Beatrice and Eugenie ‘DELETED Charles for leaving ashamed Andrew back from the cold’
Beatrice and Eugenie ‘DELETED Charles from leaving ashamed Andrew back from the cold’: The future king ‘refused demands from the princesses and the Duke of York to give him a new job’ after Jeffrey Epstein scandal rocked the family royal
- Andrew’s royal career ended in disgrace following an out-of-court settlement
- The Duke of York paid millions of pounds to sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre
- But her daughters begged Charles to allow her to return to royal duties
- Charles, however, remains “resolved” that Queen’s decision will not be overturned.
Prince Andrew’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly begged Prince Charles to let their father back from the cold – but the future king has refuted their pleas following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
The Duke of York, 62, saw his royal career and disgrace when he paid millions of pounds in an out-of-court settlement to his sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre amid accusations that Epstein was trafficked.
The Queen had weeks earlier rejected her second eldest son’s offer to restore his royal roles as he clamored for a new position to see his days.
And now Charles is understood to remain ‘resolved’ that his mother’s decision to strip Andrew of his royal roles and use of the HRH title remains in place, adding: ‘There’s no way.
It comes after holding a summit with Beatrice and Eugenie at the Birkhall estate in Aberdeenshire, reports The Sun on Sunday.
This meeting followed a “business meeting” with Andrew at the same location a few days earlier.
Andrew is no longer undertaking official royal duties. The disgraced prince’s current day-to-day activities are unknown beyond horse riding and regular visits to the queen.
He spent three days locked in “intense talks” with the Queen and would have been the only family member to visit the monarch, 96, at the start of his break at Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands this month.
But Charles remains a firm believer that there should be no return to royal duties for the Duke.
The Duke of York, 62, saw his royal career and disgrace when he paid millions of pounds in an out-of-court settlement to his sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre
And Charles remains firm and resolute that there should be no return to royal duties for his brother
And this despite the intervention of Andrew’s daughters, Béatrice and Eugenie, to plead for a return for their father
Charles held a summit with Beatrice and Eugenie at Birkhall Estate in Aberdeenshire (pictured)
Andrew’s daughters and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have supported him through this long ordeal.
A source said: ‘Andrew desperately wants and needs something to do with his life.
“The last few years since he stepped down after the Epstein interview have taken their toll and the loss of his royal roles has left him with next to nothing.
“Her family is close, so it’s only natural that Beatrice and Eugenie want to get involved. They were only looking for their father and this latest development shows just how intense everything is getting.
“But there will be no return to public royal duty for Prince Andrew.”
It comes after it was revealed earlier this month that the Prince will continue to enjoy taxpayer-funded 24-hour police protection following a comprehensive review of his safety by the Metropolitan Police and Department of Health. ‘Interior.
The review was revealed in January after the Queen stripped him of his military and charitable affiliations, as well as preventing him from using his HRH title.
He then agreed to a large financial settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who filed a lawsuit against him in the United States.
The settlement was originally expected to cost £12m, but reports last weekend claimed Andrew’s lawyers had brokered a cut-price deal between £3m and £5m.
The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures assessed Andrew’s security threat but concluded he was still entitled to police bodyguards, according to the Daily Telegraph.
Charles remains a firm believer that there should be no return to royal duties for the Duke of York
The Queen stripped Andrew (pictured together in March) of his military and charitable affiliations, and stopped him from using his HRH title
Andrew will continue to have a Personal Protection Officer whenever he leaves his home. The 30-room Royal Lodge on the Queen’s Windsor estate has permanent security arrangements.
Official royal security for Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, was cut years ago while other non-working royals, including Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, do not receive such arrangements as adults.
Andrew’s security is estimated to cost the public purse between £2m and £3m a year.
Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on the overrated preseason winning streak, Saturday’s standouts and more | COMMENTARY
The best thing about the Ravens’ 23-game preseason winning streak is that it beats the alternative.
The national media likes to harp on the winning streak, and coach John Harbaugh hypes it up to a degree, but it’s hard to put much credence in it, especially when these games are downright unattractive.
The most tense moment of the Ravens’ 17-15 win against Washington Commanders on Saturday night was whether team mascot Poe was seriously injured during halftime in a game against kids.
That’s true. He was carted off the field but returned in the third quarter.
This streak has become so “life or death” that Harbaugh had rookie wide receiver Raleigh Webb playing safety at the end of the game. Most of the media was wondering if that was rookie punter Jordan Stout, who shares the No. 11 jersey with Webb.
So, please squelch the streak talk. Few fans care about the Ravens being undefeated in six preseasons.
