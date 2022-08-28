Four-year-old Elizaveta Dmytrieva smiled as she pushed her stroller down the street in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. It was almost five months into the war, but the city where her family had fled Kyiv seemed safe enough. Her mother took an Instagram video as ‘Liza’, who was born with Down syndrome, led the way in a moment of elated independence.
Avis charged customer $6,000 after claiming she drove rental car 23,000 miles in 3 days, reports say
-
Avis charged a customer over $6,000 after claiming she rode 23,000 miles in 3 days, per NNO.
-
Giovanna Boniface told the Daily Hive it was the equivalent of a South African return trip.
-
A spokesperson for Avis told CTV it apologized to Boniface and issued a refund.
Avis charged a customer more than $6,000 after claiming she drove a rental car nearly 23,000 miles in three days, according to reports.
North Shore News first reported that Giovanna Boniface rented a GMC Yukon Denali at Toronto’s Pearson Airport to help her daughter move to college.
Boniface told NSN that she drove between the airport, downtown Toronto and Kitchener, Ont., where she visited her mother-in-law. She estimated that in total she had walked 300 kilometers (186 miles).
While waiting to catch a flight to Paris, France, Boniface, who had prepaid $1,000 to rent the car, checked her credit card statement to verify that it had gone smoothly, according to CTV News. .
“That’s when I noticed this charge of over C$8,000 ($6,137) from Avis,” she told CTV, after tweet a photo of his receipt.
Boniface told CTV that Avis charged him for 36,482 kilometers (22,668 miles) at a rate of 25 cents per kilometer. She estimated that she would have had to drive 310 miles per hour for 72 straight hours to reach that distance.
“I could have driven to and from South Africa and still had several thousand miles to go,” she told the Daily Hive. “Of course, that’s ridiculous. I don’t even put that many miles on my car in a year, let alone in three days.”
Boniface told CTV that she spent several hours on the phone with Avis representatives and that someone only made contact after the media began reporting her story.
A spokesperson for Avis told CTV and The Daily Hive that it apologized to Boniface and issued a refund.
Avis, as well as competing car rental companies, have made similar mistakes in the past.
In April, Elliot Advocacy reported that a customer was charged over $4,000 after Avis claimed she kept her car for 34 days after dropping it off and then flying to another country.
Last November, The Guardian reported that a Hertz customer visiting his dying brother was charged double for dropping off his car two days earlier.
Avis did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Ukrainian woman killed in Vinnytsia missile attack shows Russia’s war toll
Barely an hour later, the little girl was dead, her mother seriously injured. And the image of her black and pink stroller, tossed on its side and splattered with blood, would become a symbol of the horrific toll the Russian invasion inflicted on even the youngest Ukrainians.
What Iryna Dmytrieva remembers, reliving the horror of that July morning during her first interview since being released from hospital, is a deafening noise above her head that she thought was a plane. She looked up to see a “massive” missile and immediately crouched down to try and protect her child.
“There was no time to do anything,” Iryna told The Washington Post. “It was over in a flash.”
As her wounds slowly heal, she continues to replay those final moments with Liza. The two were going from date to date, and Iryna is grateful that she strapped her daughter securely in the stroller at the time because they were rushing. Otherwise, she says, “who knows where she would have ended up?
Her decision meant the family had an intact body they could mourn and bury – unlike the many other bodies destroyed that day.
“She was my life,” Iryna said of Liza. “What Russia took from me cannot be forgiven. All my plans are destroyed.
Iryna was 14 weeks pregnant when doctors told her and her husband, Artem, there were complications. Their child would be born with a heart defect and other problems; terminating the pregnancy would be preferable, doctors advised. The couple said no.
Two months after Liza was born, a genetic test revealed that she had Down syndrome, a chromosomal disorder that often causes physical and intellectual disabilities. Five months later, she underwent heart surgery that lasted over five hours. Her mother shared photos on social media throughout Liza’s hospitalization, and these images showed how many others have come to know the little girl.
Throughout Liza’s short life, Iryna has used Instagram to shine a light on the struggles, hopes and fears of parenting a child with Down syndrome. The account became an online diary, which also documented her separation from Artem. The couple separated when Liza was 2 years old.
“It was the only kind of motherhood I knew,” Iryna said, describing the many medical appointments that have become a part of life. Every night, before Liza fell asleep, she reminded him, “You are my smartest, most beautiful, most ideal child.”
The photos tell a love story through all the seasons. There’s Liza dressed as a witch for Halloween. Liza wearing a sun hat at the beach. Liza lying on a bed of fresh white snow.
