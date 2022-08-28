Finance
5 Benefits of Concrete Cleaning Using a Pressure Washer
Concrete cleaning is one of the most tedious jobs. As concrete is porous, the dirt and debris beds deep into the surface and makes it hard to remove it. Thus, scrubbing the concrete driveway is not only time-consuming but also physically exhausting. However, pressure washers can make the job easy for you. Pressure washers, as the name suggests, use high pressure water to clean mold, grease, dust, mud and dirt from surfaces of vehicles, buildings and concrete. If you are looking to clean the exterior of your house, you can rent the equipment or you can buy a new one. There are different types of pressure washer being sold in the market with latest technology. However, you can also contact a company to do it for you and save your time.
The benefits of using a power washer to clean concrete are listed below.
Firstly, pressure washer saves your time. Concrete cleaning is very straight forward using a pressure washer. It rinses and loosens the dirt in one motion making it a lot faster. Although water can clean the dirt on the surface, the attachments to add washing chemicals in some units would prove more efficient in removing grease and oil.
Secondly, pressure cleaners are economical. Using a pressure washer for concrete cleaning, you can save a lot of water and detergent making it less expensive. It becomes manageable when you take up the challenge yourself and save the labor cost. Also, there are many fueling options to run the equipment – gas, petrol, diesel or electricity.
Thirdly, a concrete cleaner is straight forward and easy to handle. Almost anyone can learn how to operate the equipment. It doesn’t require any bending or stretching or much manual labor. Pressure washers are safe machines. Nonetheless, you need to learn about its operation properly before you use it. Reckless use of the pressure washer can cause it damage. It would prove efficient provided you handle it properly.
Fourthly, pressure washer could be used with both hot and cold water. The super heated water or steam used in hot washer can easily remove grease. It makes the area safer and cleaner. The hot water softens the grease and the water pressure washes it off easily. Though, the cold water pressures are more portable, they cannot be used to remove oil or grease stains. The type of pressure washer that would be preferable for concrete cleaning depends on the surface that you need to clean.
Fifthly, washer can reduce the chances of slippage and other accidents. It also makes the surface visibly cleaner. You cannot expect your concrete to look as new but a power washer can reduce the stain to a larger extent and if you’re lucky, even remove them altogether.
Most of the surfaces can withstand the pressure from the machine but in case you are doubtful, test a smaller area beforehand. With so many advantages of the pressure washer, you might even enjoy concrete cleaning. It is however important to remember to gear up before cleaning. You would need proper eye ware and clothing while using it. Never, under any circumstance, leave a concrete cleaner machine running unattended or point it at any person to avoid injuries.
Social Benefits of Online Gambling
Online gambling has many social benefits due to its efficiency and convenience. The first benefit derived from the online betting is the provision of ample family time. In our current lifestyles; we are marred by over stretched schedules leading to having none, or very little time for our families. Online gambling has solved this; rather than spending time in the physically casinos the player can now stay and play at home. When playing in your house you are near your children and wife. In this way they will not feel neglected; you are next to them if they need you.
Online casinos are cheap and convenient in time and finance. The registration and playing charges are minimal; this eliminates family conflicts stemming from overspending on the family budget. For inflation has affected every part of our lives things are costing a lot including the recreation activities. The online gambling will save you on fuel and impulse playing due to incitement by others who are winning while you are losing. Harmony in the family gives the children healthy and excellent atmosphere to grow.
The online gambling business has reduced crimes in the society hence enhancing security. People are earning from the casino winnings thus need not indulge in crime. The new businesses started using the gambling rewards increase the earning opportunities to the owners and creates more employment. People with steady income have no time to engage in criminal acts. The payments options availed are secure in that people need not carry hard cash with them; this has reduced the crime rate.
These online gambling activities have also engaged the people’s time; ‘idle mind are dangerous minds’. When people are busy they will least think of taking part in crime like drug trafficking and drug use, robberies and other crimes.
The rewards offered, the taxes, and the investments done using the online gambling winnings have affected the living standards of the citizens positively. The money has been used to fund community projects as building schools, offering sponsorships and scholarships, building hospitals, rehabilitating the sick, creating more housing facilities, building roads and other infrastructure, improving sports and paying salaries to different people. In the process of accomplishing these projects many people are employed and businesses boom due to consumption of materials needed
Once the living standards of a community are raised you will see good co-existence between the people thus stimulating more development cooperation. The online gambling prizes and the donations from the casinos have frequently been used to care for the environment; trees are planted, water sources, fauna and flora being conserved, garbage removed and other environmental activities.