When the Commanders were trailing 17-15 with the ball on their own 20 with two minutes left in the game, the remaining crowd of about 15,000 wasn’t screaming wildly on every play. M&T Bank Stadium wasn’t rocking, and Washington didn’t have any difficulty overcoming the crowd noise.
Most of the fans were just sitting there enjoying conversation and talking about every other thing but the game. Last season, when the Ravens finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs, no one cared what their preseason record was. They certainly didn’t care about it when the Ravens won the Super Bowl in the 2012 season.
Maybe the NFL should treat preseason games like various counties treat high school scrimmages. Coaches are forbidden from posting the final score or even talking about outstanding individual performances. They just grade the film and get ready for the next contest.
The Ravens and Commanders sat nearly all of their starters Saturday night, which is why Baltimore ran out of defensive backs and Webb was on the field.
“[The streak] is significant,” Harbaugh said. “It’s significant to the guys who were out there.”
When final cuts are made Tuesday afternoon, most of the players out there Saturday won’t even be on the roster.
Getting his feet wet
Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum, one of two first-round draft picks, was one of three Ravens starters in the opening lineup.
Linderbaum missed two weeks of practice because of a foot injury, so Harbaugh apparently thought he needed some playing time. The former Iowa star was quick, which allowed him to get into combination blocks and reach defenders in the second level, but he needs to get stronger at the point of attack.
He should be able to bulk up with another offseason in the weight room.
That’s a surprise
In somewhat of a surprise move, Harbaugh kept starting defensive lineman Justin Madubuike on the field for the entire first quarter.
I’m not sure if Harbaugh was trying to send Madubuike a message about being tougher, or just felt the third-year pro needed more playing time like Linderbaum.
He’s got the touch
I don’t know if quarterback Anthony Brown is destined to play long in the NFL, but the undrafted free agent out of Oregon throws a pretty good long ball.
That 67-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson in the second quarter showed great arm strength and touch. Brown also had a 52-yard completion to Robinson early in the third quarter.
Making a push
It’s uncertain whether weakside linebacker Josh Ross will make the final roster, but it won’t be from a lack of hustle.
The undrafted rookie out of Michigan runs down everything to the outside and has the ability to read offenses and slide into holes and cracks. He has been one of the team’s most physical tacklers throughout the preseason.
Ross was the team’s top tackler Saturday night with 11, including seven solo.
That’s hustle
The hustle award goes to third-year defensive end Broderick Washington. He missed a sack on Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell late in the first quarter but got up and ran Howell down to finish the play.
Late in the second quarter, he chased down a screen pass and forced an incompletion. Those kinds of plays can be the difference between a player making the team or getting cut.
Veteran voice
The Ravens have the luxury of being able to put veteran safety Tony Jefferson on the field in these meaningless preseason games.
The nine-year veteran has made several big plays in the three exhibition games and provided coverage on the back end, especially for linebackers who have had trouble dropping into coverage. He made nine tackles against Washington.
The Ravens have several options at safety, but Jefferson should find a way to stay in Baltimore. He has become a leader on the back end of the defense.
The chase in the Alhambra area ends with the arrest of 3 people
Officers from the West Covina Police Department were in pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle Saturday night which ended in the arrest of three people.
After a chase on westbound Highway 10, the driver slowed down near Fremont and Hellman Avenues in Alhambra and attempted to flee on foot, leaving two other suspects in the vehicle.
Video from Sky2 showed one of the passengers surrendering, although a third person, a woman, briefly exited the car and then re-entered the vehicle.
The three suspects were eventually taken into custody.
Want a lower mortgage rate? take someone else’s loan
Dave and Melissa Hostetler considered reducing the list price of their Rockville, Maryland home again in June. Instead, they decided to dangle another freebie to potential buyers: their low-rate mortgage could come with the house.
Mortgage assumption, as the practice is known, is attracting attention for the first time in years. It’s usually allowed in government-backed mortgages, like the Department of Veterans Affairs program the Hostetlers used when they bought their home in 2019. Offering an old mortgage can make a home more affordable, allowing buyers to save hundreds of dollars per month compared to market rates. north of 5%.
De Villiers congratulates Kohli on playing 100th T20i
mini
Kohli on the eve of his 100th T20, I received a special message from his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and close friend AB de Villiers.
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and close friend of Virat Kohli, AB de Villers, has sent a special message to the former India captain. The great South African batsman has congratulated Kohli on his 100th T20I, which will also make him the first Indian to complete a century of matches in all three formats. Kohli has represented India in 102 Tests and 262 ODIs so far, and the team’s Asian Cup opener against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday will be his 100th T20 International.
