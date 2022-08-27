VATICAN CITY — With a solemn ceremony to create new cardinals, Pope Francis was set on Saturday to officially expand the ranks of clerics now eligible to vote for his successor in the event he dies or resigns — the latter step that he said he would consider if the need arises.
Pope expands ranks of cardinals likely to choose successor
To date, 85-year-old Francis has named more than half of the cardinal electors. This reinforces the prospects that whoever becomes the next pontiff will share his vision for the future of the Church.
In choosing the bishop of San Diego, Robert Walter McElroy, Francis ignored American clergymen at the head of traditionally more prestigious dioceses, including the archbishop of San Francisco Salvatore Cordileone.
McElroy was among the few U.S. bishops to question why the U.S. bishops’ conference insists on identifying abortion as its “preeminent” priority. Echoing the pope’s concerns, he wondered why more importance was not given to poverty, immigration and climate change.
He is also part of a minority of US bishops opposed to a campaign to deny communion to Catholic politicians who support abortion rights. Cordileone said he would no longer allow US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to receive communion for her abortion rights advocacy.
While strongly opposing abortion as a grave sin, Francis has also denounced what he calls the militarization of the Communion.
Last year, McElroy was among a small group of U.S. bishops signing a statement expressing support for LGBTQ youth and speaking out against the bullying that is often directed at them.
Francis has tried to make gay Catholics feel welcome in the church, whose teaching holds that same-sex relationships are sinful.
Among those selected to be among the most recent cardinals is Bishop Richard Kuuia Baawobr of Wa, Ghana. He spoke out against LGBTQ rights.
Asked by The Associated Press about these contrasting views, McElroy replied that “there are always cultural differences in church life as there are in the human family. And different cultures approach these issues in different ways.
McElroy added: “My own view is that we have an obligation in the church to make LGBT people also feel welcome in church life, like everyone else. And that’s the mandate that we have, so we have to find a way to do that.
Archbishop Ulrich Steiner of Manaus, Brazil, has been chosen to be the first cardinal of the Amazon, the vast ecologically vulnerable region of South America on the home continent of the Argentine-born pontiff. In remarks to the AP, Steiner said he was concerned about the increase in violence in the Amazon — “not only in terms of the environment, but also because of drugs.”
“But this violence didn’t originate there, it came from outside,” Steiner said. “It’s always money-related violence. Concessions, deforestation, also with mines, also with fishing.
More cardinals are coming from Asia and Africa, while fewer are coming from Europe, where the number of rank and file Catholics has declined in recent years. After the consistory, Europeans will represent 42% of the College of Cardinals, compared to 52% in 2013, at the start of Francis’ pontificate.
At 48, the youngest among the cardinals is an Italian missionary in Mongolia. Archbishop Giorgio Marengo, as Apostolic Prefect of Ulaanbaatar, ventured that the small size of his flock there – the Asian country’s Catholics number around 1,300 – took into account the pope’s choice. Francis “knows how important it is to support these small communities”.
Sabrina Sergi and Fanuel Morelli contributed to this report.
Best US Cities for New Grads to Start a Career
For recent college grads, the best cities in the United States to start a career aren’t coastal — they’re in the Midwest, according to a recent ranking that put St. Louis at the top of the list.
Because college graduates tend to earn less early in their careers, an analysis by insurance company Insurify ranked U.S. cities based on job opportunities and affordability, as well as transportation costs in common and habitability.
The rankings were narrowed down to the best city in each state and based on an “overall attractiveness” score out of 100, with 100 being the most attractive.
Here’s a look at the top 10 cities for new grads to start their careers:
- Saint Louis: 100
- Minneapolis, Minnesota: 98.3
- Rapid City, South Dakota: 88.8
- Pittsburgh: 85.5
- Lincoln, Nebraska: 84.9
- Portland, Oregon: 78.9
- Fargo, North Dakota: 75.8
- Fort Wayne, Indiana: 73.7
- Denver: 73.3
- Tampa, Florida: 73.0
Six of the top 10 cities are located in the Midwest, including the top three. These cities have a relatively low cost of living while offering public transportation and entertainment options comparable to larger coastal cities.
