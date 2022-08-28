News
Dave Hyde: A piece of the Miami Dolphins died with Jason Jenkins
Jason Jenkins is walking through a rusty gate to a house in Little Havana. As usual, he doesn’t look like a corporate vice president trying to save our community, one person at a time. He looks like a delivery man carrying a box with a hurried step.
“Hello, here’s your turkey,’ he said, knocking on the door.
He turned, sweating in his Miami Dolphins shirt, after three hours of walking and driving to houses two days before Thanksgiving a few years back.
“They asked for another turkey,’ he said to me, as he read the to-do list in his hand. “We’ve got a lot more to deliver today.”
You never know when you’re a headline. Jenkins is one today, gone at 47, the Dolphins vice president of communication and community affairs leaving not just his wife, Elizabeth and three children behind, but also an organization in tears. A full community, too.
Coach Mike McDaniel stood after a preseason game against Philadelphia and said, voice quaking and eyes leaking, “Football pales in comparison to what all the people who were really affected. The list is long.”
The list included an old defensive end who met Jenkins when he arrived in early 2009, Jason Taylor, who was in tears on the game’s television broadcast Saturday, saying, “We lost a good one.” And this list includes a young defensive end, Jaelan Phillips, who has lent his time to working with Jenkins in the community.
“One of the most incredible and selfless human beings I have ever met,’ Phillips tweeted.
Those of us who are along for the ride, who get paid to watch games and see the insides of teams, we look for the good guys, the ones who understand the importance of sports, sure, but also who can grasp their unimportance.
Jason was one of the good guys. He got the Dolphins more involved in the community than any team in South Florida’s history. Partnering with minority restaurants in Miami Gardens. Equipping high-school teams in Miami-Dade. Fund-raising for cancer research. Serving as a bridge between police and Black youth.
All of that is why the Dolphins won the NFL’s community-service award last year. It’s why other sports teams called asking for advice on their programs. It was Jason. He’d give dismissive wave if you mentioned his good work. That was him, too.
When his alma mater, Texas Tech, left a message for him to call one day about a commencement address, he figured they wanted help getting in touch with former teammate there, Zach Thomas.
“Don’t ever think because we played on the same team I was anywhere close to being a player like him,’ he’d say.
Texas Tech didn’t want Thomas. It wanted Jenkins to give the graduation speech in 2018. Are you getting the impact of his reputation by now? Understanding the good word of his good work that people recognized?
“Relationships, values and courage — you need all three,’ he told the Texas Tech class.
He had all three. They defined him. For years, watching Jason’s good work, I’d say the Dolphins were a first-class organization everywhere but where people wanted them to be. The team hasn’t been good. He knew it, his 13 seasons here and not getting one playoff win.
“We’re working on that,’ he’d say.
The last time I talked with him was a couple of weeks ago at a Dolphins practice. He sat down and wanted to know about Bob Kuechenberg, who was up for a Hall of Fame bid. I wanted to know about work he was doing with getting equipment to high-school teams.
“I’ll tell you about that when we’ve organized it all,’ he said.
We won’t have that discussion. He tweeted something about Saturday’s night’s game just after noon. He was gone by kickoff at 7 p.m. The game went on, just as games do. But there was a big hole in the night.
A team isn’t just the players you see on the field. It’s the people behind the scenes you rarely see who form the fabric of the organization. They can still see him delivering a turkey, equipment to a high school or a player to talk to a group of kids. And all they can do now is cry.
()
Zack Britton leaves second appearance in rehab after just 10 pitches – The Denver Post
OAKLAND — Zack Britton said he was fine after leaving his second appearance in rehab midway through his 11th pitch.
After the Yankees’ 3-2 loss to the A’s at the Coliseum, manager Aaron Boone said he heard it was a “glute” problem.
“I just know how things can get out of hand. I’m doing well. Arm feels great,” Britton tweeted.
The southpaw, who underwent elbow reconstruction surgery in October, apparently winced halfway through and the ball fell from his hands. Britton, clearly frustrated, kicked the ball before leaving the field, according to a source during the game in Clearwater.
