Drupal 7: Most Powerful CMS Platform!
Drupal is a content management framework that facilitates the end-user with a greater degree of flexibility to modify, share and distribute text, video, data information and business services. It is usually written in server-side programming language i.e. PHP and used to create dynamic web pages.
Drupal is one of the most effective tools through which the website owner without an apparent effort can administer and publish the content on their respective web pages. As per the current statistics, it has been found that near about 1.5% of the websites globally are using it as a back-end system to manage things. Moreover, it can also be used for various other purposes like knowledge management and business collaboration.
With an effective use of Drupal, it has now become possible to create anything right from personal blogs to a diverse range of business applications. The latest version of Drupal i.e. Drupal 7 has created a real difference in the niche with the capability to develop any desirable business website. Whether the necessity is to build a micro site or a collaborative social community, with the usage of Drupal 7 you can make a lot of difference in the marketplace.
With the powerful blend of business tools and easy maintenance techniques, Drupal 7 has left a long-lasting impression in the web designing market. Some of the advantages of Drupal 7 are given below:
Powerful administration
Have you ever developed a PHP website right from the scratch? If yes, then certainly by now you must be clear about the very fact i.e. how much work you will have to do while programming a PHP website. The emergence of Drupal 7 is a blessing in disguise for the web developers as it has really helped them a lot. It takes care of nearly 90% of the elements, which most of the businessmen wish to include in their web site. Secondly, it allows the admin of the website to update the website content through an easy to use admin interface from time-to-time. In fact, the UI interface of Drupal 7 is more user-friendly in comparison to the Drupal 6. In simple terms, we can say that the task which earlier used to consume nearly 20 hours in a day just to implement the custom solutions now requires only a span of 30 minutes to finish off the entire work.
Contributed Modules
During the commencement of Drupal 7 most of the major contributed modules were still present in beta. However, after the release of this new version the modules have acquired a considerable stability and now the contributed modules are updated more often than before.
Theme Layering
Now the default theme layer uses PHP Template and allows the other engines be put to use. It endows the non-programmers with the most flexible way to build and transform the design of the website without having basic PHP knowledge.
Active Community
This type of content management system facilitates the individuals actively functioning on the system and the modules, to straighten out the bugs and security flaws as quickly and swiftly as possible.
Customized Programming
Drupal 7 has not only added many abstracts that enable the PHP programmer to intercept into the system but also contributed modules for the modification of behaviour. This further lends extreme flexibility. In the case where you want to create custom-made modules right from the scratch, the Drupal form API can serve as a constructive and secure tool completely at your disposal.
Fields
The implementation of Drupal 7 has contributed to the widespread development of the fields. The end-user can now add fields to almost everything i.e. nodes, users, comments, customized entities etc.
Now the dream of building your own online communities, media web portals, online web stores could be achieved in reality. So, get in touch with any professional website design today and give your business a head start.
Starting A Home Base Business – Entrepreneurship
How to Start from Scratch: Entrepreneurship
Being an entrepreneur means taking on the role of both manager and employee within a business. It means taking on the risks and responsibilities of owning a company, but also places the courageous entrepreneur in line for both profit and fulfillment. Production in the business world is not merely driven by intrinsic factors like natural resources and available capital. It also relies on the talents of entrepreneurs to spark innovation. Being an entrepreneur is as simple as noticing a business opportunity and capitalizing on it by deciding to fill that niche. The debate whether entrepreneurs are born or made still rages, however, most business experts feel that successful entrepreneurs share certain common personality traits.
Personalities that are not worried by risky ventures may feel more comfortable as entrepreneurs, but that does not mean that the field as a whole is wildly risky. In fact, most of the risks that entrepreneurs are likely to be calculated ones. Successful entrepreneurship involves being willing to live with some risk, but also being able to assess and evaluate those risks. Balancing risk with reward is how an entrepreneur generates a valuable product for his or her customers. An entrepreneur is someone who can build and create something from practically nothing, as described by entrepreneurial researcher Jeffry Timmons.
A small beginning is no barrier to success. The entrepreneur must, however, be willing to take risks and look for opportunities in the market that have been missed by others. A home business and an entrepreneurial venture are alike in many respects: in potential for wealth creation, risk, speed of wealth creation, and innovation; but, an entrepreneurial venture can vary more widely in terms of scale. The entrepreneur needs to exhibit an incremental approach towards taking risk, exposing him or herself to only a limited amount of risk at each stage.
There are many different ways to sort businesses: by size, by field, by development stage or by revenue bracket. An entrepreneur may work alone, but strong entrepreneurial teams can also be created to take advantage of multiple perspectives and skill sets. Identifying an unnoticed market and offering a new option to that market is the key to a successful business venture, no matter who is doing the identifying.
