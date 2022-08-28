Connect with us

Bitcoin Faces Trilemma, Can $20,000 Hold BTC Price From Weekly Low?

Bitcoin Faces Trilemma, Can $20,000 Hold BTC Price From Weekly Low?
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) in recent weeks has had a remarkable bounce and run from its low of $19,000, with many calling for a bull run. BTC’s price soon faced resistance and was rejected from the $25,200 mark as it formed a bearish rising wedge. The price of BTC broke out from the rising wedge, and BTC has struggled to hold off sell-off ahead of its daily (1D), weekly (1W), and monthly (1M) trilemma close. (Data from Binance)

BTC Price Analysis On The Monthly Chart 

Monthly BTC Price Chart | Source: BTCUSDT On Tradingview.com

From the chart, the price of BTC saw a bullish sentiment in July, with August looking bullish in its early week. 

After seeing a monthly low of $18,000 with what seems to be a high demand area, the price of BTC bounced and rallied to a monthly close of $24,400. The price saw a rejection from $25,000 and has struggled to remain bullish as the price heads into its monthly close of August. 

If BTC’s price closes below $19,500 on the monthly close, we could see the price going lower; BTC’s price needs to hold and bounce from this key area to save its price from going lower.

Monthly resistance for the price of BTC – $25,000.

Monthly support for the price of BTC – $19,000.

Price Analysis Of Bitcoin On The Weekly (1W) Chart

1661696142 176 Bitcoin Faces Trilemma Can 20000 Hold Btc Price From Weekly
Weekly BTC Price Chart | Source: BTCUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of BTC found a weekly low of $20,800 as price rallied to a high of $25,200; BTC’s price has struggled to trend higher as the price was rejected from that region, falling to $20,800 acting as a support area for BTC price.

BTC’s price could not hold above this support of $20,800 as it flips it into resistance as price eyes a key area of support acting as demand for prices.

The price of BTC needs to bounce off this area and trend higher to avoid the price from going lower; if the BTC price fails to hold off sellers, we could see the price of BTC trading in the region of $19,000 and possibly lower if this support area fails.

Weekly (1W) resistance for BTC price – $20,800, $25,200.

Weekly (1W) support for BTC price – $19,000.

Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart

1661696142 624 Bitcoin Faces Trilemma Can 20000 Hold Btc Price From Weekly
Daily BTC Price Chart | Source: BTCUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of BTC on the daily chart showed great strength, trying to hold above support areas but was overpowered by bears as the price fell from $25,200 to a region of $19,700 before a quick bounce from the area. 

BTC’s price is currently trading at $20,000, holding the price from going lower; with more buy bids, we could see the price of BTC pushing a bit higher, where it would face resistance at $20,800. 

The price of BTC breaking this resistance at $20,800 could see price trading higher to a region of $22,500-$23,000, acting as the resistance for BTC prices.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for BTC daily chart is above 30, indicating more sell orders for BTC.

Daily (1D) resistance for BTC price – $20,800, $23,000.

Daily (1D) support for BTC price – $19,000.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From TradingView.com 

Crusoe Energy Files Lawsuit Against Rival Alkane Midstream

August 28, 2022

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Shares Bitcoin-Centric Vision For Future
Bitcoin News
  • Alkane CEO Ryan Blazei was quoted as saying the trial was “disappointing.”
  • In April of 2022, Crusoe Energy was able to secure $505 million in funding.

On August 22, 2022, Crusoe Energy, which specializes in reducing gas flare emissions by utilizing for bitcoin, filed a lawsuit against Alkane Midstream. The gas-to-bitcoin infrastructure company has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Denver, Colorado, seeking that Alkane cease its patent infringement activities.

According to the complaint, two gas and oil refiners reneged on agreements with Alkane in November 2021, causing Crusoe to lose work. Even though they are referred to as “Colorado Producers,” the two gas and oil producers are not mentioned in Alkane’s case.

The company’s lawsuit details:

“Alkane has infringed Crusoe’s patents in Colorado and has interfered with Crusoe’s current and prospective business relations in Colorado.” 

Alkane CEO Ryan Blazei was quoted as saying the trial was “disappointing” and “little surprise” in an August 26 article. According to Blazei, the complainant would come to deeply regret some of the allegations made in the complaint. Further, the CEO said that Alkane had collaborated with Crusoe Energy prior to the filing and that no problems had arisen. U.S. Patent No. 10,862,307 (the ‘307 patent’) and U.S. Patent No. 10,862,309 (the ‘309 patent’) are both referenced in the litigation.

In April of 2022, Crusoe Energy was able to secure $505 million in funding, and since then, it has collaborated with several oil and gas companies throughout North America.

Crusoe alleges the head of the “Colorado Producers” told them they didn’t need their services anymore after the November 2021 transactions fell through because “the ‘Colorado Producers’ had contracted with Alkane.” Crusoe is suing Alkane for patent infringement, requesting the court to force the company to cease infringing, and demanding a “trial by jury on all issues” and is seeking monetary damages.

SBI Holding Plans To Shut Down Mining Operations in Russia

Binance CEO Optimistic of Bitcoin Prices Despite Recent Fumble

August 28, 2022

Binance Ceo Said The Metaverse Will Be Mainstream In 5 To 10 Years
Bitcoin News
  • After starting the month at $24,000, the Bitcoin/US Dollar pair has lost 14% this month.
  • CZ mentioned that it’s been five years since bitcoin hit $20k for the first time.

If current trends continue, Bitcoin (BTC) might have its worst August performance since the 2015 bear market next month. According to the on-chain analytics platform Coinglass, the BTC/USD pair has not experienced a worse August in seven years.

Bitcoin holders’ anxiety is warranted after two consecutive price drops, but September has a history of being much worse than August. After starting the month at $24,000, the Bitcoin/US Dollar pair has lost 14% this month, making August the worst month for BTC/USD since August 2015, when the pair lost 18.67%.

Binance Ceo Optimistic Of Bitcoin Prices Despite Recent Fumble
BTC/USDT: Source: TradingView

A “red” month for Bitcoin is already well-known, and average losses since Coinglass records started in 2013 have been about 6%.

In this case, experts’ pessimistic forecasts may be attributed to a confluence of macroeconomic uncertainty and familiar trends. Although the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped to around $20,000, the underlying network fundamentals remain everything but pessimistic.