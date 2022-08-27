Connect with us

Blockchain

Terra LUNC Price Surges 13% Amid Massive Burn and Upgrade

14 seconds ago

Terra Lunc Price Surges 13% Amid Massive Burn And Upgrade
  • Members of the Terra Classic community have reportedly burnt 3.08 billion tokens.
  • The upgrade was scheduled for around 2022-08-26 at 22:00 UTC.

Since the community burn campaign has grown, the value of LUNC has increased by 13%. Luna Classic (LUNC) and UST Classic (USTC), two tokens in the Terra ecosystem, have been the subject of much controversy as of late. The tokens, and LUNC in particular, have attracted the attention of crypto investors, driving up the asset class’s price.

The value of LUNC has increased by 13% in the last 24 hours, 32% in the last 7 days, and 35% in the last month, as measured by statistics from CMC. Because of the recent events surrounding the LUNC project, investors have shown sustained interest in cryptocurrency, making this feasible.

Members of the Terra Classic community have reportedly contributed billions to a burn wallet address according to a Twitter account named LUNC Burn. The goal of the LUNC burn campaign is to increase the value of the cryptocurrency by decreasing the amount of currency currently in circulation. The project seems to be proceeding without a hitch thus far.