“I heard it was something related to the glute, but I haven’t gotten the report yet,” Boone said. “But I vaguely heard during the game that he was out.”
Britton hopes to return next month and pitch in the major leagues. He had just started his rehab mission last week and was on a very limited throw count of 15.
The 34-year-old Briton is in the final year of his contract with the Yankees. He only made 22 appearances last season before being stopped to have the operation, which is Tommy John’s surgery, but where they also place a splint inside the elbow around the ligament. Britton has 154 career saves and had a 1.89 ERA in 2020, his last full season.
While the Yankees may not have counted on Britton, he would have been much-needed veteran help for a bullpen that has already been stretched by injuries. Earlier Saturday, Aroldis Chapman was on the injured list with an infection from a new tattoo. The Bombers are hoping to get Clay Holmes back from IL on Monday after missing 15 days with a tight lower back. They have already lost Michael King and Chad Green for the season with an elbow injury
()
1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card sells for $12.6 million, breaking record
The wait is over.
After more than a month of fanfare, the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card with a 9.5 grader SGC grader – the “best known example” of a 1952 Topps Mantle – has sold with Heritage Auctions for $12.6 million, including purchase premium. This is the highest price ever paid for a sports item, card or souvenir.
The previous record for a sports card was $7.25 million, set earlier this month by a T-206 Honus Wagner card consigned to the Goldin collectibles market.
“This map is arguably the most perfect example of the world’s most iconic post-war map,” Chris Ivy, director of sports auctions at Heritage, said in a statement. “This note, plus the fact that it documented the provenance of the most legendary find in the history of recreation, puts this map in a category of its own.”
So the story goes that in 1986, Alan Rosen, better known as Mr. Mint — whom Beckett Media called “bigger than the hobby” after his death in 2017 — got a call from the Boston area. A forklift operator told Rosen that a truck driver friend, Ted Lodge, had 1952 Topps cards for sale. Lodge had inherited a house from his late father and had stumbled upon a fortune in perfect condition.
Even in 1986, the ’52 Topps set was hobby gold. Lodge’s father is also said to have been a driver, the one who drove the Topps product in the 1950s; the cast of the 1952 set had been notoriously bungled, and a treasure trove of them had lain in the basement, boxed up, for a generation.
The idea of a mostly intact 1952 Topps in an attic seemed impossible, but Rosen hired an armed policeman, pocketed the cash, and drove to Quincy, MA. In the end, he shelled out over $125,000 for 5,500 1952 Topps cards, including dozens of Mantles.
In 1991, Rosen sold one of these unclassified coats for $50,000. For thirty-one years, the buyer remained anonymous and the card remained unrated.
It’s that coat.
For decades, Anthony Giordano has rejected myriad multi-million dollar offers. Giordano’s sons would have convinced him to come forward, have the map noted, and part with his beloved coat.
This is the third time in twelve months that the all-time record for a sports card has been broken after the Wagner in early August and the $6.606 million Wagner sold in August 2021 with Robert Edward Auctions. Before that, in January 2021, another ’52 Topps Mantle (rated PSA 9) sold for $5.2 million; a LeBron James 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection RPA (rookie patch autograph) card sold for $5.2 million a few months later in April.
It was also a big night for Heritage in used-in-game memorabilia: at the same auction, a used game – circa 1918-1922 – autographed by Babe Ruth Hillerich & Bradsby’s signature model sold for 1 $.68 million with buyer’s premium, breaking the record for most expensive bat of all time. The previous record paid for a bat was also a Ruth; in 2004, the bat used by Ruth to hit the first-ever home run at Yankee Stadium fetched $1.26 million at Sotheby’s.
Meet Jared Anderson, the heavyweight with insane knockout power who fought Tyson Fury and wants a world title in fewer fights than Anthony Joshua managed
The heavyweight division is booming right now and it looks like the future of the weight class is in good hands as well.
Jared ‘Big Baby’ Anderson is arguably the most exciting young fighter in boxing’s glamor division, with a perfect record to date of 11 fights, 11 wins and 11 knockouts.
The 22-year-old has yet to have an opponent who lasts more than six rounds against him, with eight of his 11 knockouts coming in the first two rounds.
