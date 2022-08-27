News
Patriots don’t look ready for regular season and other takeaways from preseason finale
BOSTON — The preseason is over for the Patriots, ending in a 23-6 loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. The next time the Patriots play a football game, it will count.
It’s a bit concerning considering that the team didn’t look very good during the pre-season. Friday night’s final was no exception, as the first-team offense struggled to prepare ahead of facing the Dolphins in Miami on Sept. 11.
The Patriots don’t really look ready for games that matter. They now have two weeks to prepare it. But before moving on to Miami, here are some takeaways from New England’s preseason finale.
The offense still doesn’t look good
Mac Jones and the offensive starters got four practices Friday night, and all they put together was a basket. They had two three outs and another drive ended with a terrible interception by Jones. After converting a fourth-and-3 and roaming the field on their last possession, they had a touchdown taken off the board due to an OPI from DeVante Parker.
There were also questionable play calls, with Jones going for a deep pass to Parker on a third and a 3. They couldn’t connect, but the offense stayed on the court and Jones threw a dart at Kendrick Bourne on fourth down to keep the drive alive.
Jones was frustrated on the sideline and didn’t look comfortable there, even when the offensive line gave him time to do his thing.
The offense as a whole doesn’t look ready for the regular season. The starters had seven series in the preseason, and only one of them ended with a touchdown. Four of those drives ended in a three-and-out.
The offense has a lot of work to do before Week 1 in Miami.
Ty Montgomery’s injury is worrying
Montgomery was expected to play an important role in offense, giving Jones a versatile threat out of the backfield. But the veteran had to be sent off the pitch after injuring his ankle in the first half and didn’t return.
If Montgomery runs out of time to start the season, Rhamondre Stevenson could be in line to catch passes out of the backfield, with JJ Taylor another candidate if he makes the roster.
Problems along the offensive line
On the first running play of the game, the line gave Stevenson nothing to work with and he was brought down for a loss of four yards. Stevenson has picked up just 22 yards on his five carries as the line continues to struggle with the new running pattern.
The line gave Jones time to do his thing on occasion, but the quarterback was sacked twice and hit four times on the night.
Michael Onwenu was also hit with a strike to start the second practice, forcing the offense to face a first-and-20. The starting offensive line was there for four series, and the Patriots offense couldn’t. do much.
The defense was set on fire during the first drive from Las Vegas
Friday night started off as a “Jarrett Stidham Revenge Game” as the Raiders QB torched the Patriots starters for 72 yards in Vegas’ first drive. Ja’Whaun Bentley missed a tackle to let DJ Turner go for a 14-yard pickup, and the midfield was wide open as Jesper Horsted broke free for a 30-yard reception. The Raiders were in the red zone after just three games.
Las Vegas had to settle for a field goal after Kyle Dugger – who bit hard on Stidham’s false play when finishing off Horsted – offered a huge run in third-and-second. But what we saw of the starting defense wasn’t all that uplifting.
Matt Judon is still Matt Judon
At least Matt Judon remains a beast. He crushed Chase Garbers on the final play of the first quarter to force an incompleteness and a Raiders three-and-out. It was a welcome sight after Las Vegas scored on each of its first two possessions.
Bourne makes his debut
It’s been a strange summer for Kendrick Bourne. He didn’t play last week against the Panthers after getting the boot from joint practice to fight, and finally made his preseason debut on Friday night.
He caught just two passes for 16 yards, but one of his catches came on a nice fourth down route to keep the drive alive for New England. It was good to see the Jones-Bourne connection that shone for long stretches last season.
Penalties cost Patriots points
It will drive Bill Belichick crazy, even in preseason. A DeVante Paker OPI took a touchdown on the board in the first half, and a catch from Jalen Wydermyer cost the Patriots another touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots had to settle for field goals on both drives, with red zone penalties costing them eight points on the night.
Jack Jones has a nose for the ball
The rookie is a rocket and made some great plays in the second half. Early in the third quarter, he delivered a pop that knocked the ball out of Austin Walters’ hands on third down.
He also had two great pass breakups in the third quarter. Jones has shown great closing speed throughout the summer and it looks like he could become a playmaker in the secondary. He’s taking a lot of chances there, but he’ll have plenty of chances to make plays as a rookie.
Marcus Jones too
The other other Jones in the defensive backfield also had a good play, as Marcus Jones hit a touchdown away from Keelan Cole jumping his oblique route into the end zone in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders scored in the next game, but it’s always nice to see rookies making plays there.
Nice Run by the Rook
Continuing that trend, rookie running back Kevin Harris broke up a nice 33-yard run on his first rush of the night, bringing the Patriots to the Las Vegas 3-yard line.
Harris found some good rhythm and made some good moves on his way to 44 yards on four carries. However, he managed his last race of the evening with less than two minutes to play.
