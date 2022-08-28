News
Doug Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform at the Army War College
PHILADELPHIA — Three years before retiring from the U.S. Army in 2017, Donald Trump-backed Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform for a professor photo at the Army War College , according to a copy of the photo obtained by Reuters.
The previously unseen photo, released by the War College to Reuters after a request under the Freedom of Information Act, showed Mastriano in a 2013-2014 portrait for the Department of Military Strategy, Planning and Operations, where he was working.
At the time, teachers had the option of dressing up as historical figures, people familiar with the photo said. At least 15 of the 21 teachers in the photo chose to appear in street clothes. Although one man is wearing a trench coat and sunglasses and another is wearing an aviator helmet, Mastriano is the only one wearing a Confederate uniform.
Mastriano did not immediately respond to email and phone requests for comment. A Reuters reporter attended a Mastriano event on Wednesday to seek comment, but the candidate did not make himself available for questions.
Displays of Confederate symbols can be seen as insensitive to those who see them as painful reminders of racial oppression and the Civil War that saw 11 rebel Confederate states fight to keep black people enslaved.
The U.S. military has de facto banned display of the Confederate flag and sought to remove segregationist symbols from bases and academic institutions following the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, a black man whose killing by a white police officer in Minneapolis sparked protests around the world. .
After Reuters made its official request for the photo, it was removed from the wall of the War College where it hung alongside other annual portraits of faculty groups.
The Army War College (AWC), a leading military higher education institution in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, told Reuters a team reviewed all art, text and other images displayed at Carlisle Barracks in 2020, but had missed the photo of the faculty.
“The faculty photo didn’t catch the team’s attention; the photo has since been removed as it does not uphold AWC values,” the college said in a statement.
Asked about the War College photo, a U.S. Army Headquarters spokesperson said, “The Army supports commanders who remove symbols or images that do not align with Army values.”
Confederate symbols and dress have been adopted by white supremacists in the United States, and monuments and flags honoring the Confederacy have been removed from many public spaces in recent years.
Pennsylvania plays an outsized role in US politics as a so-called swing state in presidential elections, and Republican Mastriano, who has embraced Trump’s stolen campaign lies, is trailing his Democratic opponent in the race for governor ahead of the ballot of November.
It’s unclear how the photo might be seen in Pennsylvania, which played a crucial role in the Civil War. More than 33,000 Pennsylvania soldiers died fighting for the Union, and the state was the site of the Battle of Gettysburg, the conflict’s bloodiest battle, which ended in a Union victory and inspired President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.
The Mastriano District, Pennsylvania’s 33rd, includes Gettysburg.
Many Americans continue to participate in Civil War battle reenactments, wearing uniforms from both sides in an effort to preserve United States history.
Jenna Ellis, a senior campaign adviser to Mastriano and a former Trump lawyer, said the media was ‘collapsed’ because Mastriano once impersonated a historic Civil War figure for a photo .
“And? He has a PhD in HISTORY,” Ellis wrote on Twitter. “The left wants to erase history. @dougmastriano wants us to learn from it. I invite @Reuters to tour Gettysburg with Doug. You will learn a lot!
Low fuel stocks are a particular concern in the northeastern United States
PORTLAND, Maine — Diesel and fuel oil supplies in the Northeast are more than 50% below recent average, raising concerns that an extreme weather event could cause supply disruptions, federal officials said.
Fuel supplies are below normal across the country for a variety of reasons, including the war in Ukraine. But it’s the worst in the Northeast.
Diesel fuel and heating oil, which make up the distillates category, are 63% below the five-year average in New England and 58% below the same average from Maryland to New York, according to a Department of Energy survey. Gasoline inventories aren’t as bad, but are still at their lowest level in nearly a decade across the East Coast, the agency said.
The Northeast relies heavily on fuel oil to keep homes warm in the winter, while other regions rely more on natural gas and electricity. Additionally, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an active hurricane season, and a powerful weather event could cause disruption, as most of the fuel consumed from the mid-Atlantic states to Maine comes from Gulf Coast refineries, according to energy officials.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm calls a meeting of New England governors and their energy directors after Labor Day to discuss the situation. In the meantime, she urged governors in a letter to take all possible steps to bolster fuel supplies in the coming weeks to avoid any problems.
The Department of Energy also sent letters to seven major oil companies, asking them to hold onto their stock to help offset low inventories.
The federal agency is monitoring the issue and trying to be proactive with raising awareness. But buyers have little incentive to stock up on high-priced fuel for storage because prices are expected to fall, said Michael Ferrante of the Massachusetts Energy Marketers Association.
