Twins find their offense against Giants, snap six-game skid
Ahead of the series opener against the San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ready to move on from the team’s offensive struggles from the last week.
“We want to settle in and start playing some good baseball again,” he said.
He hoped the return back to Target Field would do it. Two batters into Friday’s game, he got his wish.
Carlos Correa hit a two-run first-inning home run which set the tone in a 9-0 bounce-back win for the Minnesota Twins over the Giants at Target Field, snapping a six-game losing streak in the process.
Twins starter Joe Ryan bookended the resurgent offensive performance with a shutout six-inning performance, his first since April.
After Kyle Garlick was hit by a pitch to open the bottom of the first inning, Correa’s 390-foot line drive over the left-field fence quickly gave Minnesota (63-61) the lead over San Francisco (61-63).
Ryan was able to hold the lead in the second inning after runners reached second and third base with one out. He forced Mike Yastrzemski to pop out to first base and Joey Bart to fly out to left field.
Then in the third inning, the clutch situational offense that was missing too frequently in Houston finally returned. Sandy León, Garlick and Correa each singled to load the bases with no outs. Jose Miranda scored one with a sacrifice fly to left field. After Gio Urshela struck out for the second out of the inning, the bases were reloaded later after Jorge Polanco was hit by a pitch. That’s when Gilberto Celestino hit a bases-clearing double off the wall in right center, and Gary Sánchez followed it with a two-run home run to right field to extend the lead to 8-0. That knocked Giants starter Alex Wood out of the game.
Ryan was able to work out of another jam in the sixth, walking Tommy La Stella and hitting Wilmer Flores to open the inning before forcing Joc Pederson to line out and striking out the next two batters. Ryan allowed just two hits and three walks over his six innings of work, while striking out eight. He threw 107 pitches. It’s Ryan’s first scoreless outing since a seven-inning, one-hit shutout against Detroit on April 27.
The nine-run performance outpaced Minnesota’s entire offensive output against the Astros, in which they scored eight runs over three games. It was the first time the team scored more than three runs in a game since Aug. 17.
Emilio Pagán pitched scoreless seventh and eighth innings before Michael Fulmer finished the game in the ninth.
The Twins added one final run in the eighth inning, with Garlick hitting a solo home run off of Austin Wynns, the Giants backup catcher. It was Garlick’s ninth home run of the season and capped off a strong return from the injured list. Garlick went 3-for-4, adding a pair of singles with his solo shot after being activated from the injured list earlier in the day.
Friday’s game was the first time since 2005 that the Giants played in Minnesota. It featured several Minnesota connections. Former Twins reliever Zack Littell replaced Wood in the fourth inning and pitched one inning in relief. Littell pitched in Minnesota from 2018-20. And Tyler Rogers, brother of former Twins reliever Taylor Rogers who was traded in the offseason to the San Diego Padres, replaced Littell. He pitched two scoreless innings in relief.
Firefighters battle two-alarm blaze in Watertown
As a major thunderstorm rolled through Massachusetts late Friday afternoon, a 2-alarm fire broke out at a home in Watertown.
It was unclear whether lightning started the blaze which sent flames raging through the upper floors of the North Beacon Street home around 4pm.
Watertown Police and Fire Department could not be reached for comment.
Flames were showing on the second floor when firefighters arrived, the Watertown Fire wrote on Facebook.
A second alarm was quickly ordered, the statement said.
Read the full article on BostonGlobe.com.
Profits of Chinese industrial companies fell by 1.1% in January-July year on year (before +1.0%)
Weekend data from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, a weak reading for industrial profits in July.
Profits of industrial companies in China for the first seven months of the year (i.e. from January to July) fell by 1.1% year on year
- this compares to +1.0% from January to June
Earlier this month we had July data for retail sales, industrial production and investment, all missing economists’ estimates. The economy is beset by the woes of ongoing Covid disruptions (e.g. factory production and operations in major manufacturing hubs like Shenzhen and Tianjin were hit in July as new COVID restrictions were imposed ) and the worsening, contagious, collapse of the real estate sector.