Lastly, the online gambling ventures have reduced congestion in urban area. Congestion of people contribute to less efficiency, disease transmission and also crime; rather than people running to casinos after work to play they head straight home where they play the online casino games on their computers. This eases the strain on the local governments in provision of the crucial amenities as water, lightning and security in the town centers.
New Energy Future – We Need to Turn More Green Business Ideas Into Action
The way forward lies in green investment. No, I’m not talking about dollars, though that too will follow inevitably. I’m talking about greening your small business. And the many successful entrepreneurs who have managed to build sustainable businesses without sacrificing ethics or the environment.
The Obama government has set apart billions of dollars to encourage green business ideas and initiatives. Various finance sources such as tax credits, loans and grants are available to fund green buildings and energy efficient ventures at national, state and local levels. Homeowners, businesses, non-profit organizations and government organizations can take advantage of these opportunities to convert their green ideas into action.
Alternative renewable energy sources harness natural resources. Solar energy, wind farms, biogas digestion, rain water, biomass briquettes, helioculture are some examples of alternative renewable energy. Solar panels and installers are being used by many businesses, schools and homes to generate heat and electricity.
Top companies of various industries are taking responsibility to reduce their ecological footprint by slashing greenhouse gas emissions. Though saving money and reducing risks are the main incentives driving these initiatives, every effort is crucial in combating climate change. Green consulting agencies help businesses green their premises and inculcate green business practices amongst its employees. Energy efficient products conserve energy and reduce bills for consumers.
Businesses should support green initiatives with the necessary infrastructure and processes. Energy-efficient computers, monitors, printers, fax machines, scanners, copiers and multi-function devices that automatically power down during extended inactivity save 50% energy or more. Laptops are much more energy efficient than desktops. Consider upgrading your employees to laptops.
Taking business operations online reduces usage of paper and printing ink. Sending customers online receipts of sales instead of paper is another step. Online operations also improve business efficiency as data can be managed in a better way. Businesses should use recycled products wherever possible – paper, packages, toilet paper, etc. Wastage of water should be minimized by installing water saving devices in bathrooms and cafeteria. Energy efficient vending machines are equipped with refrigeration and lighting controls and save up to 30% energy. The key is to save wherever and whenever possible.
Where there is a will, there is a way. Nothing rings truer when one sees the amazingly innovative small green businesses sprouting across the globe. Typical examples are BTTRventures – a 100% sustainable urban mushroom farm that utilizes recycled coffee grounds from Peet’s Coffee & Tea, founded in Berkeley, CA by two 2009 grads; Turning Point Brewery – Canada’s first sustainable brewery; GRID Alternatives – provides renewable energy and energy efficiency services to low-income homeowners and community members.
There is never a better time than now. While businesses are doing their part to conserve the ecological system, it is also every individual’s moral responsibility to build a safe and healthy future for the next generation. By respecting our environment and following green practices at home and office, we pass on the right education to our children. Reduce, reuse and recycle – this is the mantra we all need to incorporate into our lifestyles.
Sir Gawain and the Loathsome Lady
More than any other knight of King Arthur’s round table, Sir Gawain epitomized romance and chivalry. The tale of Sir Gawain and the Loathsome Lady is surprisingly modern in its wisdom and is worth a quick retelling here:
Once upon a time, long, long ago, King Arthur was riding with the Sir Gawain when they came to the rescue of a damsel in distress. To free the lady King Arthur fought a black knight with supernatural powers. And he lost. He was no match for the knight’s black magic. The black knight spared Arthur’s life only at the behest of the witch he served. The witch made a bargain with Arthur: “Answer this question or forfeit your life in a year. What do women want most?”
What do women want most? Sir Gawain and Arthur puzzled over the question as they returned to Camelot. Arthur and Gawain questioned the ladies at court, their maids, the women of neighboring towns, the countryside, and all the wisest people they could gather. Every one had a different answer: Money. Love. Power. Beauty. Wealth. Youth. Castles. Servants. Children. Great Sex. Thin thighs. Pierce Brosnan.
