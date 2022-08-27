Finance
Water Leveler Devices – Water Level Controllers
Whether you sell pond or pool equipment or are in the market for a water leveler for maintaining the level of water in your pool, pond, fountain, hot tub or water garden, here are some important facts that could eventually save you both time and money.
There are well over 130 mechanical water levelers on the market today and most all of them have a propensity to rust, corrode, break, stick, jam, or simply malfunction. Many of them resemble the toilet tank type floats that range from a simple mechanical float arm and brass or plastic valve, to as many as 16 various plastic, metal or brass parts, all of which could become a source of a malfunctioning valve. You can even log onto a website and take a course called Toilet Tank Valve Repair 101. Toilet tank Water Leveler Valve-College – now there is a goal for the “Lion Heartedless”!
Okay, ready for a snap quiz? (Just checking if you are paying attention) Question: Are mechanical water leveling devices a good thing to entrust your pond, pool, fountain or hot tub to? Question: Do you want to sell a product to a customer that has the potential to cause hundreds, if not thousands of dollars in flood damage by sticking or jamming in the open position? Some of these cheap leveling valves are not so cheap, ranging from $8 to $150, and a few are $60 to $80 plastic controllers that attach to a garden hose and hang over the side of a pool or pond.
The most reliable water level controllers are the electronic type sold by Levelor, Pentair, Savio, Jandy or AquaFill. These auto fill devices range in price from $60 to over $400 with warranties ranging from 1 to 5 years; and not too many offer 100% satisfaction guaranteed or your money back. When shopping, look for one that is hermetically sealed so that it won’t be susceptible to condensation with drastic changes in temperature or exposure to corrosive ocean salt air. The least reliable electronic water levelers are the type that read the water level by measuring the resistance of the water by two electrodes because the probes can become corroded by acidic, alkaline, or chlorinated water.
Choose a water leveler that can be easily hidden in a skimmer or in the rocks along the edge of a pond or mounted in a remote holding basin outside a fountain, fountain pot or container garden. A reliable automatic water leveler can be a convenient, time saving, water saving, and money saving addition to any water feature. A poorly designed or engineered device can end up being the source of an expensive insurance claim or lawsuit from a nasty overflow and consequential flood. Be wise, be dry, be leveler.
Warehouse Ownership Classification in the Interlining Industry
Facing with the fierce competition in the global market, each manufacturer is putting every effort to develop its own competitive edge. This is especially true in the interlining industry. One of the aspects for an interlining supplier to achieve competitive edge is to lowering costs while increasing efficiency. Whilst lowering the storage cost is a means for an interlining supplier to focus on. Before making a strategic planning to lower the storage cost, an interlining supplier is necessary to understand the basic concept of warehouse ownership classification.
Warehouses in the manufacturing industries are generally classified by the ownership. Under this idea, warehouses can be classified as private warehouses, public warehouses and contract warehouses.
1. Private Warehouse
A private warehouse, as a type of warehouse ownership classification, is operated by the firms or organization that owning the products stored in the facility. These firms or organizations may be factories, trading companies or wholesalers. The building of the warehouse can be owned or leased. The critical point for a firm to decide whether to own or lease the facility is the financial concern. Sometimes it is not possible to find a proper warehouse to lease. Take an interlining supplier for example; the storage racks or other physical nature in a leased building may not be suitable for the storage for interlining products like woven interlining, non-woven interlining and fusible interlining. Under this circumstance, design and arrangement need to be taken place for construction. On the other hand, at a particular connection for logistic purposes, a firm may have difficulties in finding a warehouse for ownership.
The major benefits of a private warehouse are flexibilities, control, cost and some intangible attributes. A private warehouse is more flexible than a public one, as the operating policies and process can be adjusted to meet the special needs of a customer or the product itself. Also, a suitable course of action can be taken to meet specific requirements for logistic purposes.
