Beatrice and Eugenie ‘DELETED Charles for leaving ashamed Andrew back from the cold’

Prince Andrew’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly begged Prince Charles to let their father back from the cold – but the future king has refuted their pleas following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The Duke of York, 62, saw his royal career and disgrace when he paid millions of pounds in an out-of-court settlement to his sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre amid accusations that Epstein was trafficked.

The Queen had weeks earlier rejected her second eldest son’s offer to restore his royal roles as he clamored for a new position to see his days.

And now Charles is understood to remain ‘resolved’ that his mother’s decision to strip Andrew of his royal roles and use of the HRH title remains in place, adding: ‘There’s no way.

It comes after holding a summit with Beatrice and Eugenie at the Birkhall estate in Aberdeenshire, reports The Sun on Sunday.

This meeting followed a “business meeting” with Andrew at the same location a few days earlier.

Andrew is no longer undertaking official royal duties. The disgraced prince’s current day-to-day activities are unknown beyond horse riding and regular visits to the queen.

He spent three days locked in “intense talks” with the Queen and would have been the only family member to visit the monarch, 96, at the start of his break at Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands this month.

But Charles remains a firm believer that there should be no return to royal duties for the Duke.

Charles held a summit with Beatrice and Eugenie at Birkhall Estate in Aberdeenshire (pictured)

Andrew’s daughters and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have supported him through this long ordeal.

A source said: ‘Andrew desperately wants and needs something to do with his life.

“The last few years since he stepped down after the Epstein interview have taken their toll and the loss of his royal roles has left him with next to nothing.

“Her family is close, so it’s only natural that Beatrice and Eugenie want to get involved. They were only looking for their father and this latest development shows just how intense everything is getting.

“But there will be no return to public royal duty for Prince Andrew.”

It comes after it was revealed earlier this month that the Prince will continue to enjoy taxpayer-funded 24-hour police protection following a comprehensive review of his safety by the Metropolitan Police and Department of Health. ‘Interior.

The review was revealed in January after the Queen stripped him of his military and charitable affiliations, as well as preventing him from using his HRH title.

He then agreed to a large financial settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who filed a lawsuit against him in the United States.

The settlement was originally expected to cost £12m, but reports last weekend claimed Andrew’s lawyers had brokered a cut-price deal between £3m and £5m.

The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures assessed Andrew’s security threat but concluded he was still entitled to police bodyguards, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Queen stripped Andrew (pictured together in March) of his military and charitable affiliations, and stopped him from using his HRH title

Andrew will continue to have a Personal Protection Officer whenever he leaves his home. The 30-room Royal Lodge on the Queen’s Windsor estate has permanent security arrangements.

Official royal security for Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, was cut years ago while other non-working royals, including Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, do not receive such arrangements as adults.

Andrew’s security is estimated to cost the public purse between £2m and £3m a year.