Splatoon 3 Splatfest World First Demo: Times, How to Join, and More

Splatoon 3 is coming to the Nintendo Switch in just two weeks, but Nintendo is giving gamers a chance to sample the game early with the Splatfest World Premiere demo. This limited-time free demo event takes place this Saturday and gives all Switch owners a hands-on experience with the upcoming team-based shooter.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Splatfest demo, from what time it starts to how to participate in the event. For more on the game, be sure to check out our roundup of everything you need to know about Splatoon 3.
The world premiere of Splatfest is a demo-slash-beta test for Splatoon 3. Players who download the demo now can explore the game’s main hub area, Splatsville, and take part in a brief tutorial that explains the basics of gameplay. Then, on August 27, Nintendo will host the star attraction: Splatoon 3’s first “Splatfest,” a type of in-game event where you choose a team and earn points for your side by playing Turf War matches.
The Splatfest World Premiere demo will be playable from August 25, but the Splatfest itself will take place on Saturday August 27. In the Americas, the event will begin at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET) and last for 12 hours, ending until 9 p.m. PT (12 p.m. ET).
Unlike Splatfests in previous Splatoon games, the World Premiere event will be split into two halves. During the first half of Splatfest (until 3:00 PM PT), players will engage in traditional four-on-four Territory War battles. For the rest of the event, however, you’ll be trapped in new tricolor turf wars. Four first-team players and two second- and third-place players will face off in a three-way battle.
To join the world premiere of Splatfest, simply download the free demo client from the Nintendo eShop and log in during event hours.
Since Splatfest is an online event, you will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to participate. If you’re not already a member, Nintendo is offering anyone who installs the demo a free seven-day trial of the service.
You will receive the free trial code by email after downloading the demo client. The code can be redeemed through Nintendo eShop, but will expire on August 31. So you’ll need to use it before then if you hope to take advantage of the free trial.
In previous games, Splatfests traditionally required you to join one of two opposing teams and fight for supremacy. Splatoon 3 shakes things up a bit by giving you the choice of three different teams, but the basics are otherwise the same. Head to the Splatfest terminal in Splatsville Square, choose which side you want to represent, then compete in online matches to earn points for your team.
For the world premiere of Splatfest, Nintendo is asking players to determine, once and for all, which is better: rock, paper or scissors?
Keep in mind that your Splatfest decision is final. Once you’ve chosen a side, you can’t switch teams, so think carefully before making your choice.
Once Splatfest is live, you can jump into Splatoon: Turf War’s signature online mode. Unlike a typical online shooter, the objective of this mode is not to eliminate the other team, but rather to cover more of the map with your ink. The team that has inked the most grass after three minutes will win the match.
Ahead of the world premiere of Splatfest, Nintendo aired a Treehouse: Live broadcast with Splatoon 3 on August 25. The stream provided a closer look at the game’s single-player mode, as well as a few stages that will be showcased during Saturday’s Splatfest. . Nintendo also showed off new gameplay for Square Enix’s upcoming fantasy farming sim, Harvestella.
You can watch a replay of Treehouse: Live stream below.
Splatoon 3 is set to launch for Nintendo Switch on September 9. You can save $11 on gambling with CNET exclusive pre-order offer.
Nintendo has a variety of free updates planned for Splatoon 3 after release, including new stages, weapons, and modes. The company also teased a “major” paid DLC expansion that will feature popular Splatoon 2 idols Pearl and Marina, though no further details on that have yet been announced.
The east metro’s first inpatient hospice residence is closing.
The Pillars, an eight-bed residence that provides a home-like setting for hospice patients in their last days and months, opened on April 24, 2000. A peaceful setting, the 8,000-square-foot house is set on a wooded corner of Minnesota 120 and Upper 35th Street North in Oakdale.
The Pillars Home Hospice was initially a project of the HealthEast Foundation and HealthEast Hospice Care. St. Paul-based HealthEast merged with Fairview in 2017 and is now known as M Health Fairview.