Zappe was picked by a former Patriots wide receiver
Does it scream last game of preseason, or does it scream last game of preseason?
Bailey Zappe forced a throw with the defense in his face, and he fell into the arms of Isaiah Zuber on the field. It would have been a good thing a few years ago, but Zuber is now a receiver (and apparently a defensive back) for the Raiders.
Jennings continues to apply pressure
We will end on a positive note, and that is the continued pressure from Anfernee Jennings. He hasn’t just locked down a spot on the roster, but could be a massive presence in the middle of the defense.
Grub5
News
The Mar-a-Lago Affidavit: Is That All There Is?
A federal judge released a heavily redacted version of the FBI affidavit used to justify the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Friday, and we can’t help but wonder if that’s it? Is that why agents descended on the residence of a former president like they would a mob boss?
It is possible that the redactions in the version of the 38-page document contain an undisclosed bombshell. But given the contours of what the affidavit and attachments reveal, it really seems to come down to a battle over the handling of classified documents. The long introduction to the affidavit and other unredacted paragraphs all indicate that the FBI and the National Archives are concerned about the documents Mr. Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago and his lack of cooperation in not returning everything. what the federal government wanted.
wsj
News
Counting Crows take appreciative Grandstand audience back to the ’90s
Among acts that skyrocketed to stardom in the 1990s, Counting Crows has aged more gracefully than most. Maybe it’s because the San Francisco-born band has produced new music at a relatively leisurely pace, releasing new albums every three to eight years over the past three decades. Or perhaps its disdain for chasing trends is responsible, the band staying comfortably within its own particular brand of earnest lyric-forward folk-rock.
In any case, its audience has stayed remarkably loyal over Counting Crows’ almost 30 years since the smash hit that was 1993’s “August and Everything After,” with each of those sporadic albums reaching the top 10 on the sales charts. So perhaps it’s no surprise that 10,735 fans spent much of Friday evening standing, swaying and singing along to an admirably well-executed set of 18 songs at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand.
The fact that they seemingly stayed deeply engaged for 100 minutes can largely be attributed to the charisma of the band’s lead singer and songsmith, Adam Duritz. At age 58, he may look more like your plumber than the dreadlock-tossing frontman he was in the ’90s, but Duritz is still a remarkably powerful performer, theatrically presenting his stories in song.
But the rest of the seven-piece band delivered the music with energy and enthusiasm that rivaled his, making it a show that set a high bar for the rest of this year’s Grandstand acts.
Maybe that had something to do with Duritz having family in attendance, saying that his brother lives in the Twin Cities and his nephew requested a particular song (an emotional take on “Black and Blue”). And the local connections may be even stronger, as Duritz said near evening’s end that guitarist and band co-founder David Bryson is now a St. Paul resident.
In any case, it was a surprise that the band opened with its most popular ballad, “Round Here,” and added its biggest hit, “Mr. Jones,” two tunes later. Each of those 1993 radio staples became something like a very brief one-act play as presented by Duritz, setting scenes and placing vivid scenarios within them, describing characters and conversations in captivating fashion.
Standouts in the set included “Butterfly in Reverse” performed as a lilting circus waltz, “Omaha” as a rollicking rocker, and a version of “Miami” full of tongue-in-cheek guitar god riffs courtesy of Bryson. Yet the most involving moments came on a collection of mostly acoustic numbers, as Duritz offered a mesmerizing “Colorblind” and all four songs from the band’s latest EP, “Butter Miracle, Suite One,” in order. “Angel of 14th Street” was particularly powerful, even if the ensuing “Bobby & the Rat Kings” borrowed a bit too much from Bruce Springsteen in his mid-’70s heyday.
Counting Crows wasn’t the only folk-rock band on the bill that found significant success in the ’90s. Jakob Dylan and his band, the Wallflowers, have a relationship with Counting Crows that goes back to that decade: That’s Duritz harmonizing with Dylan on their hit, “6th Avenue Heartache,” and the two bands have toured together more than once.
While the Wallflowers haven’t sustained their audience to the degree of Counting Crows, it isn’t for lack of solid songwriting from Dylan. On Friday, he may not have been the engaging frontman Duritz is, but he was of strong voice and the band sounded good, particularly on a closing quartet of songs, three from their 1996 breakthrough, “Bringing Down the Horse” — “One Headlight” was an emotion-packed standout — and a note-perfect cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “The Waiting.”
Rob Hubbard can be reached at [email protected]
News
Kyle Bradish stops top AL Astros in eight innings as Orioles start series with 2-0 win – The Denver Post
The second batter who faced Orioles rookie right-hander Kyle Bradish on Friday night was hit by a pitch. An offering later, Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez smoked a line drive down the right side, but first baseman Ryan Mountcastle caught it with a dive, doubling Yuli Gurriel.
