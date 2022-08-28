Bitcoin Taker Buy/Sell Volume Spikes Up As Price Experiences Volatility

On-chain data shows both the Bitcoin taker buy and taker sell volumes registered large spikes over the past day as the price goes through volatility.
Bitcoin Taker Buy And Taker Sell Volumes Have Surged Up To High Values
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, both the BTC taker buy and taker sell volumes hit more than $1.8 billion yesterday.
The “taker buy/sell volume” is an indicator that measures the Bitcoin long and short volumes on derivatives exchanges. The metric distinguishes between these two volumes based on whether the transaction occurs at the ask price (taker buy) or the bid price (taker sell).
When these volumes are high, it means the exchanges are receiving a large amount of orders right now. This kind of trend usually leads to higher volatility in the price of the crypto.
On the other hand, low values suggest there is little activity in the market at the moment, which can result in a more stale price action for BTC.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin taker buy and taker sell volumes during the last couple of weeks:
The values of the two metrics seem to have shown large spikes during the past day | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin taker buy and taker seller volumes have seen quite sharp increases recently.
These spikes have come just after the Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell delivered an interest rate warning in a speech yesterday.
The taker buy volume took just an hour to reach $1.8 billion, while the taker sell volume rose even higher at around $1.92 billion.
The value of Bitcoin observed a drop below the $20k level some time after this elevation in the market activity. Currently, it’s unclear whether this was it for the volatility or if the coin will continue to see more sharp price action in the near future.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.8k, down 6% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 6% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Looks like the value of the crypto has sharply declined over the last twenty-four hours | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
After moving mostly sideways during the past week, Bitcoin seems to have broken out of the range today as the crypto has dipped below the $20k mark for the first time since the middle of July.
Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
ChainShot was founded by Cody McCabe and Dan Nolan in 2018.
ChainShot provides Ethereum developers with foundational knowledge.
Alchemy, a blockchain development firm, has just announced that it has acquired ChainShot, a Web3 developer education platform. This is the first purchase in Alchemy’s history, and the business sees it as “a major step towards free access to high-quality web3 education.”
As part of the purchase, ChainShot courses, which previously cost up to $3,000, would be provided at no cost going forward, according to Elan Halpern, the company’s developer relations head. Alchemy refused to comment on the specifics of the sale.
Lack of Educational Opportunities
ChainShot was founded by Cody McCabe and Dan Nolan in 2018 after winning hackathon project at ETH Denver. At the time, they realized there was a significant lack of educational opportunities in the blockchain industry.
ChainShot provides Ethereum developers with the foundational knowledge they need to build upon, in the form of courses and a boot camp, to create smart contracts and other blockchain applications. Topics covered include: the Solidity programming language; decentralized oracles; cryptographic hashes; and digital signatures.
Corporation enrollments have almost tripled since January 2022, and the company claims to have enjoyed “explosive growth” during the last four years. Graduates of the program often find employment with industry leaders.
McCabe stated:
“We took that opportunity to develop a platform, and what we were trying to focus on is how we can improve that and how we can help onboard Web2 developers into the Web3 space.”
For the foreseeable future, Alchemy will be concentrating on bringing aboard the surge of “incredible talent” that is streaming into the industry, as stated by Halpern.
Pertsev worked for the Russian company Digital Security OOO as per Kharon.
Ksenia Malik, Pertsev’s wife, has repeatedly refuted rumors.
Prior to his involvement with Tornado Cash, Alexey Pertsev most certainly worked for a Russian security firm with connections to state intelligence organizations as per an intelligence firm.
The intelligence agency Kharon claims that in 2017, Pertsev worked for the Russian company Digital Security OOO. In 2018, the United States Treasury placed sanctions on the company on allegations that it had assisted Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) since 2015.
FSB Link Point of Concern
The Treasury Department released a list of five companies and three people, but Pertsev was not included. Kharon, on the other hand, claims to have uncovered Pertsev’s identity in the website archive of rival firm Digital Security OOO.
Pertsev seems to have had a substantial role in Digital Security OOO, albeit the company may not have exclusively operated with the FSB. Kharon’s VP of research Nick Grothaus told Fortune that before the US Treasury sanctioned the business for helping the FSB, Pertsev was “working for Digital Security OOO and doing [penetration] testing himself.”
Kharon further said that Pertsev, as the CEO and creator of the Delaware-based business PepperSEC, contributed to the development of the code for Tornado Cash. Notably, it did not establish a straight relationship between PepperSEC and Digital Security OOO or other Russian government entities.
