SAT test day is no fun. But colleges can assess students more fairly if we take them.
I never thought I would say those words but…please continue with the standardized tests for college admissions.
As a high school student, I faced a frenzy of college applications and a deluge of mailings of information from potential colleges. My to-do list includes over 30 essays for applications, scholarships and more.
Believe me, no one hated taking the SAT, PSAT, ACT, and AP exams more than me. However, these tests have considerable advantages.
But I’m glad to have one more thing on my list: the SATs, which are administered on Saturdays and then again later in the fall. Believe me, no one hated taking the SAT, PSAT, ACT, and AP exams more than me. However, these tests have enormous advantages not only as a benchmark to assess student knowledge, but also as a uniform metric to compare candidates against.
Yet increasingly, colleges are becoming “test blind” (meaning they will not consider test scores as part of their selection process) or “test elective” (meaning students have the choice of submitting results, but they are not necessarily a focus in admissions). For those who want to attend college starting next fall, advocacy organization FairTest has counted more than 1,800 establishments as elective or blind tests, despite the value standardized tests can bring.
This value comes from creating an equal measure for judging students whose grades may mean different things in different places. Each high school in this country has its own rigor, as do particular classes and teachers. Standardized tests like the SAT and ACT help level the playing field, especially in the face of grade inflation.
In the United States, rating inflation is an endemic problem. High school GPAs increased by 0.43 points on average, from 2.68 in 1990 to 3.11 in 2019, according to the 2019 High School Transcript study by the National Evaluation of Educational Progress (NAEP). ). Although GPAs have increased, average NAEP math and science assessment scores have decreased. This means that students earn higher grades, but don’t necessarily achieve the college-readiness skills suggested by their transcripts.
In my own experience, harsh grading was the norm at the school I attended in Florida for my freshman year. It was frustrating to see many of my close friends at other schools in Florida consistently receiving A’s and B’s in honors classes without ever breaking a book. These same friends often failed state-administered school leaving exams. (Fortunately, I am now at a school in West Virginia that practices fair and consistent grading.)
I recently learned that this is called a “strictness gap”. A 2020 Florida Department of Education study found that more than a third of 10th grade English students and 12% of first grade algebra students who failed the relevant end-of-course exam still earned a grade of B or better from their teachers.
Part of the push to do away with standardized tests in admissions was driven by flaws in the questions themselves. But it’s not your mother’s SAT anymore. Prior to 2005, the SAT had categories of analogy and vocabulary that were tricky and obscure to say the least, with many socio-economic biases that favored the well-heeled and affluent travelers.
My own mother, who grew up in semi-rural West Virginia at a time when there was no World Wide Web, vividly remembers an esoteric SAT analogy question involving puppet theatre, a foreign concept to his classmates. She also remembers being tested on defining words like “pulchritude” and “sesquipedalian.” Back then, rote memorization of complex vocabulary words was part of the deal, with students often trying to learn every word from the dictionary or Barron’s infamous 3,500 SAT Core Word List.
However, the current SAT, reformed again in 2016, does not contain these obscure vocabulary or analogy questions. In fact, after administering the redesigned SAT, a Kaplan test prep survey found that nearly 60 percent of students surveyed thought the new SAT questions were simple and easy to follow. The current test covers the most common words presented with context and tests logical reasoning skills that apply more to everyday life.
Critics of standardized testing also point to the unfair advantage of students from privileged backgrounds as they can get private tutors and other expensive test prep. Although this continues to be a problem, the gap is closing. A myriad of public resources are now available, including free official practice tests from the testers themselves, how-to YouTube videos, and websites that help students prepare at no cost (including Khan Academy SAT Prep in partnership with the College Board). Many public high schools also offer free enrichment classes to develop skills for the SAT and ACT.
More importantly, despite all the criticism of these exams as biased, they can serve to elevate disadvantaged students who need them most, which in itself should be a compelling reason to keep standardized tests. One of the advantages for low-income students is that scores on standardized tests such as the PSAT, SAT, and ACT can be gateways to countless scholarship opportunities that provide financial assistance to pursue higher education. .
Standardized tests are extremely stressful, of course, and they are not the ultimate solution for determining academic success. But to have a level playing field for all, standardized test scores must be included in applications so colleges can put the grades into context.
In a world of so much uncertainty, the consistency and reliability of standardized tests ensures fairness for all students, regardless of background.
Barry Sanders’ son Nicholas joins Michigan State as an extra
Barry Sander’s son is now on the roster of a college basketball powerhouse.
Hall of Fame running back Nicholas Sanders joins the Michigan State men’s basketball team as a rookie.
The Spartans’ 2022-23 roster, which was released on Friday, shows Nicholas, a guard, will wear No. 20 – the same one his father wore during his storied career with the Detroit Lions.
