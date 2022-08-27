Finance
Why Online Casino Gambling?
The revolution in the world of gambling happened awhile ago when first online casinos started to appear on the Internet in 1996-1997. Almost immediately, online casinos attracted a lot of attention from both public and mass media. It was something new, something different, and so tempting to try for everybody who had access to the Internet. In the end online casino gambling proved to be so convenient, so secure and so advantageous entertainment for millions of people that it has become one of the fastest growing sectors of Internet commerce.
These days you will find thousands of online gambling sites on the Internet with more being opened every month. The most visible difference between online and land based casinos is that online players can play their favorite casino games on the computer in the safe and familiar environment of their home. All online casinos provide customers with detailed information on the site, and a quick guide on how to play at the casino. Some online casinos will offer articles on various game strategies, and detailed information about rules of the games, so novice players can feel at ease while getting themselves familiar with the gambling parlor, its rules and policies. At land based casinos beginner players frequently feel intimidated by the noisy and busy environment, numerous service personnel and gate security guards. They often feel confused, intimidated and lost in the vast building space, being unable to enjoy the gaming process and to concentrate on the game itself. Online casinos allow players to practice, to hone their gaming skills and to slowly adapt to the new environment at their own pace. Most online casinos allow you free play tries so you can find out for yourself if this casino is what you are looking for. You can even play for real money without the risk to lose your savings by using no deposit bonuses offered by some online casinos as incentives for new players.
Another advantage of online casinos may not be so visible, but it is a very important one. The odds of winning a game at online casinos are usually slightly higher, than at land based casinos. Due to lower maintenance costs for online casinos, they have been able to operate with fewer expenses 24 hours a day, without any days-off. According to the Casino Journal Magazine, the average payout for land based casinos is around 89%, which means that out of every dollar wagered at the casino, 89 cents are paid out to winning customers. At the same time, it is not rare to see payouts reaching 96-98% for online casinos, which means more payouts to playing customers!
Another feature which makes online casinos so attractive is promotional bonuses and no deposit credits available at many of them. Using these incentives wisely, you can play games and have fun with the casino money thus saving some of your own.
Be aware that besides reputable casinos with good service record there are a few online gambling parlors which have stained their reputation by dishonest practices, bad customer service, and slow payouts. You will be asked for your personal information before you are allowed to play online, and you want to make sure that your personal data is protected by the casino. Therefore, it is very important first to read online independent gambling guides to casinos to find out the players’ favorites, trusted and well-known casino sites. Secondly, read carefully the casino’s rules and policies. Third, try the casino for free before you start wagering your own money. Fourth, make sure that the laws and regulations in your area allow online gambling. Do not break the law!
Online casino gambling offers exciting entertainment and fun pastime to players who are disciplined and can use self-control.
Finance
Online Gambling Basics
Poker, black jack or any other casino game with a real fancy name, any lay man acquainted with the web knows that these are only a click away. Online gambling industry today is one with the highest growth rate. However which site to choose is definitely the biggest problem that one faces when seriously thinking about gambling online. With sites by the dozen offering “online gambling” there are other hundred offering you to start your own site, the scene can get a lot confusing.
Though site offer all traditional card games like poker and black jack and other casino games like roulette and slot machines, but the roots of internet gambling still centre around sorts betting and horse racing.
The concept is quite sensible considering that not everyone is comfortable with the terms and other nitty gritty of various dice games, while the picking the scores of a super bowl game is relatively easier.
According to various stats as published in Sports Illustrated sports betting touched as much as 1 billion $ which is 10 times the figures placed with traditional Nevada sports books. Betting on horses is also hugely facilitated by theses sites as while all major races are broadcasted on major television channels and other programmes cover highlights of the races, but getting on the tracks can get difficult, if you do not live in a state where the tracks are located.
While the federal wire act1961 made it illegal to use telephone to place bets, thus driving the prospective gamblers from other states out of luck, however the arrival of internet on the horizon changed the scene.
