Charlie Crist “insults voters”

Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) is insulting voters, even referring to conservative voters as “the toothless set,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) told Mark Levin on Thursday. The Mark Levin Show.

Crist, the former Florida governor who switched from Republican to Democrat, is challenging DeSantis in this year’s gubernatorial race and made waves this week after saying he was not interested in votes for anyone who supports DeSantis, as they apparently carry “hate” in their hearts. “Those who support the governor should stick with him and vote for him, and I don’t want your vote,” he said. “If you have that hatred in your heart, keep it there. I want the vote of Florida residents who care about our state. Good democrats. Good independents. Good Republicans. Unify with this ticket,” Crist added: Crist: “Those who support DeSantis should stick with him and vote for him and I don’t want your vote. If you’ve got that hate in your heart, keep it there.” pic.twitter.com/S0B93bw52i — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2022 “[Crist] insult voters. He says the people who have supported us since I was governor, not just those who voted for me in 2018, but a lot of the support – we grew up because they are parents who care about the education of their children and so they support our program,” DeSantis told Levin.

“It’s not because of the hatred in their hearts. You have workers whose jobs were saved because we kept the state open. He wanted to lock it. It’s not hatred in their hearts. They just appreciate the leadership,” DeSantis continued, detailing other ways Crist has insulted Floridians.

“He also called Tory voters a ‘toothless game.’ it’s just not a way to win an election,” the governor added, noting Crist’s love and devotion to President Biden, whom the Democrat apparently considers the “best president of his life.”

“He says Biden is an exceptional president. He votes with Biden 100% of the time in Congress, including this most recent bill to mobilize 87,000 IRS agents and impose taxes on various forms of energy in the United States,” DeSantis said. , making it clear that Crist wants to impose bad Democratic policies on Florida.

DeSantis also drew a contrast between himself and the Democrat by noting their very different approaches to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. Crist, DeSantis said, even wrote him a letter in July 2020, asking him to shut down the state.

“He opposed every decision I made. In fact, he wrote me a letter in July 2020, saying you have to shut down the state of Florida. If we had listened to him and done that, it would have devastated our state. Instead, we ended up being the state people gravitated towards,” he said, also noting Crist’s willingness to impose forced masking.

“So the state of Florida that we have, the Free State of Florida, wouldn’t have been that way had he been governor for the last three and a half years,” DeSantis added.

Notably, radical left California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) recently pledged $100,000 to Crist’s campaign, demonstrating the radical left’s desire to transform “the Free State of Florida.”