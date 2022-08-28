News
Dutch media: Truck leaves road, at least 3 dead
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A truck left a Dutch dike and rammed into a neighborhood barbecue in a village on Saturday evening and police say several people were killed and injured.
Police spokeswoman Elianne Mastwijk told a reporter from local TV station Rijnmond that more than two people had been killed, but said the exact death toll was not yet known. Dutch broadcaster NOS said at least three people had died.
Man shot 3 times and killed in Kensington, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old man was shot three times and killed in Kensington on Friday night, Philadelphia police said. The shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Ella Street at 9:30 p.m.
According to the police, the victim was shot in the chest, once in the armpit and once in the back. He was transported in a private vehicle to the Episcopal Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m.
No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered at this stage.
NYC employs 14 hotels to house migrants bused from Texas border
New York City officials have expanded their hotel housing operation for migrants bused from Texas’ border with Mexico by Governor Greg Abbott. The city now has contracts with 14 hotels and more migrants are arriving every day.
New York City Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro has revealed that the city is now contracting 14 hotels to house migrants bused to the Big Apple from the Texas border region. Texas Governor Abbott has ordered the busing of migrants to sanctuary cities like New York and Washington, D.C. after changes to the Biden administration’s border security and immigration policies created a wave massive numbers of migrants – about 67% of whom cross from Mexico to Texas-based Border Patrol sectors. .
More than 118,000 migrants entered Texas in July alone, Breitbart Texas reported. Only about 1,500 were bused to New York, Governor Abbott tweeted.
Texas is filling in the gaps left by Biden’s absence on our border.
We’ve made more than 19,000 arrests, seized more than 335.5 million lethal doses of fentanyl, and sent more than 7,400 migrants on buses to DC and more than 1,500 to New York.
As Biden ignores crisis, Texas steps up.
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 27, 2022
Following Abbott’s order to take migrants by bus to New York, city officials complained of more than 6,000 migrants seeking refuge in the Big Apple, according to the New York Post.
New York City and state officials admitted to requesting assistance from officials in other states to help house migrants who were mostly sent to the city on federal government transportation.
“Unlike Governor Abbott, our mayor and governor are showing real leadership by actively coordinating with the White House, the federal government and governors across the country and mayors across the country to see how we can work together to address the need to resettle asylum-seekers,” Castro said.
The city complains of overcapacity at its homeless shelters, prompting more than $300 million to be spent to house migrants, the Job revealed.
The city has backed out of plans to house 600 migrant families in the luxury Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Instead, it locks in around 5,000 hotel rooms.
“He (Governor Abbott) is arming asylum seekers,” Castro said in the Fox News report. “It is shameful, and it is our moral obligation to condemn the use of human beings for political purposes.”
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Breitbart News the plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York was “brilliant” during an interview with Alex Marlow on Breitbart Daily News.
“It was a pretty, I think, genius idea from Governor Abbott,” Paxton told Marlow. “I wasn’t sure it would work well, because we were taking volunteers, and I didn’t know how many people we were going to get to volunteer to go to DC and places like New York, but it turned out. turns out there’s enough to at least make the point, and clearly have an impact on Washington, DC and New York, even if it’s a small number of people, especially compared to what what we face every day.
“We welcome more people every day than they had to manage in total. It shows how difficult this situation is, because obviously you’ve heard complaints from both mayors about how much it’s costing them and how overwhelmed they are with issues like crime,” Paxton explained. . “It just underscores how bad this situation is when you have a few Democratic mayors who are really complaining a drop in the bucket compared to what we’re dealing with.”
Teenager dies after being stabbed in San Jose, police say; 26th homicide of the year in the city
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — A homicide investigation is ongoing after a teenager died after being stabbed overnight in San Jose, police said Saturday.
Police the incident happened at 1.36am in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. Officers located a juvenile male victim with a life-threatening injury.
The SJPD upgraded the incident to a homicide at 11 a.m. They say this is the 26th homicide in 2022.
No suspicious information has been disclosed at this time.
4 things to watch for the Giants in the preseason finale against the Jets at MetLife Stadium – The Denver Post
Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are scheduled to cut their roster from 80 players to 53 at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Sunday’s preseason finale against the Jets is the players’ last chance to make their case.
Here are four things to watch for for the Giants, this weekend’s visitors to MetLife Stadium:
1. CAN SLAYTON AVOID THE INEVITABLE?
Darius Slayton projects a possible (likely) cut early next week if Schoen can’t swing a trade in the 11th hour for limited return.
Slayton is seventh at best on the Giants’ depth chart, possibly eighth. And that’s only because of Collin Johnson’s season-ending injury.
Cutting or trading Slayton would also create $2.54 million in salary cap space, per overthecap.com. And the capped Giants need all the room they can get to level up.
Slayton, 25, could be lucky and stick around because of the Giants’ numerous injuries at receiver, from Johnson to Kadarius Toney (hamstring?) to CJ Board (ribs). Slayton isn’t sure whether to play on Sunday either, as he injured himself.
But if he does play, Slayton will audition in a final gasp to make the Giants roster — and for the other 31 NFL teams as well.
At the moment, the top of the receiver depth chart includes Sterling Shepard, Kenny Golladay, Wan’Dale Robinson, David Sills, Toney, Board, Richie James and Slayton.