In one video, she walks through a lavender field and spins in a lilac dress. It was the family’s beloved dog, a chubby pug named Ben, who showed him how to go around in circles.
“Is it possible to fall in love over and over again?” her mother wrote under a photo just weeks before Liza was killed.
The July 14 strike on Vinnytsia killed a total of 23, including two other young children. The Russian missiles that hit the central Ukrainian city, far from the front lines, also damaged a nine-story office building, restaurants and residential buildings.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called it an “open act of terrorism”.
Amid the thick black smoke, Iryna knew almost immediately that Liza was gone. She saw her still tied stroller. Her daughter’s feet, clad in mint green and white sneakers, were splayed out at an unnatural angle. Next to the stroller was a severed human foot – someone else’s.
Iryna remembers screaming for help. Nobody answered.
The mother was taken in critical condition to the Vinnytsia City Clinical Hospital, where she was to spend a month. Doctors removed shrapnel from his stomach, including a piece lodged inches from a vital artery. His left leg was broken. Surgery on his left arm removed a fragment of the projectile. She still hasn’t regained the sensitivity of some of her fingers.
From her hospital bed, Iryna told her mother that she wanted Liza to be buried in a white dress – “like a princess”, she said. And three days after the attack, photos show the little girl lying with a wreath on her head and some of her favorite toys piled up at her feet in the open coffin. Among them was a precious mouse that accompanied him everywhere.
These images of the funeral, which Iryna was unable to attend due to the severity of her injuries, are the ones she tries not to watch because she feels her daughter is still with her.
“Mental pain is worse than physical pain,” she said.
She is 34 years old and, like other parents in Ukraine, she is grappling with a heartbreaking and incalculable loss. Nearly 1,000 children have been killed or injured since the start of the war, according to UNICEF, although the agency believes the true number is much higher.
On social media, Iryna has been inundated with thousands of messages of love, prayers and support from around the world. Some people shared paintings and poems with her.
The outpouring brought comfort, though Iryna says she has nothing left.
In a dream she had the day after the attack, she saw Liza in her white dress, surrounded by bright yellow smoke. She kissed her daughter who then walked away. She tried to reach for Liza’s hand, but she couldn’t quite grab it.
“I’m asking Liza to take me with her,” Iryna said.
“It’s not your time,” Liza told her mother. “We must live.”
Annabelle Chapman contributed to this report.
War in Ukraine: what you need to know
The last: Grain shipments from Ukraine are accelerating under the agreement reached between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations in July. The Russian blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports had sent food prices skyrocketing and raised fears of rising hunger in the Middle East and Africa. At least 18 ships, including loads of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, left.
The fight: The conflict on the ground continues as Russia uses its advantage in heavy artillery to crush Ukrainian forces, which have at times been able to put up stiff resistance. In the south, Ukrainian hopes are pinned on the liberation of the Russian-occupied Kherson region, and eventually Crimea, seized by Russia in 2014. Fears of a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remain as the two parties accuse each other of bombing it.
Arms: Western arms supplies help Ukraine slow Russian advances. US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) allow Ukrainian forces to strike further behind Russian lines against Russian artillery. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn analysts’ attention and concern.
Pictures: Washington Post photographers have been in the field since the very beginning of the war. Here are some of their most powerful works.
How you can help: Here’s how those in the United States can help support the people of Ukraine as well as what people around the world have donated.
Read our full coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.
Security concerns growing at CTA after woman shot at Red Line stop
CHICAGO (SCS) — A woman is recovering after being shot on the CTA Redline, and this is just the latest incident in a wave of violence involving Chicago’s transit system. The shooting came as police continue to say they are tightening security.
Just this week, the CTA announced a new effort – having dogs accompany armed guards to detect trouble.
It is the violence that continues to hurt and traumatize runners.
CTA rider Autumn Chestre was caught up in the chaos early Saturday morning, just after midnight on the red line. It all happened at the State and Lake bus stop downtown.
“Someone said there was a gun, and we all started running,” she said. “There was a lot of screaming for about 20 minutes.”
Chicago police say someone shot a woman. Officers believe the shooter had an argument with the victim. Doctors took the 30-year-old woman to hospital. She had been shot in the knee.
The suspect fled.
Just last Sunday, another argument led to a man being shot in the thigh at the 69th stop from the redline. And last Sunday on the Green Line, a woman stabbed a man on the Cottage Grove station platform.
CBS 2 continues to follow the crime on the CTA. As the latest statistics we tracked earlier this month show, while overall crime is down, violent crime is up.