Popularity gained by poker in the recent years has been another reason for the success of online gaming in the recent years. Te success of the Travel Channel’s World Poker Tour program and ESPN’s World Series of Poker, have pushed other channels also to start airing these shows.
Poker though may easily be the most successful online gamble game but sites are trying to popularise the real games like black jack and slots by vigorous advertising which includes bulk email advertising. The emails sent by Golden Palace.com, one virtual casino offers as much as 58 casino games, meanwhile offering chat rooms and other premium services.
Interestingly online betting is not the only way to spend money. There are industry sites such as the River City Group, based in Missouri open for subscription starting from$245.Those not ready to spend money right away there are fee software to be downloaded to play poker or other games. There also are free practise areas to learn and play for free. However the catch lies in the fact that success in these free areas are a sure invitation to the real gaming world, where however winning is not so easy. The odds might be against you but in the world of software tricksters it’s always easy to make a winning way out. So online gambling in fact a contest between the owner and the player. But in either case it’s the winner who gets it all.
Finance
Futures Trading Index
Trading commodities at a fixed price on a future date is known as futures trading. There is no actual buying involved, nor does the trader own anything. Future traders speculate on the future direction of the price of that particular commodity. The terms “buy” and “sell” are used to indicate the direction that future prices are expected to take.
The value of the index multiplied by a specified monetary amount is defined as its value. For instance, the value of a contract is defined as $x multiplied by the value of the futures contract.
Margins are given to traders based on the position of the commodity. The futures contracts are settled in cash. This implies that actual delivery of the index cannot be made. The difference between the cash and the futures index on the date of settlement is the profit or loss for the traders.
Futures trading index has reduced the volatility in the underlying index. Market analysts try to predict the changes of the broad market indices. As the index cannot be traded, they try to capture the relation between the index and individual commodity. The futures contract index gives them an opportunity to actually buy into the components of the index.
Futures trading index provide traders an easy and cost-effective means of trying their hands in futures trading. The introduction of futures trading index is good for the market as long as unwarranted speculations are not made.
Only recognized exchanges are allowed to trade futures contracts. All the principles of trading remain the same except that the contracts are adjusted to the market values every day.
Futures trading index is also provided on various websites. They create their own specific indices according to their own market analysis. One of such websites is wallstreetcourier.com. It has it own index with indicators showing the best time to buy or sell, depending on the market conditions.
Finance
The Benefits Of Water Storage Tanks
The installation of water storage tanks assist in the collection of excess rainfall that can be used for various domestic purposes. Purchasing these units requires consideration as to whether the tanks will be located below or above ground offering ease of use and management. The following tips can assist in choosing the containers to store sufficient volumes of liquid.
For water savings and storage options, including an above ground tank can provide residential and commercial properties with many benefits. It is an efficient option offering cost savings for consumers who no longer need to rely on the supply from local authorities for minor watering tasks. The stored volumes are commonly used in the garden, car washing and related tasks allowing for greater savings.
Keeping the system a distance from the surface offers a more efficient storage solution including ease of maintenance. It is easier to install these types of units in comparison to the underground tanks relying on additional construction and expertise from a professional and a reputable installation company. A professional approach can determine the most effective options that are compatible with home and business usage requirements.
Most prefer these tanks to remain on the surface of land as it will not require any form of excavation for installation. This will reduce the costs involved in labor as less time is spent digging and having to create a supported foundation for the location of these types of units. Digging into the soil includes additional safety standards that need to be followed to minimize injuries or damaging the system.
The management of tanks requires a regular clean by rinsing the inside of the container and removing any mold and algae that have formed along the interior. Scheduling emptying of units will make it easier to wash and remove any grit or grime that has accumulated over time. Performing these methods is made more efficient and simple when units are not positioned underground offering ease of drainage.
