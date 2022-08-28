Democrats hammer Republicans on Social Security as GOP candidates seize ‘third rail’

WASHINGTON — When Blake Masters was running for the Republican nomination for the Arizona Senate, he pitched what he called a “fresh and innovative” idea.

“Maybe we should privatize Social Security. Right? Private retirement accounts, get the government out of it,” he said at a June forum with the fiscal conservative group FreedomWorks.

The masters then backtracked. “I don’t want to privatize Social Security,” he told the Arizona Republic after winning the primary. “I think, in context, I was talking about something very different. We cannot change the system. We cannot pull the rug out from under the feet of the elderly.

Democrats saw an opening in the key Arizona race. The party’s Senate campaign arm aired a disturbing TV ad highlighting the footage, accusing Masters of seeking to ‘cut and privatize our Social Security’ to fund tax breaks for the wealthy, while ‘gambling our savings on the stock market”.

Asked to clarify her position, Katie Miller, a spokesperson for the Masters campaign, told NBC News: “Blake’s position has always been clear. All he wants to do is inspire future generations to save through private accounts. She described her position as “Social Security-and”.

Ahead of the 2022 election, Masters is one of many Republicans to hit what has been called the “third rail” of American politics – an expensive but popular pillar of the safety net that provides monthly cash benefits to people aged 62 and over, who vote in large numbers. In major Senate and House races across the country, GOP candidates have called for cuts to long-term Social Security spending to fight inflation and fix program finances. Democrats are trying to make them pay a political price, arguing that the same Republicans created a fiscal hole by cutting taxes on the wealthy.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, said during a recent campaign stop that Social Security “was misconfigured” and that it would have been better to invest the money in stock exchange. Earlier, Johnson Told a radio broadcast that said Social Security and Medicare should be eliminated as “mandatory” programs and be subject to “discretionary” spending, meaning Congress should renew them annually or they should be would end.

His Democratic opponent, Mandela Barnes, responded that the incumbent senator for two terms “wants to deprive senior citizens of the benefits they have worked for all their lives” and “throw Wisconsin’s middle class overboard” to serve corporate donors. .

“Deadly Attacks”

President Joe Biden hit out at Johnson on Saturday, saying on Twitter that the senator “wants Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every year.”

Social Security retirement and survivor benefits are solvent until 2034, after which the program could offer 77% of scheduled payouts, according to a recent report from the trustees.

Democrats, who like to take credit as a party for creating Social Security, have sought to heighten the contrast by proposing measures to expand benefits and lift the revenue cap on payroll taxes to inject new funding into the program.

Democratic strategists have long considered conservative calls for a cut the program as electoral dynamite, mainly among older voters.

“Republican plans to cut Social Security and Medicare can be deadly attacks because they drive a huge wedge in the middle of the Republican coalition,” said Dan Pfeiffer, adviser to former President Barack Obama, who ran in 2012 against the Romney-Ryan plan. partially privatize Medicare. “It’s hard to think of anything more unpopular than cutting Social Security and Medicare to pay for more tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations.”

In February, Senate Republican campaign chairman Rick Scott released an 11-point plan “to save America” that requires “all federal legislation” to expire in five years unless Congress decides. to “re-adopt” her. Democrats said his idea could sink Social Security.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly disavowed Scott’s agenda, vowing that a potential GOP majority “wouldn’t have on our agenda a bill that raises taxes by half the American people and eliminate Social Security and Medicare within five years.”

McConnell witnessed his party’s backlash in 2005 and 2012 when he called for changes to the retirement backstop.

“Make adjustments as people live longer”

The Republican Review Committee, a large group of House conservatives, proposed a budget in June that would gradually raise the retirement age to collect Social Security, based on changes in lifespans, and would reduce long-term benefits using a new formula. The budget is guaranteed to be ignored in the Democratic-led House, but could get a vote if the GOP takes control of that chamber this fall.

Some Republican House candidates have called for long-term pension spending cuts to reduce debt.

Among them is Scott Baugh, who is challenging Rep. Katie Porter, a California Democrat, in a competitive Orange County district that Democrats captured in 2018. In a recent interview at his Newport Beach office, Baugh said that Congress needed to “reform entitlements” like Social Security and Medicare to tackle unfunded liabilities and balance the budget over the long term.

He hailed the 2010 Simpson-Bowles deficit reduction plan as “a very good effort” and added that on Social Security payments, “we have to make adjustments because people are living longer.” He called for a bipartisan effort in which “one of the tools” in the toolbox can be an increase in the retirement age. (The 2010 framework went nowhere as Democrats rejected pension spending cuts and House Republicans opposed new taxes to balance the budget.)

After the interview, his campaign consultant Dave Gilliard emailed NBC News to clarify that Baugh did not approve of any cuts in benefits for retirees or current workers.

“Scott does not support raising the age of Social Security benefits for anyone currently contributing to the system,” he said.