Binary Options – Delivering Investment Possibilities for All
Are you tired of receiving the same pay? Want to take risks and earn more money? If you answered “yes” to both questions, then binary options might just be the investment strategy for you.
The overview
Binary option is a trading platform that only offers possible gains or losses. If an investor makes the right call on a certain commodity or market, that investor will earn money. If he doesn’t, he faces losing the cash placed on that contract.
How it works
The system begins when a trader invests in a contract. The contract may have an expiry period as short as an hour or as long as several days. In this agreement, the trader will make a guess whether a certain stock or market will rise or drop within the contract period.
For instance, if the trader believes that gold will rise within several days, that person will buy a “call option.” If he believes gold will move in the downward direction, he buys a contract known as “put option.” Once the contract expires and the trader’s guess is correct, payouts will follow.
Similarity with other trading platforms
Risks are the biggest factor that links this trade platform along with others. When a person invests in stocks, binary trade or foreign exchange, the individual assumes that he might gain or lose money.
Brokers are also factors worth noting. In stock trading, brokers give suggestions to clients on what investments clients should buy. An Options broker for binary trading might also be necessary. This person will have detailed information on the system.
The option broker hired can give sound advice regarding a market or stock behavior. They are the ones who know which directions investments often take on particular hours or days given certain market conditions.
Differences with other trades
In stock trades, commodity prices can be your best friend or worst enemy. For instance, if you are trading on oil, an abrupt change in oil prices affects you. Changes can yield negative or positive results. If these changes drive the stock prices higher, then you benefit from it. If, however, the change causes the stock to drop in value, you lose money.
In binary options, you do not buy any stock in the hopes of it gaining a higher price. Instead, you place a “wager” on whether a certain stock, market, or commodity will move higher or lower. Stock prices will not affect you negatively or positively. The only thing of concern is its movement.
Potential as a short term or long-term investment
Trading in options platform can run both ways. Since contracts can have expiry dates within the hour, you can be earning money within a very short period. If you choose a contract that expires within this period, you can gain interests and walk away from the trade as soon as you get paid.
You can also consider this a long-term investment especially if you wish to gain more money. Many capital investors often engage in this trade platform for months or even years. The ease and convenience it offers entices many people to make continuous daily investments.
If you’re planning to engage in binary options trading soon, study offers from reputable companies. Check their rates and packages especially regarding options broker assistance. With a good company working with you, you might just begin earning more.
Complete Clash Resolution Through BIM – Electrical & Fire Protection Trades
Worried about electrical model coordination for your new construction? Want to know whether there is a perfect spatial relationship of electrical trade with other trades like structure and architecture? Find out an electrical BIM coordination service provider to enjoy the ease of installation and maintenance. BIM ensures complete resolution of clashes in the final model.
How BIM Ensures Complete Clash Coordination?
BIM ensures complete coordination of clashes in the final model. Engineers can change the routes of containments, fixtures and equipment on the basis of the clash report generated from the BIM Model. A coordinated Electrical BIM Model helps to visualize a project prior to construction. This enables improved design review, project planning, construction management, estimation, facility management and more. Consequently, the construction professionals can save time and money, resolving clashes before construction.
Instances of Coordination Issues Detected through BIM:
• Manhole Clashing with Structure
• P-Trap Clashing with Structure
• Code Violation – Soil Pipe in Electrical Room
• Shaft Door in Architectural Drawing but not shown in Electrical Drawings
• Civil Design Mismatch with Electrical Plan
• Dimensioning Error Resulting Clashes
BIM Benefits for Electrical Contractors
• Visual Tool for Managers, Field Workers & Project Stakeholders
• 3D View Before Construction for Better Understanding of the Project
• MEP Coordination Ensuing Error Free Construction, Reducing Change Orders & Rework
• Removing Installation Disruptions and Work Stoppage
How BIM Validates Fire Fighting Design?
Fire Sprinkler System models are also designed with BIM technology. Different design options are analyzed for layout generation, sprinkler head count as well as pipe schedule. 3D BIM Model demonstrates the actual spatial location for increased coordination and clash detection, enabling design team to identify conflict before construction. Designers and building users are able to access facility information such as model number, installation date and flow test from one source.