Ksenia Malik, Pertsev’s wife, has repeatedly refuted rumors that her husband was involved with Russian intelligence. During an interview with media, she said that Pertsev has “never been associated with the FSB in Russia or with similar organizations.”
On August 8, the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control blacklisted the Tornado Cash Ethereum currency mixer. In the days that followed, Dutch officials apprehended Pertsev.
NC Global Media Legal Advisor/ Blockchain trainer, Mr. Yogesh Pandit delivered a session on Blockchain Technology to various officers of law enforcement academia and the prosecution in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Notably, Legal Advisor delivers NC Global Media’s aim to provide Free Blockchain Education to 1 million students across India.
Mr. Pandit made the officers aware of blockchain technology, how it works, and how it can contribute to the tamper-proof and integrity-based working of government networks in academic and research. He also presented an overview of Metaverse, Web 3.0, NFT, and Cryptocurrency that is part of NC Global Media’s “Free Blockchain Education” goal.
NC Global Media’s Effort to Spread Blockchain Among Youngsters
NC Global is a Dubai-based media company, it has the aim of providing “Free Blockchain Education”to 1 million students across India, valued at $70 billion. The first milestone for this goal will be the “NC BlockFiesta” event.
On August 1st, 2022, NC Global Media hosted the 1st edition of “NC BlockFiesta’22” at Chennai’s Chevalier T. Thomas Elizabeth College for Women. The BlockFiesta is an internship and seminar program for Indian college and university students.
Furthermore, the decentralized Oracle network, Plugin on the XDC network, teams up with NC Global Media, including HumCen and Sathyabama University, in India, for an innovative blockchain hackathon event. Together with XDC Network, the Suvik Group of Companies has presented the program.
NC Global Media is the official media partner of PLI Blockathon, which focuses on primary areas of branding, international marketing, media relations, press release distribution, corporate strategy, and consultancy.
After capturing students’ interest in blockchain technology, NC Global Media team organized another NCBlockFiest’22 event at Chennai’s Chevalier T. Thomas Elizabeth College for Women on August 25, 2022.
About NC Global Media
NC Global Media is a Dubai-based media and marketing company founded in 2020. The company has established a unique niche in the blockchain industry by onboarding 100+ collaborations with leading blockchain firms worldwide. The firm is also keen on initiating a magnificent blockchain educative drive for 1 million+ students in India through its initiative called NC BlockFiesta.
NC Global Media owns a Google-News-approved online news portal “TheNewsCrypto“, which serves as the one-stop portal for the latest up-to-date blockchain news. TheNewsCrypto has over half a million unique monthly visitors, from across 150+ different countries around the globe, primarily in the US, Russia, Bulgaria, India, and the UK.
Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.
Binance Coin (BNB) has shown significant strength in recent weeks against Tether as it has maintained its bullish sentiment. Despite the market retracement, Binance Coin (BNB) has shown great strength but has lost its key support at $300.(Data from Binance)
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
According to the chart, the price of BNB saw its weekly low at $220; the price of BNB quickly rebounded from that region to a weekly low of $330 as the price is unable to show much strength to trend higher after being rejected from $337 acting as weekly resistance.
The weekly candle for BNB closed with a bearish sentiment, and the new week’s candle appears to be even more bearish.
The price action has remained weak; if the price of BNB on the weekly chart maintains this structure, it could retest its weekly support of $250.
For the price of BNB to trend higher, it must reclaim the bullish trendline that serves as support, and a close above $300 would be favorable to bulls.
Weekly resistance for the price of BNB – $337.
Weekly support for the price of BNB – $250.
Price Analysis Of BNB On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of BNB has found itself holding above the trendline support, preventing the price from falling; however, bears were able to break the trendline support to a region of $283.
BNB’s price has been trading below the trendline, which is acting as a resistance to the price of BNB. For the price of BNB to have a chance of trending higher, it must reclaim the $300-$320 range.
If the price of BNB fails to reclaim $300-$320, the support at $250 would be a good area for bulls to build strength and keep the price sell-off from continuing.
BNB is currently trading at $283, just below the 50 and 200 EMAs, which correspond to prices of $290 and $280, respectively.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the price of BNB is above 40, indicating sell orders.
Daily (1D) resistance for BNB price – $290, $320.
Daily (1D) support for BNB price – $250.
Price Analysis Of BNB On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The price of BNB has remained strong after being rejected at $290, acting as resistance. The BNB price is trading just below the 50 and 200 EMA levels, which correspond to $295 and act as resistance to the BNB price.