Entrepreneurs can be occupied by many unexpected fields. Social entrepreneurs, for example, may be found improving the goods and services available to an under-reached community. Some people may make a career out of beginning businesses, handing over control and moving on using the revenue generated from the first venture to build up a second. Others may put their entrepreneurial bent to use in technical fields, streamlining and perfecting things like manufacturing or quality control procedures.
Complete avoidance of the inherent risks of business is difficult, although the incentive will always be present. For an entrepreneurial profile, energy, hard work, and focused approach are essential elements. Whatever the business may be, the value of a motivated entrepreneur behind it is not to be underestimated.
Become Certified by Accessing Online Studies
The never ending world around us is witnessing a lot of changes. Emerging technologies have made the communication smoother, spontaneous & instant. In this world of globalization, the parochial teaching methods using blackboards, dusters & chalk pieces have been replaced with instant online studies and virtual classes. The online study material is in fact equipping the students to learn with increased amount of precision & accuracy.
Many educational institutions have initiated online study portals which are now being considered as an easy way of accessing higher and qualitative education. The eLearning mechanism is proving to be a boon for the aspiring MBA’s who are working in corporate MNC’s. The online learning courses are being offered through distance learning programs without compromising with the quality.
Online tuition centers are providing students with unique opportunities greatly which eventually helps them earn a degree, diploma or a certificate via their online teaching medium. Many students are getting immensely benefited with the eLearning courses as it is providing them the flexibility to take out time from their busy schedules at the same time balancing the study-fun act.
In India, exam preparation is a big headache for students who are haunted with exams even in their dreams…especially during the Board Exams. In such a case, online learning portals serve as a big relief for these frenzied students. Their online course materials catering to varied board curriculums function as an apt stopover for students in distress and craving for instant relief.
The C.B.S.E or I.C.S.E online study is a very simple way to get certified with less cost and time involved in India as these are the country’s most reputed Board Names.
The education system has been metamorphosed to a great extent from classrooms to the online virtual classes. Students can easily study, revise & learn the chapters by just sitting at home as per their convenience. Online study courses are equipped with computer aided videos, voice chat which makes learning all the more intriguing. These enable the students to learn & grasp newer topics without wasting much time in a short span.
In case of the C.B.S.E board, the new educational reforms like Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation Program & grading system are helping the schools align their education system with the Governmental Policies. This practice has been automatically adopted by the online learning portals as well. Accordingly, the new online studies have been designed, thereby, emphasizing on the C.B.S.E Board papers only. This has brought about a great relief for countless students across the nation burdened with the C.B.S.E board exam preparation stress. The online coaching is customized consequently which help them distress apart from preparing them thoroughly for the grueling board season ahead.
Students can always seek help from online education portals where they can effortlessly access the varied advantageous products such as smart learning modules, mind maps, test center, live virtual class to name a few, round the clock.
There is an exhaustive list of digital embedded study modules on various topics & subjects readily available on any type of board papers. The solved question papers further save the students from last minute tensions.
A student can generate lot of will power & enhance his confidence in himself by accessing these online courses. Visual graphics & live demonstrations have emerged as a fun way of learning which by all means create a lot of interest among students toward a particular subject. The live demonstrations or online tuitions imparted using the whiteboard technology as designed by a team of academic experts are empowering the creativity & enthusiasm of upcoming Einstein’s & Darwin’s. It in a way allows the students to take part in a real-like classroom activity though camouflaged as a virtual one where they directly interact with the subject matter experts to solve their queries.
The student can develop farsighted conceptual thinking & subject clarity by accessing these courses.
Previous years solved board papers through these online study modes play a crucial role in removing the exam fear from the students’ mind. Availability of online study courses in easy to understand format is making the learning process easy and simpler. The eLearning concept can be taken as a unique way & revolutionizing factor for the students.
Five Features of a Good Laptop
iPhones and tablets are getting popular each day. My friends change their cell phones every six months. These devices are good for designing, and playing games. If, I am attending an online university, or I am the internet marketer; can I use an iPhone? Readers will agree that I cannot run a business by using an iPhone. Serious computer engineers still prefer a desktop computer. If you are running your business from your home; you should buy a desktop computer. However, laptops are more portable. It is easy to carry them wherever you want, and you get a battery backup for 6-10 hours.
Laptops are becoming popular because they are inexpensive, and they can run on batteries. You can get great features in just 100$-300$. The task is to select the best laptop features for long-term use.
Operating System
I have always used a Windows laptop, and I am not familiar with other platforms. Mac laptops are expensive as compared to Windows laptops. Each platform has its features. Choose the one that is more compatible. Chrome OS is also a good option, and it is not expensive. Readers have reported problems with Windows 7 and 8. I believe that Windows is the best operating system, and these issues will be resolved with the new version. If you buy a Windows laptops, you can get a free upgrade to Windows 10.
