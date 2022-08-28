Bitcoin Faces Trilemma, Can $20,000 Hold Btc Price From Weekly Low?

- Alkane CEO Ryan Blazei was quoted as saying the trial was “disappointing.”
On August 22, 2022, Crusoe Energy, which specializes in reducing gas flare emissions by utilizing for bitcoin, filed a lawsuit against Alkane Midstream. The gas-to-bitcoin infrastructure company has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Denver, Colorado, seeking that Alkane cease its patent infringement activities.
According to the complaint, two gas and oil refiners reneged on agreements with Alkane in November 2021, causing Crusoe to lose work. Even though they are referred to as “Colorado Producers,” the two gas and oil producers are not mentioned in Alkane’s case.
The company’s lawsuit details:
“Alkane has infringed Crusoe’s patents in Colorado and has interfered with Crusoe’s current and prospective business relations in Colorado.”
Alkane CEO Ryan Blazei was quoted as saying the trial was “disappointing” and “little surprise” in an August 26 article. According to Blazei, the complainant would come to deeply regret some of the allegations made in the complaint. Further, the CEO said that Alkane had collaborated with Crusoe Energy prior to the filing and that no problems had arisen. U.S. Patent No. 10,862,307 (the ‘307 patent’) and U.S. Patent No. 10,862,309 (the ‘309 patent’) are both referenced in the litigation.
In April of 2022, Crusoe Energy was able to secure $505 million in funding, and since then, it has collaborated with several oil and gas companies throughout North America.
Crusoe alleges the head of the “Colorado Producers” told them they didn’t need their services anymore after the November 2021 transactions fell through because “the ‘Colorado Producers’ had contracted with Alkane.” Crusoe is suing Alkane for patent infringement, requesting the court to force the company to cease infringing, and demanding a “trial by jury on all issues” and is seeking monetary damages.