Concerns over fuel stocks come amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further rattling an energy supply chain that has been seeking to catch up with growing demand. The war raises concerns about the adequacy of energy supplies around the world.
In New England, the immediate concern at the end of summer is diesel fuel, but the winter heating season is not far behind.
Fuel oil disruptions would hit the region hard as the percentage of homes dependent on it ranges from 24% in Massachusetts to more than 60% in Maine, the most dependent states.
Maine Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, urged the Department of Energy to expedite its meeting with governors to discuss maintaining a stable fuel oil supply.
Maine is “significantly vulnerable to the rising prices and volatility that the global fossil fuel market is currently experiencing due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” said Mills administration spokesman Anthony Ronzio. .
Despite the concern, wholesalers and retailers are working well together, and Ferrante said he expects stocks to rise in September and October, alleviating immediate concerns.
He said he is optimistic that there will be an adequate supply of heating oil.
“Suppliers and retail delivery companies are concerned about pricing and inventory, but there are no alarm bells ringing at the moment,” he said. “I don’t see a crisis at this point.”
The Department of Energy has created a fuel oil reserve that holds 1 million barrels in the Northeast terminals. These could be operated in an emergency.
———
Follow David Sharp on Twitter @David—Sharp—AP
Cyberx9 Says Data of 20 Million Vodafone Idea Postpaid Customers Exposed; Telco denies the claim
mini
According to the CyberX9 report, the vulnerability exposed call data records of postpaid customers, including the time a call was made, the duration of the call, the location from which the call was made , the full name and address of the customer, the details of the SMS including the contact number to whom it was sent, among others.
Multiple vulnerabilities in telecom operator Vodafone Idea’s system have exposed call data records of around 20 million postpaid customers, cybersecurity research firm CyberX9 said in a report.
Vodafone Idea (Vi), however, said there was no data breach and the potential vulnerability in its billing communication was immediately remedied after being notified.
According to the CyberX9 report, the vulnerability exposed call data records of postpaid customers, including the time a call was made, the duration of the call, the location from which the call was made , the full name and address of the customer, the details of the SMS including the contact number to whom it was sent, among others.
CyberX9 Founder and CEO Himanshu Pathak told PTI that the company shared the full findings with Vodafone Idea via email and that a company official acknowledged the vulnerability on August 24. Pathak said CyberX9 reported details to Vi on August 22.
“Later on August 22, 2022, Vi confirmed receipt of our report. Vodafone Idea acknowledged the vulnerabilities discovered and reported by us on August 24, 2022,” Pathak said.
When contacted, Vodafone Idea said: “There is no data breach as alleged in the report. The report is false and malicious. Vi has a robust IT security framework to protect data of our customers.”
“We regularly perform checks and audits to further strengthen our security framework. We discovered a potential vulnerability in billing communication. there was no data breach,” he said.
The company further said it has notified the potential vulnerability to the appropriate agencies and made the necessary disclosures, adding that “Vi’s customer data remains entirely safe and secure.”
The company also disclosed the vulnerability on its website. However, CyberX9 disputed the claim.
“Vi had been exposing millions of customer call logs and other sensitive data for at least about two years. Over that long time, multiple criminal hackers could have stolen that data.
“It is an absurd and baseless assertion by Vi that they have performed a forensic audit and no violations were found. Such a detailed forensic audit would take at least a few months to complete,” said CyberX9.
The CyberX9 report claimed that around 301 million people’s data was exposed due to this vulnerability. CyberX9 discovered that the call data records of 20.6 million Vi postpaid customers were exposed. This included personal data, call records, SMS records, internet usage records and roaming details.
The cybersecurity firm said the personal data of 55 million people, including those who quit Vi and those who only expressed an interest in getting a Vi login, was at risk.
I am an American who gave birth in Italy. My caesarean section was free and my daughter receives money until the age of 18.
-
I am an American living in Italy and gave birth to my first child there.
-
My C-section went well and I didn’t have to pay, not even my four-day hospital stay.
-
I received a payment from the government each month to help support my daughter.
I am an American citizen originally from New York living in Italy with dual citizenship. The idea of giving birth in another country was initially quite terrifying because I didn’t really know what to expect. I was nervous about not being understood and being treated as a “foreigner” as I was not fluent in Italian at the time.
The hospital where I gave birth was spotless, the staff were spectacular and my C-section went as smoothly as possible for a first time. It was truly the best birthing experience I could have hoped for and exceeded my expectations.
Giving birth in Italy costs nothing. And after you give birth, you must stay in the hospital for at least four days, all at no cost to you. There is no cost if you give birth vaginally or by cesarean, as I did.
Many things make the Italian culture and life experience unique, including the fact that people are in no rush. Everything was clear during the birthing process.