Major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle ranked between #12 and #20 on the overall list, with New York ranking the highest of the three at #12. These cities have a cost of living higher, but did well overall due to access to other transit options and entertainment choices.
A city received a higher overall call score if it has a lower unemployment rate, lower cost of living, lower room rental costs, high alternative transportation score, and higher number of arts and entertainment venues per capita.
Cost of living is based on the average US household budget, using 2021 US Bureau of Labor data. Because cost of living also includes housing, Insurify has halved its rental cost weighting. To account for the higher savings associated with not owning a car, the alternative public transport scores were weighted with a multiplier of 1.5.
Estimates are based on data compiled by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis. Other data comes from rental site Apartment List, gasoline price tracking site Gas Buddy and private healthcare foundation The Commonwealth Fund.
DeSantis suspends 4 Broward County school board members after grand jury report after Parkland
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) suspended four members of the Broward County School Board for “incompetence, negligence of duty, misconduct or malfeasance”, as detailed by a grand jury convened after the shooting of 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Following the recommendation of the state’s twentieth grand jury, DeSantis decided to suspend school board members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson.
A fifth member, Rosalind Osgood, was also recommended for suspension, but resigned in March to run for the state Senate.
Citing the grand jury’s findings that a potentially life-saving security alarm “was and is such a low priority that it remains uninstalled at several schools” and “students continue to be educated in unsafe, aging, decrepit and moldy that were supposed to have been renovated years ago,” DeSantis decided to suspend the four and name four replacements.
“It is my duty to suspend people from office when there is clear evidence of incompetence, negligence, wrongdoing or wrongdoing,” the Sunshine State Governor said. “Statewide grand jury findings confirm the work of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Safety Commission.”
“We are grateful to the members of the jury who have dedicated countless hours to this mission and we hope this suspension brings the community of Parkland another step towards justice,” he continued.
DeSantis’ office also said school board members committed “inexcusable actions” and exhibited a “pattern of emboldening unacceptable behavior, including fraud and mismanagement, throughout the district.”
The governor named former Broward County Board of Commissioners Commissioner and President of Indelible Solutions, Tory Alston; Florida Sports Foundation Board Member and Clubhouse Private Wealth CEO and Founder, Manual “Nandy” A. Serrano; United States Marine Corps Veteran and Director of Government Relations for Kaufman Lynn Construction, Ryan Reiter; and Richardson and Tynan attorney and former Broward County School Board and South Broward Hospital District member Kevin Tynan.
The Florida Supreme Court appointed the grand jury following the Parkland shooting to investigate whether school board members committed fraud and deceit by mismanaging the funds.
He found that the council was aware of the problems with the SMART program, but Superintendent Robert Runcie was unwilling to act.
The suspended board members were part of the majority backing Runcie, who was ultimately indicted by the grand jury in April 2021.
The grand jury noted numerous issues with Runcie, including the mishandling of an $800 million bond referendum and failed school renovations, the delay in installing fire alarms, the Runcie’s frequent lies to the school board and the public, and “an almost fanatic desire”. The school board is demonstrating to manage its image and “feel at war with the local media”.
Florida’s Aug. 23 primary election saw several school board elections switch from liberal to conservative, including Miami-Dade County, which is now the largest school district in the country with a conservative majority.
Breccan F. Thiès is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.
Large masses of people moving away from the car market are of concern, says Rc Bhargava, President of Maruti Suzuki
Speaking at an event commemorating 40 years of the Maruti Suzuki joint venture, Bhargava said the decline in market share and entry-level car sales was temporary, but he was more concerned by the quality of life of those affected by rising costs. .
“There is no fear about the stress on the entry-level segments. We have been slow to enter the upper segments, but it is temporary. People continue to trust the brand and that will keep us going. good. Maruti has the opportunity to move into more profitable segments,” he told CNBC-TV18.
