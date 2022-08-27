Water Leveler Devices – Water Level Controllers

I think that most of us would you agree that we get pounded by the TV, Radio and print media with all the latest miracle drugs that claim to do everything from curing back, neck and knee pain, helping you to sleep or guaranteeing you a more satisfying sex life. In fact, we live in a society that likes to over simplify just about every ache and pain we get, down to just taking a pill for it. The problem is, while drugs may be effective in controlling the symptom of a physical condition (momentarily taking the pain away), they do nothing about eliminating the root cause and nothing in terms of a cure. Although it may not be as simple as taking a pill, finding the secret to stabilizing your emotional state will probably be far superior for you in improving not just a specific physical condition but your overall health.

Studies have indicated that between 50 to 75 per cent of people are ill because of the influence of improper mental states on their emotional and physical make-up. In an article written in the Ladies Home Journal by Constance J Foster, she quotes a Dr. Edward Weiss of Temple University Medical School in a speech to the American College of Physicians saying that chronic victims of pains and aches in the muscles and joints may be suffering from nursing a smoldering grudge against someone close to them. He added that such persons usually are totally unaware that they bear a chronic resentment. The author continues, “It is necessary to state emphatically that emotions and feelings are quite as real as germs and no less respectable. The resultant pain and suffering of diseases caused primarily by the emotions are no more imaginary than those caused by bacteria. “In a book titled Mind and Body written by Dr. Flanders Dunbar the author states, “It is not a question of whether an illness is physical or emotional, but how much of each.” I believe that every thoughtful person must agree with what doctors say about how resentment, guilt, hate, grudge, ill will, jealousy, and vindictiveness are attitudes which produce ill health. If you have ever had a fit of anger, notice the sinking feeling in the pit of your stomach, that sense of stomach sickness. Chemical reactions in the body are set up by emotional outbursts that result in feelings of ill health. If these conditions persist, either violently or in a simmering state over a period of time, the general condition of the body will deteriorate. There is also a direct link between our emotions and heart disease said a San Francisco physician Dr. Charles Miner Cooper who wrote in an article entitled “Heart-to-Heart Advice about Heart Trouble”, “You must curb your emotional reactions. When I tell you that I have known a patient’s blood pressure to jump sixty points almost instantaneously in response to an outburst of anger, you can understand what strain such reactions can throw upon the heart.” If high levels of mental stress were linked with sickness decades ago, one can only imagine the heightened levels of stress we live under today.

So, what is the best way to take your emotions and get rid of the fear, anxiety, tension, resentment, guilt or combination of all these? Well, such medicine is not of course found on drugstore shelf and you can’t ask the druggist for a bottle of psychosomatic medicine. Dr. Cooper offered this suggestion for getting rid of the negative emotions that lead to the deterioration of your health. He said that if you are harboring any ill will, resentment or grudges, cast them out. Get rid of them without delay. Why, because the only one they effect is you, and nobody else. Many people suffer poor health because of the emotional ills they cling to that saps their energy, efficiency and causes a deterioration of their health and of course siphons off happiness. Famed pastor, Dr. Norman Vincent Peale once said “During recent times, it is not popular nor accepted in our society that the Bible can be relevant to our health. Even people that do accept the notion that it is not good to hate or get angry, consider the Bible to be theoretical not practical. The Bible is not theoretical, but very practical. It is our greatest book on wisdom. It is filled with practical advice on living and on health. “Anger, resentment and guilt make you sick, modern physicians tell us, which does prove that the most up-to-date book on personal well-being is the Holy Bible. No wonder more copies are read than all other books. The Bible doesn’t just help us discover what is wrong with us, but how to fix it as well. The Bible emphasizes the need for us to let go of negative emotions, what we harbor against others and ourselves.

Can Faith in God Heal You? Early doctors unashamedly declared this to be true, as do many contemporary doctors, but these admissions seem to be more guarded in the politically correct society we live in. One famed early turn of the century Viennese surgeon named Dr. Hans Finsterer said he believed that “the unseen hand of God” helps make an operation successful. Dr. Finsterer was not one of the many run-of- the -mill surgeons of the time; he was selected by the International College of Surgeons for its highest honor, “master of surgery” award. He was most cited for his work performing abdominal surgeries, more than 20,000 of them during his career. Of the 20,000 major operations 8,000 of them were gastric resections (removal of part or all of the stomach) using only local anesthesia. Finsterer said that although considerable progress has been made in medicine and surgery, “all advances are not sufficient in themselves to insure a happy outcome after every operation.” On the contrary, “in what appeared to be simple surgical procedures the patients died, and in some cases where the surgeon despaired of a patient there was recovery.” While some in the medical community attribute these things to unpredictable chance, others are convinced that in the most difficult cases, their work has been aided by the unseen hand of God. I’d encourage any of you who still wonder, do the principles written in The Bible have anything to do with actual physical healing, to take a look for yourselves.