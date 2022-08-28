KYIV, Ukraine – Russian rocket and artillery fire hit areas across the Dnieper River from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday, amid continued fears that fighting nearby could damage the control unit and cause radiation leakage.
De Villiers congratulates Kohli on playing 100th T20i
Kohli on the eve of his 100th T20, I received a special message from his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and close friend AB de Villiers.
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and close friend of Virat Kohli, AB de Villers, has sent a special message to the former India captain. The great South African batsman has congratulated Kohli on his 100th T20I, which will also make him the first Indian to complete a century of matches in all three formats. Kohli has represented India in 102 Tests and 262 ODIs so far, and the team’s Asian Cup opener against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday will be his 100th T20 International.
“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my very good friend Virat Kohli for becoming the first Indian cricketer to play 100 matches in all three formats,” de Viliers said in a video posted by Star Sports on Twitter.
“What an incredible achievement, Virat. We are all very proud of you and all the best for your 100th international T20 match. We will be watching you.” The 33-year-old Indian has been going through a thin spell for the past few years and is coming back after a month-long break.
De Villiers and Kohli shared the dressing room during the former’s IPL stint at Royal Challengers Bangalore.
What to do Sunday at the Minnesota State Fair
Here’s our day-by-day guide to the 2022 Minnesota State Fair. If you want even more, the Fair’s website offers a searchable schedule at mnstatefair.org/schedule/. See you at the Fair!
Also, there are almost 300 food vendors (including plenty of new offerings in both food and beverage departments), concerts galore both at the Grandstand and at free stages around the Fair, more than 3,300 included-with-admission events, and plenty of exciting merchants and people-watching moments to pack into your day.
Here are some highlights for today:
SUNDAY, Aug. 28
Today’s theme is Indigenous Kitchen Day: Activities all day long at Dan Patch Park Stage will celebrate Native cooking and culture. Catch cooking demos at 9:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m., and 4 p.m. and music at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. Plus, Chef Sean Sherman, founder of The Sioux Chef and James Beard Award-winning restaurant Owamni, talks about his journey to revive and reimagine Native cuisine at 12:15 p.m.
FOUR FOR FREE
CHEER: In the Dress A Sheep Contest, team members in costumes will race to dress up their sheep in a matching outfit, and you can cast your vote for people’s choice. 10 a.m. @ Sheep and Poultry Barn
LISTEN: Party Time Dueling Pianos will stir up plenty of treble. 11 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. @ Dino’s Gyros, near the corner of Carnes and Underwood
WATCH: Catch the Armenian Dance Ensemble of Minnesota. 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. @ Cosgrove Stage, outside the Education Building (also performing at same times on Monday, Aug. 29)
FREE SHOW OF THE DAY: Come dance to Ukraine’s zabava (party) music with the Ukrainian Village Band. 10:45 a.m., 12 p.m., and 1:15 p.m. (plus same times Saturday, Aug. 27) @ International Bazaar Stage
Grandstand
Pitbull with Iggy Azalea: Born Armando Perez to Cuban immigrants, the 41-year-old Pitbull began recording in 2004, but his career didn’t truly take off until 2008’s “Krazy,” the first of a string of hits that include “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho),” “Hey Baby (Drop it to the Floor),” “Don’t Stop the Party,” “Feel This Moment,” “Timber” and “Time of Our Lives.” Australian rapper Iggy Azalea opens. $84-$39 (obstructed view seats available).
Attendance
Attendance at the Fair on Friday was 153,367. The attendance record for the Fair on the first Friday is 157,224, set in 2019. Attendance in 2021 was 77,406.
Jared Kushner said Steve Bannon was like a ‘suicide bomber’ who ‘blew up’ during his time in the White House
Jared Kushner told “The Hugh Hewitt Show” about Steve Bannon’s time in the White House.
Kushner said Bannon was a “great partner” on the campaign trail, but had become too power-hungry.
He also has assimilated Bannon to a “suicide bomber” who “blew up” before leaving.
Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, said Friday that Steve Bannon was like a “suicide bomber” who “blew up” during his time in the White House.
Bannon, a former adviser to Trump who helped him win his 2016 presidential campaign, left the White House in August 2017 after months of power struggles with Kushner and other advisers.
Speaking on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” on Friday, Kushner said Bannon was a “great partner” on the campaign trail but was too power-hungry in the White House.
“I think maybe the power kinda went to his head, or he just – it was more what he was,” Kushner told Hewitt.