While Maruti maintained market dominance for decades, the company’s market share fell to 43% in FY22, the lowest in eight years. Bhargava said Maruti will soon offer a range of great SUV options. “The biggest danger for any company that has been number one for a long time is complacency. One thing that Maruti should avoid in the future is complacency. Periodically losing market share takes us out of our comfort zone, c is fine,” he said.
Speaking to reporters in Ahmedabad, Bhargava said that 40 years ago no one imagined India would become the fastest growing automotive market in the world. “Osamu Suzuki, the president of Suzuki Motor Corporation, was the only one who wanted to partner with India at a time when the market here was absolutely stagnant,” he said. Bhargava expressed confidence that this year’s car production for the industry would be the highest ever in Indian history.
The President of Maruti Suzuki reiterated that for India, electricity alone cannot be an option. “Electric vehicles will not take off quickly in India due to infrastructure issues. Electricity alone will not reduce the carbon footprint,” he said.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay the foundation stones for two future Suzuki Group projects. The first for an EV battery manufacturing plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat with an investment of 7300 crores. Secondly for a vehicle manufacturing plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana which will have the potential to manufacture 10 lakh passenger vehicles per year. 11,000 crores will be invested by Suzuki in the first phase of the project in Kharkhoda.
The 8 Best Movies On Aliens That Will Keep You Up At Night
The science fiction genre has produced some of the best movies in history. But none of the sci-fi movies are as fascinating and mysterious as those about aliens. While you may be able to think of your favorite alien movie off the top of your head. If you aren’t sure which movie is the best one to watch at night when you’re home alone. Check out this list of the eight best movies on aliens you’ll find anywhere. We’ll even tell you what to expect before seeing them so you don’t get scared too early into the film!
Also Read: The Top 10 Movies On Time Travel
List Of The Best Movies On Aliens That Will Keep You Up At Night:
1) Alien (1979) – Movies On Aliens
If you’re looking for a classic, suspenseful movie on aliens, look no further than Alien. The story follows the crew of the Nostromo as they are stalked and killed one by one by a deadly alien creature. Sigourney Weaver gives an iconic performance as Ripley, the sole survivor of the ship.
2) Prometheus (2012)
Prometheus is a thought-provoking and suspenseful movie. This movie will leave you questioning what you thought you knew about aliens. The acting is top-notch, and the special effects are some of the best in any alien movie. If you’re looking for a movie that will keep you up at night, Prometheus is a must-watch.
3) Cloverfield (2008) – Movies On Aliens
Cloverfield is a found footage film that follows a group of New Yorkers who witness an attack by an unknown creature. The movie does an excellent job of building suspense. This Movie also does an excellent job of keeping the viewer on the edge of their seat. Cloverfield is a must-watch for any fan of alien movies.
4) Slither (2006)
If you’re looking for a classic alien movie that will keep you up at night, look no further than Slither. This 2006 film follows a group of people who are infected by an alien parasite that turns them into zombies. The acting is great, the effects are convincing, and the ending is truly harrowing.
5) Arrival (2016) – Movies On Aliens
Arrival is a 2016 science fiction film about a linguist who is recruited by the military to communicate with aliens who have landed on Earth. The film stars Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, and Forest Whitaker. Arrival was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won two: Best Sound Editing and Best Cinematography.
6) Men In Black (1997)
With an all-star cast that includes Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones, and Rip Torn, Men in Black is a sci-fi classic that is still hugely popular today. The story follows two secret agents who are tasked with protecting the earth from aliens, and the film is equally funny and action-packed. If you’re looking for a movie on aliens that will entertain you from beginning to end, Men In Black is definitely one to watch.
7) Edge of Tomorrow (2014) – Movies On Aliens
Tom Cruise stars in this edge-of-your-seat thriller about a man who is caught in a time loop reliving the same day over and over again. As he tries to escape the time loop, he must team up with a mysterious woman (Emily Blunt) to defeat the aliens who are bent on destroying Earth. The action is non-stop and the plot will keep you guessing until the very end.
8) War of the Worlds (2005)
Though it’s been over a decade since its release, War of the Worlds is still one of the best movies on aliens. The Steven Spielberg film is based on the H.G. Wells novel of the same name and follows a group of people as they attempt to survive an alien invasion. The special effects are top-notch, and the film is just as suspenseful today as it was when it first came out.