The Pillars has a 24-hour on-site nursing staff, according to its website. In addition, a hospice team — including a physician, chaplain, social worker and bereavement coordinator — make routine and as-needed visits. The goal, with the additional support of hospice volunteers, is to provide a sanctuary for the patient, as well as family and friends, “so they can spend precious time with their loved ones, deal with unfinished business, rest, reflect and meet their own needs.”
Currently, three people reside at the hospice, a spokesperson with M Health Fairview said; Fairview stopped taking referrals for new patients on Aug. 16.
Earlier this month, M Health Fairview announced that, after a successful pilot project at Southdale Hospital in Edina, it is now providing inpatient hospice services at Southdale, the University of Minnesota Medical Center and St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood, which is located less than five miles from The Pillars.
“From December 2021 through May 2022, over 100 patients took part in the pilot,” said Aimee Jordan, a spokesperson with M Health Fairview, in an email. “They were able to stay in the same room and keep the same core care team.
“These enhancements to our hospice support come as Fairview made the difficult decision to end operations at Pillars Hospice next month. While this decision was not made lightly, it is one Fairview made to better focus on core parts of our care delivery system.
Pillars will close “on or around” Sept. 9, Jordan said. Remaining patients will be transferred to other hospice programs and the building will be sold. All impacted employees are being offered employment within Fairview.
“As a nonprofit organization, Fairview must balance effective and efficient operations while working toward a healthier future for all Minnesotans,” Jordan said.
Washington County records describe the property as more than four acres, with a 2021 value of more than $1.5 million for the land and dwelling.
Sophie Richie made another year around the sun.
The model girl of Lionel Richie ccelebrated his golden 24th birthday on August 24 surrounded by his loved ones with a serene dinner. Sofia posted snaps from the festivities on her Instagram, one of which captured a sweet moment between her and her fiancé Elliot Grainge.
She captioned the photo carousel, “A day filled with friends, family and food!! 24.”
In the first snap, Sofia is seen smiling as she holds a sparkler with creme brulee in front of her. Another image features her gorgeous birthday cake decorated with pastel flowers and pearls.
A one-time NBA all-star pleaded guilty Friday to serving as the linchpin in a sprawling scheme that bilked the league’s health insurance plan out of $5 million.
Terrence Williams, 35, a first-round draft pick from Louisville who spent six seasons in the NBA with the Nets, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, and Boston Celtics, admitted providing his teammates with fake invoices to submit phony claims in exchange for massive kickbacks between 2017 and 2021.
Williams is one of 18 former NBA players, including Coney Island’s Sebastian Telfair, who prosecutors indicted in October for collecting the crooked payouts for medical and dental services they never received.
The National Basketball Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan provided services to current and former players and their families.
“Williams led a scheme involving more than 18 former NBA players, a dentist, a doctor, and a chiropractor, to defraud the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan of millions of dollars. Williams also impersonated others to help him take what was not his — money that belonged to the Plan,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.
Travel to New England
5 things to do when visiting Chatham
A hotel dubbed “the finest address on Cape Cod” has just been named the best waterfront hotel in America by readers of USA Today.
On Friday, the publication named the Chatham Bars Inn the best waterfront hotel in the country as part of its 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards 2022.
“Whether by a lake or by the sea, there’s something special about vacationing near water,” USA Today wrote.
Here is what USA Today wrote about Chatham Bars Inn:
“With a quarter-mile private beach and stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, this classic New England destination has welcomed guests to Cape Cod since 1914. With 28 landscaped acres, cabanas and waterfront lounges from the pool and beachfront cottages and five dining rooms, there’s plenty to enjoy. Settle into an Adirondack chair, stroll around town, or get out on the water to watch whales.
– Top 10 USA Today
The Cape Cod property celebrated on social media Friday, writing, “We won! We are thrilled to announce that the Chatham Bars Inn has been voted #1 Best Waterfront Hotel in the USA TODAY 2022 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.”
Two other New England hotels make the list of top 10 beachfront hotels: Wentworth by the Sea, a Marriott Hotel & Spa in New Castle, NH, ranked #2; and Ocean House in Watch Hill, RI, ranked #4.
