000 to the district through the nonprofit DonorsChoose, which will help affected schools replace supplies and support other priorities for teachers in the district.
“We know the vandalism has been a very difficult time for students, teachers and our entire community,” Lily Naaz Rahnema, Chevron’s community engagement manager, said in a statement. “I hope this support will not only ensure our schools have the resources they need, but working with DonorsChoose will also be the fastest way to provide support to teachers.”
Chevron also used the donation to fund any pending district requests through DonorsChoose, which offers to connect donors with specific public schools across the country to support them directly. The requests were made by 13 schools, according to a school district spokesperson.
Superintendent Kenneth Chris Hurst said the school district appreciates the donation.
“We are especially grateful not only for their support of our vandalized schools, but also for the support of our schools with high priority needs. Chevron’s support means a lot and will help us prepare students for a successful school year.”
US and China suspend market divorce
Eleventh-hour trading could prevent the divorce of Chinese stocks from the US stock market. Keeping the relationship friendly will always be a struggle.
A long-running dispute between Beijing and Washington over audits of US-listed Chinese companies may finally be on the verge of being resolved. The two sides are closing in on an agreement that U.S. regulators would travel to Hong Kong to inspect audit documents, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Markets retain most bearish bias after Powell speech
The initial reaction was towards the hawkish side, then recovered, but is now moving towards the more hawkish bias after the Fed Powell speech. I’m not sure things have changed much, but the president reiterated the need to raise fares. The verdict still fell on 50-75 and the terminal rate, but perhaps the 3.4% sentiment may be too low for the end of the year and the Bullard call of 3.75% at 4% is more likely.
Inventories are lower. The 10 a.m. snapshot had the Dow up 52 points, the S&P down -2.07 points and the Nasdaq
NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It only tracks the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in terms of market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges. Launched in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it has been known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential stock exchanges in the world. OTC) trading system. What makes up the NASDAQ? In particular, the exchange also includes the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and the S&P 500 Index, it is one of the three most followed stock market indices in the United States. Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market levels. This includes the capital market, or a stock market for companies with a relatively small market capitalization. Listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets which list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization. Additionally, the global market is made up of stocks that represent the global Nasdaq market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet stock exchange financial and liquidity requirements and corporate governance standards. Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index comprised of 1,200 US and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
-27.01 points.
The current levels are at:
- Dow is down -386 points or -1.4%
- The S&P is down -56 points against -1.33%
- The Nasdaq is down -199 points or -1.60^
For the returns, the before and after showed:
- 2 years going from 3.374% to 3.425% currently
- 10 years from 3.045% to 3.069%
- 30 years from 3.254% to 3.257%
IN forex,
- EURUSD
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD is the currency pair comprising the single currency of the European Union, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair rate indicates how many euros are needed to buy a dollar. For example, when EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means that 1 euro equals 1.2 dollars. Why EUR/USD is the most popular trading pairCompared to all tradable currencies, the Euro (EUR) is the second most traded currency in the world, behind the US Dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair in the market. As the most popular trading pair, EUR/USD is a staple of all brokerage offerings and often has some of the lowest spreads compared to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency trails the two most economical blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason. EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. On the Euro side, Eurozone economic data as well as internal bloc factors can easily impact rates. Even smaller member states can effectively weigh on the euro, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and at the Federal Reserve generally affect the EUR/ usd. Many examples include bailouts during the financial crisis, tax cuts under the Trump administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.
- GBPUSD: GBPUSD briefly moved above the 200-hour MA at 1.18902, but fell back towards the 100-hour MA at 1.18047
- USDJPY: USDJPY declined to test its 200 hourly MA at 136.22, but rebounded higher and is trading above its 100 hourly MA at 136.89. The price is currently trading at 137.10.
- USDCHF: Volatility briefly pushed the price below its 200 hourly MA at 0.9991, but is back higher but still below the 100 hourly MA above at 0.96418. The current price is currently at 0.96178.
Volatility with a hawkish slant is now the theme.