If you’re looking for a good movie on aliens that will keep you up at night, these are some of the great movies on aliens. They all have great stories and suspenseful scenes. They will really get your heart racing!
Ira Winderman: Does Net gain again put Heat, NBA East at a loss?
Overlooked amid last season’s mayhem is that for six weeks last fall, the Eastern Conference was in full chase mode of the Brooklyn Nets, who stood atop the standings from mid-November until the end of December.
And then, in late January, there they stood again, first place in the East, until the Heat began to assert themselves.
Ultimately, there was no need to keep up with the Nets, whose implosion has been well chronicled, including the first-round playoff sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics.
Then came Kevin Durant’s trade directive.
It was as if it was Brooklyn’s run with Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Deron Williams all over again.
Nothing to see there.
But now, as the NBA resumes a personnel period already in progress after the defusing of Durant’s trade demand, we seemingly are back to where we had been at the start of the previous two seasons:
What about the Nets?
Yes, chemistry matters, and the next game Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons play together will be the first.
Yes, coaching matters, and just two weeks ago, Durant was doing nothing to distance himself from word that he wanted Steve Nash gone.
And, yes, roster composition matters, with Nic Claxton not only the best the Nets have at the moment to offer at center, but arguably the only thing.
But still, for all the Heat accomplished by finishing with the East’s best record last season, and for all the Celtics proved by advancing to the NBA Finals, an argument can be made that the Nets stand as the most talented team in the East.
In the backcourt there are the skills that make Irving arguably the league’s best backcourt point creator, as well as the return of Joe Harris and his 3-point shooting.
In the frontcourt, there is the undeniable greatness of Durant, even at 33, as well as Simmons positioned to do what he does best and perhaps only having to do what he does best: defend, create, rebound.
And there is quality depth, with General Manager Sean Marks smartly proceeding with a vision that still included Durant, retaining contributors Seth Curry and Patty Mills, as well as adding T.J. Warren and Royce O’Neale (which now might stand as the offseason’s most underrated trade).
Factor in the potential of Claxton and that’s quality nine deep.
Typically, rosters are retooled during the offseason to take down those who had gotten ahead. For some, that meant putting enough together to wrest the top seed the Heat held last season. To others, it meant counters to the quality depth Boston added in the offseason, Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari.
But now there again are the Nets to reconsider.
A year ago, the notion was to attempt to outscore a defenseless opponent, particularly when James Harden was the third prime component alongside Durant and Irving.
Now there is the undeniable defensive presence of Simmons (a two-time All-Defensive first-team selection), as well as the stabilizing arrival on that end in O’Neale.
A year ago, Irving wasn’t playing in any games due to his unvaccinated status, then only was playing in road games, and only late in the season playing in all games. Now, only games in Toronto appear to be off his plate.
Of course with Irving and Simmons, it often comes down to whether they are all there, in both body and spirit. And that still is where this could go south, as it did during the second half of last season, as Irving watched, Simmons waited and Durant wilted.
But as August turns to September, and with training camps just four weeks away, what’s old is new again.
The Brooklyn Nets stand as a legitimate Eastern Conference hurdle, be it for the Heat to repeat their regular-season success or the Celtics to repeat their playoff success.
It is a roster that yet could put the rest of the conference, including the Heat, in chase mode.
The talent is in place.
But, as seemingly always is the case with these Nets, are their heads in the right place?
If so, one of the Heat, Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks or Philadelphia 76ers, unlike last season’s four-team race, may find themselves having to cede homecourt advantage in the first round.
IN THE LANE
WADE IN HOT WATER: Heat icon Dwyane Wade not only has found himself in hot water amid Southern California’s protracted drought, but could find himself soon limited in supply. The Los Angeles Times reported that Wade and wife Gabrielle Union were among 2,000 customers issued “notices of exceedance” by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District. According to the report, Wade’s residence “exceeded its allocated water budget in June by more than 1,400%, or 90,000 gallons. That was an improvement over May, when the property exceeded its budget by 489,000 gallons — more than any other customer.” Union explained in a statement that a pool leak contributed to the issue. Failure to upgrade compliance could result in the installation of a mandatory flow restrictor. Wade sold his Miami Beach home in June 2021, with the Los Angeles area his primary residence since his Heat retirement in 2019. Others who received such notices included Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Hart, and Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.