Screen Size & resolution
In the last six months, I have changed three laptops. This is why I am writing this article. Getting the right screen size is very important. Previously, I was using a 17″ inches laptop. Now, I am using the one with 11″ inches screen. The small LED screen is good for watching movies but, it is difficult to type the document. I had to make serious adjustments to make sure it does not hurt my eyesight.
Keyboard & Touchpad
The quality of the keyboard will affect you more than anything. Check the space between keys and also check the touchpad. Does it work smoothly? I use a wireless keyboard attached to my laptop. Most people do not use an extra keyboard or mouse. You will be giving all the instructions through these two pointing devices. Make sure that you select the right one.
RAM
Most laptops in the market have a 4 GB RAM. If you are going to buy a laptop in 2015, look for a 8 GB RAM. It offers great multitasking features. CPU speed is also an important feature. Do not compromise over CPU speed. Buy the latest CPU with the best possible speed.
Traditional laptop VS 2 in 1 Notebook
Laptops can also work as standalone tablets. It is a 2 in 1 feature, and you have to decide which one you want. Personally, I use the laptop for business purposes, and I will use the traditional one. The new laptop generation is called ” Hybrid laptop.” Laptops, mobiles, and tablets are being merged into a single screen. It is a great invention for busy people.
If you plan to use a general laptop, then buy a hybrid laptop. You can play games, watch movies, and handle your business tasks at the same time.
Other Important Features:
1. Laptop battery life
2. Laptop Warranty
3. Laptop Adapter
4. Laptop service center
5.Colour & Model
Good, you have read the complete article. In this article, we did not discuss laptop categories. Gaming laptops have to be more efficient than general purpose laptops. Write your requirements on paper and make the purchase carefully. You will be using the laptop for at least 10-12 months before you buy the next one.
Thanks for reading.
Online Scheduling Software Helps Colleges Easily Book Rooms, Schedule Advising and Testing Sessions
Colleges and universities are typically known for their forward-thinking focus and advancements in academic fields. However, some institutions do not implement these important traits when it comes to managing and scheduling such activities as academic advising and student testing, as well as booking room space. In fact, some may still rely on the more traditional tools to help schedule their appointments: A paper appointment book and pen. Others may utilize an electronic calendar or similar software, which, at first glance, seems to provide an efficient solution to their scheduling needs, but, in reality, does not offer the functionality to truly automate and improve appointment-scheduling procedures.
These institutions of higher learning that rely on these inadequate means of scheduling and managing appointments are not alone, as many businesses and organizations, both large and small, utilize them as well. However, are growing number of tossing aside their appointment books and electronic calendars for a more efficient and effective method: online appointment-scheduling software.
ONLINE APPOINTMENT-SCHEDULING SOFTWARE: THE BASICS
The design of many online appointment-scheduling systems is what makes them so appealing to both user and student alike. Generally known as Software as a Service (SaaS), these programs share many of the same characteristics as other Web programs most of us are familiar with and use on a daily basis, such as e-mail, online banking and social-media sites. They’re accessible in the same manner, which is typically through a secured Web site or portal. And like those sites, most require a username and password to securely access the scheduler and account.
They’re also different than electronic calendars such as Google Calendar and the one included with Microsoft Outlook. Although they may seem to have many of the same features, they lack the functionality many administrators require for their scheduling needs. In short, they’re personal calendars, not online schedulers. Because they’re Web-based, online appointment schedulers are accessible from any Internet connection. This can be a tremendous benefit for administrators who work out of the office or for staff working in different offices or locations.
WHAT COLLEGES, UNIVERSITIES USE IT FOR
Because of its versatility, online appointment software is applicable for a wide range of scheduling needs. Some of the more popular tasks institutions use the applications for include:
• Room scheduling. Scheduling software helps faculty and staff master this sometimes difficult procedure. A proven scheduler will automatically manage and track room space, times, students and other information.
• Academic advising. Many institutions rely on appointment software to schedule and manage student times and information. If the advising office permits online self-scheduling, students can access the scheduler and book their sessions online at their own convenience.
• Student testing. Online booking systems make it easy to set and efficiently manage student testing facilities and times. As mentioned above, online self-scheduling makes it convenient to schedule their testing times 24 hours a day.
WHAT APPOINTMENT SOFTWARE OFFERS
Features vary among providers, but most offer standard functionality such as:
• “Point-and-click” technology. Many scheduling systems offer both college faculty and students the ease of viewing a calendar online and clicking on the available day and time they wish to schedule or manage.
• Online student self-scheduling. If selected, institutions and departments can allow students to view the online scheduler and securely schedule their appointments, sessions or room space. All that’s required is an Internet connection.