BNB is holding well above the $275 region, which is acting as support; if the price remains above its current support, it will prevent the price from falling to the $250 region. Bulls would be relieved if the BNB price reclaimed the $300 level.
Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for BNB price – $290.
Four-Hourly (4H) support for BNB price – $275-$250.
Featured Image From Currency, Charts From TradingView.com
Bullish ETH price prediction for 2022 is $2071 to $4128.
The ETH price will also reach $2500 soon.
Bearish ETH price prediction for 2022 is $991.
In Ethereum (ETH) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Ethereum (ETH) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Ethereum (ETH) is $1,508.44with a 24-hour trading volume of $115,344,550,126 at the time of writing. However, ETH has decreased to 7.5% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Ethereum (ETH) has a circulating supply of 120,271,223 ETH. Currently, ETH trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, FTX, KuCoin, Huobi Global, Gate.io, Kraken, Digifinex, Bitfinex, and WhiteBIT.
What is Ethereum (ETH)?
Ethereum (ETH), known as Ether, is the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum. Ethereum is an open-source blockchain platform that revolutionized the blockchain and DeFi sector by the introduction of smart contracts. This second-generation blockchain was launched in 2015. Its native crypto coin, ether (ETH) was launched through an initial coin offering (ICO) in August 2014. The entire Ethereum network is fueled by Ether (ETH).
The blueprint of the Ethereum network was first released in its whitepaper in 2013 by Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Since its launch, the blockchain-based software platform functions as a potential launchpad for several other crypto tokens, DeFi protocols, and numerous decentralized applications (dApps). Thus, Ethereum is regarded as the “world computer.”
The smart contracts are coded programs that execute autonomously with pre-defined conditions on Ethereum. These smart contracts are deployed and executed via the Ethereum Vending Machine (EVM).
Ethereum will transition to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus through The Merge upgrade. Initially, the Ethereum network was built on the high energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) since its launch. From 2020, the Ethereum developers have begun preparing for the PoW to PoS transition. The Merge upgrade is set for September 15. After this transition, the Ether (ETH) which was an inflationary token will convert into a deflationary token.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2022
Ethereum (ETH) holds the 2nd position on CoinGecko right now. ETH price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Ethereum (ETH) laid out a head and shoulder pattern. In this pattern, the price action would have formed three peaks. Initially, the price rises and forms a first peak and then declines to form a trough. After this, it again rises to form the second peak which is slightly higher the the first one and then declines.
A third peak is again formed and is shorter than the 2nd peak. In this way, the first and third peak form the shoulders whereas the 2nd peak forms the head. A baseline is formed by connecting these 3 components along with troughs
Generally, this pattern indicates a trend reversal, especially a bullish-to-bearish transition. If the price sustains above baseline (demand zone), a bullish trajectory is expected and if it breaches it, it enters a bearish momentum.
Currently, Ethereum (ETH) is at $1493. If the pattern continues, and the price of ETH bounces from the baseline, it might reach the target resistance level of $2053. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $1416, and $1040.
Ethereum (ETH) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Ethereum (ETH).
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of ETH.
Resistance Level 1
$2071
Resistance Level 2
$2982
Resistance Level 3
$4128
Support Level 1
$1451
Support Level 2
$991
ETH Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that ETH has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, ETH might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $1451.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the ETH might plummet to almost $991, a bearish signal.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Ethereum (ETH) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of ETH lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Furthermore, the Moving Average (MA) of Ethereum (ETH) is also shown in the above chart. Notably, the ETH price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. Also, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of ETH at any time. From mid-July to mid-August, ETH was in a bullish state. This is evident from its price action which was above 50 MA during that time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the ETH is at a level of 44.57. This means that ETH is in an oversold state.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Ethereum (ETH). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Ethereum (ETH). Currently, ETH lies in the range of 12.79, indicating a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Ethereum (ETH). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of ETH lies below 50, indicating low volatility.
Comparison of ETH with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH).
From the above chart, we can interpret ETH is moving in a similar trend to BTC. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases, the price of ETH also increases. Also, when the price of BTC decreases, the price of ETH decreases.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Ethereum (ETH)might probably attain $2900 by 2023.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Ethereum (ETH) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, ETH might rally to hit $3800 by 2024.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
If Ethereum (ETH) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, ETH would rally to hit $4600.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2026
If Ethereum (ETH) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, ETH would rally to hit $5500.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2027
If Ethereum (ETH) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, ETH would rally to hit $5900.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2028
If Ethereum (ETH) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, ETH would hit $6800.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Ethereum (ETH), it would witness major spikes. ETH might hit $7500 by 2029.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Ethereum ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Ethereum (ETH) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Ethereum (ETH) might hit $8600 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Ethereum network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for ETH. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Ethereum (ETH) in 2022 is $4128. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Ethereum (ETH) for 2022 is $991.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Ethereum ecosystem, the performance of Ethereum (ETH) might hit $2500 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise to reach above its all-time high (ATH) of $4878 in the near future.
