Public-Speaking Skills

Executive speech coach and award-winning speaker Patricia Fripp was recently asked, “What is the best sway to engage an audience?” This is the advice she gave the attendee at her San Francisco Speaking school:
“The best way to engage an audience is to be prepared, personable, polished, practical, and profound.”
Prepared:
Know who you are speaking to: why are they there; what part of the agenda; what is the purpose of the meeting and expected outcomes of your contribution?
Is there a theme for the meeting?
What is the state of their industry?
What is the organization proud of?
What are their challenges?
What is a typical day in the life of the audience members?
Ahead of time, can you interview a few people who will be in the audience and find ‘sound bite’ quotes?
Personable:
Before the event be responsive, easy to deal with, and meet all organizer’s deadlines.
During the event don’t demand, change the equipment requested, or act like a celebrity.
Before you speak meet, shake hands, chat with attendees, and be visible and involved for at least part of the meeting. You will be perceived as more interesting if you are interested. You engage your audience when it is obvious you have attempted to include THEM into the message.
Polished:
Giving a presentation is not about being perfect as much as personable. However, you are expected to know your content and have practiced your presentation. Even if you use an outline, do not be so tied to your notes you have to read it. This kills all eye connection with the audience if you are looking down too much.
Practical:
Be sure your information is interesting and has a logical application to the audience. Is it delivered at the right level of abstraction for the audience? No brilliant sounding ideas that are not specific enough to be useful?
Profound:
Simple universal concepts are not necessarily simplistic. Your observations and recommendations based on your experience and wisdom can make them profound.”
The Most Important Part of the Speech!
The most important part of the speech is also one of the most neglected parts of the speech. You can improve your storytelling, establish interesting conflicts, make fascinating points, sell them with the push, pull, and passion approach, and use all of the nuts & bolts suggested in future newsletters, and yet you will fail to be effective if you do not put into practice the most important part of the speech. Let’s look at it in detail.
When I give a 45-minute workshop on the art of public speaking, I usually open by thanking my introducer and making a comment such as, “That was a great introduction. It was fabulous. It was…just how I wrote it!” This gets a laugh. Then I go into a self-deprecating humorous story about a terrible public speaking experience I had in which I failed miserably. Then I have the audience do a very quick 15-second activity while standing. Then they sit. After I have spoken for about 4 minutes, I ask the audience, “Have I made any points yet?” They think about it for a second and answer, “No!” “Why not?” I ask. Someone will eventually say, “You were building rapport!” “Absolutely!”
I then explain that it is extremely difficult to give people advice without first knowing them. Therefore, it is critical to use what I call get-to-know-you-time. This is the time you take at the very beginning of your speech to simply get to know the audience and let them get to know you. I am sure that you would not go up to a stranger on the street tomorrow, stop him in his tracks and say, “You know…you should really start setting some goals in your life!” That person would call the cops on you! Well, audiences are similar when you do not spend any get-to-know-you time with them. If you dive immediately into your points, the audience will ask themselves, “Who does he think he is?” Or, “She does not even know me at all so why is she bombarding me with suggestions?
The way to avoid this is by developing some material for the get-to-know-you time and using it for approximately the first 5-10% of your speech. In a 45-minute speech I may use the first 3-5 minutes for the rapport building. What should you do during this time? That is completely up to you, but the one thing you should not do is make any significant points. It’s not the time for that yet. This time is simply used for one thing – to connect! I call it the most important part of the speech because…
If you do not connect up front, your audience will not be around (mentally or sometimes physically) for the remainder of your speech no matter how powerful it may be.
Here are some suggestions for things you can do during these first few make-or-break-your-speech moments:
Give thanks to the people who brought you in to speak and mention them by name.
Talk about something interesting that happened on the way to the engagement (perhaps while traveling).
Share something funny that one of the participants said to you and call them by name to make a greater connection.
Share a humorous (self-deprecating) story without attaching a point to it. This works great because your humility will attract the audience to you.