• Automated e-mail and text message reminders. Everyone appreciates reminders. And they can reduce the number of “no shows” by over 50 percent. Phone call reminders and e-mail messages, however, can cut into staff time. Some systems will automatically send e-mail and text message reminders prior to a scheduled appointment. Faculty and administrators can also receive reminders on scheduled appointments, cancellations and changes.
• Accurate record-keeping and reporting. Because schedulers act as a centralized location for scheduling details and student information, it allows for efficient record-keeping and compiling reports. The system may even provide pre-set reports to help faculty pull its desired information more easily and quickly.
• E-marketing capabilities. Having your student and faculty contact information in one easy-to-access location makes it simple to pull e-mail lists for sending information on upcoming programs, classes, events, reminders and other news. It’s a great way to keep in touch with those who use the scheduling system.
CONSIDERATIONS
While all online reservation and booking systems may appear the same on the surface, they can vary in functionality, capabilities and service. Among considerations administrators should look for when choosing an online scheduler are:
• Security. As your appointment software will house information contact information on your students and faculty, security is of the utmost importance. Many software providers implement the latest technology to ensure their client information remains safe. However, it’s always a good idea to research the specific type of security measures are in place before implementing the software at your institution or department.
• Customer support. Have you ever purchased a product, only to find out later that the company offered little or no customer service? This is an important consideration, especially if the scheduling system chosen will be the primary means of scheduling and managing students and faculty. Check to see if the provider offers e-mail and/or phone support.
• Dependability. Proven online appointment-scheduling software can give administrators the peace of mind that their system is accurately and effectively booking and managing rooms, students and faculty members. Check to see if other colleges, universities, technical schools and other educational institutions use the software and how they view it. Also, if offered, sign up for a free trial of the product, which will give you a feel of how it works and its specific functionality.
• Cost and service plans. Just like the systems themselves, prices and service plans can vary. Many scheduling systems are cost-effective and affordable. Additionally, some offer month-to-month payment options, rather than long-term contracts.
Organizations large and small are realizing the positive impact online appointment software can have on their operations. Colleges and universities are no exception, and they’re tapping into technology that allows them to spend less time manually managing their appointments and more time on their students and programs.
Signs That Your Water Heater Needs Repairs
Water heaters are an essential part of modern-day life. Unfortunately, it is only when they are not working properly that we realized the importance they have in our daily lives. Given their constant use, it is expected that at some point they will present some problems.
As a homeowner, you need to be attentive to any changes in your water heater. Here is a list of signs that will help you know if it’s time for some maintenance.
• Changes in the Water Temperature
When the temperature of the water is always too hot or too cold but never the right temperature, it is time to have your unit checked. This problem is caused by different reasons like having the wrong temperature setting, the formation of sediment in the tank, or a damaged or disconnected dip tube.
• Running Out of Hot Water Quickly
If you quickly run out of hot water, it can be a sign that there is a problem with the burner of your water heater. If you notice this change, don’t ignore it and call plumber to check your unit.
• Strange Noises
If you hear strange noises coming from your basement, it is probably your water heater. A low rumbling or popping noise is the sound of boiling water. This happens because sediment is formed at the bottom of the tank,so the tank overheats, and that makes the water boil.
• Leaking from the Water Tank
A leak is always an indicator of a problem in your installation. If your water heater is leaking, it could be a sign that your T&P valve is damaged, or that a nearby pipe is loose.
• Low Water Pressure
If you notice a decrease in the pressure of hot water, it is probably caused by a mineral deposit in your tank. The accumulation of minerals can cause pipe blockages, and in the case of a water heater, it lowers the pressure.
• Rusty or Smelly Water
When you turn on the faucet, does discolored water or a foul smell come out? If you answered yes, then probably you have a corroded pipe or high levels of bacteria in your tank. Don’t let this problem get out of hand, and make sure to call a plumber to avoid health risks.
All of these are fixable problems, but if you don’t react in time they can lead to damage of your property and even some health risks. No matter how small your problem seems, call a plumber to come check your water heater.
If you are looking for a trustable plumbing service in the Denver metropolitan area, check out Plumbers Denver and give us a call.
Forensic Accounting – a New Paradigm For Niche Consulting
OBJECTIVES OF WRITING THIS ARTICLE: Forensic accounting(F.A.) has come into limelight due to rapid increase in financial frauds and white-collar crimes. But it is largely untrodden area in India.The integration of accounting, auditing and investigative skills creates the speciality know as F.A.The opportunities for the Forensic Accountants are growing fast;they are being engaged in public practice and are being employed by insurance companies, banks, police forces, government agencies etc.This article seeks to examine the meaning and nature, activities and services rendered, core knowledge and personal skills required for forensic accounting as a specialized field in accountancy profession. Indeed there is a future in F.A. as a separate niche consulting.