Underground tanks are more expensive because it is incorporated in building plans in the construction or renovation of homes. Securing these systems below the surface can minimize taking up a significant amount of backyard space for smaller gardens. It is harder to clean and requires the development of a strong and safe foundation to safeguard against damages that can occur over time.
When looking to incorporate a water storage tank, it requires the services of an experienced and reputable installation business. Professionals can advise on which locations will prove best for collection and the size of system most suitable for property requirements. Safe standards are upheld and implemented to protect from deterioration and provide consumers with ease of maintenance.
Securing a system to collect rainwater can prove most beneficial serving as an environmentally friendly alternative. A professional installer can advise on the types of units available and which of these offer the most suitable features. Learning about the advantages provided with an above ground water tank for storage can assist in making an informed buying decision with lasting results and an efficient outcome.
Finance
It’s a Scientific Fact – We Are Indeed "All One"
The spiritual principle of Oneness states in effect that, at a fundamental level, literally everything in the Universe is connected to everything else. This is not merely some idealistic spiritual tenet; rather it has been an accepted scientific fact ever since Albert Einstein and other prominent physicists first established that the atom was not creation’s lowest common denominator. According to Deepak Chopra in his book “How to Know God”:
“The material world is full of familiar objects that we can see, feel, touch, taste and smell. As big objects become small, shrinking to the size of atoms, our senses fail us. Theoretically the shrinkage has to stop somewhere, because no atom is smaller than hydrogen, the first material particle to be born out of the Big Bang. But in fact an amazing transformation happens beyond the atom — everything solid disappears. Atoms are composed of vibrating energy packets that have no solidity at all, no mass or size, nothing for the senses to see or touch. The Latin word for packet or package is quantum, the word chosen to describe one unit of energy inside the atom, and as it turned out,a new level of reality.”
It is not my intent here to move into a comprehensive discussion of quantum physics as it relates to spirituality; that subject is thoroughly elaborated upon in the works of highly respected authors such as Chopra, Gary Zukav, and a number of others. Rather, my point in referencing this information, is to demonstrate that there is hard scientific evidence which unequivocally proves that all things in the Universe are composed of the same basic stuff, namely energy.
Essentially what this means is that at the quantum level, you and I are in effect no different than a rock, a tree, empty space, or for that matter anything else in the Universe. More importantly, this raw material of creation does not simply manifest as separate three-dimensional objects, but is, in reality, a field of energy that permeates every square inch of the Universe, and as such, connects everything. As a visual analogy, think of this basic raw material of the Universe as resembling the essence of the Terminator character that appeared in those very popular movies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. This pervasive energy field can manifest in countless numbers of ways, creating the illusion of separateness. Yet in actuality, all of its manifestations share the same basic nature, and are in fact linked. Now if that analogy leaves you feeling somewhat uncertain about the nature of this field, consider this additional one from Stuart Wilde in “Infinite Self”:
“Imagine a large beach ball that’s pumped full of air. Take a few Lego bricks and figures from your kid’s toy pile, and glue them on to the surface of the beach ball. Now, imagine that you could turn the ball inside out. The outside of the ball would be smooth, and all the Lego buildings and people would be stuck to the inside skin of the ball. A little Lego person living inside the beach ball would say, “I am over here, and the red Lego building is over there, so the building is external to me.” But in fact, everything is inside the ball — the building, the air, the Lego figures, with all their thoughts and feelings.”