Speak about the city or even the specific location of the event.
Do a very quick activity (15-30 seconds) that involves them in some kind of physical movement such as crossing their arms and then re-crossing them with the opposite arm on top. These types of activities work because they make a kinesthetic connection with the audience.
If the group’s energy is already sky-high, go ahead and do a call and response, or at least ask them how they are doing and possibly put your hand to your ear so that they will respond verbally.
Mention something positive about the speakers who spoke before you, if there were any speakers
Do whatever builds a connection without making any points.
Many successful speakers are using acting techniques to upgrade their platform skills. After all, the speaker’s job is the same as the actor’s-get the audience involved. Legendary Patricia Fripp, CSP, CPAE, attributes much of her success as a speaker to her acting training. Patricia recognizes that, “Actors have to do the same role for months and years. How do they stay fresh? That’s what we have to learn.”
Do you want to win an Academy Award every time you speak? To deliver each story as though you just thought of it, even though you’ve told it 500 times? Fripp remembers, “When I first went to (coach) Ron Arden, I was getting bored with my own material. After his session it was like giving my talk for the first time.”
During twelve years as a professional actor, it was my privilege to study with some splendid coaches in New York and Los Angeles: Lee Strasberg, Mary Tarcai, Warren Robertson, David Craig, José Quintero. This acting training has been invaluable in my career as a professional speaker. Here are ten practical secrets from the craft of acting that can help you win an Academy Award on the platform.
Secret Number One: Improvise
Improvisation means making it up as you go along. It means letting go in order to try something new and exciting. Actors use improv to free up their creativity and to discover their comfort level with the script.
You can improvise by trying out different ways of structuring your speech. By improvising with my negotiation keynote, I came up with the signature story of how I accidentally knocked my grandfather’s false teeth down the toilet. It has nothing to do with negotiation, but it succeeds in getting the point across with warmth and humor.
Tony Alessandra, PhD, CSP, CPAE, improvised a story to explain the difference between the Golden Rule and the Platinum Rule. “One day,” he recalls, “something suddenly popped into my mind about my mother treating people in a restaurant as if she’s in her own kitchen, and I built the story up from there.” Improvisation took him beyond the obvious.
Try practicing one of your scripted stories with improvised words-you will discover the language and mode of delivery that feels most comfortable. You can clean up your timing by delivering your speech at twice the normal speed or by delivering it in gibberish.
Reminding audiences of Sid Caesar, speaker/actor Alan Ovson cleverly improvises with foreign and regional accents in order to highlight his serious business message. “While it is heavily rehearsed,” Ovson says, “99% of my actual speech is improvised based on the mood and reactions of the audience.”
The idea is to keep the instrument (you) free and open. Improvisation gives you the space to be creative and spontaneous.
Secret Number Two: Personalize your stories
The key to story telling is not to memorize the words, but to memorize the experience. Actors do this using a technique called personalization. It means tapping into an experience from your life and applying the emotional impact of that experience to an acting scene or to a story. Personalization is the actor’s secret for being real.
For example, when Anthony Hopkins is playing the role of serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the film, Silence of the Lambs, he recreates the emotional impact from an experience in his life where he was so mad that he wanted to kill someone. What we see on the screen is Hopkins as a psychopathic killer. In reality, Hopkins the actor is playing out the emotional reality of his substituted experience.
As a speaker, personalizing means bringing yourself into the speech. “For telling stories,” Patricia Fripp advises, “if you can’t see it, the audience won’t.” Get the audience involved by reliving the experience with them. The payoff is that each time you recreate the experience, it will be fresh.
Even when you are describing something that happened to someone else, make the material your own. “All of my stories are personal stories,” says Tony Alessandra. “If I hear a story that I like, I will rework it for me. I don’t tell it the way everyone else tells it.”