The lack of respect and belief in India’s law enforcement agencies and the rate at which white-collar crimes have increased has prompted the development of Forensic Accounting in India. The fraud detecting agencies seems to lack time and devotion needed for detecting and prevention of errors and fraud. According to a large global accounting firm, the market is sufficiently big enough to maintain an unit devoted entirely towards “forensic accounting”. Many large as well as small accounting firms as well as the tiny firms have inculcated or rather developed separate forensic accounting departments.
We were of the belief that detection and prevention of frauds or white-collar crimes is part of conventional accounting function. It was thought that the frauds, both internal as well as external has be to detected by the auditors through their periodic audit. Now it is crystal clear that auditors can only check for the compliance of a company’s books to generally accepted accounting principles, auditing standards and company policies. Hence the need was felt to detect the frauds in companies that are suspected to be engaged in fraudulent transactions. This field of accounting is known as “forensic accounting”.
The litmus test of investigation, first introduced by the ever great Sherlock-Homes(considered by many as the father of Forensic Accounting) is perhaps the first ever application of forensic accounting. Though, the contribution of the other few great historians to the field of forensic accounting cannot be overlooked. They used various tricks to investigate various crimes.
F.A. is a specialized a area of accounting practice that describes engagements which result from actual or anticipated disputes or litigation. The word “forensic” means “suitable for use in court”. The forensic accountants have to keep in mind this statement while they have to work or chalk out their programme. The F.A. work is tailor made according to the situation and need. The gathering of information and evidences is done according to the need and situation. We can say, it is customized according to the situation. The forensic-accountants give expert evidence at the ultimate trial. All the modern medium-sized as well as the large-sized accounting firms have specialized forensic accounting departments. Within these firms there may be specialized forensic accounting departments. Within these groups their may be further sub-specializations. Various sub-specializations include insurance claims, personal injury claims, fraud detection, construction or royalty audits. Nearly 40 percent of the top 100 US accounting firms are expanding their forensic and fraud services, according to Accounting Today. Now if we consider this data as significant then we can say that the total contribution of forensic accounting to the total revenue of the C.A. firms would be highly significant in the years to come. Under rising instances of frauds and litigation and flourishing businesses these services are considered to be very significant as they are rendered at a very competitive price.
The forensic accountants utilize the various information relating the business, utilizes financial reporting systems, various accounting and auditing standards and procedures, investigative techniques and litigation processes and procedure to perform their work. By acting as advisors to audit committees and assisting in investment analyst research, they are playing more “proactive” risk reduction roles.This is possible by designing and performing extended procedures as part of the statutory audit. The objectives of such an accounting include measurement of losses caused by an auditor due to his negligence, to look into the matter whether their has been any embezzlement of cash, the amount, necessity of criminal proceedings, computation of asset values in a divorced proceeding.
The primary approach technique of forensic accounting is explanatory analysis(cause and effect)of the phenomena-including the discovery of deception(if any), and its effects -introduced into an accounting system field. The primary methodology employed by the forensic accountants is the verification of the objective. They are trained to deal with real world business and do have the sufficient expertise to look beyond(behind) the numbers. The scope of the forensic accountants are growing at a rapid pace. The increase in their work opportunities have been accelerated due to the fall of the Enron corporation and the collapse of the American Twin Towers.
This has led to increase in the demand for American forensic accountants. So as far India is concerned, formation of Serious Fraud Investigation Office(SIFO) is a landmark creation so far as forensic accountants are concerned. Failure of regulators to track security scams, increasing cyber crimes, chain of cooperative banks bursting -all point to the ever increasing need for forensic accountants. Our understanding of the need for forensic accountants is immaterial here. In India due to the growing number of frauds the need for forensic accountants is ever increasing. The regulatory and administrative agencies will put pressure for greater demand of forensic practices. This has been initiated due to the changing nature of Indian and International accounting.Auditing and assurance standards also confirm this. A change in the curriculum can be initiated if the written exams and practical industrial training are boosted to show the “new knowledge base and skill-set” required by the professional accountants in the new era. It is therefore recommended that the “forensic accounting and auditing” be introduced as a paper in the various professional examinations conducted by the various accounting bodies in India. Unfortunately forensic accounting is largely an unexplored area as far as India is concerned. The chartered Accountants(CAs) deal with such cases in an irregular fashion. In the western counter-part(countries), the Lawyers, police, insurance companies, government and regulatory bodies, banks, courts and business communities are increasingly utilizing the services of the forensic accountants.The accountants and the auditors must have the skills and expertise to venture into the emerging field of forensic accounting.
What Is Forensic Accounting? The growing needs of corporations has changed the definition of forensic accounting. As per Bologna and Indquist, “the application of financial skills and an investigative mentality to unresolved issues, conducted within the context of rules of evidence.It is a new emerging field that encompasses financial expertise, fraud knowledge, and a sound knowledge and understanding of business reality and the working of the legal system.”It means that the forensic accounting should be skilled not only in financial accounting but also internal control systems, the legal matters, other institutional requirements, investigative blend of mind and interpersonal skills.