Instances of Fire Fighting Design Validation
• Generating Layout, Counting Sprinkler Head, Pipe Scheduling
• Calculating Pump Head, Demand for Water, Storage Tank
• Sizing & Routing for Stand Pipe, Sprinkler & Water Mist Spray System
• Gas Suppression & Foam System Evaluation
• Checking Sprinkler Coverage, Obstructions to Sprinkler Spray Pattern
• Providing Flushing Valve & Auto Air Release Valves
BIM Benefits for Fire Protection Contractors
• Virtual Project Collaboration Before Construction
• Waste Reduction – Material & Field Labor
• Collision Detection during Project Design Phase for Enhancing Field Productivity
• Cost-effective Fire Sprinkler & Piping Installations, Confirming Proper Air & Water
Pressure Levels
• Corrosion Management for Avoiding Catastrophic System Failure
• Review of Gauges & Control Valve Maintenance
• Determination of Best Routing & Installation to Remove Interference
• Finest Performance of Fire Protection System & Proper Sprinkler Head Operation
Choose a competent BIM Company to get firefighting design validation service. This will help you to improve fire sprinkler design communication for various trades.
Two Witnesses to Testify in Jerusalem Against Europe!
Two controversial figures, referred to in the Book of Revelation as two witnesses, two olive trees, two candlesticks and two prophets, will boldly declare GOD’S JUDGMENTS and proclaim the LORD’S CONTROVERSY (Micah 3:8; 6:1-2), delivering a BLISTERING MESSAGE and a SCORCHING CONDEMNATION – just before NUCLEAR FIRE AND BRIMSTONE RAINS DOWN upon those who’ve rejected GOD’S ULTIMATUM (Isaiah 41:27; 30:27)!
The wise will hear this THUNDER and take shelter (Revelation 10; Proverbs 27:12). It’s been said that history repeats itself because nobody listened the first time. Who’s listening today? Does anybody care? THE MESSAGE IS LOUD AND CLEAR! Another HOLOCAUST is coming! That warning must roar from Jerusalem! That’s the sensitive location where God will spark a NATIONAL DEBATE and ignite an INTERNATIONAL CONTROVERSY! (Jeremiah 15:10; Revelation 11:10).
It’ll shock the Jews and anger the Germans! Both will immediately want to stop such “incitement” – calling it fear-mongering and racist — but such persecution will only fan the flames of this BURNING ISSUE (Isaiah 54:15-16)! God’s going to make sure that everybody — from the least to the greatest — has had a chance to HEAR AND HEED (Jeremiah 5:4-5).
“Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall” (Proverbs 16:18). The historical precedent’s been set. We’re not an exception or invincible (Luke 13:3). Europe’s already making preparations while we’re on our deathbed: victims of tradition. THE UNITED STATES IS GOING TO FOLD, THE BRITISH COMMONWEALTH’S GOING INTO CAPTIVITY, AND ISRAEL’S GOING TO BE OCCUPIED!
Prior to Europe’s invasion and occupation of the State of Israel, God will have stationed two men, especially trained for this mission, in Jerusalem. They’re to serve notice that Jerusalem and Israel belong to God. These two men are witnesses that God will again choose Jerusalem. They won’t rest until Zion fulfills her calling (Isaiah 62:6-7). They can foresee the future so clearly, it’s as good as done for them (Romans 4:17). Since they know for sure what’s going to happen, they can give an accurate forecast!
Why are there two of them? For several reasons: God’s Law requires two or three witnesses to testify before the judge can pass sentence; they’re Israel’s eyes, to enlighten and help them see what’s going on; and they represent God’s Church and State.
The prophet Zechariah first mentions these two. He saw them portrayed as two olive trees, standing next to a golden menorah, one on each side. When he questioned God’s angel as to what this all meant, he was told: “These are the two anointed ones, who stand beside the Lord of the whole earth” (Zechariah 4:14).
It’s understood that the menorah represents Israel – who’s yet to become a “light to all nations.” Today Israel’s national symbol is this very candlestick with its two olive branches.
Ancient Israel only had two anointed positions: Priest and King. They were anointed with olive oil, symbolic of God’s Holy Spirit, before taking office (Exodus 30: 30). It was a simple gesture asking for God’s merciful guidance, and a humble request for Heaven’s inspiration (I Samuel 16:13).