Private warehouse offer stable control since the firm has the sole authority on warehouse management to optimize activities. For example, the control on warehouse operations for an interlining product like woven interlining, non-woven interlining and fusible interlining can integrate with the logistic operations of an interlining supplier.
Usually a private warehouse is considered less costly. One of the reasons is that a private warehouse is built within the manufacturing base of a supplier; therefore, the fixed and variable components may be lower than a public warehouse. Furthermore, a private warehouse is not profitable to the owner of the facility.
A private warehouse may also have intangible benefits. For instance, a warehouse with the name of an interlining supplier for woven interlining, non-woven interlining and fusible interlining may provide marketing advantages. The customers may have the perceptions of stability and reliability towards the supplier.
2. Public Warehouse
In contrast with a private warehouse, a public warehouse as another type of warehouse ownership classification is operated independently by a business to offer wide range of for-hire services related to warehousing. Such warehouses are extensively used in the logistic systems to reduce the supply chain costs. A public warehouse can be hired for a short or long-term, based on the policies of the facility and the needs of the customers.
In a financial view, lower cost on warehousing may achieve by hiring a public warehouse than owning a private warehouse. The share resources and economic scale in a public facility may result in lower operational cost. Another benefit of public warehousing is that customers like interlining supplier for woven interlining, non-woven interlining and fusible interlining do not need to spend a huge investment on the facilities. Furthermore, a public warehouse allows the users to change the number and sizes of warehouses easily to meet special demands.
Users in a same public warehouse may share scale economies by the leverage of combined requirements from users. Such leverage ranges fixed cost from to operating cost. Transportation cost may also be leveraged in a public warehouse. For example, a public facility can arrange combined customer delivery consolidation, to deliver the woven interlining products of the first interlining supplier with the non-woven interlining products of the second interlining supplier to the same destinations.
Because of its flexibility, scalability, services and variable cost, public warehouses are popular by many firms. In general, a public warehouse as a type of warehouse ownership classification can design and perform special services to meet customers’ operational requirements.
3. Contract Warehouse
A contract warehouse, as a third type of warehouse ownership classification, has the attributes of both private and public warehouses. A contract warehouse can also be understood as a customized extension of a public warehouse, which is a long-term business arrangement to provide specific and customized logistic services to the customers. It is also thought that a contract warehouse is a form of business process outsourcing in a logistic perspective. In this relationship, the client and the service supplier share risks concerning the warehousing operations.
In general, many companies tend to utilize a combination of private, public and contract warehouses. Basic knowledge of the warehouse ownership classification will serve as a managerial guide on how to develop a warehouse deployment strategy. Such warehouse planning focuses on two aspects, namely, 1) the number of warehouses required and 2) the warehouse ownership used in specific markets. The focus on these two aspects will create warehouse segmentation for specific markets, which can provide more tailored and focused logistic capabilities to customers.
Use These CMS To Build An Ecommerce Website
Ecommerce is a booming sector and in an order to bloom yourself along with it, you need to design a beautiful ecommerce website on an appropriate platform or CMS. CMS stands for Content Management System that helps to build a website that works well and offer unbelievable and pleasant working experience to the users, which increase your chances of conversion. Choosing CMS wisely is hard, as having proper knowledge related to this is compulsory to pass the test. If you are overwhelmed with the options available to you, here is the list of CMS that you can take into consideration and choose according to your requirements. So, let’s have a look out the options available.
- OpenCart: When it comes to building an ecommerce website, OpenCart is the very first choice of the most of the developers. The reason behind its huge success is, it’s easy to use features, widespread community and proper backend configurations. Additionally, it offers a wide range of plugins to support the design and different categories on your website.
- Shopify: If you want to create a highly customized ecommerce website, go to Shopify CMS. It’s advanced editing features draw the attention of so many developers from all around the world. Also, it is good from the SEO perspective and has 24*7 customer support to offer, so, if one stuck at a place, they can get the help they require.
- Drupal Commerce: Drupal offers outstanding features like checkout support and receipt tracking, payment support and SEO support and to name a few. It’s the best option to use for building an ecommerce website and it won’t let you down ever.
