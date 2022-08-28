Arcade Fire singer Win Butler charged with sexual misconduct

Orland Park, Ill., Mayor Keith Pekau, who is running for Congress against Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL), said President Joe Biden’s unprecedented student loan transfer was “fundamentally unfair” to Americans in the working class during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle began the interview by discussing the stark difference in crime rates between Pekau’s Orland Park and neighboring Chicago. Boyle asked Pekau to talk about how he brought down crime as mayor of Orland Park and what the city’s Democratic officials were doing wrong in Chicago.

Pekau explained his “proactive” approach to crime and policing in Orland Park.

Pekau said: “We realized we had to take a different approach, and so we became a lot more proactive, using technology to identify license plates that don’t match their cars, the license plates of stolen cars, that sort of thing. Also, for every traffic violation, it’s amazing how many people carry drugs in their cars, isn’t it? And when that happens, we can search the car. So we were much more proactive in getting people off the streets.

Pekau also pointed out the difference in how his city handles evidence compared to George Soros-funded Cook County prosecutor Kim Foxx.

“And one of the key things that we do is process all of our evidence in-house, or we use a private lab, so we get it back in 24 hours, unlike the state, which is six months or a year, said Pekau.

The conversation turned to Pekau’s congressional race, and Boyle noted that Pekau’s opponent, Rep. Casten, had co-sponsored anti-law enforcement bills and voted for “every major point of the agenda of the Democrats over the past two years”. .”

“So yes, as you pointed out with Sean Casten, and he voted against expanding the fentanyl ban federally, he voted against expanding the Violence Against Women Act. And as you pointed out, the George Floyd law, which voted to remove qualified immunity for police officers,” Pekau said.

Pekau continued, He went after cops, he supports criminals, not the average citizen, and here in Orland Park, and let’s face it, we’re not 90% Republicans, we’re probably 55% Republicans. here, and we have 90 percent support for our police officers and for the actions that we take because you know what democrats, democratic citizens, not elected democrats, but democratic citizens, they support the police. And that’s probably the most important thing we do at Orland Park is we support our police.

Pekau said Casten “is more left-leaning” than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and “the Squad” because he votes against bills they support.

Pekau also criticized Casten for claiming inflation was “zero” and the country was not in recession.

“If you think we’re not in a recession and inflation is zero, if you can’t recognize there’s a problem. How can you solve the problem? said Pekaou.

Boyle and Pekau explained how President Joe Biden’s unprecedented transfer of student debt was negatively impacting working-class Americans.

“It’s appalling, as a person, and I’ll just speak personally, as someone who was the first in my family to graduate from college who worked full time and then paid off my student loans,” he said. Pekau said.

He also noted that he had paid off student loans for his wife and their children.

“And now the government is going to come in and say, ‘Oh, don’t bother paying that back. When they released this, they knew what they were doing,” Pekau said. “And all the people who have taken on this debt, they’re adults, and they’ve made these decisions and you’re asking other people to pay for the decisions they’ve made,” he said.

Pekau added: ‘It’s unfair to people like us, it’s unfair to union workers, and people enroll in trade schools or auto tech school, and they have to pay for it, or for people who are like my parents and didn’t they didn’t go to college but worked very hard so that their children, not so that they could pay for their children’s college, but so that their children had the values ​​to go to college and use their intelligence because it was something God gave them that they really had a skill for and use it. And they taught them to do that. And they went out and did that, or they saved money to help those kids. Why should they pay for other children to go to college?

Pekau also faulted Biden for taking unilateral action on student debt instead of acting through Congress.

Pekau explained that the working-class residents of his district are traditionally Democrats, but he agrees with him “on almost every issue.”

“There are a lot of commerce workers, a lot of union workers who have traditionally been Democrats,” Pekau said. “But I can tell you that if I sit down with any of them, they agree with me on almost every point and disagree with Sean Casten on anything, and it is a function that unites.”

Pekau called on Republican candidates across the country to speak face-to-face with these types of voters and explain the benefits of Republican policies.

“The Republican Party needs to come to these people and explain to them and get them to vote on the issues and not just look at someone who’s Republican and say, ‘oh, we can’t vote for them because we voted Democrat. . all our lives. We have to start looking at the issues,” Pekau said. “And I think that’s happening more and more. And I think that’s critical, because these policies don’t help the class. working class, they fuck the working class.

“They give people who make $50,000 to $60,000 a year, a couple of workers who each make $50,000 a year in difficulty. You struggle to save for their kids’ college, they pay for someone else’s college, but not only that, they pay for the rich to buy electric Mercedes and electric Teslas, why? Why should they finance their toys? said Pekaou.

“I don’t care if you’re 18, if you’re young, you still have to make better decisions and you have to pay off your debt,” Pekau concluded. “No one is saying you shouldn’t pay your mortgage. No one is saying you shouldn’t pay your car loans. I’m sure the Democrats are starting to say that too. But I think you take the debt away. You made the decision. You have to pay it back.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.