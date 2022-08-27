Finance
Pop Art Movement – Comfort in Commercialism
The Pop Art movement began during the 1950s and 60s in Britain and America evolving around the products of the mass media. The artwork derived from popular culture became one of the United States’ major artistic movements of the 20th century.
The artwork, based on packaging, television, advertising, films and even comic books helped to break down the long held barriers between high art and mass culture. Shortly after World War II, America was fast becoming a culture of commercial manipulation, exhibitionism and instant success. These traits made it a perfect target for artists looking to poke fun at the serious nature of the art world while at the same time holding a mirror up to society as they saw it.
Whereas in Britain the pop artists took a more romantic approach, in America the results were often times more brash; like the giant binoculars and shuttlecocks of Claes Oldenburg. Originally considered a counterattack on Abstract Expressionism, the pop art movement usurped the French based Dada movement it terms of its battle against highbrow art and has never looked back.
Like Dada before it, the pop art movement used common items as its subject matter and the artists preferred commercial methods of production thus allowing unlimited reproductions of the art. As the age of commercial uniformity closed in, pop art spread out creating such super stars as Andy Warhol, Robert Rauschenberg, Jasper Johns and Roy Lichtenstein to name but a few.
Pop art combines its mass produced, low cost, expendable, shiny nature to encourage the big money and bright lights to come calling. Some question if pop art is a serious comment on the contemporary condition or simply a “joke without humour.” Traditional art critics may try to tell you what is and isn’t popular art, but in the end the decision is entirely yours.
The accessibility of pop art makes almost everyone with an urge to create a pop artist. And although pop art has long since spawned many different sub categories and new and unusual mediums; it all comes back to art for, of and by the masses. With every generation, America seems to become more youth oriented almost certainly guaranteeing the future of pop art and it’s witty, young, sexy, gimmicky works. The big business that is pop art is strengthened by the ongoing homogenization of America and the blurring of the lines between art, popular culture and commercialism.
Although many pop artists still display their works in galleries, pop art can arguably be found inside your Happy Meal from McDonalds. Popular culture and the art that represents it grows at an exponential rate each year just like most aspects of life on this earth. So what is pop art and where is it going? well, in the words of one art critic, “I don’t know art, but I know what I like and I like this.”
Finance
Effective Idea Selection is Critical to Systematic Innovation
“The key is to pick things that you think are really important and then focus on them like a laser.” — Jeff Bezos, Founder and Chairman, Amazon.com
Of all the ways of discovering new ideas, the Walt Disney Company during the Eisner years, had one of the more unconventional methods. Modeled after a 70’s television program, Disney’s “Gong Show” was a big hit with rank and file employees. Three times a year, Eisner and two of his top lieutenants would devote a day to listening to anybody and everybody – secretaries, set designers, theme park employees –who wanted to pitch an idea. As many as 40 people were allowed to perform, present or mime their idea until a loud gong would signal that time was up. Then, after all the ideas were aired, Eisner and his managers would discuss each one and render a decision.
A bit unorthodox, yes, but it worked amazingly well. According to Peter Schneider, president of Disney features at the time, most of Disney’s animated movies originated from these sessions, as did the idea for Disney’s retail stores. Most organizations don’t invite ideas with nearly this much flair. Nor do they give instant feedback or render quick yes/no decisions. “In most companies there is no obvious strategy for selecting or even evaluating ideas,” concludes the American Management Association’s survey of 1,356 global managers. Nearly half (48%) of respondents reported that their firms “don’t have a standard policy for evaluating ideas.” The next most common response? About 17% said they use an “independent review and evaluation process,” while 15% said “ideas were evaluated by the unit manager where the idea was proposed.”
An effective selection process connects your “idea funnel” to your “idea pipeline.” Without it, this winnowing is haphazard, hierarchical, and discouraging to would-be innovators.