Nicholas, listed as 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, did not wear his father’s number while attending Detroit Country Day School. He instead opted for No. 23, one of Michael Jordan’s numbers during his NBA Hall of Fame career.
As Nicholas considered his college options, Barry Sanders made an appearance this summer at a Spartans basketball practice, where he spoke with the team.
Nicholas is not the first Sanders son to play for a major college program. Sanders’ oldest son, Barry J. Sanders, played college football for Stanford (2012-15) and Oklahoma State (2016), his father’s alma mater.
Movies On Writers: 7 Of The Best Movies On Writers
Movies and books go hand in hand. So, it only makes sense that movies on writers are just as popular as movies about writers. Here are 7 of the best movies on writers that you should be watching. Whether you’re interested in writing your own film or just want to see what goes into making one. These films will give you some perspective on the process and maybe even inspire you to pick up your pen (or keyboard) and start writing!
Top 7 Movies For Writers:
-
Finding Forrester (2000)
One of the best movies on writers is Finding Forrester. It tells the story of a talented young writer who befriends an elderly, reclusive author. The film explores the power of mentorship and the importance of pursuing your dreams. Plus, it’s just a really great movie. If you’re looking for a film that will inspire you to write, this is it.
-
Capote (2005) – Movies On Writers
Truman Capote was one of the most successful writers of his generation. But in 1965, he became obsessed with writing a book about the brutal murder of a Kansas family. This film follows Capote as he tries to immerse himself in the case, even as it starts to take over his life.
-
Wonder Boys (2000)
Michael Chabon’s Wonder Boys follows the story of a once-famous writer, Grady Tripp. Grady Tipp is struggling with writer’s block and a few other personal problems. As he tries to find inspiration for his next book, we get a look at the different people and relationships in his life. This movie doesn’t have the happiest of endings. It’s a great portrayal of the writer’s life and the challenges that come with it.
-
Numb (2007) – Movies On Writers
Numb is a 2007 American psychological thriller film directed by Harris Goldberg and starring Matthew Perry. The film was co-written by Goldberg and Perry. The plot follows an unsuccessful screenwriter who develops amnesia after a car accident. As he struggles to remember his past, he finds that his life was not as successful as he thought it was. Numb was generally well-received by critics.
-
The Mighty Angel (2014)
If you want to watch a movie about a writer that will make you feel inspired to pick up a pen and paper, then you need to watch The Mighty Angel. This film is based on the life of Polish writer Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and her experiences during World War II. It’s an incredibly moving story and one that will stay with you long after the credits have rolled.
-
Shadows In The Sun (2005) – Movies On Writers
Shadows in the Sun is a 2005 drama film starring Harvey Keitel and Janeane Garofalo. The film tells the story of a struggling writer who meets a successful screenwriter and the two bond over their love of movies. This film is a great choice for anyone interested in movies on writers. Shadows in the Sun explores the creative process and the relationship between art and commerce.
-
The Ghost Writer (2010)
The Ghost Writer is a 2010 political thriller directed by Roman Polanski. The film follows a ghostwriter (Ewan McGregor) who is hired to write the memoirs of a former British Prime Minister (Pierce Brosnan). As he begins to work on the book, the ghostwriter discovers that there may be more to the politician’s past than meets the eye.
While there are many great movies about writers, these seven stand out as the best. They each offer a unique and interesting perspective on what it means to be a writer, and how writing can impact the world around us. If you’re looking for some good movies on writers to watch that will inspire you to write, then look no further than this list.
Bernie Sanders says Republicans complaining about student debt forgiveness didn’t complain when Donald Trump declared bankruptcy 6 times
-
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced up to $20,000 in student loan relief for certain borrowers.
-
Republicans said it was an unfair burden on taxpayers and Democrats pointed to their relieved PPP loans.
-
On Friday, Senator Bernie Sanders entered the fray and said the GOPers weren’t complaining about Trump’s bankruptcies.
It’s a loan forgiveness war, as Republicans and Democrats continue to back and forth over President Joe Biden’s decision to provide student debt relief.
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders weighed in on Friday with a typically fiery response.
“I hear Republicans complaining about $20,000 student debt forgiveness. Funny, I didn’t hear those complaints when Trump declared bankruptcy 6 times and the big banks wrote off $287 million. loan dollars,” Sanders said. tweeted. “The GOP loves socialism for the rich, rugged individualism for the rest.”
On Wednesday, Biden announced up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness for Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year, as well as up to $10,000 in relief for other federal borrowers under the same income limit. As expected, Republican lawmakers were quick to criticize the ad, with many saying the broad pardon is costly and unfair to taxpayers.