Secret Number Three: Have a strong drive
An actor has a drive (or objective) in each scene, and a drive which serves as a through-line for the play. The drive is what motivates the character. Hamlet’s drive is to kill his uncle, Claudius. Hamlet finds many obstacles in the way, but without his drive the play would collapse.
As a speaker, your drive is whatever you are advocating to the audience, your point-of-view. My drive is to convince the audience that win-win negotiating is more productive than win-lose. Joe Calloway, CSP, CPAE, says, “My drive is to have the audience saying, ‘Wow. I never thought of it that way.’ To help them create a new perspective.” NSA member Barry Wishner’s drive is, “Not just to present ideas, but how to execute those ideas.”
Without a drive, you are merely a walking encyclopedia. Take a stand and stand out!
Secret Number Four: Be theatrical
Actors always try to be real on stage. But stage reality is actually a heightened form of what we normally experience as reality. Reality without theatricality is boring! Even the most subtle film performance has a dash of theatricality thrown in.
Being theatrical as a speaker means, “You need to be yourself but slightly ‘larger than life,'” says Patricia Fripp. She adds, “Style is being yourself…but on purpose.” At the humorous end of the spectrum is Larry Winget, CSP, who tells his audiences about shopping with his wife and finding a display of small plungers. He says, “It ends up with me putting a plunger on my head and pulling some other bald guy on stage and putting another plunger on his head and then having a ring toss.”
NSA member Marianna Nunes sums it up by saying, “Great performers can read out of the phone book and keep the audience entertained!” When you are communicating with a large audience, a lot of electricity is flying around. Use that electricity. Put on the Ritz!
Secret Number Five: Start at the top of the scene
First impressions are crucial. Actors know that they have to grab the audience immediately. They do this by starting at the top of the scene-their energy level must be up there right from the beginning. For speakers, “Your energy is what motivates and energizes them,” says Marianna Nunes. “You must be warmed up when you begin.”
Patricia Fripp says, “Come out punching.” This doesn’t mean that you should open your speech by screaming or by jumping up and down. “Match the audience’s energy and come out a little higher,” Marianna Nunes suggests. “If they’re low key, don’t come out too wild or they’ll be turned off.”
Alan Ovson opens up with a story. “I involve the audience as much as possible right away,” he says, “so they get the scene, the smells, the warmth, and the feeling of what’s going on in the story.”
I have seen speakers take half an hour to warm up. You will lose the audience if you wait too long to rev up your motor.
Secret Number Six: Work moment to moment
Great actors are great reactors. They strive to work moment to moment. This means they keep their senses open and alert, not anticipating what the other actor is going to do. Jack Nicholson’s performance is more exciting because his response to the other actor’s behavior is spontaneous and unplanned.
Don’t be like a speaker I know who pauses at certain points in his presentation for audience laughter-whether he gets it or not! Be there fully. Allow your senses to be aware of everything that is going on as you speak, and adjust your presentation accordingly.
“The ‘magic’ happens spontaneously,” observes Joe Calloway, “in reaction to the audience. Often my best material comes from what is happening in that meeting. My presentation is not like a train that is locked onto the tracks-it’s much more like surfing, moving this way and that, sometimes falling off!!”
Tony Alessandra agrees. “I have an outline in my head, but I never know what I’m going to say because I like to involve the audience,” he explains. “When you ask questions of the audience, you may get answers that you weren’t expecting, and you have to play off of it. Some of my best lines come from the audience.”
Secret Number Seven: Go for variation
Anything that goes on too long in the same way is boring, even sex. Actors break a scene down into beats and establish variation for each beat. Speakers can strive for variation in emphasis, movement, volume, energy level, material, etc.
You can build variation into the organization of your speech, e.g., story…transition…story…major point…story…and so on. Variation can occur in the volume and tone of your voice. Pausing is a form of variation. And don’t forget to build variation into your body movement.
Patricia Fripp quotes her coach, Ron Arden, as saying, “The enemy of the speaker is sameness.” When she outlines her talk, Fripp asks, “How many points of wisdom, stories, laughs, transitions, questions…?”
