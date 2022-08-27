News
US and China suspend market divorce
Eleventh-hour trading could prevent the divorce of Chinese stocks from the US stock market. Keeping the relationship friendly will always be a struggle.
A long-running dispute between Beijing and Washington over audits of US-listed Chinese companies may finally be on the verge of being resolved. The two sides are closing in on an agreement that U.S. regulators would travel to Hong Kong to inspect audit documents, The Wall Street Journal reported.
News
Markets retain most bearish bias after Powell speech
The initial reaction was towards the hawkish side, then recovered, but is now moving towards the more hawkish bias after the Fed Powell speech. I’m not sure things have changed much, but the president reiterated the need to raise fares. The verdict still fell on 50-75 and the terminal rate, but perhaps the 3.4% sentiment may be too low for the end of the year and the Bullard call of 3.75% at 4% is more likely.
Inventories are lower. The 10 a.m. snapshot had the Dow up 52 points, the S&P down -2.07 points and the Nasdaq
NASDAQ
-27.01 points.
The current levels are at:
- Dow is down -386 points or -1.4%
- The S&P is down -56 points against -1.33%
- The Nasdaq is down -199 points or -1.60^
For the returns, the before and after showed:
- 2 years going from 3.374% to 3.425% currently
- 10 years from 3.045% to 3.069%
- 30 years from 3.254% to 3.257%
IN forex,
- EURUSD
EUR/USD
- GBPUSD: GBPUSD briefly moved above the 200-hour MA at 1.18902, but fell back towards the 100-hour MA at 1.18047
- USDJPY: USDJPY declined to test its 200 hourly MA at 136.22, but rebounded higher and is trading above its 100 hourly MA at 136.89. The price is currently trading at 137.10.
- USDCHF: Volatility briefly pushed the price below its 200 hourly MA at 0.9991, but is back higher but still below the 100 hourly MA above at 0.96418. The current price is currently at 0.96178.
Volatility with a hawkish slant is now the theme.
PS. Stock declines are accelerating with the Nasdaq now down -1.95%. The S&P is down -1.6%
News
Be proactive about your health with 20% off Everlywell home food test kits
Our bodies are important, which is why so many of us go to the gymtry eat better and take stock of our general well-being. But all it takes is a simple test to learn more about what your body wants you to eat in the first place. Many people have hidden food sensitivities or even mild allergies, and getting tested for them is the fastest way to find out for sure.
Having food sensitivities can have a big impact on your overall health and well-being, which is why getting tested can help you make sure you’re eating the right foods for your body. That’s what from Everlywell home test kits are for. And Everlywell’s food test kits are 20% off when you use the code TAKE ACTION Checkout now through August 31.
There are three food test kits, including the food allergy test, the celiac disease screening test, and the comprehensive food sensitivity test.
If you think you have a common food allergen, you can save $30 on the Food allergy test, playing just $119 to find out for sure. It measures nine immunoglobulin E antibodies that are linked to common food allergies. And if you suffer from abdominal pain, bloating and digestive issues, you can get the Celiac disease scout for just $95 right now. It will measure three key antibodies that indicate celiac disease. And for $239, a $60 discount, you can get the widest and most comprehensive filter, the Comprehensive Food Sensitivity Testwhich tests your responsiveness to 204 common foods.
Everlywell offers many home tests beyond food sensitivity. There are over 30 at-home kits, including ones that test for STDs, thyroid issues, fertility, testosterone levels, heart health, sleep, stress and more, including COVID-19 testing. Most tests cost around $49, but costs can reach as high as $299, depending on the test. And while only food allergen tests are currently discounted, many more will go on sale at different times of the year.
The results of these tests not only give you a valuable assessment of your health, but they can also be a thoughtful gift for someone you think might avoid doctor visits. Everything is made in house and delivered by mail to certified clinical laboratories. The results usually take a few days to a week to be returned. Additionally, purchases from Everlywell can be submitted for reimbursement through most FSA and HSA benefit plans, but be sure to check your individual plan before purchasing.
Read more: Best Multivitamins for 2022
News
Princess Diana’s sporty black Ford Escort sold for around $866,000 at auction
London:
A sporty Ford Escort that was once Princess Diana’s runabout was auctioned off for £737,000 on Saturday, days before the 25th anniversary of her death.
The modest car, with just 24,961 miles (40,000 km) on the odometer, went under the hammer at Silverstone Auctions in Warwickshire, central England.