It showed how difficult it would be to hit Bradish, who only allowed two in eight innings as the Orioles opened a series against the AHL’s top Astros with a 2-0 win at Minute Maid Park.
Going into Friday, the Orioles (66-59) had been one of four major league teams without an eight-inning start this year. Outside of John Means’ no-hit last May, a Baltimore starter hadn’t pitched more than 7 1/3 innings in manager Brandon Hyde’s four seasons.
A sixth-inning home run from Ramón Urías provided all the offense Bradish needed to snuff out one of the game’s best offenses. He didn’t allow a hit until the fourth, when Kyle Tucker singled behind an Alvarez walk to put runners in the corners for longtime Oriole Trey Mancini, facing his former club for the first time. since his trade earlier this month. But Bradish had Mancini chase a slider for a strikeout, one of his sixes of the night. This marked Houston’s only game against him with a runner in the scoring position.
The slider has been key ground for Bradish throughout the outing, accounting for the majority of his 96 deals. Of his 17 induced swings and misses, 13 have come with that pitch. Prior to his previous outing, Bradish moved to the left side of the pitcher’s rubber after previously working from the middle, requiring some adjustments to the placement of his breaking balls that apparently paid off Friday.
The Astros didn’t get a first batter on base against him until the seventh inning, when Alex Bregman singled to double Houston’s hitting total. But a strikeout from Tucker and two flyouts to the right, one off the bat from Mancini at the edge of the warning track, ended the threat. With closer Felix Bautista likely unavailable after pitching two innings Thursday, Bradish came back for the eighth and worked fast, lowering his ERA in six starts on the disabled list to 3.21.
Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. wasn’t as sharp as Bradish but steadily shook off trouble over his five innings, leaving the Orioles hitless in eight at-bats with a runner in position to score. But such a hit was unnecessary for the deciding runs, with Kyle Stowers’ two-out single in the sixth against Cristian Javier preceding Urías’ exit from the tracks over the Crawford Boxes in left field.
Bradish recorded nine more outs from there before handing the game to left-hander Cionel Pérez, a former Astro. Pérez sandwiched two singles around two outs, conjuring up Mancini representing the winning run. But Dillon Tate hit him to end the match.
This story will be updated.
Saturday, 7:10 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM
()
denverpost
News
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Says BJP Gave Him “A Free Hand”, BS Yediyurappa My Inspiration
New Delhi:
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has trashed leadership change talks in the government, reiterating that he had been given “a free hand” by the BJP leadership.
In an exclusive interview with NDTV, he said “there’s nothing”, when asked a direct question about whether he would be replaced.
Asked how his predecessor BS Yediyurappa was removed as Chief Minister without warning, Mr. Bommai, who is the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka, replied: “Every day is not a Sunday. high command gave me carte blanche”.
Accused by the opposition of being Mr Yediyurappa’s ‘puppet’, Mr Bommai said he was ‘inspired’ by the former chief minister, but denied reports that the senior leader was interfere in the “day-to-day business” of governance.
“I am inspired by BS Yediyurappa, his program. He is a mass leader. His role is to help me govern. Yediyurappa does not interfere in my daily affairs,” Bommai said.
Speculation of a changing of the guard in Karnataka has refused to die down despite official confirmation from the BJP that Mr Bommai will lead the party in the state’s 2023 elections.
Mr Bommai, 62, appeared to defend the rising tide of communal violence in the state led by Hindutva outifts, blaming it on what he said was a wave of attacks on Hindutva activists under the previous Congress administration. This, he said, caused “discomfort and anger in society”.
“Do you expect nothing to happen after so many murders?” My role is that of a referee. I will visit the house of the Muslim victim soon,” he said.
Calling himself an “arbiter”, the chief minister said he would take action against those who try to create public order problems.
The chief minister also justified the anti-conversion law introduced by his government. “Large-scale illegal conversions are taking place in the state. Even my congressman’s mother converted to Christianity,” he said.
Mr Bommai also backed former minister KS Eshwarappa, who had to step down after an entrepreneur killed himself accusing the minister of corruption.
“Allegations of corruption are politically motivated. Entrepreneurs who allege corruption are supported by Congress. The minister resigned on moral grounds,” he said.
Basavaraj Bommai, who succeeded BS Yediyurappa as chief minister, completed a year in office on July 28.
ndtv
News
latest news Officers were pursuing a motorist at the time of the fatal crash, LAPD report says
A LAPD report shows a department cruiser was recently pursuing a speeding motorist when the fleeing vehicle collided with another car, killing two people inside, contradicting the department’s official story that the pursuit had ended before the fatal collision.