Video: Obstetrician-gynecologists demystify 13 childbirth myths
I felt supported throughout the process
I felt important, and I felt seen and heard. When I had difficulty communicating, everyone made sure to help as much as they could. It was as if all the doctors, nurses and even the cleaning staff were aware of the importance of this moment which changed my life. To them, I wasn’t just another woman giving birth.
My anesthesiologist was gentle and comforting. The head of the maternity ward, who was in the operating room, was very nice. As I was receiving my anesthesia and feeling uncomfortable, he crouched down in front of me to talk and distract me. When I felt nauseous from the anesthesia, one of the nurses put a damp cloth on my forehead and gently patted my head.
My gynecologist, who had accompanied me all the way, performed my caesarean section. I felt nothing during the operation and he made sure I was comfortable and relaxed.
During my four day stay in the hospital, I felt so cared for. During my daily visits with the nurses, they were so kind and reassuring. I had a moment when I burst into tears because I couldn’t sit up straight to breastfeed my daughter, and the nurse not only helped but comforted me.
I get money every month from the government to help me cover my daughter’s expenses
Giving birth in Italy is free, but it doesn’t stop there. The country also wants to help you take care of your child. Thanks to the universal family allowance, parents receive 80 to 160 euros per month for their child. If you have more than one child, you are eligible to receive more money. The benefit lasts until the child reaches the age of 18. In cases where children are disabled, parents can receive money for life. Although the exact rules and regulations for Child Benefit change every year, the principle remains the same.
In Italy, family comes first. It’s evident in the way this country treats pregnant women and the birthing process.
The United States must accord the same respect as Italy to the process of intimate childbirth. Childbirth should be one of the happiest days of a woman’s life, and anything that can be done to improve that experience should be done.
Read the original Insider article
Sunday Bulletin Board: Give up her kayak? Not so fast, whippersnappers!
Reckless abandoned (responsorial)
And: The Permanent Maternal Record
Writes ELVIS: “Subject: Nonagenarians.
“Elvis enjoyed reading the Bulletin Board entries from GRANDMA PAT and THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES, writing about their lives as nonagenarians.
“ELVIS’s mom reached 90 on June 1st. She celebrated by having a party with about 30 good friends, ELVIS and his siblings, plus a sister-in-law — all together, a rare treat. The party featured a catered lunch, a skit performed by good friends, two limericks in honor of her birthday, and a 90th-birthday tiara. As an aside, ELVIS’s sister got sucked into some deep corners of online shopping sites where there are a tremendous number of options for party decor to purchase to celebrate a 90th birthday.
“ELVIS is attaching a photo he took of his mom when they went for the first kayak paddle of the year, about a week before her 90th. She gets out and paddles a few times a month, but won’t go alone anymore, or as far as she once did. On this trip, as ELVIS was fumbling with his phone, she got pretty far ahead of him. She can still go fast, and doesn’t like to rest much or just float. She is out there to paddle.
“Mom and Dad moved to a fantastic ‘Continuing Care’ retirement community 15 years ago. They had sold their last house, which was on a small lake. They picked this community because part of the property is on a nice lake. She brought her ‘poke boat’ along, which is basically a kayak, but has the advantage of being made of a strong lightweight fiberglass weighing only about 20 pounds. At 75, she was planning on continuing her kayaking.
“As they were settling into their new place, they talked to the independent-living director about where they could store the kayak near the lake and launch it. The community had a couple of pontoon boats used for resident boat rides, and for twice-a-week fishing expeditions.
“The director responded that there was no place to keep it, and no one had ever asked about kayaking before. Mom didn’t take ‘No’ for an answer and took the issue to the resident council, who supported the idea. Money was donated for a small, low dock (they call them piers here in Wisconsin), and someone volunteered to design and build a metal rack that could hold several boats.
“As each year passed by, more and more kayaks showed up. A dry-launch contraption was added, making it easy to get in and out. Mom kept going out, sometimes for an hour or more. A rack for a canoe showed up one year, and now there is a paddle boat, too. Plus, the community has had two kayaks donated that are available anytime for anyone to use. They replaced the original rack a couple years ago, and have just added another rack this year. There are probably 25 kayaks there now, on six easy-to-use wooden storage racks.
“She doesn’t plan on giving paddling up anytime soon, and ELVIS is very pleased he can still go out and kayak with her a few times a month. She appreciates help getting it unlocked and unstrapped and to the shore, but always reminds her son she could do all this by herself.”