The year passed without bringing Arthur any closer to answering the riddle. And so it was with heavy heart that Arthur and Gawain returned to meet death at the castle of the black knight, one year after the riddle was posed. Along their journey a repulsive old hag stepped into their path and wouldn’t let them pass. This loathsome lady was the most revolting creature either had ever seen: she farted and belched; she had a face spotted with hairy moles, broken brown teeth, bloodshot watery eyes, matted, greasy hair that had never been washed, and she had a short and twisted body with lumps and bulges in alarming places. She reeked.
“I have the answer you seek,” she hissed.
“Who are you?” Gawain queried, “What answer?”
“What women want. I am Ragnell, and I will save the king’s life for a price.”
“If your answer is true, you can have anything you wish,” Arthur promised.
“Women want sovereignty over themselves. They want to make their own decisions,” Ragnell snorted. “And my price is marriage to a knight of your court!”
Arthur sickened by this trick. To marry one of his men to this hideous thing! But he was caught in his promise.
“I’ll marry you,” said Gawain. “If Arthur lives, you will be my bride.”
Of course Arthur lived. The answer was true. Gawain, true to his word, married the foul Ragnell. The wedding party watched with horror as all through the wedding feast the bride belched, scratched, drooled, and cackled. She told raunchy stories that would make a lecher blush. Everyone pitied poor Gawain.
Poor, gallant Gawain climbed the steps to his wedding chamber to consummate the marriage from hell. He shuddered to contemplate touching, much less coupling, with this monstrous woman. And there she was, leering at his as he entered the room. “Embrace me, husband!”
And Gawain, ever true to his word, took the bride into his arms. He discovered he was holding a gloriously beautiful young woman. She had silky hair and creamy complexion. Her body was lithe and her eyes sparkled at him with adoration.
“Who are you?” Gawain asked as he glanced around the room for his wife.
“I am your wife,” she smiled. “I was cursed to be as you knew me until I could win a true knight in marriage. You can have me as I am either by night or by day, but I must return to my hag form at those other times. Do you prefer me as I am at night, when I am in your arms? Or do you choose me to be beautiful by day, when I will be seen by your friends?”
Gawain thought for a long time. At last he replied, “”This is your life. This should be your choice. You decide.”
And in that moment the spell was broken. His gift of choice granted her complete freedom from the curse and the return of her natural beauty.
The Lady Ragnell is, of course, is the goddess herself. Gawain surrenders to his goddess three times in this story: he volunteers to marry her as crone, he accepts her terrifying embrace as wife, and he acquiesces to her decision as maiden.
The goddess shows her crone face in our lives as those ugly or terrifying events that we wish to reject. Crises in wealth, health, happiness and home are how we experience the crone’s gifts.
How do you respond to the crone’s call?
You can hide and let her pursue you. Or you can surrender to her embrace and discover the opportunity she has disguised. The gift may take a long time to reveal itself. Ragnell tested Gawain several times before she revealed her reward.
At the heart of every challenge is that loving choice your soul made, when you knew your oneness with the divine, to play this game of life and recognize the Lady in every aspect.
Cloud Computing Advantages
Cloud computing, the next step on the path to more efficient use of computing resources, is a disruptive technology that is changing the way enterprises look to meet their IT hardware and software requirements. Cloud computing is a mix of the latest ideas, technology and delivery models including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS), and other models in the IT sector that use the Internet for delivering services to the user. Users can access infrastructure namely, the servers, software, and data center space or network equipment; the required computing platform and solution stack for a building an application, covering the cycle of development, testing, deployment, hosting and maintenance; and also most of the regular software applications; these are all provided cheaply and efficiently over the Internet.
Some of the benefits of the Cloud are listed below:
Decreased Costs: The Cloud eliminates the need for each user to invest in stand-alone servers or software that is capital intensive, but under-utilized most of the time. As technological innovations take place, these resources become obsolete and must be replaced with the latest in order to ensure operational efficiency – requiring more capital investment – and the cycle repeats. The Cloud eliminates the need for such ‘replacement’ capital expenditure.
Many users share a Cloud leading to distributed costs and economies of scale as resources including real estate, bandwidth, and power, are centralized. The enterprise also saves on overheads such as management costs, data storage costs, costs of software updates, and quality control and is able to use Cloud services at economical rates.