Bear in mind that your audience has a short attention span. Variation is an effective technique for keeping them with you.
Secret Number Eight: Take risks
Do you remember Marlon Brando’s “Granny” in the film, Missouri Breaks? The willingness to take risks is what makes great actors stand out. The same is true for speakers. “To be truly in the moment with the audience,” Joe Calloway insists, “you have to be willing to fall off the surfboard once in a while.”
Barry Wishner’s risk-taking is bringing audience members up on stage. “I never know who they will turn out to be or what they will say,” he admits, “but that’s exciting.”
Recently, I beat up a rubber chicken during a keynote. It was a risk. Some people loved it and some hated it, but no one forgot it. People still come up to me and ask, “Ed, how’s your rubber chicken?”
So, how’s your rubber chicken? Have you taken any risks lately? As NSA member Sally Walton says, “After all, we’re not doing the Presidential Debates. What have you got to lose?”
Secret Number Nine: Be fully committed to your choices
When Brando put on a dress and became “Granny” in Missouri Breaks, there was no holding back. Actors strive to make interesting choices and then commit to them fully.
If you decide to be theatrical or to take a risk on the platform, don’t hold back. When I beat up my rubber chicken, I strangled it, slammed its poor little head into the podium, threw it to the ground and jumped up and down on top of it, screamed and growled and snorted.
For Marjorie Brody, CSP, being fully committed means, “being passionate about my message and how it will impact the audience’s careers.” Be fully committed to your message and your choices. Secret Number Ten: Your relaxation is in your concentration
If the actor’s mind is allowed to roam free, it will focus on nervousness. Actors relax by concentrating on their preparation, the script, and the other actors. Speakers can relax by concentrating on their drive, the client, the audience, customization details, room mechanics, etc.
Marjorie Brody relaxes by meeting and greeting audience members, giving out handouts, and chatting with them before her presentation. Alan Ovson concentrates on his points of wisdom. “As I get more information about the audience, I realize that what’s important to me may not be important to them,” he admits. “So I concentrate on re-prioritizing my points.” To Be or Not to Be?
Don’t expect to win your Academy Award without effort. Actors who are hailed for their instant stardom remind their fans that it took years of hard work for their “overnight success.”
“Acting techniques are appealing and appear easy to use,” cautions speaker coach Dawne Bernhardt, “but if they don’t blend in with your natural style, you run the risk of losing authenticity and appearing artificial.” How can you avoid that? “Practice is essential,” advises Bernhardt, “along with feedback to be sure your technique isn’t showing.”
When used correctly, these ten acting secrets can help you to be yourself on the platform. They can help your delivery become spontaneous and alive. They can help you command your audience.
With these skills you can excel in your speech.
Do You Want to Outsource Your Auto Detailing?
All organizations must evaluate their core competencies. As an Auto Dealership, selling, servicing, and repairing cars are definitely at your core. What about washing and detailing cars?
Conversations with General Managers, Sales Managers, and Service Managers indicate that managing the detail department is frustrating:
- Fixed cost for a variable service
- High turnover, less professional worker
- Artistic personality – visual thinkers do not mesh with the technical workforce of a dealership
- Control of chemicals and equipment is time consuming and distracting
- Performance is critical to the overall CSI score
Outsourcing to a professional company with standards, processes, and ethics can be a great way to simplify a basic process and if done correctly turn it into a strategic partnership – an auto detailing service that works.
Variable cost structure. By negotiating a per car price for each type of service, you take a fixed cost and make it variable. In addition, by pricing the make ready and sales delivery services into one price, you know exactly what investment you will have in a vehicle.
No more staffing issues. Find an outsource company that provides onsite management, as well as area and marketing management support. You end up with a depth of expertise and support for no extra cost. The cost of hiring including ads, interviewing, background checks, and motor vehicles reports is moved to the outsource partner.