This is a challenging concept for the human mind to comprehend, as obviously it is much easier to see the separation that exists between us and all other aspects of creation. Therefore, seeing things from the perspective of Oneness requires that we accept as true that which we cannot in actuality verify via our senses. This is a difficult task for most people, yet is worthwhile noting that we human beings have also learned to accept other notions that are not directly verifiable by our senses. For example, we cannot see the infrared signals that are emitted from our television remote controls, but we know that something must be flying through the air or the channels would not change. Another relevant example is cellular phones, as we are now well aware, they enable us to have conversations with people all over the world, but once again we cannot see the actual connection that exists between the phones. The difference with Oneness is that although definitive scientific evidence exists to support it, people automatically tend to default to the perception that each of us is separate from everyone and everything else as well. Yet, when you are willing to make an effort to step aside from that viewpoint, at a minimum you will see some very obvious indications of the connection that exists between human beings. For example, according to Wayne Dyer in his book “Manifest Your Destiny:”
“Notice that everyone breathes the same air, walks on the same ground and thinks as an organism, just like you. You are, indeed, connected to all of these beings. It is not an accident that someone living in a distant country, with different outward physical characteristics and separate language, could die and donate his or her liver or kidney or cornea to you, and it would accommodate the life force flowing in you.”
As the preceding passage points out, the evidence of Oneness or ‘connectedness’ between humans is quite convincing. So why is it that the majority of people aren’t able to truly sense that connection? The answer is that all of us have been strongly conditioned to see separation instead. Just look around you, and you will see indications of it everywhere you turn, as we literally place labels on everyone that we encounter (e.g., white, black, American, Catholic, conservative, liberal, etc.) The truth about labels is that they really say nothing about the essence of the person to whom we apply them. They are merely arbitrary descriptions that serve to keep us from seeing everyone as who they really are — individual “sparks of the Divine” that are, at the most fundamental level, no different than us. What is particularly paradoxical is that of all the labels we humans apply, it is perhaps the ‘religion’ label that serves to move people away from Oneness and toward separation more than any other. It really is astounding to me that the same religions that commonly use terms like the “brotherhood of man” and “children of God” are also quick to remind their members of the superiority of their own dogma.
It is also a historical fact that religious issues have been, and continue to be, at the foundation of both minor and major military conflicts all over the world. For that matter, it has even been estimated that more than one billion people have been killed in wars related to Christianity alone. When you consider the centuries-old religious conflicts in Northern Ireland, the Middle East, the Balkans, and many others, one literally has to be amazed at the irony of it all. All of this can make one appreciate this classic comment from Mahatma Gandhi all the more, “In heaven there is no religion, thank God.”
Isn’t it about time for mankind to finally put aside religious teachings about the “specialness” of any particular dogma and instead migrate toward the real truth: that we really are indeed All One? In my view the very future of our world as we know it depends on us doing precisely that.
(The preceding article is an adapted excerpt from Spirituality Simplified, Copyright 2002.)
Finance
DigitalOcean Vs Rackspace
- RackSpace has been in the “cloud” hosting market since it became a big deal in the late 90’s. Founded in 1998, it has revenues upwards of $1.1bn.
- DigitalOcean is much younger, but has a much narrower scope to its service – catering specifically to developers who want to provision cloud VPS servers. Founded in 2011, DO has risen to become one of the largest hosting providers in the world.
Whilst both companies work extremely well, with very high levels of uptime and support – they still have one major problem; they can be quite complicated to consider which one you should be using.
The simple answer is that if you’re looking at an “inexpensive” hosting infrastructure, you’ll want to look into DigitalOcean. If your needs are more expansive, RackSpace is by far more effective.
RackSpace’s core focus is on its “fanatical support” – they charge accordingly, and are generally a more “expensive” proposition than DigitalOcean. DO doesn’t offer as such granular support (although their support system is very responsive) – it does provide a highly effective service for a very inexpensive price.
You can spin up a VPS on DigitalOcean for $5/mo, RackSpace starts at least $50/mo. This doesn’t denote anything about their service levels – it’s indicative of the type of buyer each is targeting. RS is typically focused on the more institutionalized customer, DigitalOcean the more price-conscious.
To this end, when looking at either service provider, you’re basically getting the same technology provision (RackSpace uses its “Public Cloud” whilst DigitalOcean only has one type of service) – the difference lies in how you’re able to manage the software installed on the servers, or the level of support you’re able to receive to help you do this.