Scalability and Speed: Enterprises no longer have to invest time in buying and setting up the hardware, software and other resources necessary for a new application. They can quickly scale up or scale down their usage of services on the Cloud as per market demands, during hours of maximum activity, while launching sales campaigns, etc. Cloud services are most usually reliable, since many service providers have data centers in multiple locations for keeping the processing near users.
Innovation: Enterprises can focus on innovation, as they do not have to own or manage resources. Cloud computing facilitates faster prototype development, testing and validation. Research and development projects or activities where users have to collaborate for a task/project are especially benefited.
Convenience: Sharing of infrastructure and costs ensures low overheads and immediate availability of services. Payments are billed on the basis of actual consumption only. Details of billing are made available by the service provider also serves to check costs.
Other than an Internet-connected device, special equipment or specially-trained manpower is not needed. One-off tasks can be performed on the Cloud. High-speed bandwidth ensures real-time response from infrastructure located at different sites.
Location Independence: Service providers can set up infrastructure in areas with lower overheads and pass on the benefit. They can set up multiple redundant sites to facilitate business continuity and disaster recovery. This helps the enterprise cut costs further.
Optimal Resource Utilization: Servers, storage and network resources are better utilized as the Cloud is shared by multiple users, thus cutting down on waste at a global level. Cloud computing is more environment-friendly and energy efficient. Down-time is cut and optimization of resources across enterprises on the Cloud is achieved.
Flexibility: Users can opt out at will and thus gain a high level of operational flexibility. The services are covered by service level agreements and the service provider is required to pay a penalty if the quality agreed to is not provided.
Device Independence: Applications provided through the Cloud can be accessed from any device – a computer, a smartphone, an iPad, etc. Any device that has access to the Internet can leverage the power of the Cloud.
The Cost Of A Worthless Degree From California State University Just Got More Costly
Inflation has been all but non-existent during the Obama Years, yet you wouldn’t know that looking at the increase of College/University Tuition at the State Level, especially in California. Students are told in High School that college is mandatory to have a fruitful life and live in the elusive middle class, and are told to go into debt to get that degree (more like economic enslavement) with no guarantee. Most of the college professors and administrators are in the 2%, no not the 1% but well ahead of what their students should ever expect to get to. Let’s talk, because the academic bubble is still building and its about to pop – things have gotten way out of hand.
There was a rather troubling segment on ABC News Affiliate in Los Angeles (Eyewitness News 7) recently titled: “CSU Trustees Vote to Raise Tuition by 5% Amid Protest From Students” on March 22, 2017.
First, I’d like to point out that the education hasn’t gotten any better at the California State University System, by all measures and accounts it has gotten worse. Degreed Students are valued less in the marketplace, as employers realize their education isn’t as good, and that those degrees don’t predict the students will be productive employees or even have a clue as to what they are doing.
Most professors, especially tenured professors are not teaching in the classroom much, as they spend lots of time on sabbaticals, and have grad students lecturing now. The increased costs of the university has to do with legacy costs (Pensions) and increase healthcare Cadillac Style Health Care Programs for staff and professors. Although their pension fund is not as bad as the University of California System which highly underfunded, it isn’t breaking any records either – this Trump Bump in the stock market recently has saved their asses (temporarily) if you’d like to know the true skinny on that.
It’s time to face facts – The CSU system (California State University) is broken, academia is broken close the damn universities who give degrees in Gender Studies, Sustainability, Ethnic Equality, LBGT Studies – those kids aren’t going to get work to ever pay off those student loans – academia is on drugs by any rational observable standard – worthless – totally worthless surviving off of Federal Research Grants and Taxpayers and extortion tuition, subsidies and socialist agendas. Some at our think tank online, to put it quite bluntly, say; “To hell with all of it, it’s just BS now,” and I believe these think tank members are absolutely correct.
Why the 5% increase in tuition when enrollment is at an all-time high? Why the increase in tuition without increased benefits? The degrees aren’t worth any more than they were last year, in fact they are worth less now. The California State University System is out-of-control just like the University of California System is, and academia across the country is with student loan debt hovering at 1.4 Trillion Dollars, 45% of those loans have never made a single payment or are 90-days overdue. The academic industrial complex is a giant bubble about to burst, and what does the CSU system do? Raise tuition? Oh, well that’s just going to help a lot lot… NOT!