God reveals that His men are going to be on active duty for three and a half years. Their mission coincides with Jerusalem’s Gentile occupation. They’ll witness the atrocities committed against our people, and fast and pray. Therefore, the formal dinners and black-tie days are gone. God’s prophets will be in mourning and wearing black: burlap!
Revelation 11:4 declares: “These are the two olive trees and the two lampstands standing before the God of the earth.” They stand at attention before God, ready and willing to carry out His every command. They’re filled with the Holy Spirit and share their LIGHT of understanding with captive Israel (Zechariah 4:12). They’ll give it all they’ve got, emptying themselves, to try and impart God’s vision and spiritual insight.
Obviously, they’re testifying against Europe’s crimes against humanity, because the Beast wants them dead! They warn Europe their Day of reckoning is near and they thereby encourage Israel to never fear!
The prophet Malachi assures us: “Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the great and dreadful day of the LORD. And he will turn the hearts of the fathers to the children, and the hearts of the children to their fathers, lest I come and strike the earth with a curse” (Malachi 4:5-6).
Who in the Bible is most prominent before the return of Jesus Christ? In the Old Testament we find Elijah. In the New Testament we’re introduced to the Two Witnesses. They’re both just before the awesome DAY OF THE LORD — the time when God directly intervenes with the SEVEN LAST PLAGUES!
Israel’s two representatives will present their case from Jerusalem. They’ll confront Europe’s sorcerer-pope and wannabe divine emperor with the facts and hold them personally responsible for Europe’s atrocities. God’s two witnesses will take the stand and testify against Europe’s cruel and unusual punishment inflicted upon our people. They’ll charge the Beast and False Prophet with murder, treason, and extortion!
Israel’s two anointed positions were priest and king. The priest tribe was Levi and the scepter tribe was Judah. Therefore, one of Israel’s representatives will hail from the Royal House of David (Judah), and the other will join him as an assistant, from Aaron’s line (Levi). Both will be deeply converted individuals from God’s one and only true Church. They represent God’s Church and State, like Moses and Aaron, against Satan’s counterfeit Church and State!
“Elijah” will vigorously oppose Europe’s evil empire and speak out against its corrupt system of government and religion! He’ll denounce those Israelite nations in Europe who will have merged their markets with Babylon’s daughter. Ahab (pagan Israelites) and Jezebel (the Catholic Church) will have to contend with Elijah again! Elijah’s successor was promised a double portion of God’s Holy Spirit: it’ll be shared between the Two Witnesses!
Hybrid Cloud Can Transform Your Enterprise
Of all the greatest feats Information Technology has seen so far, none can surpass the astonishing accomplishments of cloud computing technology and the way it has altered the entire course of data storage and management. And now with the cloud, businesses and enterprises are provided with computing services like servers, databases, analytics, servers and much more.
Since the Public Cloud is managed by the third-party service provider, if there occurs an event of an error or blackout, the entire organization is left paralyzed and unable to access the data and the applications. And while with Private Cloud an organization can customize the infrastructure and the setup according to their needs, it is a hefty task and almost improbable to manage the whole datacenter without any technical issues.
So why Hybrid Cloud? How does it transform a business enterprise? How can an organized enterprise benefit by having a Hybrid Cloud infrastructure model? That’s all the questions we are going to explore.
Scalability
When it comes to the growing enterprises, scaling on-premises infrastructure is, in fact, expensive and in order to make it cost-effective, it demands extremely accurate growth predictions. So with Hybrid Cloud, enterprises can have access to limitless resources on-demand. It is important to note that according to a report by International Data Group (IDG), 24% of large companies have reduced their operational costs as a direct result of hybrid cloud and its sheer prowess of on-demand scalability.
Moreover, we can align our entire architecture so as to utilize the performance requirement that was being done only by dedicated servers. So an enterprise can navigate through the workloads by adequate scalable network systems.
Highly secure
It may pose a major threat to the entire organization if the data and classified information are at the risk of being exposed to unauthorized users. Since hybrid cloud is neither entirely public, hence putting the resources on the hands of third-party vendors like Amazon Web services or Azure, nor exclusively private in order to restrict the timely support of external data centers, an enterprise can have dedicated servers and network devices that can restrict the access, thus minimizing the possible security breach.