This is the predominant difference between the two services – RackSpace are predominantly a “service” company; providing as much support as possible, with dedicated 24/7 live chat and other innovations. DigitalOcean just provides the bare infrastructure. Again, there’s not much difference in the core operation of each system – the main alternation comes from the way in which company manages your underlying infrastructure.
We’ve found that RackSpace is typically catered to larger businesses who may not have much technical know-how. They may be working with a developer who requires scalability and other important facets of a “cloud” hosting service. DigitalOcean is focused on either individual developers, or small teams who value agility over longevity.
Finance
4-Year Colleges vs Technical Schools: Your Choice
College is not for everyone, but that does not mean you shouldn’t pursue some sort of higher education or job training. When you think about your future, what do you envision? Are you doing something you love, or are you just working for a paycheck?
If you are one of the many who is trying to make a decision about where to spend your money and invest your future, read on. This article provides a comparison of 4 year colleges and technical schools. Which one is right for you?
How to choose between 4-year colleges and technical schools:
Ask yourself these questions and then consider the benefits and disadvantages of each type of school.
What are your goals? Do you have a specific career goal? What are your educational goals? Do you want to learn as much as you can about a variety of subjects? Do you want to learn as much as you can about one specific topic (become an expert)?
What are your strengths? Weaknesses? Would you benefit from a shorter more targeted program?
Lifestyle. How will school fit into your life? Would you benefit from non-traditional scheduling such as online, evening, or distance learning? 4-year colleges and technical colleges both offer such options, but it varies by school so check with any schools you are interested in attending.
What do you need? Realistically, what sort of degree or training do you need to pursue your dreams? Research your desired field–know what the requirements are and how they compare to the programs you are considering. The US Department of Education website offers resources for career and training research.
Be a consumer. Check equipment; is it new and up-to-date? How does it compare to the equipment you will be using on the job? Trust me, this can be tedious but it is quite important. After graduation I realized I should have taken more time to research the computer programs employers expected me to know for technical writing jobs. Had I been better informed, I could have taken extra courses dealing specifically with those programs.
Investigate the following: campus size, current and former students, faculty and staff;
Find out if the school is accredited and licensed; Do they make extraordinary claims? Will your credits be transferable?
4-year Colleges
Some people like to learn just for the sake of learning, while some are more focused and driven and use school as a steppingstone for job advancement. If you are interested in more scholarly pursuits a traditional 4-year college might be your best option.
Benefits: liberal arts training applies to many fields, diverse topics to explore, prestige, “college life”
Disadvantages: expensive, time consuming, may get degree in area you no longer wish to pursue, high admission standards and prerequisites, job market may be slower upon graduation-may require additional training
Technical Schools
If college was for everyone, technical schools would not exist. Some people may feel a stigma is attached to technical schools. In a society where attending college has become standard, we lose sight of the value of skills training. People feel abnormal and may be angry if they don’t want to go to college but feel pressured to do so anyway.
Benefits: shorter duration, focused programs, easier admission standards, flexible scheduling, certifications not necessarily offered at 4-year colleges, hands on training
Disadvantages: may be viewed as less prestigious, can be expensive, may be less room for exploration of other subjects, accreditation, for-profit institutions
Many of the fastest growing jobs do not require a bachelor’s degree but do require post-secondary education (education beyond high school) These jobs include:
o Medical Assistants
o Social and human service assistants
o Home health aides
o Medical records and health information technicians
o Physical therapist aides
o Physical therapist assistants
o Fitness trainers and aerobics instructors
o Veterinary technologists and technicians
o Hazardous materials removal workers
o Dental hygienists
o Occupational therapist aides
o Dental assistants
o Personal and home care aides
o Self-enrichment education teachers
o Occupational therapist assistants
o Environmental science and protection technicians, including health
o Preschool teachers, except special education
o Respiratory therapists
For more information on job growth statistics see the Bureau of Labor Statistics webpage.
Remember, the best way to determine what is right for you is to simply know yourself and be informed.