- Magento: It is a popular CMS that is used by the developers across the globe, which meets the diverse needs of the business. Thanks to its features and highly supportive backend, which makes it easier for you to design and develop functional designs.
These are some of the common CMS that you can use for building an ecommerce website that helps you convert. You can partner with a Web Designing Company to get professional support from the experts. Always remember that to hit the goal, you first need to make your base strong, so, if you genuinely want to earn profits from the same, don’t compromise in the designing and development of your website. A professionally built website helps you build a strong presence on different platforms and can be extremely helpful for your business.
7 Steps on How to Be an Effective Host-Hostess in a Restaurant
There are many skills it takes to effectively host or hostess in a restaurant. Customer service is always the main focus of this job. There are 7 easy steps you should know to make the customers happy and do your job effectively.
1. Greeting Customers.
When a customer comes into a restaurant the host or hostess is usually the first person that they see. It is important to make a good first impression. You should always be smiling and greet the customers no matter how busy you may be. It is important to acknowledge the customer even if you have to tell them you will be with them in a minute.
2. Seating in a rotation.
Depending on what restaurant you are working at, there are different kinds of seating rotations. Seating guests in an appropriate table or booth for the size of their party is the most important. Then going by a rotation among the waiters and waitresses is important so that they can have enough time to greet and take care of each table, as well as have an even amount of customers each shift.
3. Maintaining a wait list.
When the restaurant gets busy and the dining room fills up you need to maintain an effective wait list. Keeping customers in order of when they came into the restaurant or called ahead. Make sure you give the customer an accurate estimation of a wait time and do whatever you can to make them happy while they wait.
4. Setting up reservations.
When customers make reservations for larger parties they expect to have their table ready for them at a specific time. It is important to make sure the reserved table is clean, has enough chairs, enough menus and appetizer plates for the number of guests, and has any other previously specified things like balloons or high chairs for small children.
5. Giving customers menus, silverware, and dinner specials.
This is the most basic part of seating guests, making sure that they have clean up to date menus, as well as silverware and a napkin, and a list of the dinner specials. It may also be necessary to make sure there is a drink and/or dessert menu.
6. Answering the phone.
Customers also deserve great customer service when calling the restaurant. Is important to answer the phone quickly, not keep people on hold for an excessive amount of time, and answer any questions they have completely.
7. Answering questions.
As a hostess it is important for you to be able to communicate with customers about special events going on, restaurant policies, and other important information about the restaurant itself.
In conclusion, all of these steps are important to being an effective host or hostess in any kind of restaurant. Great customer service is always important for making customers enjoy the experience and keep coming back. Learning the skills to work well with customers will also carry over into other professions.
Blackberry 8110 Pearl Pink vs Nokia N70 N Series Mobile Phone
Today, Blackberry has made its brand name in mobile phone market. Recently the company has launched its new 2G enabled phone that is Blackberry 8110. This is a candy bar phone with several multimedia features that make it a better phone than one of its major competitors Nokia N70.
Blackberry 8110 is a sleek phone with dimensions 107 x 50 x 14mm and total weight is just 91 grams. On the other hand Nokia N70 is bit bulky phone than Blackberry 8110 with dimensions 108.8 x 53 x 21.8mm with total weight of 126 grams.
As far as the displays of both the phones are concern, Blackberry also has an edge over Nokia N70. The display of Blackberry is wider with 240 x 260 pixels. This screen is suitable to watch all your clicked pictures, captured videos and playing games. Where as the display of Nokia N70 has just 176 x 208 pixels. Blackberry 8110 has an internal memory of 64 MB that is much better than the 22 MB of internal memory of Nokia N70. You can also expand this 64 MB of internal memory up to 2 GB with the help of microSD memory card slot given by the company.