Janisha Harris, 35, and Jamarea Keyes, 38, were driving home from work on the morning of August 19 when the speeding motorist ran through a red light at Manchester Avenue and South Broadway in South Los Angeles and slammed into the side of their black BMW, killing both and setting off a multi-vehicle collision.
Following the collision, a police spokesperson insisted officers were not pursuing the vehicle at the time of the crash.
But the police report released this week to the families of those deceased states otherwise. It describes how two officers from the department’s 77th Street Station first spotted and then pursued the speeding motorist.
“It was determined that the 77th Patrol Unit 12A51 was in pursuit of the vehicle at the time of the accident,” according to the report written by Officer K. Sander. The report was written on the day of the fatal accident.
“Initial reports from the LAPD indicated that there was no high-speed pursuit, but this report clearly shows that they were engaged in a pursuit at the time of the collision,” said Jasmine Mines, attorney for the families of the victims. “The LAPD is not allowed by its policies to conduct high-speed prosecutions for minor offenses, but that’s what appears to have happened here.”
Speaking at a news conference outside the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Street Police Station, Mines and the victim’s families called on Friday for an independent investigation by the Attorney General into the incident.
LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said “the initial statement to the media indicated that officers were not in pursuit. Upon further examination, it was determined that the officers chased for 15 seconds. They stopped the pursuit before the collision. The suspect continued through a full phase red light striking the victims.
The mines and the families of the victims have demanded that the department release footage from the police car’s camera system to allow the public to see exactly what officers did that morning after spotting the speeding car .
“I wish the LAPD…stop chasing people on the street,” said Tanya Keyes, the widow of Jamarea Keyes. He left behind four children, while Harris left behind a son and a daughter.
According to the police report, the investigation team interviewed the two officers involved in the pursuit. The driver who fled authorities was determined to be under the influence of cannabis and was subsequently convicted of manslaughter.
The investigator said in his report that the driver, while under the influence, failed to stop at a red light, causing a fatal collision with a car crossing the Broadway intersection.
The LAPD Traffic Investigator noted that “Vehicle 1/Group 1 was attempting to evade police and in doing so was driving in complete disregard of public safety”, resulting in fatalities. The report noted that a review of video from the police patrol car showed that the suspect, while trying to evade police, drove through a stop sign and two red lights at high speed. speed.
Mines said the report accuses suspect Matthew Smith, the getaway driver, of wanting to ignore public safety. “But it appears that the officers here, in their actions, also disregarded public safety,” he said.
A 2017 Los Angeles County grand jury found that police departments must weigh the likelihood of a dangerous collision against the odds of catching a suspect. Two-thirds of the 421 police pursuits that took place in the 12-month period beginning in October 2015 resulted in the capture of a suspect, but about 17% of those pursuits resulted in a collision, according to the report from the grand jury.
During that same period, three fleeing drivers were killed and 45 people were injured, including suspects, their passengers or officers, according to the report.
The grand jury cited analysis from the Los Angeles Times in 2015 showing that LAPD car chases resulted in bystander injuries and deaths at a higher rate than pursuits in the rest of the state.
News
HBO renews “House of the Dragon” after 20 million views of the first episode
The ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series ‘House of the Dragon’ has been renewed for a second season, HBO announced Friday.
The announcement comes after more than 20 million people have now watched the first episode, according to Nielsen and first-party data collected by HBO. The show garnered nearly 10 million views on linear platforms and HBO Max on the night of its release last Sunday. It was the highest ratings of any new original series in HBO history.
The show, a spinoff of HBO’s hit “Game of Thrones,” takes place centuries before the popular series. It was originally approved for a 10-episode season in 2019.
The show’s success is being watched closely, as many see it as a barometer of HBO’s success in the streaming wars. Warner Bros. Discovery has cut costs and revamped its strategy at HBO, including removing shows and movies from the platform to better tailor its offerings. The moves precede HBO Max’s merger with Discovery+.
The debut of “House of the Dragon” also comes as Amazon nears the release of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series.
cnbc
Patriots don’t look ready for regular season and other takeaways from preseason finale
The Mar-a-Lago Affidavit: Is That All There Is?
Do You Want to Outsource Your Auto Detailing?
Counting Crows take appreciative Grandstand audience back to the ’90s
Kyle Bradish stops top AL Astros in eight innings as Orioles start series with 2-0 win – The Denver Post
Cardano Price At $0.44 With Strong Strong, What’s Next?
Top MBA Colleges in Delhi Provide Best Placement Offers on Completion of Study
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Says BJP Gave Him “A Free Hand”, BS Yediyurappa My Inspiration
latest news Officers were pursuing a motorist at the time of the fatal crash, LAPD report says
HBO renews “House of the Dragon” after 20 million views of the first episode
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance2 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports3 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
News2 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News2 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Original Streaming Content is Taking Over