List of Ingredients Used in Konkani Food
The fact that you are reading this already elevates you to the position of a food lover; curious enough to go beyond the typical Konkani image of miles of beaches thronged by tourists who are sunbathing and drinking. You are ready to dig deeper and unravel the mystery behind the spicy and aromatic food of the region.
Of course, since we are talking about the cuisine of a coastal area, coconut and seafood are obvious ingredients in the preparation of any meal; however, region and seasons also play an important part in the selection of the rest of the ingredients. Let’s take a look at some of the common, and some not so common, ingredients used in Konkani food.
A. Spices: Indian food is incomplete without an assortment of spices and the local cuisine uses them generously, giving the dishes a distinctive flavor.
· Black pepper: Piper Nigrum, or black pepper, is used extensively in Indian cooking. In India, it is grown mainly in South India. The fruits of the plant, known as peppercorns, are dried and used as a spice both for their flavor and for their medicinal properties.
· Fenugreek: This plant, which bears the scientific name of Trigonella foenum-graecum, has been cultivated since ancient times: as far back as 4000BC in Egypt. It is grown in semi-arid climates, mainly in the northern and western states of India. This plant is used in many ways in Indian cuisine: as an herb, a spice (both dried leaves and seeds), and as a vegetable in its fresh form.
· Red Chilies: Red chilies or chili peppers are plants of the genus Capsicum. They are used to make hot ‘n’ spicy Indian curries. The plant was introduced into Asia by Portuguese traders and since Goa was, until the recent past, a Portuguese colony, local Goan or Konkani cuisine uses this hot tasting spice heavily. The varieties of chilies that are frequently used in Goan dishes include Byadgi, Bird’s Eye and others.
· Asafoetida: This is dried latex obtained from the tap root of a perennial herb called Ferula, which is commonly grown in Iran, Afghanistan, and India. The spice has a fetid, pungent smell, hence the name asafoetida. But despite this, when used in extremely small quantities in dishes like lentils, it gives a smooth and unique flavor.
· Turmeric: Turmeric, or Curcuma longa, is obtained from an herbal plant belonging to the ginger family. These plants are native to the southeast parts of India. While turmeric is used mostly in rhizome powder form to impart a yellow color to food, in Konkani dishes, turmeric leaves are used to wrap and cook special sweet dishes.
· Mustard seed: Mustard seeds find mention in many ancient texts, including the Bible and the stories of Gautama Buddha. Indian mustard, with the scientific name of Brassica juncea, is grown mainly in the northern states of India.
· Cumin: This spice is derived from the dried seed of Cuminum cyminum, an herbal plant from the parsley family. It is used both in whole and ground form and is believed to have a number of medicinal and digestive properties.
· Teppal: Also known variously as Tirphal, Szechuan pepper or Zanthoxylum rhetsa, these are dried berries that grow in grape-like bunches on a tree which is grown mainly in Maharashtra and Karnataka in India. These berries, minus the seeds, are used mostly in the preparation of fish dishes in the Konkan region, as well as from some vegetarian dishes.
· Coriander seeds and leaves: Coriander is also known as Chinese parsley or Cilantro and is native to many parts of the world including southern Europe, north Africa, and southwestern Asia. The plant’s leaves, as well as the dried seeds, are used in cooking, especially for making chutneys or as a spice.
· KhusKhus: This is the name for poppy seeds that have been used for thousands of years in food preparation. Obtained from the opium poppy, the seeds are supposed to have sedative powers.
· Cloves: These are flower buds of the evergreen clove tree which is grown mainly in south Asia. This aromatic spice is used in African, Asian and Middle Eastern cuisine to impart flavor to curries, meat preparations, and hot beverages.
· Cinnamon: What’s unique about this spice is that it is obtained from the inner bark of not one, but a number of trees belonging to the genus Cinnamomum. Its flavor is such that it is used in both sweet and savory dishes. This spice has been deemed fit to be consumed by gods and monarchs since ancient times and thus has been highly valued across the world, though it is native to South Asian countries.
· Bay leaf or Tej Patta: This leaf is different from the Cassia leaf/bay leaf known in the west. The Indian bay leaf is used to impart flavor to dishes like lentils and different types of khichris.