“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my very good friend Virat Kohli for becoming the first Indian cricketer to play 100 matches in all three formats,” de Viliers said in a video posted by Star Sports on Twitter.
“What an incredible achievement, Virat. We are all very proud of you and all the best for your 100th international T20 match. We will be watching you.” The 33-year-old Indian has been going through a thin spell for the past few years and is coming back after a month-long break.
De Villiers and Kohli shared the dressing room during the former’s IPL stint at Royal Challengers Bangalore.
What to do Sunday at the Minnesota State Fair
Here’s our day-by-day guide to the 2022 Minnesota State Fair. If you want even more, the Fair’s website offers a searchable schedule at mnstatefair.org/schedule/. See you at the Fair!
Also, there are almost 300 food vendors (including plenty of new offerings in both food and beverage departments), concerts galore both at the Grandstand and at free stages around the Fair, more than 3,300 included-with-admission events, and plenty of exciting merchants and people-watching moments to pack into your day.
Here are some highlights for today:
SUNDAY, Aug. 28
Today’s theme is Indigenous Kitchen Day: Activities all day long at Dan Patch Park Stage will celebrate Native cooking and culture. Catch cooking demos at 9:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m., and 4 p.m. and music at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. Plus, Chef Sean Sherman, founder of The Sioux Chef and James Beard Award-winning restaurant Owamni, talks about his journey to revive and reimagine Native cuisine at 12:15 p.m.
FOUR FOR FREE
CHEER: In the Dress A Sheep Contest, team members in costumes will race to dress up their sheep in a matching outfit, and you can cast your vote for people’s choice. 10 a.m. @ Sheep and Poultry Barn
LISTEN: Party Time Dueling Pianos will stir up plenty of treble. 11 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. @ Dino’s Gyros, near the corner of Carnes and Underwood
WATCH: Catch the Armenian Dance Ensemble of Minnesota. 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. @ Cosgrove Stage, outside the Education Building (also performing at same times on Monday, Aug. 29)
FREE SHOW OF THE DAY: Come dance to Ukraine’s zabava (party) music with the Ukrainian Village Band. 10:45 a.m., 12 p.m., and 1:15 p.m. (plus same times Saturday, Aug. 27) @ International Bazaar Stage
Grandstand
Pitbull with Iggy Azalea: Born Armando Perez to Cuban immigrants, the 41-year-old Pitbull began recording in 2004, but his career didn’t truly take off until 2008’s “Krazy,” the first of a string of hits that include “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho),” “Hey Baby (Drop it to the Floor),” “Don’t Stop the Party,” “Feel This Moment,” “Timber” and “Time of Our Lives.” Australian rapper Iggy Azalea opens. $84-$39 (obstructed view seats available).
Attendance
Attendance at the Fair on Friday was 153,367. The attendance record for the Fair on the first Friday is 157,224, set in 2019. Attendance in 2021 was 77,406.
Jared Kushner said Steve Bannon was like a ‘suicide bomber’ who ‘blew up’ during his time in the White House
Jared Kushner told “The Hugh Hewitt Show” about Steve Bannon’s time in the White House.
Kushner said Bannon was a “great partner” on the campaign trail, but had become too power-hungry.
He also has assimilated Bannon to a “suicide bomber” who “blew up” before leaving.
Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, said Friday that Steve Bannon was like a “suicide bomber” who “blew up” during his time in the White House.
Bannon, a former adviser to Trump who helped him win his 2016 presidential campaign, left the White House in August 2017 after months of power struggles with Kushner and other advisers.
Speaking on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” on Friday, Kushner said Bannon was a “great partner” on the campaign trail but was too power-hungry in the White House.
“I think maybe the power kinda went to his head, or he just – it was more what he was,” Kushner told Hewitt.
“It became very controversial,” Kushner said of Bannon. “He was undermining us, having knife fights with co-workers, and it just wasn’t helping us implement the program.”
He added: “Steve really beat himself up, you know. His head got so big he was just doing all these crazy things, and eventually just, you know, like a suicide bomber, exploded.”
Kushner commented on Bannon amid promotions for his new book, “Breaking History,” a memoir from his time in the White House.
During a series of media appearances this week, Kushner defended his stepfather during the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago. He also denied being an FBI informant in an ongoing Justice Department investigation into whether Trump mishandled classified documents found at his Florida residence.
Earlier this week, Kushner also said he was keeping his body fit because he could one day become immortal.
Bannon, who hosts the popular War Room podcast, was found guilty last month of criminal contempt of Congress for his refusal to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 uprising. He is due to be sentenced on October 21.
An attorney for Bannon did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Read the original article on Business Insider