“It became very controversial,” Kushner said of Bannon. “He was undermining us, having knife fights with co-workers, and it just wasn’t helping us implement the program.”
He added: “Steve really beat himself up, you know. His head got so big he was just doing all these crazy things, and eventually just, you know, like a suicide bomber, exploded.”
Kushner commented on Bannon amid promotions for his new book, “Breaking History,” a memoir from his time in the White House.
During a series of media appearances this week, Kushner defended his stepfather during the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago. He also denied being an FBI informant in an ongoing Justice Department investigation into whether Trump mishandled classified documents found at his Florida residence.
Earlier this week, Kushner also said he was keeping his body fit because he could one day become immortal.
Bannon, who hosts the popular War Room podcast, was found guilty last month of criminal contempt of Congress for his refusal to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 uprising. He is due to be sentenced on October 21.
An attorney for Bannon did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Towns near Ukrainian nuclear power plant bombed
Heavy gunfire overnight left parts of Nikopol without power, said Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Rocket fire damaged a dozen residences in Marhanets, according to Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the district administration which includes the town of around 45,000 people.
The town of Zaporizhzhia, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) upstream from the nuclear power plant, also came under fire overnight, wounding two people, city council member Anatoliy Kurtev said.
In eastern Ukraine, where Russian and separatist forces are trying to take control, shelling hit the strategically important cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, but no casualties were reported, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region.
Much of the Donetsk region is held by Russian and separatist forces. It is one of two Ukrainian regions that Russia has recognized as sovereign states.
Last week, authorities began distributing iodine tablets to residents who live near the Zaporizhzhia plant in case of radiation exposure, which can cause health problems.
Much of the concern centers on the plant’s nuclear reactor cooling systems. The systems need power to operate, and the plant was temporarily taken offline on Thursday due to what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. Failure of the cooling system could cause nuclear meltdown.
Russian forces occupied the nuclear power plant complex at the start of the 6-month war, but local Ukrainian workers kept it running. The Ukrainian and Russian governments have repeatedly accused each other of bombing the complex and nearby areas, raising fears of a possible catastrophe.
Periodic bombings have damaged the plant’s infrastructure, Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom said on Saturday. “There are risks of hydrogen leakage and spraying of radioactive substances, and the risk of fire is high,” he said.
The UN’s atomic energy agency tried to broker a deal to send a team to inspect and help secure the plant. Officials said preparations for the visit were underway, but it was still unclear when it might take place.
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 17-15 preseason win over the Washington Commanders
The Ravens, again playing without quarterback Lamar Jackson and many of their starters, extended their preseason winning streak Saturday to 23 games behind a strong debut performance from wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and a gritty defensive effort.
Here are five things we learned from their 17-15 victory over the Washington Commanders:
Whether it matters or not, the Ravens didn’t take any shortcuts to another unbeaten preseason.
John Harbaugh’s heard the question too many times to count by now. When your team wins 23 straight games over six preseasons, the longest streak in recorded NFL history and an object of fascination in the wider sports world, reporters tend to bug you about the greater meaning of it all.
“Like I say all the time, ‘There’s significance and meaning to everything in life,’” Harbaugh said Saturday. “The guys that were out there playing, I promise you, it’s significant to those guys who played in the game and found a way to win the game.”
The game was significant enough to the announced 70,411 in attendance — maybe a quarter of whom actually came out to M&T Bank Stadium — that when Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell missed deep on a throw to wide receiver Matt Cole, well covered by safety Ar’Darius Washington, a surge of sound reached the press box. It wasn’t like the Ravens had beaten the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime on “Monday Night Football.” But for a preseason game, it was still decently loud.
It’s a waste of time to compare preseason successes, but the Ravens’ 3-0 record this month might have been their most impressive August of the streak. Harbaugh took no shortcuts. He sat his big-name starters in all three games and rested some lesser-known starters Saturday, even giving rookie punter Jordan Stout the night off.
Late Saturday, with their streak in jeopardy and their defense running out of bodies, the Ravens didn’t panic. They played with three inside linebackers on their final defensive series because they had to. They played rookie wide receiver Raleigh Webb as a deep safety because they had to.
“Raleigh had played safety a little bit in college, and said he could do it,” Harbaugh said. “So we put him out there, and he did all right.”
When Howell’s final pass fell incomplete, safety Tony Jefferson ran along the sideline to celebrate with the Ravens’ last-gasp defense. By then, they were running on fumes. Harbaugh joked afterward that some of the team’s defensive linemen played so much that he worried the team would need defibrillators. But the Ravens played on, and they won again. And so the streak goes on. And so the questions will continue. That’s fine in Baltimore.