FAQ
1. What is Ethereum (ETH)?
Ethereum or Ether (ETH) is the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum. Ethereum is a second-generation blockchain platform that launched in 2015. Ether (ETH) was launched in 2014.
2. Where can you purchase Ethereum (ETH)?
Ethereum (ETH) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase, FTX, KuCoin, Huobi Global, Gate.io, Kraken, Digifinex, Bitfinex, and WhiteBIT.
3. Will Ethereum (ETH) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and The Merge upgrade in the Ethereum network, Ethereum (ETH) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Ethereum (ETH)?
On November 10, 2021, Ethereum (ETH) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $4878.26.
5. Is Ethereum (ETH) a good investment in 2022?
Ethereum (ETH) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Ethereum in the past few months, ETH is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Ethereum (ETH) reach $2500?
Ethereum (ETH) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Ethereum (ETH) will hit $2500 soon.
7. What will be Ethereum (ETH) price by 2023?
Ethereum (ETH) price is expected to reach $3000 by 2023.
8. What will be Ethereum (ETH) price by 2024?
Ethereum (ETH) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of ETH in the past few months, ETH is considered a good investment in 2022.
9. What will be Ethereum (ETH) price by 2025?
Ethereum (ETH) price is expected to reach $4600 by 2025.
10. What will be Ethereum (ETH) price by 2026?
Ethereum (ETH) price is expected to reach $5500 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
The most recent roadmap of Axie Infinity states that the start of Origin Season 0 signals the entry into Phase 3.
The recent market negative heat has been felt by Axie Infinity. Following the release of the most recent news, the GameFi-based protocol has been rather active in the Twitter conversation boxes.
Sky Mavis created the play-to-earn game Axie Infinity. They recently revealed Season 0, which will last for one month. The launch will celebrate the improved gaming environment of Axie Infinity.
Launch Of Axie Infinity Origin Season 0
New upgrades for the revamped gaming experience on Axie will be welcomed with this launch. The fresh launch attracted traders’ attention on August 24 as AXS surged on the daily chart.
As a result, the Axie Ecosystem’s native token, AXS, had a spike on August 24, giving the news a lot of traction among traders.
Despite the optimistic activity on AXS, worries regarding the gaming sector in DeFi persist. After reaching its top in mid-2021, GameFi has still been hurt by the start of the cryptocurrency bear market.
More so, the user statistics collected by Axie for this course further reflects this. In recent weeks, the number of daily new accounts has fallen to below 100. This is a far cry from the peak it reached in July and August of 2021.
AXS Price Plunges By 9.41%
According to CoinMarketCap, AXS price nosedived by 9.41% or trading at $13.39 as of this writing.
AXS price benefited with an uptick due to the Origin Season 0 launch but it was just a short rally.
Despite a bull run in the Axie ecosystem, there remains some skepticism in the DeFi gaming industry.
After becoming active in the middle of 2021, GameFi has suffered severe blows since the start of this crypto winter. Additionally, the expansion of Axie’s user base has been hampered by this.
But with the introduction of Season 0, the ecosystem is working harder to get back on course.
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) prizes were added to the Origin playtime and completely removed from the Classic according to Axie Infinity (v2).
In addition, the users of SLP tokens can also construct NFT Runes and Charms as well as Moon Shards on Ronin, which the players will also have access to.
Despite Axie Infinity’s inability to attract new players, loyal players continue to support the system. After Season 0’s introduction on August 12, the protocol’s user base experienced a tremendous growth, reaching 79.5K members.
Users have great expectations of the developers as the game will introduce a new armory.
AXS, the local token, was seen ascending the cliff. But market attitudes alone are to blame for any price changes. The crypto market is currently making an effort to stabilize amidst the current turmoil.
There are now huge hopes for the new armory that Axie is attempting to construct.
With the news’s dissemination, the attitude for the token has also improved. However, the general market attitude, which is still unstable, ultimately determines token movements.
Crypto total market cap at $946 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from BSC News, Chart from TradingView.com