According to AICPA: “Forensic accounting is the application of accounting principles, theories, and discipline to facts or hypotheses at issues in a legal dispute and encompasses every branch of accounting knowledge: ‘ Similarly, forensic accounting is defined by Horty as:
“The science that deals with the relation and application of finance, accounting, tax and auditing knowledge to analyze, investigate, inquire, test and examine matters in civil law, criminal law and jurisprudence in an attempt to obtain the truth from which to render an expert opinion.”
In simple words, forensic accounting includes the use of accounting, auditing as well as investigative skills to assist in legal matters.It comprises of two major components: litigation services, that recognizes the role of an accountant as an expert consultant and investigative services, that uses a forensic accountant, s skills and may require possible court-room testimony.
Investigation of theft and defalcation of corporate and individual assets are part of legal matters.They use their education as well as experience to discuss the facts, patterns of the theft or misappropriation.Business accounting systems are reviewed by the forensic accountants.They suggest ways and means to solve and improve the internal control and internal accounting system.This is adopted to prevent theft and fraud. Because of their expert knowledge and educational background and experience their(forensic accountants) work is elevated to a new height.
Forensic accountants do not contest in cases.They act as fact finding devices, try trt to seek the real truth from the hidden facts.They conduct their work in an unbiased and objective manner.They need legal knowledge, expertise, training and experience to perform their work in an effective and real manner.Extensive knowledge in the field of commerce, legal, accounting as well an investigative blend of mind is needed to perform the work in a proper fashion.Expertise in litigation support and testimony in courts of law are also prerequisites of the forensic accountants.This is due to the fact that their work would many times be used in a court of law.The valuation of damages due to criminal and civil wrong-doings need to be done with perfection and for that reason knowledge of business valuation theory is the most essential.
What exactly do the Forensic Accountants perform? Answer: They are trained to deal with real life business situations and are trained to look beyond the numbers.
Analysis, interpretation and summarization of complex financial and business related issues are prominent characteristics of this accounting/auditing profession. Familiarity with legal concepts and procedures is a must.Insurance companies, public practice, banks, police forces and government agencies are major employers of forensic accountants.
The various field of work encompassing the arena of a forensic accountant can be stated in points format as follows:
1) Financial evidence investigation and analysis.
2) Development of computerized software to help in the analysis and presentation of financial evidence.
3) Sharing their findings in the form of reports, slide shows or exhibits and documents collected.
4) To support trial evidence they prepare visual slides, assist in legal proceedings, including testifying in courts as an expert witness.
If we want to say or rather point out the role performed by the forensic accountants in a nutshell, we can say as follows:
Measurement or to quantify the impact of lost earnings. Such as construction delays, stolen trade secrets, insurance disputes, damage/loss estimates, malpractice claims, employee theft, loss of profit, financial solvency reports, disturbance damages, loss of goodwill, compensation losses suffered in expropriation determination, assessment of the potential business compensation costs and providing consultation on business defalcation minimization. Lease default damages, breach of contract, business interruptions, breaches of shareholders and partnership agreements, reconstruction of accounting records,
Investigation of misappropriation, assistance in establishing ownership and division of assets, commercial damages, professional negligence cases, partnership disputes, expert evidence, fair value or fair market value and personal injury damages are included in commercial damages. Tax advocacy, compliance and review of financial statements, tax reporting and tax planning in such areas as income as estate matters are included in tax matters. Analysis, interpretation, summarization, presentation of complex financial and issues relating to the business for investigation is the role of a forensic accountant.
They carry out investigative accounting and provide litigation support.
The services rendered by the forensic accountants are in great demand in the following areas:
1) Fraud detection where employees commit Fraud:
Where the employee indulges in fraudulent activities:
Where the employees are caught to have committed fraud the forensic accountant tries to locate any assets created by them out of the funds defalcated, then try interrogate them and try to find out the hidden truth.
2)Criminal Investigation: Matters relating to financial implications the services of the forensic accountants are availed of. The report of the accountants are considered in preparing and presentation as evidence.
3) Outgoing Partner’s settlement:
If the outgoing partner is not happy about his settlement he can employ a forensic accountant who will correctly assess his dues(assets) as well as his liabilities correctly.
4)Cases relating to professional negligence:
Professional negligence cases are taken up by the forensic accountants.
Non-conformation to Generally Accepted Accounting Standards(GAAS) or non compliance to auditing practices or ethical codes of any profession they are needed to measure the loss due to such professional negligence or shortage in services.
5) Arbitration service: Forensic accountants render arbitration and mediation services for the business community, since they undergo special training in the area of alternative dispute resolution.