“It was survival of the fittest at the end there,” Harbaugh said. “We do talk to the guys about, ‘When you get tired, the value of fatigue is in preparation.’ So you have a long practice, a tough practice … really focus on your execution and your technique toward the end of those practices, and hopefully those guys thought about that out there in the fourth quarter today.”
Ben Powers and Isaiah Likely didn’t play Saturday, and that’s probably a good thing.
The Ravens entered August with the usual barrel of questions hanging over the early days of training camp. Among the most pressing: Who would win the left guard competition? Among the most interesting: Just how good was rookie tight end Isaiah Likely?
Near the end of August, the answers seem conclusive. Ben Powers, who started 12 games at left guard last season and was the early front-runner in camp, didn’t dress for Saturday’s game, a privilege afforded to a bunch of projected starters. Also in sweats was Likely, who ranked among the NFL’s receiving leaders after two preseason games with 12 catches on 12 targets for 144 yards and a touchdown.
Powers getting the night off two weeks before the Ravens’ season opener would’ve seemed unlikely not long ago. But Likely, too? That was unimaginable in May, when the most buzzworthy thing about the No. 139 overall draft pick was that the Ravens wanted Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin there — until the Steelers took him at No. 138 overall.
But in camp and two preseason games, Powers and Likely did enough to get spectator status Saturday. If the left guard battle is indeed over, Powers won it with savvy and stamina. He was solid throughout camp, avoiding penalties — something Tyre Phillips struggled with — and taking snaps at center to bolster his game-day value. Powers was also available, which Ben Cleveland, for the second straight camp, was not.
Likely, meanwhile, made himself indispensable with catch after catch. In mandatory minicamp, he seemed to earn Jackson’s trust with a handful of impressive grabs. In camp, he toasted defensive back Brandon Stephens during the second practice for a long catch-and-run score, then spent the next few weeks finding creases in zones and shaking defenders in man-to-man coverage. In the preseason, he turned himself into a viable fantasy football target.
So on Saturday, he sidled up to star tight end Mark Andrews and enjoyed the view.
Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson gave the Ravens a debut performance to remember.
Signing Robinson did not require a king’s ransom. The former Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders (briefly, anyway) wide receiver joined the Ravens on Monday on a one-year, $1 million deal, nearly $900,000 of it guaranteed, a much-needed insurance plan given the state of their depth chart. James Proche II (soft tissue) hasn’t practiced in over two weeks. Tylan Wallace (knee), held out again Saturday, played in only one quarter this preseason.
But after only three practices together, the Ravens still wanted to see Robinson in game action. He’d played just 19 snaps in the Raiders’ preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings, catching two of three passes for 28 yards. He was released before the NFL’s second weekend of games. In Baltimore, there was a lot to learn.
“We have a big [play]book, and we have a lot in right now,” Harbaugh said Thursday. “We’re kind of still in camp mode in terms of repping our stuff and trying to get good at it. So I’m sure he’s trying to figure out what to do as much as anything, but he looks good out here.”
He looked great out there Saturday — or, maybe more accurately, he looked like an established complementary wide receiver running circles around the kind of cornerbacks and safeties who play the bulk of a team’s snaps in its preseason finale.
On his first big play, a 67-yard catch-and-run touchdown punctuated by Deion Sanders-esque high-stepping, Robinson cooked an overeager Washington secondary with a slant-and-go double move down the left sideline. He made quarterback Anthony Brown’s first drop-back of the game a bountiful one, handing the Ravens a 7-3 lead in the second quarter they wouldn’t relinquish.
On Robinson’s second big play, the Ravens went back to the same well with a different bucket. After an out-and-up double move, again down the left sideline, Robinson didn’t have a defender within spitting distance when he secured the catch. The 52-yard connection set up the Ravens’ second touchdown drive, and three plays later, Brown scrambled in from 6 yards out for a 17-6 lead midway through the third quarter.
Robinson wasn’t all precision and big plays. Early in the third quarter, he got open on third down for a fade to the corner of the end zone but failed to get both feet inbounds after securing possession. The Ravens instead settled for a 38-yard field goal from kicker-punter Cameron Dicker and a 10-6 lead.
But the results — four catches for 135 yards and a touchdown less than a week after arriving in Baltimore — were more than encouraging. He’s still learning the playbook, after all.