Pay for what you use
Although cloud computing is for everyone, it may not have to be for everything. Why should we have to pay the bill for computing services that we no longer need? Yes, it is a fact that some of the workloads in an enterprise can only be tackled by trusted hardware systems. But an organization has to be flexible enough to enhance the speed to market and be prepared for the fluctuating traffic. So with hybrid cloud, we can own the base configuration and rent the sharp increase, so the company may pay for only the services they use.
Disaster management
Can we imagine the scenario where we are completely unarmed when disaster strikes and our data was threatened to be lost, forever? The backup sites and applications used to inoculate the data from external forces can easily be availed in the hybrid cloud. It is a fact that on-premises datacenters are instituted just to prevent these instances of data loss, but with hybrid cloud, an enterprise can have a flexible and cost-saving environment.
Since the hybrid cloud is easily afforded and set up, the recovery model provided by it is highly trustworthy and data recovery is done in a short span of time.
Cloud bursting
Simply put, cloud bursting is a configuration setting that helps the enterprises to deal with the workloads during the unprecedented surge in IT demands. For instance, if an organization with Private Cloud infrastructure overflows with its resource capacity, the surfeit amount of workload is directed to the immediately available cloud.
But since hybrid cloud employs both public and private clouds to handle the tasks, however large, an enterprise can easily manage the tasks even when we have to deal with a heap of massively demanding works.
Freedom in data management
There may be some highly classified data or information we may hesitate to share with the third-party service providers since it may require a company to risk privacy and security. But it is inevitable that the growing collectives of data and applications demand and forces an enterprise to share the data center since the workload is sometimes so massive for a private cloud to contain.
So the hybrid cloud facilitates the enterprises to have the utmost control over the data that are delicate and therefore should be privatized. For example, if a banking sector would like to operate on a hybrid cloud environment, hypersensitive data like the private bank statements of the account holders or the key information regarding the nature of the account can be reduced to the constrained of the bank itself. But at the same time, less-sensitive data that holds no real threat to the account holder or the bank can be stored on the public cloud.
Best performance
It is indubitably the sole goal of an enterprise or an organization would be to increase the productivity that never sacrifices the quality of the product or an application. At the same time, that particular product should reach and be deployed in the market in a short span of time. These fundamental aspects are met with hybrid cloud with much lucidity and fecundity.
Hybrid cloud takes into account the advantages it could gain from both public cloud and private cloud. When the strengths of these two clouds are fused together to form the powerful environment where tons of workloads are lofted with much easiness, an enterprise could be elevated to the glorified phase where its strengths are revealed to be insurmountable.
Important Aspects of Picking the Right Business College to Earn Your Business Degree
Thinking of Earning your Business Degree? Don’t know what to Look for in a Business College?
There are many schools out there offering business degrees. Deciding which business college to attend is a decision that should not be taken lightly. When you think about it, every single industry is completely dependent upon the business skills of those it employs in order to be successful. That’s why choosing the right business college is crucial to your success!
For starters, you want to choose a business college that has a proven reputation- one that’s been around for a while. Basically you want to stay away from a fly-by-night operation that could leave town at the drop of a hat, leaving you and your new career out in the cold. Colleges offering accredited business degrees are the first schools to consider. Make sure that your business college is legitimate by asking them to you show their accreditations.
Next, you need to be sure they offer a curriculum that is designed and provided by the very best in the industry. Business needs and demands are constantly changing, so be sure that any of the business colleges you consider can adjust to whichever way the wind blows.
Current trends and tricks of the trade, as well as the know-how and understanding to help you over the hurdles and through the obstacles of earning your business degree, all while still meeting your personal obligations, such as work and family life – your ideal business college will be able to help you with this sometimes intricate balancing act. In fact, some of the more contemporary business colleges have programs in which you can complete all or part of your degree online. Still others will have the best of both, offering a blended-learning format which gives you the ability to take one class online one week and in the physical classroom the next. You just can’t get any better than that!
To get all that you possibly can out of your business college and associate degree, you must possess commitment and drive. Possessing the necessary people and communication skills, problem solving ability and having a love for the industry prior to enrollment into your ideal business college will help to ensure you’re taking sure-footed steps onto the correct path of your life!