Advantages of a Robust Selection Process
In working with firms just beginning their innovation journey, I often hear managers say they have “too many ideas, not too few.” How can you have too many good ideas, I’ll ask. Upon further discussion, what often becomes clear is that they have too many half-baked incremental ideas lying around going nowhere fast. “We never seem to kill an idea,” is a comment I often hear. What this indicates is that there is no mechanism in place, no review board or committee, to sift, sort, reject, encourage, prioritize and ultimately “green light” ideas forward. As Yogi Berra would say, “If you don’t know where you’re going, you’ll probably wind up someplace else.”
It takes 80 to 100 raw ideas to come across one or two that are promising enough to pursue. So the task of the selection team is to identify the one or two — but to do so without demoralizing those whose ideas are not accepted. The selection team serves not just as a judging body, but as a teaching vehicle as well. At Disney, regular contributors overcame shyness and fears of rejection to stand before the chief and sell their ideas. Why? Because they knew they’d get a fair, albeit brief, hearing and at the very least, some honest feedback on why their idea wasn’t selected. When employees see that their ideas will receive a fair hearing, they start coming up with more of them. At Google, Marissa Mayer and a core team of managers meets several times a week to listen to an unending stream of new idea pitches. Googlers have up to five minutes to propose the next GMail, Froogle, Search or Google Earth. If shy, they can submit through the company’s intranet idea management system. When it comes to selection, no one size fits all. Your method just needs to fit with your culture, and create transparency for would-be intrapraneurs.
Establishing Criteria is Critical
Most companies never get around to spelling out the kinds of ideas they are looking for – thus their criteria is unclear. Without criteria, every idea is of equal value, which leads to bottlenecks and battles over scarce resources, and inertia. “People never let go of their pet ideas around this company,” is another comment I often hear.
Well conceived criteria, on the other hand, can be used to get people thinking bigger, to stretch them. GE’s CEO Jeff Immelt requires each division to produce three Imagination Breakthroughs per year – game changing ideas that will create whole new business models, or product lines with $100 million in top line revenue within three years. Selection criteria are best when simple and memorable; they are most valuable when widely understood throughout the organization. At WL Gore & Associates, the criteria have been reduced to three words: Real, Win, Worth. Is the opportunity real? Can we win with it in the marketplace? Is it worth pursuing?
At Bank of America, selection teams in each business unit evaluate ideas using a well-publicized score card. Using a simple zero to five score, ideas get evaluated on such dimensions as: ease of implementation, associate impact, customer delight, and of course revenue potential. At one technology company, the criteria came down to five questions:
1. Does this idea fit our innovation strategy? 2. Does it create new value for our clients? 3. Is there a demand for this innovation? 4. Will management support it? 5. Can the solution be qualified?
Getting the Right People on the Selection Team
Unfortunately, selection teams often end up being staffed by persons who have little or no contact with customers and market needs, and who have scant understanding of innovation. Setting out smart criteria is essential, but those applying the criteria to actual ideas must realize the limits of criteria as well, especially for radical innovation ideas. For example, if the criteria questions whether there is “demand for this new product/service” it might be easy to say no. But game-changing innovations – the cell phone, the Post-it Note, the Internet –always create demand. And customers don’t know what they want until they see it and use it. So while selection criteria are critical, so too is having the right people on your selection/review team to make intuitive judgments.
The selection team’s demeanor must not discourage the flow of new ideas, but should encourage more participation. Team members must be perceived as unbiased, entrepreneurial (in touch with markets and customer needs), and adept at building ideas themselves rather than merely sitting in judgment. Selection meetings should be interactive sessions where the focus is on the questions and the unknowns as much as the answers, on the level of passion and commitment as much as the level of experience of the individual suggesting the idea. At a large global bank I worked with in the early part of this decade, we set up Magnet Teams in each country where the bank operated to do idea selection and oversee compliance and risk management issues. At one point, we began to hear complaints that these teams were acting more like policemen than coaches who were helping you to play by the rules, but who also wanted you to succeed.