“I’m not going to say I know everything, so I still have a lot of learning to do,” he said. “But I know enough to go out there and make a couple plays, for sure.”
These Ravens can’t say no to a wide receiver like that.
Roster battles at inside linebacker and along the defensive line went up a level in the preseason finale.
Kristian Welch didn’t care about playing it cool. After a nine-tackle, 2 1/2-sack performance against Washington, the Ravens’ third-year inside linebacker and special teams standout acknowledged the stakes. He might’ve been playing for his job Saturday. He might’ve also just secured a roster spot Saturday.
“It’s important,” Welch said. “I would be lying if I said it wasn’t an important time of year for, really, I don’t know what percentage … a large percentage of the team. You just go out there and not try to get too involved. Let the game come to you. Prepare off the field, watch the film, get your playbook and everything you can do to put yourself in the position to make plays.”
There were not a lot of roster spots up for grabs entering the Ravens’ preseason finale, but try telling that to the reserves who took the field. Teams don’t win as many preseason games as the Ravens have, or as comprehensively as the Ravens have, with a laissez-faire attitude among their no-name ranks.
At inside linebacker, where one of the team’s most interesting roster battles has developed, Welch flew around as a blitzer. Rookie Josh Ross, likely his top competition for a spot as the Ravens’ fourth inside linebacker, finished with a team-high 11 tackles.
Along the defensive line, where rookie tackle Travis Jones’ minor knee injury might have opened a roster spot, Isaiah Mack and Aaron Crawford continued their push to make an NFL roster Tuesday — if not the Ravens’, then someone else’s. Mack had a half-sack. Crawford had a tackle for loss. His late-game groin injury might have simplified the Ravens’ thinking, but there was a lot to consider. This time of year, there always is.
“Once we see the tape, it might be a decision or two,” Harbaugh said. “You have to decide, not just between guys at a position, but how many guys you keep at one position across to another. Special teams plays a big factor in that. So we’ll just see where we go tomorrow and the next day.”
The Ravens’ roster situation entering Week 1 isn’t perfect, but it could also be a lot worse.
Throughout the offseason, and then into training camp, the Ravens heard questions about their pass rush, about their wide receivers, about their injuries, about their quarterback’s future.
Two weeks from their season opener, those questions still remain. And they’re not insignificant ones. But the Ravens, crucially, leave their preseason schedule without much more trouble than when they entered it.
Sure, there were injuries. Jones, one of the team’s most impressive draft picks from an instant-impact rookie class, is expected to miss three to five weeks with a knee injury suffered in the Ravens’ second preseason win. Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar is still recovering from sports hernia surgery. Cornerback Kevon Seymour (ankle) and Crawford took knocks Saturday that might pop their roster bubble.
But the Ravens will enter Week 1 with a roster brimming with talent both young and old, on both offense and defense, with good health for many and steadily improving health for the rest. They will be substantial road favorites against the likely Zach Wilson-less Jets on Sept. 11, even as left tackle Ronnie Stanley and running back J.K. Dobbins work their way back into game shape.
And with the injury luck they’re due after last year’s movie-level disaster, the Ravens’ roster could be in even better standing come October. By then, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser could be ready to complete his comeback from a torn Achilles tendon. The countdowns for running back Gus Edwards (knee) and rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo (Achilles) might have already started, too.
Whatever’s built around it, the foundation for a successful Ravens season is already in place. No matter how many times the Ravens run for 200 yards this season, this is a passing league. And in Jackson, they have a quarterback who earned rave reviews in camp for his arm strength and improved accuracy. They have an offensive line that should give him time to go through his reads. They have a potential star pass rusher in outside linebacker Odafe Oweh. And they have one of the NFL’s deepest and most versatile secondaries.
It’s too early to know whether that’s enough for a Super Bowl. But in late August, it’s a good start.
Week 1
Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Examining 3 of the Arguments in the Student Loan Forgiveness Debate: NPR
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We the 45m
President Biden’s plan to write off hundreds of billions of dollars in student debt is sparking heated debate.
Biden last week announced plans to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for others who qualify.
The news will provide relief to borrowers at a time when the cost of higher education has surged.
But critics question the fairness of the plan and warn of the potential impact on inflation if students on the canceled loans increase their spending.
Here are three key arguments — for and against the wisdom of Biden’s decision.
Raising living standards or fueling inflation?
Without a doubt, student debt is a heavy burden for many people.
Under Biden’s plan, 43 million people could see their loan repayments reduced, while 20 million would have their debt forgiven entirely.