Blackberry 8110 is an EDGE phone that enables you to excess the Internet over you phone. Now you can send and receive e-mails, download any important information related your work, download images and Mp3 songs directly on your phone. To make this phone more user friendly, it also has a Bluetooth connectivity. With the help of this feature you can easily share your data with any other Bluetooth enabled device.
The phone also has a powerful 2 mega pixel camera that allows you to capture good quality images and videos. With this camera you are able to capture images with 1600 x 1200 pixels along with the flash light. To give more credibility to this phone, the company has launched it in two very attractive colors Black and Blue. Both the colors give sophisticated look to the phone.
The best part of Blackberry 8110 is that this phone has a built-in Global Positioning System (GPS) with this feature you can get the ways of your location, no matter in which part of world you are in. But this feature is not available in Nokia N70.
Top Fashion Designing College in Mumbai, Best Fashion Designing Colleges
It gives employment opportunities by providing them with career oriented course and additional exposure like Lakme Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Scout.Become a Certified Interior Designer from Best Interior Designing College and Best Fashion Designing Colleges in Mumbai.
Ashok Daryani: Eminent Entrepreneur & Educationalist.
Director-Ivana Multi Designer Store
A much sought after business leader and inspirational figure, Mr. Ashok Daryani is committed to the cause of skilling our youth and ensuring that India is in a position to reap the benefits of its demographic dividend.He is passionate about Design and sees it as an excellent and fulfilling career opportunity for today’s youth.His strategic and prescient vision, elite multi-industry experience, extraordinary leadership qualities, and a sincere commitment to the highest standard of quality do not prevent him from being simple, approachable, gently humorous and avuncular.
Welcome All to the world Fashion, Vashi… I Have Great Pleasure to Introduce Vashi as co- educational renowned college of Navi Mumbai, which was established in 2003 with a vision “To create a distinct environment of excellence in education with human values and social commitment in the modern era where fashion and Interior design industry is growing by leaps and bounds “.
The institute has its affiliation with Italian fashion designing institute I.e Institute Di Moda Burgo, International Institute of Fashion Design, Chandigarh,& Distance Learning Education with Annamalai University, Chennai With its Diploma, Advance Diploma & B.sc Degree courses in fashion as well as interior Design. We are proud to offer very high quality education to all students with very well equipped and presentable faculties.
Achivements:13 years plus journey has been significant with 100s of energetic individuals passing out from Inter National Institute of Fashion Design Vashi & Academy of Interiors, Vashi. It has been result oriented because it offers students with rigorous and innovative curriculum taught by faculty who have outstanding academic and industry experience and provides students with a multifaceted educational experience. It aims to take education in fashion and Interior design to the common man in Navi Mumbai. It prepares students for professional excellence in design, fashion/Interior and business by providing the premier educational experience that fosters creativity, career focus and a global perspective.
Vaibhav Kadam
He has a broad-based knowledge from over Eight years of professional experience in architectural and interior design, product knowledge, specification and drafting techniques. He trains and coordinates the administrative and operational support personnel, with the ability to work productively and effectively with all levels of management and a full range of personalities. He has worked as Project Architect at Collaborative Architecture.
Could Emotional and Faith Healing Be the Best Medicines You Can Take?
I think that most of us would you agree that we get pounded by the TV, Radio and print media with all the latest miracle drugs that claim to do everything from curing back, neck and knee pain, helping you to sleep or guaranteeing you a more satisfying sex life. In fact, we live in a society that likes to over simplify just about every ache and pain we get, down to just taking a pill for it. The problem is, while drugs may be effective in controlling the symptom of a physical condition (momentarily taking the pain away), they do nothing about eliminating the root cause and nothing in terms of a cure. Although it may not be as simple as taking a pill, finding the secret to stabilizing your emotional state will probably be far superior for you in improving not just a specific physical condition but your overall health.