Lower the cost of damages. Part of the business of detailing and washing cars is that accidents will happen. By using an outsource company the cost of damages associated with detailing is the responsibility of the organization causing the damage. This should reduce out of pocket deductible costs and lower insurance premiums.
Invest in a Partnership rather than Purchase a Commodity. The real opportunity in outsourcing the detail process is in selecting a “professional company” as a partner – more than just a car wash company.
Our sources indicate that with focus and clear performance goals and outsource company can help improve CSI scores by providing new and pre-owned cars for customer delivery that meet customer expectations. The most common reason for a low score on a survey is the car was not clean and presentable – from a car owner’s perspective.
A partner realizes that they are working in the “dealership’s house.” Although they recognize they are a guest on your property, (using your bays, water and electricity), they understand that they need to understand your business as a member of the dealership team.
A partner will offer services which the dealership can mark up and gain additional revenues: touch up paint, odor removal, pin striping, tin removal, headlight restoration, etc.
Overall, by outsourcing the auto detail function at a dealership and selecting the right strategic partner, an auto dealership should be able to get the best from and auto detailing service:
- Move a fixed cost to a variable one
- Simplify staffing headaches
- Add services to expand customer offerings and profit dollars
- Improve consistency of the detail quality
Top MBA Colleges in Delhi Provide Best Placement Offers on Completion of Study
What do Top MBA Colleges in Delhi Provide in Terms of Career Prospects?
Top MBA Colleges in Delhi NCR provide some great career prospects to aspiring business graduates. Business schools offering MBA courses have mushroomed across India. All major cities in India have MBA colleges. It is very obvious to ask for the rationale behind choosing an MBA College in Delhi. As such there are plenty of reasons for an aspiring MBA student to come to Delhi in search of a dream career. These reasons can be classified into two types. First there are location-specific reasons. Second there are reasons based on comparative advantage that Delhi offers. In this piece we take a look at those reasons that justify Delhi as a choice of higher education in management.
Location Based Reasons for Joining a Top MBA College in Delhi NCR
As said above, there are certain location specific advantages of studying at one of the top MBA colleges in Delhi NCR. First, Delhi NCR offers the best job market to aspiring business graduates. The adjoining cities of New Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad which are the constituents of Delhi NCR together comprise one of the most lucrative job markets in India. Second, Delhi offers the best exposure to the different types of corporate cultures in India. Delhi is a cosmopolitan city and is the capital of India. Studying in one of the top MBA colleges in Delhi NCR exposes students to the work cultures of the verticals of software, information technology, e-commerce, retail, consumer goods, consumer durable products, real estate, banking and financial services. Third, Delhi offers the best logistics infrastructure among all cities in India. It makes travel across the city very convenient and easy for the purposes of study and business. Fourth, the city happens to be the destination of choice for new product launches of many brands. People in the city like to experiment with new brands, trends and fashion. Verticals like clothing apparel, online retail, mobile commerce, e-commerce and other technology based streams take advantage of this. Fifth, the city offers the best market to new business enterprises. It can be gauged from the fact that the World Bank in the latest edition of the “Ease of Doing Business Report” has ranked Delhi NCR first on the parameter of ease of setting up a new business. MBA students who nurse dreams of moonlighting and setting up start-up firms along with a regular career in a blue chip corporation shall benefit from the hospitable business climate that the city offers.
Comparative Advantages of Delhi NCR over Other Indian Cities
Many Indian cities offer MBA colleges that are academically good but do not have the necessary corporate interface. For example Calcutta is an excellent city to study but does not offer too many lucrative job opportunities. Chennai is way ahead of technological expertise but fares relatively low on cultural diversity. Mumbai is the financial capital of India and comes closest to Delhi but does not have the logistics infrastructure that the latter offers. More over Mumbai has a typical coastal climate that is not liked by people from the north-eastern parts of India. Delhi scores above these cities over a wide variety of factors and hence is the choice of higher education for a wide variety of students coming from different parts of India. While the above cited metrics are not intended to show disrespect to any of the Indian cities at all, it has to be borne in mind that decisions that are related to career development are to be taken on the basis of reasoning and not sentiments.