6) Facilitating settlement regarding motor vehicle accident: As the forensic accountant is well acquainted with intricacies of laws relating to motor vehicles, and other relevant laws in force, his services become indispensable in measuring economic loss when a vehicle meets with an accident.
7) Settlement of insurance claims: Insurance companies engage forensic accountants to have an accurate assessment of claims to be settled. Similarly, policyholders seek the help of a forensic accountant when they need to challenge the claim settlement as worked out by the insurance companies. A forensic accountant handles the claims relating to consequential loss policy, property loss due to various risks, fidelity insurance and other types of insurance claims.
8) Dispute settlement: Business firms engage forensic accountants to handle contract disputes, construction claims, product liability claims, infringement of patent and trade marks cases, liability arising from breach of contracts and so on.
9) Matrimonial dispute cases: Forensic accountants entertain cases pertaining to matrimonial disputes wherein their role is merely confined to tracing, locating and evaluating any form of asset involved.
Core Knowledge Of Forensic Accountants:
A forensic accountant is expected to be a specialist in accounting and financial systems. Yet, as companies continue to grow in size and complexity, uncovering fraud requires a forensic accountant to become proficient in an ever- increasing number of professional skills and competencies. Here are some of the broad areas of useful expertise for a forensic accountant:
” An in-depth knowledge of financial statements and the ability to critically analyse them. These skills help forensic accountants to uncover abnormal patterns in accounting information and recognise their source.
” A thorough understanding of fraud schemes, including but not limited to asset misappropriations, money laundering, bribery, and corruption.
” The ability to comprehend the internal control systems of corporations, and to set up a control system that assesses risks, achieves management objectives, informs employees of their control responsibilities, and monitors the quality of the programme so that corrections and changes can be made.
” Proficiency in computer and knowledge of network systems. These skills help forensic accountants to conduct investigations in the area of e-banking and computerised accounting systems.
” Knowledge of psychology in order to understand the impulses behind criminal behaviour and to set up fraud prevention programmes that motivate and encourage employees.
” Interpersonal and communication skills, which aid in disseminating information about the company’s ethical policies and help forensic accountants to conduct interviews and obtain crucially needed information.
” Thorough knowledge of company.s governance policies and the laws that regulate these policies.
” Command of criminal and civil law, as well as, of the legal system and court procedures.
Personal Skills Required:
So what does it take to become a forensic accountant? In addition to the specialised knowledge about the techniques of finding out the frauds, one needs patience and an analytical mindset. One has to look beyond the numbers and grasp the substance of the situation. There is a need for the same basic accounting skills that it takes to become a good auditor plus the ability to pay attention to the smallest detail, analyse data thoroughly, think creatively, possess common business sense, be proficient with a computer, and have excellent communication skills. A “sixth”sense that can be used to reconstruct details of past accounting transactions is also beneficial. A photographic memory helps when trying to visualise and reconstruct these past events. The forensic accountant also needs the ability to maintain his composure when detailing these events on the witness stand. Finally, a forensic accountant should be insensitive to personal attacks on his professional credibility. A fraud accountant (as forensic accountants are sometimes called) should also observe and listen carefully. By this, you can improve your ability to detect lies whether they involve fraud or not. This is so because”not all liars are fraudsters, but all fraudsters are liars”(Wells).
According to a forensic accounting expert, “the traits of a forensic accountant could be compared to a well-baked pizza. The base of forensic accounting is accounting knowledge. Size and the extent of baking decide the quality of the pizza. A middle layer is a dispersed knowledge of auditing, internal controls, risk assessment and fraud detection. It is like the spread of the cheese in pizza. The toppings of this pizza area basic understanding of the legal environment. The legal environment is essential in order to support the litigations. The cherry on the toppings of the pizza is a strong set of communication skills, both written and oral. It is just the beautification part. Perfect combination of the pizza base, cheese spread and good toppings makes the pizza delicious and the of company’s the laws that Forensic Auditor perfects. It is a combination that will be in demand for as long as human nature exists.”
In addition to these personal characteristics, accountants must meet several additional requirements to become successful forensic accountants, say a Certification, acknowledging his competence. One can learn forensic accounting by obtaining a diploma given by Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) in the US. Indian chapter of ACFE offers the course based on the white-collared crimes prevalent in US, based on their laws. However, there is no formal body that provides formal education of the frauds in India. Besides the formal certificate, one can deepen one’s knowledge and sharpen one’s skills in forensic accounting by undergoing training under an experienced forensic accountant, participating in various international conferences, reading relevant journals, books and other literature on forensic accounting.
To combat the frauds effectively one needs the active support of government at every stage. There are three-four such agencies in India, which are dedicated to the mission of combating frauds. Serious Fraud Office looks into violations of Income Tax, FEMA, RBI Act, etc.; CBI (Economic Office Wing) deals with big financial frauds; Central Vigilance Commission deals with corruption. These are the major government agencies that combat frauds of different types. Unfortunately, there is no specialised education provided by any of the Universities in the country. Recently, TCS has also come out with software to combat money laundering and Subex Systems have designed software to combat the telecom frauds. Thus, combating the frauds with software has started picking up in India, with few big companies like ACL and IDEA, joining the race.