Bidders from Dubai, the United States and Britain fought a heated bidding war for the one-of-a-kind model, culminating in a sale to a buyer in Alderley Edge, an upmarket village in northern England which is home to many Premier League footballers. .
The sale price equivalent to around $866,000 comes as interest in Diana’s life remains huge, a quarter of a century after her death, fueled by the hit Netflix series ‘The Crown’.
The auctioneers said the sale attracted “supreme global press and publicity interest”.
The car was sold with no reserve price, with offers starting at £100,000. It sold for £650,000 plus buyer’s premium.
The black Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 with a blue stripe was driven by Diana between 1985 and 1988 because she preferred to have her own car instead of the stately Rolls-Royce and Daimler of the royal family, according to the description of the lot.
Auctioneers have said the unique Ford Escort remains the “boldest choice” of car for any member of the royal family.
The Escort was not a luxury vehicle but one of the best-selling cars in the UK at the time, totaling over 4.1million in sales, according to the Auto Express website.
Similar cars with a less illustrious provenance can be found in the UK classifieds for around £10,000.
This car, however, was made by Ford to Diana’s specifications and is believed to be the only black painted version of this model, according to the auctioneers.
Diana was frequently photographed driving visiting shops and restaurants in London. Prince William was also pictured sitting in the back.
The Princess drove the car with a Royal Detective in the passenger seat and it was fitted with features such as a second rear-view mirror and a radio in the glove compartment.
The vehicle was previously owned by a Ford car collector.
Last year another Ford Escort previously owned by Diana, a 1981 silver 1.6L Ghia saloon which was an engagement gift from Prince Charles, sold in London for £52,640, sales tax and purchase premium included.
The buyer of the car would be a museum in South America. It previously belonged to an American museum.
Saturday’s sale comes ahead of Wednesday’s anniversary of Diana’s death at 36 after a car accident in Paris.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
News
Bruno Fernandes extends lead over Kevin De Bruyne, James Maddison and Mason Mount as Manchester United star adds impressive goal tally
Bruno Fernandes has regained his form and no one will be more delighted than Manchester United fans.
The midfielder scored his first Premier League goal of the season and just his second since February with a well-run effort to see off Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.
As well as handing United a second win in a week, Fernandes is also by far the most dangerous midfielder in the Premier League.
The Portuguese star has netted 37 Premier League goals since joining the club in January 2020.
That’s an impressive tally on his own, but even better compared to other top stars in his position.
Man City star Kevin De Bruyne has scored 28 goals in that span, while Ilkay Gundogan and James Maddison have scored 23 and 22 respectively.
Elsewhere, James Ward-Prowse has scored 20 times and Mason Mount has netted 19 times in the same span.
In all competitions, Fernandes hasn’t done too badly either.
The 27-year-old has now made 129 appearances for Man United, scoring 50 goals and collecting 39 assists.
With United getting their season back on track, he hopes to grab even more.
Sports
News
Baby and toddler found alone in Arizona desert
A 4-month-old baby and an 18-month-old toddler were found Friday in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent.
The young children were abandoned in the desert, located in southern Arizona and bordering Mexico, by smugglers “to die”, according to a Tweeter by John R. Modlin, chief patrol officer of the Tucson sector of the US Border Patrol.
“It’s cruelty,” he said in the tweet. “And it’s heartbreaking. I commend our officers for their swift response to this horrific incident and every incident involving the lives of migrants.”
The 4-month-old baby was found unconscious, but patrol officers were able to revive her, according to Modlin.
“The heartlessness of the passers cannot be underestimated,” he said.
Earlier this week, two children died and a baby was in critical condition after being pulled from the Rio Grande during separate attempts to cross into the United States from Mexico.
The tragic incidents come amid a recent drop in arrests of undocumented migrants crossing the US southern border after hitting a record high in May.
The drop comes amid a rise in US-assisted arrests of smugglers in Central America, according to internal briefing documents obtained by NBC News.
Agents from CBP and Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, some of which operate in Central American countries, were responsible for arresting an average of 240 smugglers in a single week in June only, according to documents prepared by the Department of Homeland Security for a briefing at the White House.
Chantal Da Silva and Denis Romero contributed.
News
Trump search: what can come next in the investigation with legal peril
WASHINGTON– A newly released FBI document helps flesh out an investigation into classified documents at the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump. But many questions remain, particularly because half of the affidavit, which explained why the FBI searched the property, was blacked out.