Looking ahead, Chinese authorities are working to support growth, including:
- People’s Bank of China cuts one-year, five-year and seven-day lending rates
- Additional 1 trillion yuan in funding, mainly for infrastructure spending
–
As markets open Monday morning, I suspect the backlash from Powell in Jackson Hole on Friday will eclipse this data.
Former N.D. prosecutor accused of fatally beating ex-wife in presence of children at Minnesota home
WARREN, Minn. — A former North Dakota prosecutor and public defender has been charged with the murder of his ex-wife in far northwestern Minnesota.
Anders Odegaard, 31, was formally charged with second-degree murder in Marshall County District Court on Thursday.
Deputies were called to 128 Division St. S. on Tuesday afternoon for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress.
Two boys, later identified as sons of Anders and Carissa Odegaard, had stopped a man driving near their home and told the man their mother was inside the house, lying on the floor and bleeding badly.
One of the boys thought their mother was dead.
The first deputy who went in the house found Anders Odegaard wearing only underwear and had blood on his head, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.
The deputy said he asked Anders Odegaard what was going on, and his reply was, “I don’t feel right.”
The deputy then spotted Carissa Odegaard on the floor and unresponsive in the doorway. When he checked on her, she was not breathing, and blood was pooling out of her head, the complaint said.
Police noticed the washing machine was running with a fresh load of clothing.
Deputies said they asked Anders Odegaard what happened, and his response again was “I don’t feel right.”
Deputies took the couple’s five children back to the sheriff’s office to be interviewed.
The youngest child told deputies he saw everything, because his mother was holding him during the attack, according to the criminal complaint.
The couple’s 9-year-old son said the attack started when his mother came to pick him up after he had stayed at the house the previous night. He said his father started attacking his mother with either a knife or spatula.
He told police that his father had beaten his mother in the past, but usually with his hands, the complaint said.
The couple’s 8-year-old son said the fight started when his mother came to pick up him and his brother for church. He said the fight started in the backyard, and his father did not want the kids to leave. He went on to tell officers that his parents were tackling each other, and then his father started choking his mother. He also told police that they had to clean blood off of their 3-year-old brother.
The couple’s other two children were in the car during the assault.
If convicted, Odegaard faces up to 40 years in prison.
The Odegaards finalized a divorce last year, and each had custody of the children.
They were due in court again next week for a divorce review hearing.
Anders Odegaard was appointed Mercer County, N.D., prosecutor in the summer of 2021, but he was fired after three months.
The county commission never stated publicly why he was let go.
He then served as a public defender in Stark County, N.D., and again was fired after a few months on the job.
According to a social media post by Gurstel Law Firm, Anders Odegaard was hired six months ago to work in their Golden Valley, Minn., office.
The firm confirmed he is no longer employed there.
The University of North Dakota law grad said he practiced criminal law, regulatory, session laws, securities litigation and investment contracts, in-house counsel compliance and family law.
Airstrike kills at least 7 in Ethiopia after 4-month ceasefire: report
Nairobi:
An airstrike killed at least seven people Friday in the capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, medical officials said, the first such attack after a ceasefire collapsed. four month fire this week.
Officials said three children were among the dead, but a federal government spokesman denied any civilian casualties.
The airstrike on Mekelle came two days after fighting erupted again between the national government and Tigrayan forces on the border of the Tigray and Amhara regions, breaking the ceasefire.
Tigrai Television, controlled by regional authorities, accused the federal government of being responsible for the strike. No other military aircraft operate in Ethiopian airspace.
The Ethiopian government later urged people in Tigray to stay away from military installations, saying it intended to “take measures to target military forces”.
Kibrom Gebreselassie, chief executive of Ayder Hospital, said on Twitter that the hospital had received four dead, including two children, and nine injured.
He said the strike affected a children’s playground. Reuters could not independently verify his account. It was unclear if there were any military installations nearby.
Federal government spokesman Legesse Tulu said news of civilian casualties was “lies and fabricated drama” and accused Tigrayan authorities of “throwing body bags”.
He denied that the government strikes hit civilian facilities and said they only targeted military sites.
Footage released by Tigrai TV showed a building whose roof had been ripped off, revealing a twisting jumble of slides and rescue workers carrying a stretcher behind a damaged pink wall painted with a giant butterfly.