People whose payments are reduced or eliminated should have more money to spend elsewhere — perhaps to buy a car, put down a down payment on a house, or even set aside money for the college savings plan. of their own children. Thus, debt cancellation has the potential to raise the standard of living for tens of millions of people.
Critics, however, say additional purchasing power would only pour more gasoline on the inflationary fire in an economy where businesses are already struggling to keep up with consumer demand.
Inflation remains near its highest rate in 40 years and the Federal Reserve is poised to aggressively raise interest rates in hopes of bringing prices under control.
Not all economists believe that debt cancellation will do much to fuel inflation.
Debt cancellation is not like the $1,200 relief checks the government sent out last year, which some experts say added to inflationary pressure. Borrowers won’t suddenly have $20,000 deposited into their bank accounts. Instead, they will be relieved of having to repay their loan for many years.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Because the relief is flowing slowly, Ali Bustamante, who is at the left-leaning Roosevelt Institute, says Biden’s decision won’t move the inflation needle much.
“It really is a drop in the ocean when it comes to the enormous level of consumer spending in our very service- and consumer-driven economy,” he says.
The White House also notes that borrowers who still have outstanding student debt will have to start making payments again next year. These payments have been suspended throughout the pandemic.
Restarting them will cost money out out of the borrower’s pockets, offsetting some of the additional purchasing power that comes with loan forgiveness.
Help low-income Americans or make a concession to the rich?
Another big point of contention has to do with fairness.
Canceling the loans would effectively transfer hundreds of billions of dollars of debt from individuals and families to the federal government and ultimately to taxpayers.
Some believe that the transfer effectively penalizes people who have saved and saved to pay for their education, as well as the majority of Americans who do not go to college.
They might not mind subsidizing a new social worker, who earns $25,000 a year. But they might be hesitant to take out debt relief for a business school grad who’s about to go to Wall Street and make six figures.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The White House estimates that 90% of debt relief will go to people earning less than $75,000 a year. Low-income borrowers who qualified for Pell grants in college are eligible for twice as much debt forgiveness as other borrowers.
But individuals earning up to $125,000 and couples earning up to $250,000 are eligible for debt forgiveness. Subsidizing college for high-income borrowers might rub people the wrong way.
“I still think a lot of that benefit will go to doctors, lawyers, MBAs and other graduates who have very high earning potential and may even have very high earning this year. already,” said Marc Goldwein, senior policy director at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
Help those in need or make tuition worse?
Goldwein also complains that the loan forgiveness does not address the larger problem of soaring college tuition.
In fact, he suggests, it could make that problem worse — like a bandage that masks a more serious infection underneath.
For years, the cost of a college education has been rising much faster than inflation, which is one of the reasons student debt has skyrocketed.
By canceling part of this debt, the government will relieve current and former students.
But Goldwein says the government could encourage future students to take on even more debt, while doing little to instill cost discipline in schools.
“People are going to assume that debt is likely to be written off over and over again,” Goldwein says. “And if you assume it’s likely to be canceled, you’ll be more likely to take on more debt up front. This will give colleges more pricing power to raise tuition without pressure and offer more low value diplomas.
The old rule in economics is that when the government subsidizes something, you tend to get more of it. And that includes high tuition fees and college debt.
NPR News
Gone in 15 seconds! Noida Supertech twin towers are demolished — Watch the video
mini
The Supertech Twin Towers – both taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar – were destroyed by the cascading implosion technique. They were the tallest structures in India to be demolished, officials said.
The Supertech Twin Towers, 40-story skyscrapers in Noida’s 93A sector, were demolished in 15 seconds at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. More than 3,700kg of explosives were used to bring down the structures under a Supreme Court order that found their construction at the Emerald Court company premises to be in breach of standards.
The towers – both taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar – were brought down using the cascading implosion technique. They were the tallest structures in India to be demolished, officials said.
Earlier today, the evacuation of around 5,000 residents from the two housing corporations – Emerald Court and ATS Village – near the Supertech Twin Towers was completed. Cooking gas and electrical supply lines were interrupted at both companies.
The closest buildings to the Twin Towers are Aster 2 and Aster 3 from Emerald Court, just nine meters away. The nearby Noida-Greater Noida highway was closed from 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. and the city will remain a no-fly zone for drones.
Edifice called on South African experts Jet Demolitions for the project. The whole exercise is supervised by the local authority of Noida.
With PTI entries
First post: August 28, 2022, 2:38 PM STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