A Concluding Note on Top MBA Colleges in Delhi NCR
Studying for an MBA is not about being academically wise. It is about being money wise and career wise. Many students commit the mistake of choosing their destinations for pursuing MBA courses on the basis of hearsay. Well informed decisions are the best decisions in any walk of life and it is no different with opting for an MBA course. The best MBA colleges in Delhi NCR provide unparalleled placement opportunities after the completion of study. It is easy to start one’s career in a city that provides so many benefits under the same roof.
Advantage and Disadvantage of Open Source ERP Technologies
At present open source technologies are provided at an affordable price if we compare them with ERP services. But ERP software is one of the most important components of a business company and it has become a must to implement ERP software in order to improve the business process. There is a great variety of ERP software as Open Source ERP, for example. It can be easy has a lot of great advantages. It can be downloaded from Internet and run in the any business environment in order to meet the business requirements without being necessary to pay for it.
ERP client server has been implemented by many medium to large sized companies in spite of the fact that this application is expensive enough. Because of its huge price most of the small and medium sized enterprises have never think to implement this software in their business system. Once the Open Source ERP has been launched on the market, things have changed considerably. Because Open Source ERP is able to meet the business needs of a small sized sector, many small and medium companies have started to make use of this software. More on, being a free application the demand for this application has increased considerably. All these ERP features determined more companies to test it in their business environment.
Obviously many companies spend large sums of money to procure the ERP software license, to get professional services as the software implementation and employees training. Using an Open Source ERP doesn’t require licenses or implementation. It can be merely downloaded from the Internet, installed in your business system and run. The download and installation process last only a few minutes and the open source ERP will start to work for you immediately.
Of course, ERP software has advantages and disadvantages as any other software.
One of the disadvantages is the fact that a company that uses Open Source ERP cannot take the advantages of the services offered by a vendor because the company manages all its business independently. In this case, if a simple error is not rectified immediately it can have disastrous effects and it can prove to be an expensive affair. More on, the company will not be offered any professional assistance so it will be forced to learn from its mistakes.
Open Source ERP technologies have some limits. For example, they cannot find any applicability in all the company activities and it is of no use when it comes about conventional practices. It is not recommended to implement the open source technology without modifying the way in which the old systems work.
Taking into account that this type of ERP is a free application and the clients don’t need to spend large sums of money for it, they don’t expect to find all the features we usually meet in the traditional ERP client server software.
But in spite of its limits Open Source ERP remains a great option for all those companies that consider that implementing and using this software can streamline their business at lower costs.
Toll Free Numbers – Why Does My Business Need One?
Since 1967, companies have used Toll Free numbers to provide a way for their clients and potential clients to call them at no charge. As the telecommunications and telecommunications hardware market has become more sophisticated, this service has taken on an expanded and altered role. We take a look at what businesses used this service for, what they use it for now, and why it is a tool your business cannot be without.
Let’s first define Toll Free numbers:Toll-Free numbers are sometimes called “800 numbers” after the original area code which was used to dial them. They include the area codes 800, 888, 877, 866, 855 (although not yet in heavy use), 844, 833 and 822 (the last three are not yet active but reserved). Toll-Free numbers allow the owner of the number to pay the calling charges of the incoming calling party. Because the owner of the number is paying for the call, they are allowed to see the incoming Caller ID even if the calling party has Caller ID blocked.