This document, which the FBI submitted so it could obtain a warrant to search Trump’s winter home, provides new details about the volume and top-secret nature of what was recovered from Mar-a-Lago in January. It shows how Justice Department officials had raised concerns months before the raid that tightly held government secrets were being stored illegally and before returning in August with a court-approved warrant and locating even more classified documents. on the property.
All of this raises the question of whether a crime has been committed and, if so, by whom. The answers may not come quickly.
A ministry official this month described the investigation as in its early stages, suggesting more work is ahead as investigators review the documents they have removed and continue to interview witnesses. At a minimum, the investigation presents a political distraction for Trump as he lays the groundwork for a possible presidential race.
Then there is the obvious legal peril.
A preview of what’s next:
WHAT IS THE FBI INVESTIGATING?
None of the government legal documents released so far names Trump — or anyone else — as a potential target of the investigation. But the warrant and accompanying affidavit make it clear that the investigation is active and criminal in nature.
The department is investigating potential violations of several laws, including an espionage law that governs the collection, transmission or loss of national defense information. The other statutes deal with the mutilation and suppression of documents as well as the destruction, alteration or falsification of documents in federal investigations.
The investigation began quietly with a referral from the National Archives and Records Administration, which recovered 15 boxes of documents from Mar-a-Lago in January – 14 of which contained classified information. In total, according to the FBI affidavit, officials found 184 documents bearing classification marks, some of which suggested they contained information from highly sensitive human sources. Several had what appeared to be Trump’s handwritten notes, the affidavit states.
The FBI spent months investigating how the documents got from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, to find out if other classified documents might exist on the property. The bureau also attempted to identify the person or persons “who may have deleted or retained classified information without authorization and/or in an unauthorized space,” the affidavit states.
So far, the FBI has interviewed a “significant number of civilian witnesses,” according to an unsealed Justice Department file on Friday, and is asking them for “further information.” The FBI has not identified all “potential criminal accomplices nor located all evidence related to its investigation”.
___
WILL SOMEONE BE IN CHARGE?
It’s hard to say at this point. To obtain a search warrant, federal agents must persuade a judge that there is probable cause to believe there is evidence of a crime at the location they want to search.
But search warrants are not an automatic precursor to a criminal prosecution, and they certainly do not signal that charges are imminent.
The laws in question are crimes punishable by imprisonment.
A law involving the mishandling of national defense information has been used in recent years to prosecute a government contractor who stashed tons of sensitive documents at his Maryland home (he was sentenced to nine years in prison) and a National Security Agency employee who passed on classified information to someone who was not authorized to receive it (the case is pending).
Attorney General Merrick Garland did not reveal his thoughts on the matter. Asked last month about Trump in a separate investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill, he replied that “no one is above the law.”
___
WHAT DID TRUMP SAID?
Trump, furious at the investigation into the records, released a statement on Friday saying he and his team cooperated with the Justice Department and that its officials “GAVE THEM A LOT.”
This is at odds with the Trump team’s portrayal in the affidavit and the fact that the FBI’s search took place despite warnings months earlier that the documents were not properly stored and that it was not there was no safe place for them at Mar-a-Lago.
A letter made public as part of the affidavit sets out the arguments Trump’s legal team intends to make as the investigation proceeds. The May 25 letter from attorney Mr. Evan Corcoran to Jay Bratt, the Justice Department’s head of counterintelligence, articulates a strong and expansive vision for executive power.
Corcoran claimed it was a “fundamental principle” that a president had the absolute power to declassify documents – although he didn’t actually say Trump did. He also said the primary law governing the mishandling of classified information does not apply to the president.
The law he cited in the letter was not among those the affidavit suggests the Justice Department is basing its investigation on. And in a footnote to the affidavit, an FBI agent pointed out that the National Defense Information Act does not use the term classified information.
___
WHAT DID THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION SAY?
The White House has been particularly circumspect about the investigation, with officials repeatedly saying they would let the Justice Department do its job.
National Security Spokesman John Kirby, responding to a question this week about whether the administration would conduct a damage assessment on Mar-a-Lago’s sensitive secrets, replied that he would not. didn’t want to get ahead of the FBI.
President Joe Biden appeared on Friday to scoff at the idea that Trump could have simply declassified all documents in his possession, telling reporters: “I just want you to know that I have declassified everything in the world. I’m President, I can do – it’s mon!”
He then said he would “let the Department of Justice deal with it.”
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
