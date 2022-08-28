BLCK Press starts St. Paul newsroom, works to change media culture

Twin Cities native Georgia Fort had a decade worth of experience in the media industry when she applied for local journalism jobs. But she kept getting the same rejection:

“I was told that I needed more experience, despite having two Emmy nominations and having worked in radio and in TV. What more can I do?” she said.

So Fort started her own newsroom in St. Paul: BLCK Press, a media organization dedicated to supporting young reporters of color and changing the newsroom culture.

Fort recently announced that the CW will showcase her work in a series of shows beginning early next year.

‘FUTURE OF THE INDUSTRY’

After struggling to get hired in mainstream media, Fort pivoted to freelance journalism. Being an independent journalist allowed her to choose to work with organizations that had editorial visions that aligned with hers, she said.

“Eventually, I realized that independent journalism is the future of the industry, and there’s a huge need for support for freelancers, especially those who are Black, Indigenous and people of color,” Fort said.

In August 2020, Fort founded BLCK Press with the goal of creating a support network for young independent journalists of color. About a month ago, she launched the BLCK Press newsroom and got former Minnesota Public Radio reporter Marianne Combs on board as a news editor.

One of the big differences between BLCK Press and most mainstream media outlets?

“We don’t assign stories,” Fort said. “Our reporters pitch us stories that matter to them.”

Ditching assignments is part of BLCK Press’ commitment to centering journalists of color and stories about marginalized communities, both of which often are dismissed in mainstream media, Fort said.

“We believe that to end up with a story that is truly authentic to communities of color, it should come from communities of color. We trust them, and we believe in their news judgment. It creates a different culture,” Fort said.

Letting reporters pitch their own stories means BLCK Press often isn’t covering the same breaking news or trending stories as mainstream media. But Combs says they aren’t competing with mainstream media.

“We’re covering stories that aren’t even on their radar,” she said.

STEPPING STONE

Aaliyah Demry, 20, has big dreams for her journalism career. She’s currently a broadcast media student at St. Cloud State and hopes to work her way up to hosting a show on a major network one day, she said.

“I feel like BLCK Press is a stepping stone for me to get where I want to be. I’m not only getting my name out there, but I’m developing my skills,” she said.

In addition to writing articles for the website, the six BLCK Press reporters are working with Combs on creating and editing stories for radio. In a few weeks, they will be transitioning to television and working with St. Paul Neighborhood Network to develop their visual media skills.

Chioma Uwagwu, 24, has always been interested in storytelling, but didn’t have much experience reporting. Now that she’s part of BLCK Press, she’s considering freelance journalism for her future, she said.

“I used to think freelance work was something you did after you retired. But I’m really open to seeing where it takes me, because I’ve always loved telling stories,” Uwagwu said.

Uwagwu has a full-time job in public relations, and writes for BLCK Press on the side, which is exactly what Fort wants to encourage.

“We can be a bridge for our reporters to enter mainstream media. But if these mainstream media stations can’t figure out their company culture, we want to show them it’s possible to do it on your own,” Fort said.

FUNDING THE PRESS

BLCK Press has received two grants so far, from the Minneapolis Foundation and U.S. Bank. The funding from both should last them through the first quarter of 2023, Fort says.

Looking forward, Fort and Combs hope to get enough funding to expand the newsroom and take on more up-and-coming reporters. And Fort is feeling pretty optimistic about that goal.

The organization is currently in the process of becoming a nonprofit. And in the meantime, Fort and Combs are looking at a subscription model, so that other news outlets can buy BLCK Press content to air on their platforms.

“I have a business degree, and the one thing I know is that every successful business has to fulfill a need. Right now, there’s a huge need for the work we’re doing, both on a local and national landscape,” Fort said.