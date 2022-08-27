Connect with us

News

Why Elon Musk’s Mom Sleeps In A Garage When She Visits Him In Texas

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By

Why Elon Musk'S Mom Sleeps In A Garage When She Visits Him In Texas
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Everything might be bigger in Texas, but that might not apply to maye muskhousing.

According to the billionaire’s mother Elon Musk, she stays in a very unexpected place when she visits her son at SpaceX headquarters in Boca Chica, Texas. “I have to sleep in the garage,” Maye told the The temperature in the UK “You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site.”

Although Maye didn’t elaborate on her unconventional living quarters, she noted in the post that her son isn’t interested in material possessions. “No,” she said, “not at all in that sense.”

Currently, Maye lives in an apartment in New York, where she prefers to spend time walking her dog in what she describes as “old clothes, a shabby coat, hat and dark glasses.”

“My place is not big,” she said. “I don’t need big. I don’t need wasted space, because that brings responsibilities. is the most beautiful place I have ever lived.”

Entertainment

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Maria Shriver enjoys a day as she takes a break from work for ‘spiritual upkeep’

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 27, 2022

By

Maria Shriver Enjoys A Day As She Takes A Break From Work For 'Spiritual Upkeep'
google news

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maria Shriver has been spotted in Santa Monica, Calif., as she takes a step back from work for the month of August.

Shriver, 66, kept it casual for her outing in a white t-shirt and black yoga pants. The NBC News correspondent has had her bangs removed from her face.

Shriver is currently building a home in the area and stopped by the job site to check on the progress.

Maria Shriver takes advantage of a day in Santa Monica to visit the site of her new home, which is under construction.
(New splashes)

ARNOLD SHWARZENEGGER AND MARIA SHRIVER THROUGHOUT THE YEARS

Shriver’s day arrives as she wraps up her month-long hiatus. The former first lady of California announced her split on Instagram a few weeks ago.

“A practice I instituted a few years ago is to take August away from work, away from writing my weekly column in @thesundaypaper, and away from my work at @nbcnews and @womensalzmovement. And now, I added @moshlife to I’m known for putting too much on my plate so stepping back allows me to reflect on what I’m doing and why I’m doing it,” she wrote on Instagram at the start of the post. month. “It allows me to look at everything on my plate and seek respite. It gave me the chance to restart.”

Shriver then encouraged the others to take a break from time to time.

Nbc Correspondent Maria Shriver Leaves The Casa Del Mar Hotel March 12, 2002 In Santa Monica.

NBC correspondent Maria Shriver leaves the Casa Del Mar hotel March 12, 2002 in Santa Monica.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

“I hope you too can find time to reboot,” the journalist wrote. “Your light, your presence, your joy and your fire are all desperately needed in our world. Our world needs people like you to help others who are not like you. So take the time you need to reconnect with all that is yours. Your world will thank you. Our world will thank you. See you in September!”

She added: “#closedforspiritualmaintenence.”

Besides her career as a journalist, Shriver is well known for her previous marriage to Arnold Schwarzenegger. The two wed in April 1986, but Shriver filed for divorce in 2011 after news broke that the actor had been having an affair with the family housekeeper.

The former couple’s divorce was finalized in December 2021. Shriver and Schwarzenegger’s property settlement had kept the divorce from being finalized all those years ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maria Shriver And Arnold Schwarzenegger Finally Finalized Their Divorce In December 2021.

Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger finally finalized their divorce in December 2021.
(Photo by Vladimir Rys/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Schwarzenegger and Shriver’s relationship fell apart after the former Governor of California secretly fathered a child with their governess Mildred Baena in 1996. Schwarzenegger maintained a relationship with Joseph, the son he shares with Baena.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver also have children. The former couple share sons, Patrick and Christopher, as well as daughters, Christina and Katherine.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Fox

google news
Continue Reading

News

Chinatown Wok Shop owner defrauded with unauthorized Zelle transactions

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 27, 2022

By

Pennsylvania Judges Ordered To Pay Over $200 Million In 'Kids For Cash' Scheme
google news

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The Wok Shop is a San Francisco treasure. If you haven’t shopped there yet, you’ve probably heard of it yet. Lisa Chan’s mother, Tane, has run the place for over 50 years.