Putting a selection process in place won’t guarantee you’ll find breakthrough ideas, but it will reduce idea gridlock and allow you to, as Jeff Bezos says, “pick things that are really important and then focus on them like a laser.” No wonder idea selection is fast becoming an established and essential best practice of firms seeking to embed innovation into their company.
Finance
What is an Average Stripper Income?
A strippers income can vary as much as an actors income varies. Anything from 0 a night to thousands a night. Some may even go home in debt.
The usual way a strippers income is worked out depends on where they work. But their money usually comes from dancing and spending time with a customer.
Most clubs hire strippers/exotic dancers on a self employed basis which means that if they have to self generate their own income by approaching customers and selling them dances/Vip time or getting tipped on the stage. If they don’t sell anything or get tipped then they do not earn anything. If they have to pay the club to work there (which is usually the case) then they go home in debt.
I would say most girls don’t earn a very good income and would probably do better stacking shelves in Wal-Mart for this reason.
But if you look at the other side, the top 10% of the girls who use techniques like selling and psychology make really great incomes, more than doctors who have taken years to learn their trade. These girls live in fabulous houses, drive flash cars and have money to save, invest and buy loads of luxuries.
The girls in the middle earn quite a good wage, and would probably do better than a job which they would need a degree to do. An average girl in USA would probably walk home with $40,000 a year working 3-4 nights a week.
A top girl would be earning about $400,000-$500,000 a year working 4 nights a week.
This also applies to Canada, UK and also some places in Europe like Paris.
Finance
Android Phones – The Latest Range of Smart Phones in the Mobile Market
Android phones are the newest breed of phones to make a splash in the mobile phone retail market. These devices are based on the Linux operating system and are popularly referred to as ‘smart phones.’ The android mobile application was first developed by the open handset alliance and later headed by Google. This mobile technology first came into prominence in 2005 after Google purchased the first software developer, Android Inc. The android application was primarily developed on the java platform and in 2012 alone there have been more than 450,000 applications. Soon after the development of this smart phone platform it gained worldwide recognition and acclaim.
The Android, Inc was first founded and developed by Andy Rubin of Google in Palo Alto, California, United States in the year October 2003. Ever since it’s inception there has been a lot of up gradation and modification on the existing android version. The latest released versions of android are 2.3 Gingerbread, 3.0 Honeycomb, 3.1 Honeycomb, 3.2 Honeycomb, 4.0 Ice cream sandwich. The 2.3 Gingerbread version uses a refined user interface, with soft key facility, and native code support along with support for Near Field Communication. 3.0 Honeycomb was further developed for tablet phones which are made for supporting phone devices with large screens and new features related to user interface.
It also allows multi-core processors, full encryption facility, acceleration for hardware and graphics. This version of android was first seen in Motorola Xoom tablet which was released into the market in February 2011. 3.1 Honeycomb was the next version released for android mobiles in May, 2011. It was designed with better features which allowed extra input support devices, USB host for transferring facility from camera or devices along with applications like Google Movies and Books apps. 3.2 Honeycomb android mobile phones version was the next upgraded platform released in July 2011.
It added on the new screen feature “zoom-to-fill” and allowed the facility of loading media files directly from SD card. It also had extended screen support API and was first launched in Huawei MediaPad which is a tablet phone. Among all of these, the most up-to-date and recent version used in android phones is 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. It was first launched on October19, 2011 with added-on features like face detection, monitoring the data usage on the network, social networking, app folder, offline mail search and various other such features.
The features and specifications that come along with android mobiles are those related to handset layout, storage, connectivity, messaging, multiple language facility and web browser. Other such notable features are java support, media support, streaming media support, additional hardware support, multi-touch, bluetooth, video calling, tethering, screen capture and storage. Android phones are built with almost all the features that one could ask for. The prices of these phones are dependent on the extra features and facilities in-built in the handset. The more advanced the features the greater the price. So what are waiting for? Choose your pick from the amazing range of android mobile phones on offer and stay ahead of your times.