When Toll-Free numbers came into existence in 1967, the average cost of long distance to the carriers was $0.24 per minute. (Equivalent in 1999 dollars to $1.21 per minute) They charged MUCH higher rates. That was for outbound long distance. Inbound Toll Free rates were typically higher. The main reasons to own a Toll Free number in the early years of the service were the following:
- Used to help their major customers and suppliers avoid paying long distance charges and encourage them to make calls/increase sales
- Created a larger company image
- Ease of move of service if the business location moved (Local Number Portability was a BIG issue for local businesses who moved and wanted to keep their current phone numbers. If they only gave out the Toll Free number, moving was not an issue)
Companies originally did not flock to the service, but it caught on quick and increased every year. In 1967, over 7 million calls were recorded, and now there are over 30 billion annually. Around 1980, advances in AT&T’s long distance network enabled businesses to use and promote a single nationwide toll-free number, instead of different numbers in different states.
Almost overnight it became smart business to include a toll-free number in national television or print advertising. The advertising fueled consumer awareness of toll-free numbers, which, over time, grew into an expectation that companies wanting business will provide a toll-free number. 40 years later, there are even more reasons to own a Toll Free number. In addition to customer convenience, local number portability and a prestigious company image, there are several new reasons to consider owning your own Toll Free number.
- (Vanity Toll Free Numbers)Used for ease of remembering your business number and number. (Ex: 1-800-Flowers)
- Used for advertising campaign tracking (Telephone carriers give you a monthly statement that shows the volume of calls per Toll Free number, the number that called, date, time, and where it was from. This information can prove to be invaluable when tracking the effectiveness of an advertising campaign such as radio, newspaper, yellow pages, television, or others.)
- Businesses can be listed in the Nationwide Toll Free directory and easily found
- Expand your marketing reach (Consumers and companies may not call an unfamiliar area code, but they will call a Toll Free number)
- Advanced call routing (Route incoming Toll Free calls in several flexible ways, including geographic routing by exchange or area code, Time of Day routing, Day of Week Routing, Day of Year routing, Percentage Allocation Routing, All-Trunks-Busy Routing, Ring No Answer Routing, Emergency or Disaster Routing.
- Given to employees or remote trainees/students to avoid higher cell phone charges and collect call charges for calls from the field.
With typical calling rates at $0.05 and under per minute available now, Toll Free numbers are now a cost effective tool for every business. If you are looking for a Vanity Toll Free number, check your favorite search engine for several sources.
If you are a company that does ANY advertising, how do you track it? Do you rely on your receptionist or secretary to ask every time “How did you hear about us?” Are you convinced that method works or is accurate? With a Toll Free phone number, you’ll never wonder again if that yellow page ad you spend thousands of dollars on annually produces or not. With a different Toll Free number for your radio and television ads, you’ll be able to track your ROI, and find out which methods do and do not work for you. Which time slots, which direct mail campaigns, which newspaper or magazine ads work for your company? Not knowing can cost you dearly. It’s now the least expensive tool on the market to track exact results, and it may save your company thousands of dollars in wasted or ineffective ad campaigns.
Some nationwide carriers now offer business packages that include a Toll Free number, as well as bundled minutes at no additional cost. Some carriers include long distance minutes that can be used for either outbound long distance or inbound Toll Free service as part of their package. This may be a tool you already have access to at no cost, but just simply have not been using. Consult with your telecommunications professional to choose the right solution for you.
Housekeeping, Health and Harmony
Whether your home is big or small, in the city or in the country, it is a space that should embrace you with comfort, health, beauty and a sense of harmony.
As author Cheryl Mendelson says, “When you keep house, you use your head, your heart and your hands together to create a home. Housekeeping is an art: it combines intuition and physical skill to create comfort, health, beauty, order and safety.”
Like Feng Shui, good housekeeping involves our commitment to ourselves through attention to our health, and our environment. We are profoundly affected by the environments we inhabit. It is to our benefit when those environments support our health and well being. An easy way to do this is through your choice of cleaning products.
Did you know that indoor air pollution often exceeds outdoor air pollution? One of the reasons is due to the type of cleaning products we commonly use.
According to Real Simple magazine, April 2009 issue, the following inexpensive items can provide you with all-natural solutions to any household cleaning chore.