“My mother has worked with Bank of America for decades,” says Lisa Chan. “She has a store, or small business, in Chinatown called The Wok Shop.”

Tane’s Zelle account appears to have been hacked and Lisa helps with the fallout. She contacted 7 On Your Side.

“So she called Bank of America and she filed a fraud complaint,” Lisa said. “It was four trades on the same day that totaled $3,500 by a Waylon Marlin.”

It was probably a fake name and the bank suspended Tane’s checking account while they investigated. A few months earlier, Tane’s phone was stolen, which may or may not be related to this hack. Lisa and her mother remained hopeful until they received an answer from BofA.

“They weren’t going to refund her money,” Lisa said. “They just couldn’t prove that it wasn’t my mother who facilitated the Zelle transactions.”

That’s when she contacted 7 On Your Side, and Lisa, Tane and Michael Finney met on a Zoom call to discuss the matter.

“Did you make these transactions? Michael Finney asked.

She replied, “No, absolutely not. The person (name) is listed on my statement.

And that person’s name is not Tane.

7 On Your Side contacted Bank of America and argued that two San Francisco institutions, Bank of America and The Wok Shop, should be able to solve this problem… And BofA succeeded.

BofA told 7 On Your Side: “Based on additional information provided by the client’s daughter and additional research on our part, we suspect that the client’s device may have been compromised.”

Bank of America has returned the full amount stolen, and 7 On Your Side would now like to thank Bank of America for their hard work in the investigation.

When Michael Finney heard the good news, he headed to the Wok Shop to check in with Tane who said she was relieved.

If you have a problem with Zelle, let 7 On Your Side know. For more information on how not to get scammed, Bank of America has posted tips here.

Check out more stories and videos from Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

The 7OYS Consumer Helpline is a free mediation service for consumers in the San Francisco Bay Area. We help individuals with substance-related problems; we cannot act on business-to-business cases or cases involving family law, criminal cases, landlord and tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please see our FAQs here. As part of our support process, it is necessary for us to contact the company/agency you are writing about. If you do not want us to contact them, please let us know immediately, as this will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

READY TO CONTACT 7 ON YOUR SIDE?

EMAIL US AT [email protected]
Please note that the address uses the letter “O”, not zeros.

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,

fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);

ABC7

google news
Continue Reading

News

9/11 victims barred from seizing Afghan central bank assets, US judge says

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 27, 2022

By

9/11 Victims Barred From Seizing Afghan Central Bank Assets, Us Judge Says
google news
New York –

A US judge recommended on Friday that victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks not be allowed to seize billions of dollars in assets belonging to Afghanistan’s central bank to satisfy judgments they won against the Taliban.

US Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan said Da Afghanistan Bank was immune from jurisdiction and allowing the seizures would effectively recognize the Islamist militant group as the Afghan government, something only the US president can do.

“Taliban victims have fought for years for justice, accountability and compensation. They deserve no less,” Netburn wrote. “But the law limits the awards the court can authorize, and those limits place the assets of the DAB beyond its authority.”

Netburn’s recommendation will be reviewed by U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan, who is also overseeing the litigation and can decide whether to accept his recommendation.

The ruling is a defeat for four creditor groups who sued various defendants, including al-Qaeda, whom they held responsible for the September 11 attacks, and won default judgments after the defendants failed to appear in court. court.

At the time of the attacks, the ruling Taliban allowed al-Qaeda to operate in Afghanistan.

Return to power

The United States ousted the Taliban and al-Qaeda in late 2001, but the Taliban returned to power a year ago when American and Western forces withdrew from the country.

Lawyers for the creditor groups did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The groups have attempted to tap into some of the $7 billion in Afghan central bank funds that are frozen at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York.

In an executive order in February, US President Joe Biden ordered that $3.5 billion of that sum be set aside “for the benefit of the Afghan people”, leaving the victims to sue the rest in court.

The US government took no position at the time on whether creditor groups were entitled to recover funds under the Terrorism Insurance Act of 2002.

He urged Netburn and Daniels to consider exceptions to sovereign immunity narrowly, citing risks of interference with the president’s power to conduct foreign relations and possible challenges to US assets located overseas.

Other countries hold about $2 billion in Afghan reserves.