The Chatham Bars Inn wasn’t the only New England hotel to rank high on USA Today’s Best Hotels and Resorts list. Boston’s XV Beacon has been named the best pet-friendly hotel in America.
For Best Destination Resort, Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport, Maine, ranked #2, just behind Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach in Sunny Isles Beach, FL, and Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa in Whitefield, NH, ranked # 2. 4.
Finally, a getaway in Maine ranked No. 6 among the best eco-responsible hotels: Inn by the Sea in Cape Elizabeth.
For the 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today’s travel experts select 20 nominees in areas ranging from food to accommodations, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to vote to determine the top 10.
Check out lists of the best hotels and resorts.
I had my first Fantasy Draft this week in the OFFL — Our Frivolous Fantasy League. The OFFL has been around since 1985, the longest running Fantasy league that I’m aware of. Here are my bold predictions for players taken in rounds one to five.
Justin Jefferson will be the No. 1 Fantasy WR — Jefferson is in the mythical third year for receivers, where history suggests they will break through to the next level. If he didn’t “break through” last year, I can’t wait to see what he accomplishes in 2022. Randy Moss is the best WR in Minnesota Vikings history. He was poetry in motion, flying past defenseless backs with ease in a flash of purple and gold. His best season was in 2003 with 111 receptions for 1,632 yards and a staggering 17 TDs. Jefferson came close to Moss last year with 108 receptions for 1,616 yards and 10 TDs. New head coach Kevin O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips arrive in Minnesota hot off the Rams’ championship season. They orchestrated an offense around Cooper Kupp, who had a ridiculous 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 TDs. I’m not predicting those pinball numbers, but I do expect Jefferson to thrive in this new system to best the records of Moss. That should be good enough to rise to the top of the WR charts for 2022.
ROUND 2
Josh Allen will shatter QB points scored — Ignore the “don’t take a QB early” crowd. The Bills were third in the NFL in 2021 with 483 points scored. This year they will have to score even more. The Buffalo defense was ranked No. 1 last year, but they played one of the easiest schedules in the NFL, facing such easy marks as the Commanders, Texans, Jags, Saints, Panthers, Falcons, Jets (twice) and Dolphins (twice). The Bills allowed just 10.3 points per game in those ten contests. Conversely, when they played the big boys — the Chiefs (twice), Bucs, Titans and Colts, they gave up an astounding 170 points in five games, for a dismal average of 34 points per contest. If the Bills are to make it to the Super Bowl, Allen is going to have to put up gargantuan numbers to offset his suspect defense. He faces a murderer’s row of the Rams, Titans, Ravens, Chiefs, Packers, Vikings, Bengals and a resurgent AFC East. I’m predicting 50 total TDs rushing and passing (yes, 50) with over 5,000 passing yards and 600 rushing yards. Anything less and the Bills will be home for the holidays.
ROUND 3
David Montgomery will be a Top 15 RB — Volume is king in Fantasy. Montgomery averages over 20 touches per game. His 15 points per start in 2021 tied him with Aaron Jones (11th in PPR scoring), Josh Jacobs (12th) and Nick Chubb (13th). Missing four games last season, Montgomery still finished as RB19 in PPR formats. How he accomplished this with the NFL’s worst head coach is a miracle. The since-fired Matt Nagy’s mish-mash game plans looked like Arena League football; chucking the ball all over the place with gadget plays and no balanced attack. Only Nagy could make Pro Bowl WR Allen Robinson decline to 38 receptions last year after catching 102 in 2020. New offensive coordinator Luke Getsy made Aaron Jones a topflight back in Green Bay. With mobile QB Justin Fields running Getsy’s run-pass-option offense, Montgomery will thrive both rushing and receiving. Draft him with confidence.