The number of serious assaults and serious bodily harm, which includes gunshots and stabbings, has reached its highest level since 2019.
Earlier this month, Chicago Police Superintendent. David Brown has talked about removing officers from desk duty to patrol the railways. A recent internal memo shows that off-duty officers are also being used to monitor CTA trains. In turn, they would be paid time and a half to work on their days off.
And just this week – the transit system signed a $30 million deal with Action K9. He adds about 100 new unarmed guards with about 50 dogs. This is in addition to the 300 unarmed guards already dispatched to the trains.
These dogs are also expected to help catch people who don’t pay their fares and jump the turnstiles.
While that sounds great, many people have reported to CBS 2 that they don’t see any additional patrols.
CBS will continue to seek and push the police on this.
Marco Rubio calls President Biden’s student loan ‘illegal’
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., shared three issues he has with President Biden’s student loan document on Saturday’s “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade” show.
MARCO RUBIO: I think the student loan stuff in America is a big problem and it’s broken and needs fixing and needs reforming, and I have bipartisan ideas that I’ve been pushing for years to achieve that. This plan does not reform the system. It doesn’t change anything afterwards. There will be people taking out loans right now who will owe them in the future who won’t be covered by this, often for a degree that won’t lead to a job.
COMPARISON OF BIDEN’S STUDENT LOAN DOCUMENT TO JESUS’ MIRACLE BY FORMER NBA COACH IS SLAMMED ON TWITTER
Number two: It’s illegal. The president does not have the power to do so. He’s not an emperor. He cannot write off $300 billion to $400 billion in student loans with the stroke of a pen. Number three: It’s unfair. Eighty-five percent of the people in this country have no student loan. Either they had one and paid for it, or they didn’t, and that 85% is going to pay for the 15% who got a tangible benefit. It may be too expensive. Maybe they pay too much interest, maybe they borrowed too much, but they got a tangible benefit. And so now what you have are people who have actually paid off their loans who feel like suckers, people who made their way through school – without having loans – who feel like suckers, and people who never went to college and are working hard trying to make ends meet.
WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:
Goa Cm says he will hand over Sonali Phogat case to Cbi if necessary
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said his Haryana counterpart told him the Phogat family wanted the CBI to take over the case. I have no problem with that. After all formalities, today if necessary will give this case to CBI, Goa CM said.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday that his government was ready to forward the case of the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), if required.
Phogat (43), a former Tik Tok star from Hisar in Haryana and contestant on the reality show “Big Boss”, was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa on August 23, a day after arriving in the coastal state.
State police have so far arrested five people in connection with the case. These include two associates of Phogat who have been charged with murder.
Speaking to reporters in Panaji, Sawant said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had already spoken to him to demand a detailed investigation into the matter.
Sawant said his Haryana counterpart told him that the Phogat family wanted the CBI to take over the case. I have no problem with that. After all formalities, today if necessary will give this case to CBI, Goa CM said. Sawant also said Goa Police are investigating the case thoroughly.
On Saturday evening, police in Anjuna, North Goa district arrested drug trafficker Rama alias Ramadas Mandrekar for allegedly supplying drugs to fellow peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar, who is already in custody in connection with the case, the official said.
Gaonkar allegedly supplied drugs to two other defendants, Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, who accompanied Phogat on the trip to Goa, police said earlier. Goa Police said on Saturday that Phogat was given the recreational drug methamphetamine by his assistants hours before his death.
Gaonkar allegedly supplied drugs to Phogat’s assistants, Sagwan and Singh, who gave them to him, police said earlier. Edwin Nunes, the other man arrested, is the owner of the Curlies restaurant in North Goa where Phogat and his aides partied on the night of August 22-23.
Phogat was given methamphetamine and remnants of the drugs were recovered from the restaurant’s restroom, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said. Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh allegedly told police that they had obtained drugs from Gaonkar who worked as a chambermaid at the Grand Leoney Resort hotel in Anjuna where they were staying.
The future of chicken can be grown in the lab
The world’s population is growing, and with it, the global demand for poultry and seafood. Some companies hope to offer lab-grown meat products with the same taste and texture as animal flesh. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more Washington.
‘Rogue’ New York roommate FINALLY evicted from West Village apartment after years of refusing to pay
A squatter who refused to leave a West Village apartment for two years was finally evicted after racking up $72,000 in back rent and terrorizing the woman who rented it to him.
Kate Gladstone, 46, was evicted from Heidi Russell’s apartment by a judge on Thursday, who said the con artist had made her landlady’s life “unbearable”.