‘Good thing’

Shawn Van Diver, the head of #AfghanEvac, which helps evacuate and resettle Afghans, said he hoped frozen funds could be used to help Afghanistan’s struggling economy without enriching the Taliban.

“The judge did the right thing here,” he said.

Nearly 3,000 people died on September 11, 2001, when planes flew into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in northern Virginia and a field in Pennsylvania.

US sanctions prohibit doing financial business with the Taliban but allow humanitarian support to the Afghan people.

USA voanews

google news
Continue Reading

News

Yankees Notebook: Clay Holmes expects to return to active roster Monday

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 27, 2022

By

Yankees Notebook: Clay Holmes Expects To Return To Active Roster Monday
google news

OAKLAND — Clay Holmes threw a simulated inning before Friday’s game in anticipation of returning to the active roster on Monday. The closer, who has been on the injured list with back tightness, said he felt good and expects to return as soon as eligible.

But what role will Holmes return to? Aaron Boone has been mixing and matching the back end of his bullpen right now. The Yankees manager hopes Holmes, who struggled before going on the IL, will take it back.

“I feel like I’m just going to try and get him in the best positions to be successful. I feel like we’ve had a number of guys, especially of late, that have shown the ability to close out a game … [I’ll] continue to do it that way,” Boone said before Friday night’s game against the A’s at the Coliseum. “And hopefully along the way, maybe somebody grabs that and solidifies that and establishes that, but I think we’ll see that kind of play itself out over the next several weeks.”

Holmes was the most dominant closer in the league heading into July and then he lost the command of his nasty sinker. In his first 38 games this season, Holmes was unhittable. He pitched to a 0.46 ERA, walking six in 39.1 innings pitched. Over his last 11 appearances, he has allowed 11 earned runs and walked 10 in 9.2 innings pitched.

“I do absolutely feel like he can make an impact at this level. Watching his live [batting practice] today, he’s got special stuff,” Boone said. “So it’s about [just getting] locked in again from the delivery standpoint, and it can take off just as quick as we saw the first few months of the season. So, yeah, I’m optimistic about that. And I feel like he’s in a good spot now health wise too.”

Pitching coach Matt Blake has also used Holmes’ time on the IL to help him work on his delivery. He was very happy with the way Holmes looked Friday afternoon, noting that his slider looked sharper and the sinker was back under control.

Getting Holmes back to the form he had before the All-Star break is crucial for the Yankees. Aroldis Chapman has not been dominant since last season. Boone is still trying to get him back to a position where he can help the Yankees.

“Physically, it’s in there. I do think he struggled a little bit with confidence at times, [gotta] get that swagger back. And the good thing is physically it’s still in there,” Boone said. “You know, mechanically he’s addressed things and cleaned things up, put them in a good spot. But we gotta get him to continue to repeat his delivery.”

RIZZO RESTS

Anthony Rizzo had an expected day off Friday. The first baseman has been struggling since he missed five games with lower back spasms.

“I was gonna get one of these off with the lefty and it keeps Gleyber [Torres] and [Josh Donaldson] both in there against the lefty,” Boone said. “You know, just want to be mindful, just with what he’s had to deal with at the back and stuff. Picking spots here and there.”

In the 14 games since he sat out five, Rizzo is hitting .208/.276/.321 with a .597 OPS and a home run. He’s struck out 20 times.

“He threw a couple of hits out there [Thursday night],” Boone said. “I think he’s managed it pretty well.”

Overall this season, Rizzo is hitting .224/.338/.486 with a .825 OPS.

NESTOR NOT RESTING

Nestor Cortes was back out on the field pregame Friday, going through stretches, running and playing catch. The lefty, who went on the IL Thursday with a left groin strain, has not completely shut down, but Boone was adamant that he is injured.

“I know some people think this is a rest thing,” Boone said. “It is not a rest thing. It’s a Grade 2 strain of his groin.”

And Boone said that the fact that Cortes is not resting, but moving through this is a good sign.

“The fact that symptomatically he’s doing pretty well and able to do a lot of things. I think, hopefully, it’s something that speeds up the process,” Boone said.

“Hopefully this continues to go well and we’re starting to think about the next big challenge,” Boone added. “The next challenge will be getting on the mound and how it responds to throwing off the mound. Hopefully, he gets back on the mound at some point on this trip, and we can start to get him going again.”