Studies have indicated that between 50 to 75 per cent of people are ill because of the influence of improper mental states on their emotional and physical make-up. In an article written in the Ladies Home Journal by Constance J Foster, she quotes a Dr. Edward Weiss of Temple University Medical School in a speech to the American College of Physicians saying that chronic victims of pains and aches in the muscles and joints may be suffering from nursing a smoldering grudge against someone close to them. He added that such persons usually are totally unaware that they bear a chronic resentment. The author continues, “It is necessary to state emphatically that emotions and feelings are quite as real as germs and no less respectable. The resultant pain and suffering of diseases caused primarily by the emotions are no more imaginary than those caused by bacteria. “In a book titled Mind and Body written by Dr. Flanders Dunbar the author states, “It is not a question of whether an illness is physical or emotional, but how much of each.” I believe that every thoughtful person must agree with what doctors say about how resentment, guilt, hate, grudge, ill will, jealousy, and vindictiveness are attitudes which produce ill health. If you have ever had a fit of anger, notice the sinking feeling in the pit of your stomach, that sense of stomach sickness. Chemical reactions in the body are set up by emotional outbursts that result in feelings of ill health. If these conditions persist, either violently or in a simmering state over a period of time, the general condition of the body will deteriorate. There is also a direct link between our emotions and heart disease said a San Francisco physician Dr. Charles Miner Cooper who wrote in an article entitled “Heart-to-Heart Advice about Heart Trouble”, “You must curb your emotional reactions. When I tell you that I have known a patient’s blood pressure to jump sixty points almost instantaneously in response to an outburst of anger, you can understand what strain such reactions can throw upon the heart.” If high levels of mental stress were linked with sickness decades ago, one can only imagine the heightened levels of stress we live under today.
So, what is the best way to take your emotions and get rid of the fear, anxiety, tension, resentment, guilt or combination of all these? Well, such medicine is not of course found on drugstore shelf and you can’t ask the druggist for a bottle of psychosomatic medicine. Dr. Cooper offered this suggestion for getting rid of the negative emotions that lead to the deterioration of your health. He said that if you are harboring any ill will, resentment or grudges, cast them out. Get rid of them without delay. Why, because the only one they effect is you, and nobody else. Many people suffer poor health because of the emotional ills they cling to that saps their energy, efficiency and causes a deterioration of their health and of course siphons off happiness. Famed pastor, Dr. Norman Vincent Peale once said “During recent times, it is not popular nor accepted in our society that the Bible can be relevant to our health. Even people that do accept the notion that it is not good to hate or get angry, consider the Bible to be theoretical not practical. The Bible is not theoretical, but very practical. It is our greatest book on wisdom. It is filled with practical advice on living and on health. “Anger, resentment and guilt make you sick, modern physicians tell us, which does prove that the most up-to-date book on personal well-being is the Holy Bible. No wonder more copies are read than all other books. The Bible doesn’t just help us discover what is wrong with us, but how to fix it as well. The Bible emphasizes the need for us to let go of negative emotions, what we harbor against others and ourselves.
Can Faith in God Heal You? Early doctors unashamedly declared this to be true, as do many contemporary doctors, but these admissions seem to be more guarded in the politically correct society we live in. One famed early turn of the century Viennese surgeon named Dr. Hans Finsterer said he believed that “the unseen hand of God” helps make an operation successful. Dr. Finsterer was not one of the many run-of- the -mill surgeons of the time; he was selected by the International College of Surgeons for its highest honor, “master of surgery” award. He was most cited for his work performing abdominal surgeries, more than 20,000 of them during his career. Of the 20,000 major operations 8,000 of them were gastric resections (removal of part or all of the stomach) using only local anesthesia. Finsterer said that although considerable progress has been made in medicine and surgery, “all advances are not sufficient in themselves to insure a happy outcome after every operation.” On the contrary, “in what appeared to be simple surgical procedures the patients died, and in some cases where the surgeon despaired of a patient there was recovery.” While some in the medical community attribute these things to unpredictable chance, others are convinced that in the most difficult cases, their work has been aided by the unseen hand of God. I’d encourage any of you who still wonder, do the principles written in The Bible have anything to do with actual physical healing, to take a look for yourselves.