She moved in in June 2019 with her daughter and dog. Russell’s mother fell ill soon after and she asked Gladstone to move out so she could live with her sick relative, but Gladstone refused.
The shameless squatter paid just one month’s rent – $2,000 – and cited hardship to delay an eviction attempt.
She had another stroke of luck when the COVID pandemic triggered a state moratorium on evictions, making it impossible to evict tenants.
But Russell’s ordeal – which saw her stalking the streets to avoid meeting Gladstone at her rented flat – finally came to an end after that rule was lifted earlier this month.
Gladstone says she will appeal the decision – but her chances of returning to Russell’s flat looked slim.
She covered her face and refused to comment when confronted and photographed by the New York Post as she was being kicked out.
A judge has ruled Kate Gladstone can finally be evicted from the apartment she was squatting in, taking her daughter and refusing to move out despite not paying rent
Heidi Russell was forced to live with Kate Gladstone for over three years and says Gladstone ‘turned me homeless during the pandemic’
Gladstone” flew out of the hilt shouting, ‘No, no, impossible, you’re going to ruin my life. … I’m not leaving,” Russell told the New York Post.
In court documents, Russell claimed that Gladstone’s method of substantiating this claim involved moving her daughter into the bedroom she was renting, while she slept in the living room.
Newspapers also said that Gladstone threatened to sue Russell and that she moved boxes of her belongings into the living room.
Despite Russell’s request, Gladstone continued to refuse to leave, stopped paying rent, and attempted to repossess the apartment for herself.
But a housing court judge, Evon M. Asforis, ruled on August 5 that Gladstone should be evicted from the apartment because she had made life “unbearable” for Russell.
According to court documents from 2019, when Russell first sued Gladstone, the new roommate took over the living room, kitchen and bathroom, removed smoke detectors and wrote strange messages directly on the walls.
“We’re well over $50,000 in debt, and we’re growing every month, because of all of that,” Russell said last year. “We cannot leave this to one judge. This is my life, this is our home. It’s like they don’t care.
Gladstone would spray Russell with cleaning chemicals and saturate doorknobs and doors with the liquid, according to the lawsuit filed by Russell
Additionally, Russell claimed Gladstone, a self-proclaimed documentary filmmaker, would spray her with cleaning chemicals and saturate doorknobs and doors with the liquid, according to the lawsuit.
Russell said she resorted to using the bathroom at friends’ houses or nearby laundromats, while trying to avoid interacting with Gladstone and her daughter by wearing headphones when she came home.
Another of Gladstone’s behaviors, according to Russell, was to sit in the dark and then tape it when Russell came home.
Russell told the newspaper that Gladstone stole her food, approached her when she used the bathroom or kitchen and allowed her dog to urinate inside the apartment. Russell said Gladstone also accused her of scaring her daughter.
Russell said Gladstone was due to be evicted from her home in March, but the coronavirus prevented that from happening as the courts banned evictions during the pandemic.
Therefore, Russell said she would have to leave her own apartment during the day to avoid Gladstone.
“She made me homeless during the pandemic,” Russell told the newspaper. “I am in the street, with my mask and my old dog in a carriage. He just took over our lives.
The flat at 129 Barrow Street was meant to be a short-term home for Gladstone, but she used the eviction moratorium to continue making Russell’s life “unbearable”.
Russell said she would have to leave her own flat during the day to avoid Gladstone
Russell said she was stuck with Gladstone until July when the woman suddenly left for 17 days.
Meanwhile, Russell said she changed the locks out of fear that Gladstone had shared the keys with someone else. When Gladstone returned and was unable to fit inside the flat she was allegedly squatting in, she went to Housing Court to claim she had been unlawfully locked out.
A judge ruled that Russell must allow Gladstone to return home and that only city marshals could legally remove her.
Gladstone abused the eviction moratorium that was put in place during the pandemic, saying she was facing financial difficulties that put the case on hold for months.
Court records obtained by the newspaper say she was charged with squatting, harassing landlords and refusing to pay rent, and was arrested twice – once for alleged harassment and a second time for forgery and robbery. after allegedly stealing an ex’s credit card and using it to pay for hotel rooms.
Matt Titus, an author and matchmaker who rented his West Village apartment from Gladstone in 2017, told the newspaper that she was “absolutely one of the most vile and terrible human beings I have ever met”. .
He claimed she squatted in his apartment, with her daughter, for months, ruining his credit and leaving him with $20,000 in debt.
Potential owners have now been warned to be on the lookout for Gladstone, lest she strike again and make someone else’s life a misery.