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

latest news California Puma P-90 hit and killed by vehicle near Ojai

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 27, 2022

By

Latest News California Puma P-90 Hit And Killed By Vehicle Near Ojai
google news

The two-year-old P-90 puma was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning on Highway 33 south of Ojai, the National Park Service said.

P-90’s death comes weeks after his brother, P-89, was also struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 101 in the western San Fernando Valley.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists have collected P-90’s body and an autopsy will be performed.

The big cat and his sibling were first captured and tagged in July 2020 at three weeks old. They were two of more than a dozen cougars born in the Santa Monica Mountains and Simi Hills during “Summer of the Kittens.”

The park service, which tracks and studies cougars in and around the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, had called the P-90 a “trailblazer” because of its successful trips through the 101.

In December, he crossed the highway into the Simi Hills, then into the Santa Monica Mountains. He passed through Camarillo in June, passing through agricultural fields and the Lake Casitas area in the Los Padres National Forest.

The P-90 was the seventh total lion and fifth radio-collared cat to be killed this year in a “road kill” in the park service’s study area, which includes the Santa Monica Mountains, Simi Hills, Griffith Park and the Santa Susana and the Verdugo Mountains.

On July 18, P-89 was found dead on the shoulder of 101 between the De Soto Avenue and Winnetka Avenue exits.

A month prior, P-54, a 5-year-old lioness, was killed on Las Virgenes Road just two months after one of her offspring was struck and killed on Highway 405 near the Getty Center.

Thirty-two cougars have been killed by vehicles in the two decades the park service has tracked the area’s population.

A wildlife crossing spanning the 101 in the Agoura Hills, which would provide mountain lions and other animals with a bridge to find food and mates, is expected to be completed in 2025.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Google’s Waze is shutting down its ride-sharing service starting next month – TechCrunch

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

38 mins ago

on

August 27, 2022

By

Google'S Waze Is Shutting Down Its Ride-Sharing Service Starting Next Month – Techcrunch
google news

Google-owned Waze is shutting down Waze Carpool, its service designed to connect drivers and commuters, starting next month. The six-year-old service is in the process of closing due to changing travel habits in the wake of the pandemic, according to the company.

The service first launched in San Francisco in 2016 and has since expanded to the rest of the US, Brazil and Israel. The company launched a standalone ridesharing app in 2018.

“Driving behaviors on the roads have changed: whereas Waze was primarily a pre-COVID transport app, today the proportion of errands and trips has exceeded trips,” a Waze spokesperson told TechCrunch in an email. “We want to continue to have a real impact by redoubling our efforts to help cities solve mobility problems such as congestion, safety, sustainability and costs. To achieve this, we will be removing the Waze Carpool service to focus the company’s efforts on better supporting drivers on the road today.”

Waze Carpool’s goal was to connect people with carpoolers on their route to help them save money and fuel, while reducing the number of cars on the road during peak hours. The app allows riders and drivers to find their own rideshare friends based on profiles, star ratings, number of mutual friends, and customizable filters such as gender, co-worker, or classmate. The app was designed to show the best matches, such as those closest to a preferred route or a colleague on the same shift.

Unlike ride-sharing companies, such as Uber and Lyft, Waze Carpool was not designed as a way for drivers to earn money. Instead, it was seen as a way for drivers to offer rides to commuters who were taking the same route as them for a nominal fee. Drivers could then use HOV lanes to get to work faster while reducing the number of cars on the road.

Given changing patterns resulting from the pandemic driving more people to work from home, Waze Carpool likely no longer had a steady stream of commuters to rely on to make this service viable.

“We are proud of what we have achieved through Waze Carpool and are grateful to the Carpool community for sharing rides and working together to get cars off the road,” the spokesperson said.

Waze says it will focus on finding even more impactful ways to bring together a global community to share real-time information and help each other outsmart traffic. The company wants to work to better support drivers on the road and help cities solve mobility problems.

Waze notes that people are driving more than ever as the world continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and is seeing more miles on the road than before the pandemic. In the United States, this is up to 5-15% more than before the pandemic, depending on the state, depending on the company.

techcrunch

google news
Continue Reading

Trending