· Black and Green Cardamom: Both the black and green cardamom belong to the ginger family Zingiberaceae and is grown mainly in Asia. They are different not just in color, but also in size. Green cardamom is one of the world’s most expensive spices, behind only saffron and vanilla, and, like these two, it is also used both in sweet and savory preparations.
B. Herbs: Indian cooking makes use of a number of herbal plants to add flavor to dishes or for the purpose of garnishing. Below are some of the most important ones:
· Green coriander: Coriander leaf, besides being ground to make spicy chutneys and dips, is a must for completing the look of Indian curries.
· Curry leaf: This is not to be confused with the European curry plant. This particular leaf belongs to the sub-tropical Murraya koenigii tree and is used quite frequently in South Indian and Konkani cuisine.
· Mango Ginger: Called aamhaldi in local parlance, Curcuma amada, or mango ginger, belongs to ginger family Zingiberaceae and has a raw mango-like taste. It finds its use in Indian cooking in making pickles, chutneys, sauces and salads.
· Ginger: The root of the flowering plant Zingiber officinale is one of the most widely used ingredients in Indian cooking. The roots have a distinctive and hot flavor and they are used in curries, and added to hot beverages, etc.
· Garlic: Allium sativum, better known as garlic, is a pungent smelling species of the onion genus. It has been used in cooking for the past 7000 years and is a staple in many parts of the world, including Mediterranean, Asian, and African cuisine. From curries to stews and soups, and from chutneys and dips to pickles and flavored oil, garlic is used in all types of cooking.
C. Souring Agents used in Konkani Food
· Bilimbi: This is the fruit of the Avarrhoa bilimbi or cucumber tree and is a close relative of carambola. It is a tropical tree and grows in gardens and backyards. It is used frequently in Goan cuisine for making pickles or as a souring agent in soups and stews, or even curries.
· Carambola: The fruit of the Avarroha carambola tree, also known as star fruit, is used in a similar way as Bilimbi fruit; that is to make pickles and chutneys or for eating raw with salt. Some Konkani recipes use jaggery to counter its extremely tangy taste.
· Tamarind: Tamarindus indica or the tamarind tree is a leguminous tree native to tropical Africa but grown extensively in India. The extract of this pod – which tastes like sour tasting fruit, is used as a souring agent in many Konkani recipes that range from rice dishes, cooked vegetables, chutneys, lentils to seafood like crab.
· Green Mango: Though dried and ground, green or unripe mango or amchoor powder is used in Indian dishes to give them a tangy flavor; the raw fruit itself is mixed with coriander, chili and other spices to make mouthwatering sweet and sour chutneys and side dishes that go well with rice.
· Kokum: This is the fruit of Garcinia indica, a tropical plant belonging to the mangosteen family. Its outer cover is sun-dried to make aamsul or kokum. In the Konkan region, it is known as bhirand and is the most frequently used souring agent, imparting a slightly sour taste to dishes along with a dark red color.
D. Vegetables, Fruit and Flowers used in Konkani Cuisine
· Coconut: The fruit of the coconut tree or Cocos nucifera, also called kalpavriksh in Konkani, is used in many different ways in Konkani cuisine. The fruit is available in abundance in the region and is used grated, dried and grated, fried or as a paste, or in the form of coconut milk in numerous recipes, some really popular ones being Sol Kadhi, Ambe Hashale, Vali Ambat, etc.
· Gourds: Konkani cuisine has many well-known recipes that use various types of gourd, be it bitter gourd, bottle gourd or ash gourd, which are cooked in coconut curry with an assortment of spices that give them a hot and sour flavor. Other types of gourds used are snake gourd and ridge gourd.
· Malabar Cucumber: Known as magge in Konkani, Malabar cucumber is a fleshy vegetable resembling a pumpkin. It is used as an ingredient in preparing rasam and curries in Goa and Kerala.
· Chayote: Also known as christophine, this is a vegetable that’s easily available year round and can be chopped and cooked using spices like mustard seeds, fenugreek, asafoetida, and grated coconut.
· Yam and Chinese Potato: Suran or yam and soppoor kook or Chinese potato are cooked with spicy coconut chutney and asafoetida and go well with rice.
· Sweet potato: Kananga, as sweet potato is known as in Konkani, is used to make phodis which can be both deep fried or pan fried.