Our “mini-trees,” ourselves
Our State Fair Is the Best State Fair in Our State Division
Mini-trees hobbyist GREGORY J. of Dayton’s Bluff writes: “This is my first attempt at creating a Minnesota State Fair mini-tree. It includes a number of official State Fair ornaments, souvenirs, pins and buttons, as well as some repurposed Chiristmas decorations. There are even a few homemade (but not by me) ornaments. The ribbons on the wall behind the tree are a few that I’ve won over the years from Creative Activities, for my postcard frame collections, but I won’t bore you with those stories. I might win another one this year. Or not. One can never tell.
“I’ve tried to include a number of State Fair staples such as 4-H, the DNR pond, this year’s giant loon, the butter sculpture and the bees in the Ag-Hort building. And I didn’t forget the food: hot dogs, corn dogs, tacos, hamburgers, popcorn, mini-donuts, French fries and roasted corn on the cob. I plan to search the Fair (and eBay, of course) for more ornaments. If successful, by next year I may have to upgrade to a full-size tree. The mini-tree is already overcrowded and hard enough to photograph.
“Hi ho, let’s all go to the fair — because our State Fair is a great State Fair. Don’t miss it. Don’t even be late.”
The Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon
TOM’S WIFE of Arden Hills reports: “I am just reading the latest BB [at BBonward.com] and was also checking out the Website of the Day. It was fascinating looking at all the buildings built on high peaks. How did they do that?
“But imagine my surprise when one of the photos showed a stupa. It wasn’t yet 9 a.m., and I had already seen that word a few minutes earlier, used in a title of an art piece someone at work asked about. That was a new word for me.
“What will the rest of the day bring!?”
Our times
Or: The highfalutin displeasures — plus: In memoriam
All from KATHY S. of St. Paul: (1) “Subject: Phones are great — when they work.
“AL B of Hartland wrote: ‘If you want to save money, don’t buy any new electronics until you figure out how to use the ones you own.
“I would agree with him, if the Emperors of All Things Digital would allow us to keep our antiques. But my 3G cellphone became a boat anchor this spring when someone decided that we all have to have 5Gs and turned off service to 3G phones. I had to get a new cellphone, which I still don’t totally understand.
“To add to the fun, my corded phone line had stopped working and I couldn’t get anyone to come check the landline for 10 to 12 days — though a nice person from the phone company left numerous questions about the landline problem on the voice-messaging service of my (wait for it!) landline phone that was not working. And because I did not text or call them back, they didn’t bother to physically come and stare at the phone line — which, I gather, someone had cut.
“Note to phone company: Wires that are broken or cut do not work. And the people who believe corded landline phones should work in emergencies may be smart — not hysterically clinging to the prehistoric past.
“Speaking of emergencies: One or two days after I started trying to get my corded phone line checked, I had to call 9-1-1 and be taken to the hospital by two very nice EMTs, because I was bleeding out after a medical procedure that had nicked a blood vessel. Since my landline phone did not work, I went to Plan B and called 9-1-1 on my cellphone. Then I had to explain where I was, because my new cellphone mostly communicates with the political party to which I am least likely to give money — let alone a vote.
“In case you are wondering, my Plan C (if I could not reach 9-1-1 via either phone) was to go to the lobby of my apartment building and pull the fire alarm. I am glad that I didn’t have to go that far.
“Oh, and my corded phone is working again. Plus, the landline phone company figured out to the very last minute how long my phone had been out, and proudly reimbursed me about $20. Gosh!
“Now I have to buy a simple old-type phone that works using the electricity in the landline. We have had two power outages in the last month, and I still don’t trust my cellphone.
“P.S. I am reading ‘The Devil Never Sleeps: Learning to Live in an Age of Disasters,’ by Juliette Kayyem. She says that disasters — and pandemics — never totally go away. I figure she is right.”
(2) Subject: Describing a mom.
“For those who enjoy humor in obits, the following is from the June 26 obit of Margaret Tracy Gager Moos (wife of Malcolm, of University of Minnesota fame): ‘Tracy graduated from Goucher College with a bachelor’s degree in economics with an emphasis in wildlife management — training she used to raise her five children who occasionally still quarrel over scraps of red meat.’
“It made me wish I had met her.”
Know thyself!
LeoJEOSP writes: “Subject: The Helmet.
“Shortly before the first practice for the Fall 1968 Sioux City Catholic elementary football league, all team members were assembled for uniform sizing. Everyone’s fitting was quick, except mine. All of the largest helmets were tried, before it was concluded that none of the helmets St. Michael’s owned would work for me. The coach began contacting other elementary and high schools, with no successful results. The coach next began calling local colleges, and Morningside College had one helmet that would fit me. The coach told me that the helmet had been worn for one college season and had been unused for nearly 10 years.