PS. Stock declines are accelerating with the Nasdaq now down -1.95%. The S&P is down -1.6%
Be proactive about your health with 20% off Everlywell home food test kits
Our bodies are important, which is why so many of us go to the gymtry eat better and take stock of our general well-being. But all it takes is a simple test to learn more about what your body wants you to eat in the first place. Many people have hidden food sensitivities or even mild allergies, and getting tested for them is the fastest way to find out for sure.
Having food sensitivities can have a big impact on your overall health and well-being, which is why getting tested can help you make sure you’re eating the right foods for your body. That’s what from Everlywell home test kits are for. And Everlywell’s food test kits are 20% off when you use the code TAKE ACTION Checkout now through August 31.
There are three food test kits, including the food allergy test, the celiac disease screening test, and the comprehensive food sensitivity test.
If you think you have a common food allergen, you can save $30 on the Food allergy test, playing just $119 to find out for sure. It measures nine immunoglobulin E antibodies that are linked to common food allergies. And if you suffer from abdominal pain, bloating and digestive issues, you can get the Celiac disease scout for just $95 right now. It will measure three key antibodies that indicate celiac disease. And for $239, a $60 discount, you can get the widest and most comprehensive filter, the Comprehensive Food Sensitivity Testwhich tests your responsiveness to 204 common foods.
Everlywell offers many home tests beyond food sensitivity. There are over 30 at-home kits, including ones that test for STDs, thyroid issues, fertility, testosterone levels, heart health, sleep, stress and more, including COVID-19 testing. Most tests cost around $49, but costs can reach as high as $299, depending on the test. And while only food allergen tests are currently discounted, many more will go on sale at different times of the year.
The results of these tests not only give you a valuable assessment of your health, but they can also be a thoughtful gift for someone you think might avoid doctor visits. Everything is made in house and delivered by mail to certified clinical laboratories. The results usually take a few days to a week to be returned. Additionally, purchases from Everlywell can be submitted for reimbursement through most FSA and HSA benefit plans, but be sure to check your individual plan before purchasing.
Read more: Best Multivitamins for 2022
Princess Diana’s sporty black Ford Escort sold for around $866,000 at auction
London:
A sporty Ford Escort that was once Princess Diana’s runabout was auctioned off for £737,000 on Saturday, days before the 25th anniversary of her death.
The modest car, with just 24,961 miles (40,000 km) on the odometer, went under the hammer at Silverstone Auctions in Warwickshire, central England.
Bidders from Dubai, the United States and Britain fought a heated bidding war for the one-of-a-kind model, culminating in a sale to a buyer in Alderley Edge, an upmarket village in northern England which is home to many Premier League footballers. .
The sale price equivalent to around $866,000 comes as interest in Diana’s life remains huge, a quarter of a century after her death, fueled by the hit Netflix series ‘The Crown’.
The auctioneers said the sale attracted “supreme global press and publicity interest”.
The car was sold with no reserve price, with offers starting at £100,000. It sold for £650,000 plus buyer’s premium.
The black Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 with a blue stripe was driven by Diana between 1985 and 1988 because she preferred to have her own car instead of the stately Rolls-Royce and Daimler of the royal family, according to the description of the lot.
Auctioneers have said the unique Ford Escort remains the “boldest choice” of car for any member of the royal family.
The Escort was not a luxury vehicle but one of the best-selling cars in the UK at the time, totaling over 4.1million in sales, according to the Auto Express website.
Similar cars with a less illustrious provenance can be found in the UK classifieds for around £10,000.
This car, however, was made by Ford to Diana’s specifications and is believed to be the only black painted version of this model, according to the auctioneers.
Diana was frequently photographed driving visiting shops and restaurants in London. Prince William was also pictured sitting in the back.
The Princess drove the car with a Royal Detective in the passenger seat and it was fitted with features such as a second rear-view mirror and a radio in the glove compartment.
The vehicle was previously owned by a Ford car collector.
Last year another Ford Escort previously owned by Diana, a 1981 silver 1.6L Ghia saloon which was an engagement gift from Prince Charles, sold in London for £52,640, sales tax and purchase premium included.
The buyer of the car would be a museum in South America. It previously belonged to an American museum.
Saturday’s sale comes ahead of Wednesday’s anniversary of Diana’s death at 36 after a car accident in Paris.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