The Need For Niche Consulting:
The CPA Vision Statement states: “The CPAs are trusted professionals who enable people and organisations to shape their future. Combining insight with integrity, CPAs deliver value by: (a) communicating the total picture with clarity and objectivity, (b) translating corn plex information into critical knowledge, (c) anticipating and creating opportunities, and (d) developing pathways that transform vision into reality1 It reflects the trend towards providing a broader range of assurance services. However, recent corporate accounting scandals and the resultant outcry for transparency and honesty in reporting have given rise to two disparate yet logical outcomes. First, forensic accounting skills have become crucial in untangling the complicated accounting manoeuvres that have obfuscated financial statements. Second, public demand for change and subsequent regulatory action has transformed corporate governance. Increasingly, company officers and directors are under ethical and legal scrutiny. Both trends have the common goal of responsibly addressing investors’ concerns about the financial reporting system. Indeed, there is a future in forensic accounting as a separate”niche” consulting area in India. The need to specialise, otherwise known as Niche Consulting, is imperative to practising accountants because the fast-paced developments in business thereby demand specialised knowledge and skills. While a majority of CAs have excellent analytical skills, they need to acknowledge that ‘forensic’ services require ‘specialised’ training as well as real-life ‘practical’ corporate experience. There is a need for specialised information, not just audit and tax service. What clients seem to want are people with unique sets of skills and experiences. With the maturing of the audit business, and the rapid development of technology that makes existing services low cost and cheap, it appears that it is the right time now to acquire those unique skills. To help practitioners move into ‘niche’ consulting, some professional organisations in the US have concluded that: “Future success for the profession depends, in part, on how the public perceives the ability of CPAs. New efforts in consulting, specialisation and understanding global business practices and strategies are considered crucial. We go out into the niche market, examining our strengths first. We go where the action is, only then we know we can adequately service our clients and make money doing it.” One area where ‘niche’ consulting is becoming the global trend is in “Forensic Accounting and Auditing’ But the major question facing the Indian accountancy profession is: Are we ready to plunge to where the challenging action is?
Forensic Accounting In India:
It is in an infancy state in India.It is still an untrodden area in India.But due to ever increasing cases of bank & cyber-frauds its growing importance cannot be denied.
One immediate landmark creation is “Forensic Research Foundation”.They provide support for investigation of fraud.They publish one bi-monthly journal named as “White Crimes”.It relates to forensic and economic crimes. Another international organization named as KPNG has set up investigation detection centre in India.. Networks Limited, a Delhi based organization, working in the similar field, they are also trying to innovate ways and means to detect financial irregularities and crimes in India.Serious Investigation Fraud Offices(SIFO), has been established in India for the same reason, i.e. detection and prevention of economic irregularities and crimes. The need for such bodies and the importance of Forensic Accountants have been highlighted by L.N.Roy Committee.Lenin Parekh Committee has also expressed the view that one “fraud detection committee”need to be established. The main aim of such boards should be to prevent the interest of the stakeholders.
Conclusion:
Forensic accounting in India has come to limelight only recently due to rapid increase in white-collar crimes and the belief that our law enforcement agencies do not have sufficient expertise or the time needed to uncover frauds. A large global accounting firm believes the market is sufficiently large to support an independent unit devoted strictly to ‘forensic’ accounting. All of the larger accounting firms, as well as, many medium-sized and boutique firms have recently created forensic accounting departments.
Forensic accounting, in fact, integrates accounting, auditing, and investigative skills to conduct an examination into a company’s financial statements. Broad-based knowledge (within the themes listed above) is crucial to the success of entry-level forensic accountants. Because forensic accounting is relatively a new area of study, a series of working definitions and sharing of corporate experiences should be undertaken and encouraged to ensure a common understanding. Indeed, there is great future in forensic accounting as a separate”niche” consulting.
While the forensic accounting and auditing practice had commenced in the US as early as ‘1995, the seed of this specialisation has yet to take off in India. Forensic accountants are only dealing with financial implications of the cases entrusted to them and not engaging in auditing exercise. On account of global competition, the accounting profession must convince the marketplace that it has the “best-equipped” professionals to perform such services.
Forensic accountants are also increasingly playing more ‘proactive’ risk reduction roles by designing and performing extended procedures as part of the statutory audit, acting as advisors to audit committees, and assisting in investment analyst research.
While majority of CAs have excellent analytical skills, they need to acknowledge that ‘forensic’ services require ‘specialised’ training as well as real-life ‘practical’ corporate experience.