“My hat size is 8-plus. Hats that boast ‘One size fits all’ rarely fit me. I was 6 feet tall and weighed 160 pounds at the first football practice. I am still 6 feet tall, but 160 pounds is a distant memory.”
Our birds, ourselves
AL B of Hartland, reporting: “I had been on spring’s roads and was staying in a hotel. Across the street were stores of every kind. I wanted to get a large bottle of iced tea to put in my room’s refrigerator. I’d decided to walk to a store and wondered aloud: ‘But which store should I go to?’ A chickadee whistled: ‘Hy-Vee.’ The black-capped chickadee’s song is a simple two-note whistled ‘fee-bee.’”
Our theater of seasons
Climate Change Division?
A late-July note from RUSTY of St. Paul: “Two weeks ago, my son Nick and I were walking on Long Island, one of the Apostle Islands in Lake Superior, off the coast of the Bayfield Peninsula in Northern Wisconsin. By the old lighthouse, we found ripe fruit-bearing blueberry plants — amongst the poison ivy.
“Blueberries are an August fruit up here. So these were two to four weeks early. Nick pointed out the plants were in direct sun and off a cement sidewalk, so had lots of sun and heat. They were delicious!
“I read in the Pioneer Press today of two apple varieties that are ready now: Oriole and Quinte. Never heard of them. Apples are autumn fruits, eh?
Except for the two ultra-early varieties we expect at the State Fair in late August.
“Yesterday in St. Paul, I was at Lunds and they were selling local corn (from a suburb outside of St. Paul) for 25 cents an ear. July 26. Sweet corn in Minnesota is a mid- to late-August treat. I bought one ear, ate it and it was very good, but not August-excellent sweet.
“If I live long enough, I will expect sweet corn in St. Paul in April!”
BULLETIN BOARD SAYS: We hate to break the news, Rusty, but you won’t! Alas.
Relive every unforgettable moment from the MTV VMAs
Kurt Cobain vs. Axl Rose, 1992
The two were involved in one of rock’s most famous feuds. At the 1992 VMAs, tensions ran high backstage, where Cobain’s wife Courtney Lovewho also brought her then newborn daughter Francoise Beanmocked Rose, prompting the Guns N’ Roses leader to threaten to beat up Cobain if he didn’t shut up his “bitch”. Kurt then told Love, sarcastically, “Shut up, bitch!”
After playing with his band Nirvanaband drummer Dave Grohl kept saying “Hi, Axl!” into his microphone.
BYU bans fan who yelled racial slurs at black Duke volleyball player: NPR
PROVO, Utah — BYU banned a fan who yelled a racial slur at a black Duke volleyball player during a Friday night game, the university said in a statement Saturday.
The fan sat in the student section of BYU but was not a student and was banned from all sports venues on campus, according to the statement.
“We will not tolerate behavior like this. Specifically, the use of a racial slur at any of our sporting events is absolutely unacceptable and BYU Athletics takes a zero-tolerance approach to this behavior,” the statement said. “We sincerely apologize to Duke University and especially its student-athletes competing last night for what they experienced. We want BYU sporting events to provide a safe environment for everyone, and there there is no place for behavior like this on our sites.”
The player, Rachel Richardson, who is the team’s only black starter, has been called a racial slur “every time she has served”, Richardson’s godmother, Lesa Pamplin, said in a tweet.
“For too long individuals have been subjected to racial slurs, taunts and threats like the unfortunate incident that happened to my goddaughter, Rachel Richardson, at BYU. that after I tweeted about it,” Pamplin, a candidate for circuit court judge in Fort Worth, Texas, said in an emailed statement.
“Every American should be furious that a young woman has been subjected to hateful and demeaning language, and we should be even more outraged that it took a tweet from me in Tarrant County, Texas to put this incident in light,” the statement continued.
Pamplin tweeted that Richardson “was threatened by a white male who told her to watch her towards the team bus. A police officer had to be placed next to their bench.”
Richardson is a 19-year-old sophomore from Ellicott City, Maryland.
Duke said its Saturday game against Rider was moved from BYU’s Smith Fieldhouse to another venue in Provo.
“First and foremost, our priority is the well-being of Duke student-athletes,” Duke athletic director Nina King said in a statement. “They should always have the opportunity to compete in an inclusive, anti-racist environment that promotes equality and fair play. Due to extremely unfortunate circumstances during Friday night’s game at BYU, we are forced to move the game from today against Rider to a different location to allow both teams the safest atmosphere for the competition.”
Duke and BYU play in a four-team round robin with Rider and Washington State. BYU beat Duke 3-1 on Friday.