Finance
How Do You Earn Money Through Google AdWords?
A paid advertising program with Google AdWords can help you earn revenues from the marketing of products that you offer or with commissions you earn from sales of products that you promoted. This is how you earn money with Google AdWords so that even if you don’t have a product to market you can still have earnings from commissions received.
However, you have to know how to effectively use the individual paid programs so that you will know how much your potential earnings will be. The paid program where you sell and market your own product is AdWords pay per click, while that where you promote only a particular product is AdSense or the Google affiliate marketing program.
With an affiliate marketing program you can have tremendous opportunities for earnings. The following things have to be done in this affiliate program:
• First you have to be an affiliate member so you have to sign up with an AdSense program. Then you have to choose a product you like to market, one that is closely related to your website for more relevance.
• Then you have to know the cost of these products so that you will have an idea on how much you can earn as commissions. You can get commissions once the customers that you lead to the product’s homepage already consummated an acquisition.
• Pick out a product that can sell well rather than choosing one that can give you higher commissions. You have more earning opportunities on products that can sell well.
If you have products to sell you have better opportunities on getting more revenues if you market these with Google AdWords pay per click program. You only have to possess products that can really be of much use to your customers so that user satisfaction will be acquired and have more possibilities of getting more sales throughs.
A pay per click advertising program with Google AdWords is easy to set up. You just have to do the following things:
• First you have to sign up with Google AdWords. Communicate with Google about your target market and the product you have.
• Then you can create an ad for your product to market. Make sure that your ads are compelling so that it can attract the targeted prospects that you want.
• Use the appropriate keywords for these ads. Choose the relevant and specific keywords to use since this will be your means to effectively target the quality costumers that you want to view your page and make them buy your product.
• Choose where you want to have your ad campaign, whether you want it on the search network or have your ads displayed on the content network. Bid on your keywords and afterwards you can launch your ad campaign.
Finance
Offshore Trust: Protecting You From a Litigious Society
Anyone who has property or assets valued over $300,000 should consider protecting them from a possible lawsuit. Litigation, or “Who can I sue today?,” has become a popular means for the accumulation of wealth. We see it on television every day; people “recover” exaggerated sums of money for just about any reason. Today, if a person believes there is any possibility of obtaining money by means of a lawsuit, they will file a lawsuit. Defendants in a lawsuit settle without ever doing anything wrong because a defense attorney usually charges on an hourly basis. It is less expensive to settle than to litigate and defend yourself against the claim. Plaintiff’s attorneys, on the other hand, are likely to take the case on a contingency basis. Many times claims are filed because the plaintiff has nothing to lose.
When an attorney discusses a possible lawsuit with a prospective client, the lawyer will look at the probability of success. If probability is low, he or she will not take the case; if the probability is high, the next thing the attorney does is investigate whether the defendant’s assets are large enough to justify investing his time in the lawsuit. If the assets are small, the amount recovered would probably be small. As a result the attorney will probably decline the case.
One way to protect your assets is through offshore trusts. Trusts originated in medieval times when English nobles entrusted their lands and wealth to friends and other close relations before they went on crusade in order to ensure that their families were provided for during their absence. Over time the Trust has developed into the legal entity we know today. In the last few decades, the offshore trust has become popular. However, its improper and illegal use by some has given it a bad reputation as an asset protection tool.
There are many reasons why an offshore Trust can is an effective asset protection vehicle. The main reason to go offshore is because the countries that cater to asset protection don’t enforce U.S. judgments or liens. As a result, a creditor must litigate their claim within the foreign jurisdiction. For practical and economic reasons it is unlikely that a creditor will pursue the claim outside the United States.