ROUND 4
Kyle Pitts will finish Top Three at TE — The Falcons will trail in most games and have to throw a lot. They don’t have any veteran WRs that could make many NFL rosters. Do the names Bryan Edwards (traded from the Raiders), Olamide Zaccheaus (undrafted free agent), KhaDarel Hodge (cut by the Lions), Damiere Byrd (cut by the Bears) or Frank Darby (2021 sixth rounder) strike fear in the hearts of foes? I think not. At least the Falcons realized their dearth of WR talent by making Drake London the first wideout drafted in 2022. Besides London and Pitts, who is new QB Marcus Mariota going to throw to? Pitts is something special. He had the second-most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history last year with 1,026. Mike Ditka has held the record (1,076 yards) since 1961. That’s a lot of time between stellar rookie campaigns. If you saw Pitts’ highlight reel 52-yard reception in last week’s preseason game against the Jets, you might be tempted to draft him the No. 1 TE in Fantasy.
ROUND 5
Rhamondre Stevenson is a Top 20 RB — Bill Belichick believes in the dreaded RB by committee. But Belichick does love RBs that can catch. From 2016-2020, Patriots RB James White averaged 50 receptions, 500 yards and 5 TDs. Last year the less talented Brandon Bolden chipped in 41 catches for 405 yards and two TDs. White retired and Bolden is in Vegas, leaving a golden opportunity for Rhamondre. He is the best receiving back on the Pats. Big, fast and elusive, his style is the opposite of north-south running teammate Damien Harris. I expect Harris’ carries to diminish a bit since Rhamondre missed five games in 2021. Therefore, if we extrapolate Stevenson’s rushing totals based on last season, he will have 900 yards and eight TDs. Add the expected receiving role (50/500/5), and he is in a point total class with first/second rounders Fournette, Mixon, Kamara and Cook. Don’t wait too long to pounce on Rhamondre at your draft; even the famously negative Belichick praised him to the Boston press this week.
Next week: Last Minute Draft Advice
* * *
This season I am teaming up with FantasyGuru.com, the finest source for Seasonal, DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) and Sports Gaming advice. Look for Fantasy Billboard every week in the Daily News and a separate column at FantasyGuru.com. Check it out.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hawaii and Tennessee are set for a rematch on Saturday to decide which team will represent the United States in the Little League World Series championship.
Here’s a preview of the game.
HOW THEY ARRIVED
Hawaii is a team that hits early and often. The Honolulu team beat their opponents 42-1 in the tournament, going through the winners’ bracket to get to this game.
The trip began with an 11-1 win over Washington State in which Hawaii’s only run gave up came in the fifth inning. Hawaii then New York without a hit and Texas with a hit. Finally, the Western Region champion, who finished third in last year’s tournament, hit five home runs in a 13-0 loss to Tennessee to clinch a berth in the U.S. Finals.
Hawaii manager Gerald Oda missed several games with COVID-19 but was back for the Tennessee game.
Tennessee was undefeated until meeting Hawaii. The club from Nolensville, south of Nashville, outscored New England in Game 1 5-3 and then took on Utah 11-2. Tennessee then beat Indiana in an extra thriller before the blowout loss to Hawaii.
A complete Drew Chadwick game against Texas helped Tennessee survive the losing streak with a 7-1 win and earn the chance to play Hawaii again.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Hawaii’s Cohen Sakamoto led the field both offensively and defensively, averaging .714 batting and 17 strikeouts and allowing no hits on the mound. Sakamoto homered twice in Game 1 against Tennessee, including a Grand Slam in the first inning.
Hawaii’s Jaron Lancaster, who sports a blonde mohawk, struck out seven in the combined no-hitter against New York and added his own insurance runs with a triple and a home run.
Tennessee’s Jack Rhodes opened a 2-2 tie in the extra innings of Indiana’s game. Rhodes has a hit in four of his five games and Tennessee will likely need big contributions from him to beat Hawaii.
FUN FACT
Hawaii has only played one full game in this tournament. Three of the four matchups were won via the mercy rule. The pitching staff has the same number of wins — four — as opposing hitters have hits against them. This is Hawaii’s third appearance in the semi-finals since 2018, when the team won it all.