· Banana: Banana is used in Konkani dishes in a variety of ways ranging from the preparation of Banana halwa, a sweet dish, to shallow fried banana phodis coated with spice mixture, to banana puris that are eaten with coconut chutney and sambar. Other recipes include raw banana curry, banana modak (a sweet dish), etc.
· Drumstick: Known locally as mashing, drumstick dishes are very popular in Goa given that the tree is found in the backyards of most houses. Drumstick is full of iron and the tree’s flowers and leaves are also used in Konkani cooking. Popular dishes include drumstick ros cooked in coconut curry, cutlets, drumstick greens rice, etc.
· Colocasia: called pathrado in Konkani, stuffed colocasia leaves are a favorite local delicacy. Apart from that, it is used to make fritters, cutlets, and side dishes like venti which uses the plant’s stems. The leaves are also used to make curry, especially as Naivedyam on Janmashtami Day.
· Breadfruit: This largish fruit belongs to the mulberry family. It is known as jeev kadge in Konkani and is used to make fritters and a spicy dry dish to go with rice and lentils.
· Hog Plums: One of the most common vegetables used in Konkani cooking, hogplums or ambada are the fruits of a locally grown tree. They are also used in pickles or in other dishes as souring agents.
· Tender Cashew Nuts: Cashew is a famous crop of the Konkan region, and, naturally, the region has some delicious cashew nut dishes as part of its cuisine. A few popular ones are Tender Cashew Nut curry or Bibbe Sagle, Bibbe Upkari, etc.
· Jackfruit: Jackfruit trees are a common sight in the region and the fruits are used to make phodi or fritters, chutney, side dishes, and payasam (a sweet dish).
· Green Aubergine: Gulla or eggplant is a part of some of the best Konkani dishes, like fritters, Stuffed Brinjal, Brinjal Sambhar, smoked Konkani brinjals, etc.
· Greens: Apart from coriander, Konkani food also uses brahmi leaves which are locally known as ekpanna tamboli. They are used to make curries and chutneys.
· Amaranthus: Another green leafy vegetable used in Konkani cuisine is amaranthus which is made into bhaji or upkari, the green leaves being called dhavi bhaji and red ones tambdi bhaji.
· Malabar Spinach: Known as valli in Konkani, Malabar spinach is used to make spinach coconut curry or Vaali Ambat. This curry can be used with prawns, shell fish, etc.
· Tender Bamboo Shoots: These are a favorite with the locals and are both cooked as a side dish and pickled and preserved.
E. Lentils/Peas: Konkan is basically a rice and fish eating region and lentils are a must to go with rice. Apart from the common ones like masoor (pink lentil), mung (green gram), toor (pigeon peas), chana dal (Bengal gram), urad dal (black gram), and rajma (kidney beans), some other lentils and peas used in Konkani cuisine include:
· Cow Peas/Black Eyed Beans: Konkanis prepare bagde kodel or cow peas in coconut gravy with garlic seasoning. The dish, which is accompanied by rice, also uses Mangalore cucumber or potatoes.
· Horse Gram: The cold season sees Konkanis preparing kulith or horse gram quite frequently. While the cooking water is used as a saru or thin soup, the cooked gram is used as kosambaris (salad) or stir fry. Apart from this, dosas and idlis are also made using ground rice, kulith, urad, and chana dal.
F. Fish and other Seafood: Seafood is an integral part of any coastal region and Konkan is no exception. Vison (Kingfish) is commonly cooked. The other varieties of fish that find a place in this cuisine include pomphret, tunal, mackerel, and shark. Shellfish like lobster, prawns, squid, crab and mussels are also easily available.
· Ladyfish: Ladyfish, also known as kane or nagli, is found a plenty in the rivers of the region. This fish is considered clean and easily digestible and is cooked in coconut gravy. It is also eaten deep fried.
· Shark: Ambot Tik is a Goan delicacy which is made with shark and served on special occasions. It is cooked in a hot and sour curry and tastes better if eaten a day after cooking!
Over the centuries, Konkani cuisine has been influenced not just by nearness to the sea and availability of ingredients, but also its Hindu origins and centuries of Portuguese rule. The colonial rulers introduced a number of vegetables, fruits and spices to this region; some of them, like potato and tomato, were initially rejected by the Hindu natives, but, with the passage of time, they made their way into the local dishes.