NO, REALLY: From the department of you can’t make this up, former Heat forward Willie Burton, among the most mercurial presences on the team’s roster over its 35 seasons, was among those considered as a lieutenant-governor running mate for Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, the Detroit News reported, before Dixon turned elsewhere. Burton, 54, notes on his Linkedin page, “Mr. Burton is a former NBA athlete, an accomplished state, national, and international program turnaround specialist and a keynote speaker. He turns failing youth programs into nationally recognized programs.”
STILL GOING: The relentless pursuit of steady NBA work continues for Chris Silva, this time with the former Heat developmental forward signing a camp contract with the Atlanta Hawks. While the Exhibit 10 contract ultimately may lead to Silva again grinding in the G League, it is a testament to the perseverance of the 25-year-old forward who went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2019 and played his way to a Heat two-way contract and then a standard deal. Silva appeared in one game with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season and nine with the Heat, amid the team’s COVID outbreak. After 44 games with the Heat in 2019-20, the native of Gabon has appeared in 25 NBA games since. He recently was among those who joined Bam Adebayo at the Miami Pro League.
MORE EX-HEAT: And then there is former Heat forward Ricky Davis, who has gone from somewhat of an NBA wild child now to coach at Minneapolis North High School. Davis, who followed up his 12-season NBA career with time in the Big3 that included community outreaches at each stop of the 3-on-3 circuit, including in Miami, had coached AAU basketball in Texas. Davis, 42, steps in for retired Minnesota coaching legend Larry McKenzie, who won six state championships. Trent Witz, the school’s director of basketball operations, told the Star Tribune, “I like the hire. It’s different. I don’t think anyone expected that name to pop up as a head coach candidate.”
HE’S NO. 1: As part of his announcement last Sunday that he is returning for a 20th and final season with the Heat, Udonis Haslem gave an extended interview to Boardroom.TV. During that session, he called his former University of Florida roommate and fellow Heat champion Mike Miller his favorite teammate. “He went to Florida with me. He’s a Gator. It’s my dog,” said Haslem, who also cited former Miami prep rival and fellow Heat champion James Jones as a favorite teammate.
NUMBER
5. Heat players who have worn No. 40: Sylvester Gray, Kurt Thomas, Marty Conlon, Tim James and Haslem. Heat President Pat Riley announced this past week that No. 40 will be retired following Haslem closing out his final season in 2022-23.
latest news Man steals Cal Fire vehicle and leads deputies on high-speed chase
A Nevada man accused of stealing a vehicle from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and leading authorities during a high-speed chase, sometimes going around 100 mph, was arrested on Friday .
Deputies were notified around 1:11 p.m. that Cal Fire law enforcement was following a department utility vehicle that had recently been stolen on Highway 89 near McCloud, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s units joined the chase when the stolen vehicle approached the Miner Street exit on Interstate 5 and attempted to stop the vehicle, but they were unsuccessful, according to the office of the sheriff.
The driver continued north on the freeway, accelerating to speeds of around 100 mph, deputies said.
During the chase, the driver, who was later identified as Jeremy Austin Estep, 35, of Fernley, Nevada, drove erratically, deputies said.
Estep crossed the median and headed south on 5 before turning off the freeway and heading towards Yreka, deputies said.
“The chase continued into the area of North View Drive in Yreka where Estep pulled over and fled the vehicle on foot,” the sheriff’s office said. “The deputies continued their pursuit on foot where he was quickly apprehended.”
He was arrested and jailed in Siskiyou County Jail on suspicion of two felonies – escape and auto theft – and a misdemeanor resisting arrest, deputies said.
A representative for the Cal Fire Siskiyou unit could not be reached for comment or further details.