Water Yam – What a Wonderful Unnoticed Food
Origin and Planting:
Water yam (D. Alata Linn) is one of the oldest food crops so far. It belongs to the family of Monocotyledonous plants. It originated in South-East Asia in Burma. From there it spreads to India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Eastern part of South-East Asia. It served as food for voyagers and was thereby spread to the parts of the tropics. Immigrants from India and Malaysia introduced it to Madagascar from where it was introduced into East Africa in the 16th Century. It was introduced to West African countries by the Portuguese and Spanish.
Today, water yam is the most widely distributed of all the yams, being grown in all parts of the tropics. It is the most extensively cultivated species of ya in the West Indies, the Pacific Islands and tropical Asia. It is known as ‘greater yam’ or ‘ten month’ yam. It can be found in some places in Nigeria. It is called (Ewura) in Yoruba land, it is the main staple food in Ijebu area – Western Nigeria.
Water yam is planted within the months of March – April which is the beginning of the rainy season ans also at the beginning of the dry season (October – November). Late planting yield poorly. It matures in 8 – 10 months and keeps better in storage than other species because they remain dormant for several months. It grows best at temperature between 25oC and 30oC. it requires soil that is well drained, of high fertility and high in organic matter; hence loamy soil is best. It grows in a shorter time than the white yam and possesses a fibrous root system. Most of the roots occur in the top-soil, 30cm, above the soil level.
The tubers vary considerably in shape and size, depending on the soil and how deep the ground is when planting. They may occur singly or in groups, straight or branched. This yam contains a higher proportion of water than either the white or yellow yam. Its loose or watery texture is readily noticeable when the tuber is cut or grated. The tuber may be purple, white, yellow, light brown or almost red in color when peeled. The leaves are distinctively different from others, being heart-shaped, long, broad and winged at the petiode. The stems usually have no spines and they climb round the stakes in a counter-clockwise direction.
Water yam can be eaten boiled, mashed, fried, or mixed with palm-oil or groundnut oil and steamed. Flour can also be made from it. Dishes such as ‘Isikolo’, ‘Ojojo’, Pounded yam, ‘Ikokore’, pottage and fritters can be made from it. It can also be cooked with beans. Dishes such as Queen Cakes, Biscuits and pastries can be prepared from water yam flour.
Nutritional value of water yam:
Moisture = 70%, Starch = 28%, Sugar = 0.5%, Fat = 0.1% – 0.3%, Crude protein = 1.1% – 2.8%, Crude fibre = 0.6 – 1.4%, Ash = 0.7% – 2.1%, Vitamin C (mg per 100g) = 5 – 8%, Vitamin B1 (mg per 100g) = 0.09%, Vitamin B2 (mg per 100g) = 0.03% and Vitamin A.
Five (5) Water Yam Dishes
1. Water yam queen cakes:
a. Ingredients:
(1.) 100gm water yam flour. (2.) 100gm wheat flour. (3.) 175gm margarine. (4.) 174gm sugar. (5.) 1 tablespoon baking powder. (6.) 2 eggs. (7.) 150ml milk.
b. Method:
(1.) Cream the margarine and sugar until soft, white and creamy. (2.) Add the beaten eggs and continue beating to get in the air. (3.) Sieve water yam and wheat flour and baking powder together. (4.) Add the flour and mix with cold milk to a dropping consistency. Add vanilla essence. (5.) Put in greased patty tins and bake in a moderate oven for 20 minutes.
2. Ojojo (Western African food):
a. Ingredients:
(1.) 100gm grated water yam. (2.) 1 small onion (finely chopped). (3.) Pepper (chopped). (4.) Salt and herbs to taste. (5.) Oil for frying.
b. Method:
(1.) Chop onion and pepper finely. (2.) Beat the grated water yam and add a little water if too thick. (3.) Add the prepared ingredients and salt. Beat together again. (4.) Fry in balls in deep fat. (5.) Drain and serve hot alone or with bread.
3. Ikokore (Nigerian food):
a. Ingredients:
(1.) 100gm water yam.
(2.) 30-50gm boned smoked fish.
(3.) 2 kitchen spoons palm oil.
(4.) Salt to taste.
(5.) Shrimps as desired.