It’s a criticism that Biden himself was quick to chide, questioning the fairness of taxpayers subsidizing tax breaks for multibillion-dollar corporations and pointing out GOP lawmakers who received a rebate of business loan during the pandemic.
The Washington Post reports that Hillary Clinton was correct in claiming in 2016 that Donald Trump had “failed six times.” Trump said it happened four times and told the Post he counted the first three bankruptcies as one. The New York Times found in an analysis of his 2020 tax returns that Trump had about $287 million in forgiven debt.
Sanders is not the first Democrat to scrutinize the GOP pushback on Biden relief. After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the president’s student loan forgiveness “stunningly unfair,” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was quick to respond, noting that when McConnell graduated from the University of Louisville, he paid only $330 in annual tuition.
“Senator McConnell graduated from a school that costs $330 a year,” Warren wrote on Twitter Thursday. “Today it costs more than $12,000. McConnell has done nothing about it – and is furious that the president is stepping in to help millions of working Americans who are in debt. He can spare us the lectures on fairness.”
The White House itself also took to Twitter to name some Republican lawmakers — those who complained about Biden’s relief while getting their Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans canceled. . While GOP Sen. Marco Rubio wrote in a Friday op-ed that PPP loans and student loans are not comparable, National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti said “we absolutely think this is a fair comparison”.
The Department of Education is expected to announce further details of Biden’s relief plans in the coming weeks, and a loan forgiveness application is expected to go live in early October.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Groove at Chaiyya Chaiyya at Kunal Rawal’s Pre-Wedding Party. look
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor attended designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding party in Mumbai on August 26. Malaika Arora looked absolutely stunning in a white ensemble, while Arjun was seen in a traditional black sherwani. In a video shared by their friend Nitya Arora on Instagram stories, the couple can be seen grooving to the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the movie Dil Se.., with Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. While the track featured Malaika and Shah Rukh. The couple can be seen leading the dance floor with their moves. Sharing the video, she captioned it “What a treat” and tagged Malaika and Arjun.
Here’s a preview of the video shared on a fan page:
For the pre-wedding party, Malaika Arora opted for an ivory lehenga and accessorized her look with an emerald green choker. Check out the photos below:
Fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta will marry in an intimate ceremony on August 28. Discover soon the bride and groom:
The pre-wedding party was also attended by several other Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Watch the video below:
Kunal Rawal and Arjun Kapoor share a close bond, and Kunal is often spotted attending Kapoor family functions. Recently, Arjun walked for Kunal in a fashion show. Sharing a post, he wrote: “Sometimes all you have to do in life is take a walk with your best friend…”.
Going back to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, they often paint Instagram red with their limp posts. A few months ago, the couple flew to Paris to celebrate Arjun’s birthday. Check out some posts below:
In terms of work, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in The return of the villainous Ek. Then it will be seen in Kuttey and The Lady Slayer.
Jena Malone reflects on her ‘beautiful’ journey coming out as pansexual
Jena Malone gets candid about his “sex journey”.
The hunger games alum recently came out pansexual, writing in an Instagram post, “I guess I felt like I was a straight man in a woman’s body. I visualized her desires and placed them on me. But it was never the whole story it was meant for me.”
“So I learned a new way to say it,” she continued. “Finding words that are fairer to explore in my narrative. Pansexuality. Sapiosexuality. Polyamory. A fuller spectrum of understanding that my story demands of me.”
Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 37-year-old shared that it “felt so good” to be open about her sexuality. “I had been thinking about it for a while,” she explained. “Sex travel is so beautiful. I mean, all identity travel is so cool.”
And though she felt “a bit behind the game so she could be less ashamed,” Jena “loved the process of learning about myself and others through different window-opening terms. , those windows then turn into doors and then I get to a place to find all that cool stuff there.”
Retro Back-to-School Supplies: Nostalgic Items That Will Bring You Back to the Good Old School Days
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Back-to-school 2022 is upon us – and as families and children shop for school supplies, you might remember your own back-to-school shopping experience with mom and dad.
Take a trip down memory lane with these back-to-school items that scream “nostalgia!”
From scented markers to trappers, crank pencil sharpeners and beyond, here are the stationery and classroom staples we fondly remember.
15 OF THE WILDEST AND CRAZIEST COLLEGE COURSES TAUGHT IN AMERICA TODAY
(We might even have a few more hidden in the house, garage, or storage compartments.)
Marble Composition Notebook
The sewn binding and the familiar black and white marbled print on composition notebooks are a back-to-school classic.
The book is available in other colors such as red, green, blue and yellow – and is useful for journaling, note taking and more. Don’t forget the handy times tables there!