Torn up
Fasika Amdeslasie, a surgeon at Ayder Hospital, said a colleague at Mekelle Hospital told him he had received three other bodies – a mother and child and another unidentified person – with the total death toll at seven.
Bodies brought to Ayder included a boy around 10, two women and a young teenager, he said.
“Their bodies were torn apart,” he told Reuters. “I saw their bodies myself.”
The surgeon said restrictions on medical supplies entering Tigray meant the hospital lacked vital supplies, including intravenous fluids, antibiotics and painkillers.
Ethiopian Health Minister Lia Tadesse did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the shortages.
A humanitarian source in Mekelle confirmed hearing an explosion and anti-aircraft fire in the town on Friday.
Government airstrikes have already killed civilians, investigators said. In January, a drone strike left 56 dead and 30 injured, including children, at a camp for displaced people in Dedebit, witnesses said. The government did not respond to requests for comment.
The war broke out in Tigray in November 2020 and spread to neighboring Afar and Amhara regions a year ago. Last November, Tigrayan forces marched towards Addis Ababa but were repelled by a government offensive.
A ceasefire was announced in March after the two sides fought to a stalemate and the government declared a humanitarian truce, allowing badly needed food aid to the region.
When the fighting broke out this week, the two blamed each other.
Why Elon Musk’s Mom Sleeps In A Garage When She Visits Him In Texas
Everything might be bigger in Texas, but that might not apply to maye muskhousing.
According to the billionaire’s mother Elon Musk, she stays in a very unexpected place when she visits her son at SpaceX headquarters in Boca Chica, Texas. “I have to sleep in the garage,” Maye told the The temperature in the UK “You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site.”
Although Maye didn’t elaborate on her unconventional living quarters, she noted in the post that her son isn’t interested in material possessions. “No,” she said, “not at all in that sense.”
Currently, Maye lives in an apartment in New York, where she prefers to spend time walking her dog in what she describes as “old clothes, a shabby coat, hat and dark glasses.”
“My place is not big,” she said. “I don’t need big. I don’t need wasted space, because that brings responsibilities. is the most beautiful place I have ever lived.”
Maria Shriver enjoys a day as she takes a break from work for ‘spiritual upkeep’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Maria Shriver has been spotted in Santa Monica, Calif., as she takes a step back from work for the month of August.
Shriver, 66, kept it casual for her outing in a white t-shirt and black yoga pants. The NBC News correspondent has had her bangs removed from her face.
Shriver is currently building a home in the area and stopped by the job site to check on the progress.
ARNOLD SHWARZENEGGER AND MARIA SHRIVER THROUGHOUT THE YEARS
Shriver’s day arrives as she wraps up her month-long hiatus. The former first lady of California announced her split on Instagram a few weeks ago.
“A practice I instituted a few years ago is to take August away from work, away from writing my weekly column in @thesundaypaper, and away from my work at @nbcnews and @womensalzmovement. And now, I added @moshlife to I’m known for putting too much on my plate so stepping back allows me to reflect on what I’m doing and why I’m doing it,” she wrote on Instagram at the start of the post. month. “It allows me to look at everything on my plate and seek respite. It gave me the chance to restart.”
Shriver then encouraged the others to take a break from time to time.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
“I hope you too can find time to reboot,” the journalist wrote. “Your light, your presence, your joy and your fire are all desperately needed in our world. Our world needs people like you to help others who are not like you. So take the time you need to reconnect with all that is yours. Your world will thank you. Our world will thank you. See you in September!”
She added: “#closedforspiritualmaintenence.”
Besides her career as a journalist, Shriver is well known for her previous marriage to Arnold Schwarzenegger. The two wed in April 1986, but Shriver filed for divorce in 2011 after news broke that the actor had been having an affair with the family housekeeper.
The former couple’s divorce was finalized in December 2021. Shriver and Schwarzenegger’s property settlement had kept the divorce from being finalized all those years ago.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Schwarzenegger and Shriver’s relationship fell apart after the former Governor of California secretly fathered a child with their governess Mildred Baena in 1996. Schwarzenegger maintained a relationship with Joseph, the son he shares with Baena.
Schwarzenegger and Shriver also have children. The former couple share sons, Patrick and Christopher, as well as daughters, Christina and Katherine.