- Lemons. The acid in lemon juice removes dirt and stains. It is especially effective when mixed with salt and used as a scouring paste. Lemons cut grease, eliminate odors and even remove lime scale.
- Essential Oils. One of my favorites! When combined with white vinegar, tea-tree oil cleans scuffed floors. Orange oil is great at removing greasy, sticky items. (think gum stuck in the carpet.) Lemon oil removes soap scum from shower doors and lavender mixed with water makes a great window cleaner that also repels flies!
- Liquid castile soap. This plant based soap is gentle and thorough at removing dirt from floors, countertops, leather upholstery, sinks, showers,even stovetops and hoods.
- Borax. Add borax to your laundry detergent to make it more effective. Use it to clean your baseboards, countertops and walls. Mix a little with water to make a paste and use it to clean your pots and pans. Borax is great at removing rust stains, put it in the toilet, let it soak overnight and flush away the stains!
- Vinegar. Simple distilled white vinegar inhibits the growth of mold and mildew. Use it to clean your coffee maker, dishwasher, drains, floors, glassware, showerhead mineral deposit build-up and windows.
These five all natural items can tackle almost any household cleaning chore without adding harmful pollutants to your environment and they cost less than the alternatives. You have nothing to lose and improved health and well being to gain by changing your cleaning products. Learning ways to live better, healthier and more balanced lives is the foundation of sustainable living. And sustainable living is living with the principles of Feng Shui – you just may not know it!
Feng Shui is an appreciation and understanding of the importance of maintaining a balance in all aspects of our lives. When we embrace the principles of Feng Shui along with sustainable lifestyle choices we truly embrace health, harmony and balance in our lives.
Seychelles Casinos
Seychelles is a country in Africa. It’s divided into two cities which has three gambling facilities. The only types of legal gambling available in the Seychelles are found in the Seychelles casinos.
The city with the most casinos is Victoria with two casinos and over one hundred slot machines. The largest casino in the country of the Seychelles is Beriava beau Vallon Bay Beach Resort and Casino which is located in Victoria. The casino has twenty five gaming tables and one hundred and four slot machines and video poker terminals.
The Beriava Beau Vallon Bay Beach Resort and Casino draws gamblers from all over the world. It holds tables including Blackjack, Poker and Roulette including its additional slots. It also has 232 hotel rooms which are all truly luxurious.
This Seychelles casino also boasts a variety of water sports including paragliding, water skinning, wind surfing, deep sea diving and much more. The Beriava Beau Vallon Bay Beach Resort and Casino also offers seven restaurants for its gamblers convenience.
The other Seychelles casino based in Victoria is called The Plantation Club Resort and Planters Casino. This resort is set in gorgeous tropical gardens in its own 180 acre private estate with its own beach and jungle covered hills. The casino holds five blackjack tables, three poker tables, three roulette tables including its thirty slot machines.
The Plantation Club Resort also offers two hundred rooms and suites for its gamblers. It also provides three restaurants and four bars. There is also a gym, sauna, swimming pool and various water sports on hand for the guest’s convenience.
The final of the Seychelles casinos is located on the island of Praslin. It is called Cote D’or. This casino offers its gamblers forty two slot machines, Caribbean Stud Poker and the standard Poker.
It is always advisable to ring ahead before visiting any of these three Saychelles casinos to discover the casinos regulations. This would include the dress code and opening times. It would also be wise to inquire regarding whether it’s acceptable to drink alcohol while at the gaming tables as this can be a restriction in some casinos.
So with this information in mind the Seychelles is fully equipped with the requirements for any enthusiastic gambler. With the casinos spectacular views of the African country the Seychelles has become a popular tourist attraction, not only for gamblers but families alike. If you don’t wish to take advantage of the range of gambling facilities available you could just fill your day with the large array of water sports available to ensure your visit is full of the enjoyment you expect on your visit to the Seychelles.