Case
Pencil boxes or pencil cases are always necessary to store glue, erasers, scissors, sharpeners and pencils, of course.
If you’re a parent who’s always shopping for back-to-school supplies and want to go the retro route, there are sites that sell cardboard pencil boxes online.
Multicolor pen
This novelty offers the possibility of writing with one of the 10 colors. To change the color options, all you had to do was tap the top to reset.
The pen is still sold on Amazon, and brands like BIC sell four-color pens.
SAVING FOR BACK TO SCHOOL: ILLINOIS MOTHER OF 5 REVEALS SECRETS OF LUNCH SAVINGS
Lisa Frank flare
For the 90s kid at heart, brightly colored animal designs adorn folders, Trapper Keepers, pencils, notebooks and more.
Lisa Frank still has items available for purchase, although nostalgic school supplies appear to be listed only on consumer-to-consumer sites such as eBay.
metal pencil sharpener
It might not be on a school supply list, although the metal pencil sharpener is an iconic classroom tool.
It was a bit noisy, but if the professor gave the go-ahead to leave your desk and sharpen your pencil, that was a great excuse to stretch your legs.
pink erasers
Pink erasers were a pencil box staple. One type that comes to mind is the Pink Pearl, which stays on school supply lists across the country.
book strap
Before the birth of the backpack, book straps secured school books to make it easier for students to carry their stack to and from class.
Children used straps in the early 1900s-1930s and beyond, according to Lands’ End.
Backpacks were invented in 1938 and eventually became a staple, replacing the leather strap, the company said on its website.
Lunch box with matching thermos
Pack your bologna sandwich and your cup of pudding.
BACK TO SCHOOL BY THE NUMBERS: KEY STATISTICS ON PUPILS, TEACHERS AND THE SCHOOL YEAR
With the option to choose a box featuring your favorite TV show or character (Honourable Mentions: Superman, The Jetsons), metal lunch boxes were once a back-to-school staple.
At one point, plastic boxes reigned supreme or students had paper bags, especially if mom forgot to wash your thermos.
scented markers
Yum! Root Beer 🍺, Butter Popcorn 🍿, Hard Candy 🍭. Don’t forget, Mr. Sketch has a variety of theme packs for hours of flavorful fun!! pic.twitter.com/32cC88JW2t
— MrSketchScented (@MrSketchScented) May 23, 2017
Mr. Sketch’s scented markers were introduced in 1965, according to Trademarkia, the online database of trademarks and logos operated by the law firm.
The markers smelled so good that Mr. Sketch had school kids craving cherries, blueberries, bananas and more.
Guardian Trapper
The loose-leaf binder that students loved in the 80s and 90s is back on store shelves and available for purchase on parent company Mead’s website.
Overhead projector
You may remember that your teacher took the projector out of the classroom to review math equations or grammar.
Perhaps even more memorable is the exciting moment you were called upon to witness – take turns writing on the transparent sheet of the projector with a marker.
Elmer’s glue
Nothing smells like back to school more than a tube of Elmer’s glue.
Introduced in 1947, according to career site Zippia, Inc., white glue has since been reinvented into glitter glue, glow-in-the-dark glue and other products.
Crayola crayons
Do you remember the box with the pencil sharpener built into the back? He still exists.
On the first day of school, your Crayola crayons were probably sharp, fresh, and matched perfectly. On the last, some may have been broken, missing and worn to the end.
Yet nothing feels quite as nostalgic as the waxy scent of a new box of crayons.
metal compass
This math tool has been used to mark lengths, draw circles and more.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Although useful in geometry class, the sharp object was also known to leave scratches on desks and tables during teachers’ lessons.
white correction fluid
Made a mistake? Launder it.
Correction fluid, also trademarked as Liquid Paper, was invented in 1958 by American secretary and typist Bette Nesmith Graham, according to the Famous Women Inventors blog. (She was the mother of Monkee Mike Nesmith.)
The BIC company has its own correction products named Wite-Out, which also includes correction tape and pens.
Safety scissors
Scissor practice was essential in kindergarten to make paper snowflakes or a string of paper dolls with friends.
Safety scissors or hobby scissors had a less sharp end.
Although some of them didn’t cut too well, they were easier to hold and use for little hands.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER
Glue stick
This easy-to-use adhesive was a little less messy than white liquid glue.
Many of us kept them in our pencil case or on hand for arts and crafts.
JanSport Backpack
Many of us remember our first backpack.
In 1967, JanSport came into being, according to the company’s website.
In addition to multiple color options, customers can now choose special features for their JanSport backpack including laptop sleeves, a water bottle pocket and more.
FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS
Do you remember the back-to-school supplies you used as a kid? Share your memories and thoughts in the comments section below!