Anderson started boxing at the age of eight because he played in school and fought, but it wasn’t until he realized the financial and other benefits of boxing that he began to devote himself to this sport.
At the age of 15, Anderson realized he was a talented fighter and that boxing would be a viable career option.
Since then he has continued to storm the heavyweight division, even drawing comparisons to “The Greatest” Muhammad Ali by his promoter, Bob Arum, although Anderson himself would rather not be compared to anyone than it would be.
“I’m not a fan of it to be honest,” Anderson told talkSPORT. “I want to be me.
“I respect him and I’m happy people compare me to him, but I just want to be me and be the best me I can be.”
VICTORIES
KSI KNOCKS Luis Alcarez Pineda and Swarmz as he wins two fights in one night
IT HAPPENED
Deji WINS: KSI's brother finally gets his first boxing victory as he stops Fousey
REACTION
"What did I just see? – Tommy Fury reacts to KSI's knockout win over Swarmz
EASY WORK
KSI knocks out Swarmz in second round as outclassed rapper doesn't count
DE-JI VU
Deji vs Fousey LIVE: start time and talkSPORT commentary for KSI undercard clash
fight
KSI Fight LIVE: Time, Map & TalkSPORT commentary – Jake Paul rivals in TWO fights
Since gaining recognition in the boxing world, Anderson was asked to join Tyson Fury at camp as a sparring partner and the American learned a lot working with ‘The Gypsy King’.
“He was a great guy, a great guy.” Anderson said about Fury. “I respect him a lot for getting me out and I would love to be at camp with him again.”
As for Anderson’s next challenge, he will face Miljan Rovcanin (24-2, with 16 KOs) on Saturday night on Jose Pedraza’s undercard against Richard Commey.
“I still feel good and confident in my abilities.” Anderson continued. “I don’t see the fight going all the way.
“I don’t really know about [Rovcanin]but I know he has already been arrested and I can arrest him.
If Anderson comes out of this fight unscathed, he has a number of fighters in sight including Filip Hrgovic, Carlos Takam, Arslanbek Makhmudov and he even mentioned another exciting youngster in Briton Daniel Dubois.
But beyond that, Anderson’s goal is to win a world title and he believes he will be ready next year.
Anthony Joshua became world champion after just 16 fights and Anderson believes he can match that, if not better.
“Without a doubt.” Anderson said. “I would love the opportunity, but I don’t see it at the moment unless they start to retire, but I hope so.”
Vikings WR Bisi Johnson suffers knee injury that ‘did not look good’
DENVER — Vikings wide receiver Bisi Johnson, who missed all of last season due to a torn right ACL, went down Saturday night with another knee injury.
Johnson was lost for the game in third quarter of Minnesota’s 23-13 loss to Denver in the preseason finale at Empower Field. Afterward, head coach Kevin O’Connell was fearing the worst.
“We’re going to obviously run some more tests,’’ O’Connell said. “It did not look good to me. … We’ll make sure that we get him to see our doctors and he’ll make the trip back with us and we’ll get him evaluated as fast as we can. … He’s had a really, really good training camp and has done everything we’ve asked of him at multiple spots. Very unfortunate there.’’
O’Connell said he could not confirm whether the injury was to the same knee Johnson hurt last year in training camp. He was placed on injured reserve and sat out his third NFL season.
Johnson, a seventh-round pick in 2019. had 45 catches for 483 yards in his first two seasons, He is a native of Lakewood, Colo., a Denver suburb, and was playing his first NFL game in his home area.
“I have my fingers crossed that it’s going to be some positive news in some capacity because (Johnson has) earned a right in my opinion to be on our football team,’’ O’Connell said. “So if it’s something that physically he’s unable to do that, we’ll have him up and make sure whenever we can get him healthy, he’ll be back ready to go.”
Johnson was one of a number of Denver players hurt in the finale, but the other injuries do not appear serious. Defensive lineman T.Y. McGill (ankle), linebacker Troy Dye (foot) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) were all lost for the game in the first half. O’Connell said Dye aggravated an injury he suffered in a scrimmage Thursday.
Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah suffered a leg injury early in the game but was able to return to action. O’Connell said that Asamoah, a third-round pick, is assured of making the 53-man roster.
Waukesha massacre suspect removed from court after yelling at judge
Waukesha Massacre suspect Darrell Brooks Jr, 40, was removed from a preliminary hearing on Friday following a lengthy verbal tirade that disrupted proceedings.
“You sit here and act like you know me. People like you, you don’t know where I’m from,” said Brooks, who was yelling at Judge Jennifer R. Dorow, according to Fox 6.
Mass murderer Darrell Brooks, who killed six people and injured dozens more when he ran through a Christmas parade in Waukesha in 2021, was escorted out of court today by sheriff’s deputies after an explosion. Brooks has been in the courtroom several days this week. pic.twitter.com/Yafjh5THUU
—JangledKeys (@JangledK) August 26, 2022
The judge, who was standing with her arms crossed, looking towards Brooks, tried to get Brooks’ attention and asked him to stop interrupting the court.
Brooks replied, “Why? To listen to all that political stuff you have going on? »
The judge suspended the hearing and Brooks was escorted out of the courtroom.
The defendant could also be heard arguing with deputies, claiming they were pushing him during Brook’s rant aimed at Dorow.
After the break, Brooks returned to the courtroom but told the judge he was not feeling well and asked to be taken back to his jail cell, WISN reported. The judge granted his request and Brooks was escorted out of the courtroom a second time.
Besides the disturbances, Brooks was seen sleeping in the courtroom and at one point expressed boredom during Friday’s proceedings.
Brooks is charged with plowing his vehicle through a crowd of people, killing six and injuring 62, during the Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Nov. 21, 2021. The accused killer faces six homicide charges in the first degree and faces life in prison for each charge, along with 77 other charges.
The accused killer at one point faced six other driving homicide charges, but those were dropped by the judge on Thursday, citing there could not be multiple sentences for the same crime , noted Fox 6.
During the proceedings, Dower also allowed the prosecution to use the state’s interrogation of Brooks on the night of the massacre and the day after as evidence, WISN reported.
The trial is expected to begin in October after jury selection.
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
Gujarat’s Garba dance nominated for Unesco Intangible Heritage tag
mini
India currently has 14 Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) items inscribed on this list including Ramlila, Vedic Chants, Kumbh Mela and the latest being the Durga Puja of Kolkata.
Gujarat’s famous traditional dance form, Garba, has been nominated by India to be included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List. The latest nomination will be considered for next year’s cycle, a senior official said on Saturday.
UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Secretary Tim Curtis shared the details during a presentation made at an event held at the National Museum here to mark the UNESCO tag awarded to the Durga Puja festival of Kolkata last December. The Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO’s 2003 Convention on the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage added Durga Puja in Kolkata to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity last December.
“The last application will be considered for next year’s cycle. Applications will be reviewed by the judging body in mid-2023 and enrollment will be decided at the 2023 committee session by the end of next year,” Curtis said. said. In one of its slides which carried an image of Garba performers and captioned – Garba from Gujarat – next item from India – mentioned that “the file is currently under technical processing by the Secretariat”.
Curtis, during his address, praised India for its rich and diverse intangible cultural heritage, saying it has “total breadth and diversity in its intangible cultural heritage”. India currently has 14 Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) items inscribed on this list including Ramlila, Vedic Chants, Kumbh Mela and the latest being the Durga Puja of Kolkata.
The country had received the honor of putting Durga Puja of Kolkata on the coveted list during the 16th session of the committee held in Paris, France. The committee commended Durga Puja for her initiatives to involve marginalized groups and individuals as well as women in their participation in safeguarding the element.
The Director and UNESCO Representative for UNESCO Office in New Delhi, Eric Falt, who was present at the event, said that the recent inscription of Durga Puja on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of India he humanity of UNESCO is how all stakeholders have come together. “India offers perhaps more intangible cultural heritage practices than any other country in the world. And many of them need to be safeguarded. At UNESCO, we work closely with the government India in the preservation of monuments and intangible cultural heritage, which tourists often miss or are not very aware of,” he said.