The misconception about offshore trusts comes about because many falsely believe that an offshore trust will avoid having to pay income taxes. They have tried to unlawfully evade U.S. income taxes by using “secret” offshore accounts. Recent IRS measures are making it increasingly difficult to keep these accounts secret. There is nothing inherently wrong with offshore accounts. However, they cannot be used for tax evasion. Failing to report income and paying the appropriate tax can have devastating consequences.
When an offshore trust is part of an advanced plan it can legally and ethically safeguard your assets. Let’s assume that a prospective defendant has a high net worth and that the danger of losing it in a lawsuit exists. The assets can be protected by placing them in an offshore trust before a suit is brought. As with any legal matter, advanced planning is of vital importance. While few people ever imagine they will be sued and lose their assets in a lawsuit, however, in the current litigious society, advanced planning is necessary. An offshore trust is one of many alternatives that exist to protect your wealth.
Finance
Four Reasons To Use An Online Fax Service
Using one’s web connection and email program to send and receive faxes is growing in popularity with both individuals and companies. Why has this relatively new technology grown so swiftly? There are many reasons, but for the sake of brevity, we will narrow it down to four main reasons.
Cheaper Costs – Using an online or Internet fax service or provider is much more cheaper than going with a traditional fax system. Mainly because email fax is a paperless system so you will save money on papers, inks, toners and even the cost of purchasing/running a fax machine. Everything is done over the web via your email account and web connection. Monthly costs can run from $5 to $10 or even a little less if your faxing demands are very minimum.
Easy to Set Up & Use – Since your online fax number and service is through the web, set up can be done in minutes. With most fax providers you can even “port” your current fax number over to these services, so there is no loss in business. Using an online fax service is as easy as using your email. Once you sign up you’re given a local or toll-free number and an online account where you can login to read or send all your faxes. Once you receive a fax, an email is sent to you with your fax attached – usually in a Tiff or JPG file. Most services also have Apps which can be placed on your desktop computer or in your smartphone.
Green Solution – Given today’s dramatic weather patterns and extremes, everyone is becoming aware of the damage we’re doing to our environment. Online fax is often seen as a green solution because it’s a “paperless” system which will save countless trees from being harvested. Then one also has to take into account all the saved energy from NOT having to produce all those papers, inks, toners and fax machines. Plus the energy we save from NOT having to run a fax machine 24/7, 365 days of the year.
Overall Integration – Even taking into account all the valid reasons above, perhaps the overriding factor in the popularity of online fax has to do with integration. Internet fax is digital, and we now live in a digital world. All your faxes can be easily stored online or in all your computer gadgets. They can be easily retrieved with a few clicks of the mouse, regardless if the fax was received yesterday or last year. Plus, all your vital faxes, can be shared with all your employees or sales force so everyone can be on the same page. In addition, online fax is completely mobile and can be used anywhere – especially when you consider it can be easily integrated into smartphones, tablets and laptops. Your company can be open for business around the clock and accessible from anywhere.
These are four good reasons why you or your company should at least consider an online fax service. It’s a lot cheaper and much easier to use than traditional faxing. Plus, a web “cloud based” system can be totally integrated with all your computers and smartphones within a matter of minutes. This is a “paperless” green solution whose time has definitely arrived – but like all business decisions, it’s your call.
Pop Art Movement – Comfort in Commercialism
Dawson Garcia receives clearance to play for Gophers this season
For rape survivor, abortion bans recall painful history: NPR
A group of high school students surprise a California teacher with a car, gas and insurance
Effective Idea Selection is Critical to Systematic Innovation
Lightning struck a teenage girl in the chest on her first day of college – melting her clothes and exploding her Apple Watch
NASA prepares for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida
What is an Average Stripper Income?
Sentebale CEO shares how fatherhood has changed Prince Harry
Search warrant affidavit for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate: Five things to know
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance2 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports3 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News2 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News2 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Original Streaming Content is Taking Over