(6) 1 tablespoon ground pepper.
(7.) 1 tablespoon onion.
(8.) 1 tablespoon tomato.
(9.) ½ teaspoon fermented melon seed.
b. Method:
(1.) Peel and grate the water yam.
(2.) Put water in the cooking pot and add prepared fish and ingredients. Allow mixture to boil for a few minutes.
(3.) Add the grated water yam to the gravy in lumps and allow to cook first before stirring.
(4.) Add the oil and salt, stirring gently with a wooden spoon.
(5.) Simmer gently.
(6.) Serve hot either on its own or with cold pap (eko) or agidi.
4. Yam chips:
a. Ingredients:
(1.) 1 small water yam. (2.) Salt to taste. (3.) Fat (oil).
b. Method:
(1.) Wash and peel yam.
(2.) Cut in half lengthwise; and slice thinly on a chopping board.
(3.) Soak in cold water.
(4.) Drain in sieve and wrap in clean cloth for about 15 – 20 minutes separating the slices to prevent them from matting.
(5.) Fry in hot fat; until evenly golden-brown.
(6.) Remove, drain and pile on a hot dish sprinkle with salt and serve.
5. Water yam pottage:
a. Ingredients:
(1.) 1 big water yam.
(2.) 2 tablespoons ground red pepper.
(3.) 3 tablespoons ground onion.
(4.) 1 tablespoon tomato puree.
(5.) Salt to taste.
(6.) 6 tablespoons palm oil or groundnut oil.
(7.) 4 tablespoons ground shrimps.
(8.) Cooked beef or 2 pieces smoked fish.
b. Method:
(1.) Peel the yam and cut into small pieces.
(2.) Rinse and put to boil.
(3.) When it is half cooked, add salt, ground ingredients, oil, meat or fish and simmer till cooked.
N.B.: If soft pottage is required, water can be added and some of the yam can be mashed; if beef or fish is not added; serve with fish or beef stew.
Also for more information on Top Secret Restaurant Recipes guide, visit http://www.recipes-tips.com/; you will be amazed when it comes to cooking and so many Restaurant Recipes Secrets that will give you courage to perform magic and wonder whenever you enter the kitchen with ease.
How Outsourcing Your Payroll Can Benefit Your Business
How outsourcing your payroll can benefit your business?
Have you considered outsourcing your payroll? Payroll in the US is one of the most common departments for business’ to outsource as it reduces costs but the trend doesn’t seem to be the same in all countries.
Payroll processing can be challenging and confusing to businesses especially small business owners. This is where an outsourced payroll provider can help. They will take the responsibility of payroll processing off your mind completely, ensuring that your pay is processed correctly, is compliant and most importantly your employees are paid on time. When engaging an outsourced provider they will keep track of all the different state and tax laws for you so you don not need to worry about paying your employees incorrectly.
Affordability, Simplicity, Efficiency, Maintaining Control and Accuracy are five main benefits to outsource your payroll.
1. Affordability
An outsourced payroll service in most cases can be an affordable option for every business. Engage a provider that will grow with your business so that you only pay for the services that you require. Now consider the ‘hidden’ costs of running your payroll internally-software updates, staffing, administration costs, printing costs, etc. This all add ups, that’s why outsourcing payroll could save you money.
2. Simplicity
Outsourcing your payroll is simple as most outsourced providers have easy to use systems that are user friendly. Some providers have a learning centre or training guide that is available online for users to access at any time. So you REALLY do not need to be a payroll expert to use the systems.
3. Efficiency
You don’t need to worry about staffing, training, employees on sick or annual leave and other internal issues when you use an efficient, outsourced payroll service.
4. Maintain Control
Entering your payroll information online allows you to maintain control of your payroll processing and helps eliminate double entries. The outsourced payroll provider will process the pays and validate the process, making sure that all is done correctly. You still have the power to review all reports and change anything before paying your employees.
5. Accuracy
Payroll mistakes can be potentially disastrous for the company (and your employees). An experienced and professional payroll management company is less likely to be the cause of such mistakes.
In a nutshell outsourcing your payroll is a beneficial relationship as it allows you to stay in compliant with tax laws, but also allows you to focus on your business instead of trying to become an expert in payroll. For more information visit http://www.paysonline.com.au