2. WHICH CORNERS WILL TURN A CORNER?
The competition behind corners Adoree Jackson, Aaron Robinson and Darnay Holmes is wide open. Zyon Gilbert, rookies Cor’Dale Flott and Darren Evans, Olaijah Griffin and newcomer Harrison Hand are all players to watch.
Flott, a third-round pick from LSU, missed Game 2 of the preseason with a groin injury. So he needs to gain more playing experience and keep auditioning for a role in the regular season.
The three starting corners also need to push each other to raise their level, if they play. It wouldn’t shock anyone if Schoen sought help at the No. 2 outside corner position, either through a waiver request, signing or trade next week.
3. CAN ROCHE CREATE AN ADVANTAGE?
Quincy Roche was slowly brought to open camp after an undisclosed injury earlier this year. But he’s noticeably far behind Oshane Ximines on the depth chart, a puzzling reality that requires a preseason grand finale from Roche to make his point.
The Giants are decimated by injuries everywhere, including on board. Kayvon Thibodeaux (MCL right sprain), Azeez Ojulari (right calf), Elerson Smith (right foot) and Jihad Ward (undisclosed) are all bumped. That leaves Ximines, Roche and rookie Tomon Fox as the only real standouts in Sunday’s game.
This gives Roche, a holdover from last season, a chance to make a splash in their final pre-season action.
A few other bubblers or battlers to watch: offensive linemen Devery Hamilton and Jamil Douglas; running backs Gary Brightwell and Jashaun Corbin; defensive lineman Ryder Anderson; broad Alex Bachman.
4. WILL DABOLL CLEAN THE OPERATION?
Daboll oddly denied a Bengals detention penalty at 3rd and 16th of the Giants’ 32 last week. This allowed Cincinnati’s Evan McPherson to throw a 50-yard field goal.
“He probably should have [taken] to be honest with you,” Daboll admitted after the game.
Special teams were also lacking against Cincy.
Ximines committed a waiting penalty to nullify a big punt return. Board fumbled another punt. And Holmes was among the players who lost control on a 73-yard punt return by the Bengals’ Chris Evans.
The Giants’ Darren Evans and Carter Coughlin were whistled for taking passer penalties on Cincinnati’s QBs.
And then on Friday, there was a heated exchange between Daboll and O line coach Bobby Johnson during practice as they worked out something with the offense.
The Giants already have a lean, injury-depleted talent roster. They need their functional functioning on game day to be clean. This exhibition against the Jets is another opportunity to get there.
Donald Trump Jr. posts censored photo of his dad’s crotch to mock DOJ’s redacted post
Donald Trump Jr. had a very simple and direct message after the Justice Department released a heavily masked version of the affidavit justifying the August FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.
Trump Jr., 44, responded to the news by posting a photo of his father playing golf with a black bar to censor the former president’s crotch area.
The ex-president’s first son simply wrote: ‘Redact this!!!’
The post has already been liked by over 300,000 people on Instagram and has been followed by a series of posts in response to the post.
He then posted an animated photo of President Joe Biden tripping and falling while climbing a redacted version of a flight of stairs.
Then, for his capper, he posted a photoshop of Trump Jr.’s presidential son, Hunter Biden, appearing to sniff editorial lines.
He wrote to his 6.1 million Twitter followers, “Lots of writing going on!”
Trump Jr. also mocked the heavily redacted post on Twitter, writing, “Well, that really clears things up.”
The FBI took away 15 boxes of Mar-a-Lago, including 11 sets labeled “top secret” during the Aug. 8 raid.
In total, Trump had 184 classified documents, 67 confidential, 25 top secret and handwritten notes in boxes returned to the National Archives, according to the document which says the FBI had “probable reason to believe that evidence of obstruction would be found.” in his Florida home.
The Justice Department released a heavily masked version of the affidavit justifying the August FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the warrant that led to the Aug. 8 raid, ordered the affidavit unsealed by 12 p.m. Friday — despite objections from the DOJ.
In a footnote, the affidavit notes that the law not only prohibits the transfer of classified information, but also “the unlawful retention of ‘information related to national defense.’ seems to suggest that it would still be illegal for Trump to take the documents even if he had declassified them.
President Biden has mocked claims by Donald Trump’s lawyers that the former president declassified all documents he brought to Mar-a-Lago
”I’ve declassified everything in the world. I am president. I can do everything. Go declassify everything,’ Biden said as he boarded Air Force One for Wilmington, Del. for the weekend
John Solomon, who represents Trump against the National Archives, said earlier this month that Trump had all the documents declassified before bringing them to Mar-a-Lago.
“As we can all remember, everyone ends up having to take their work home from time to time. American presidents are no different,’ Solomon read in a statement on Fox News Aug. 14.
“President Trump, in order to prepare for the next day’s work, often brought documents, including classified documents, to the residence. He had a standing order that documents removed from the Oval Office and brought to the residence were deemed declassified the moment he removed them.
The three criminal statutes the FBI listed in the warrant as the basis of its investigation were not about whether or not the documents were classified — they were about the Espionage Act, Obstruction, and another law that criminalizes theft or destruction. government documents.
The affidavit raised concerns about a trove of classified documents the National Archives and Records Administration had recovered from Mar-a-Lago in Florida in January.
The DOJ says in the document that 14 of the 15 boxes recovered in January contained some level of classified information, with recently unsealed venting revealing the amount of top-level secret information kept in a basement storage room and other facilities at the President’s Club.
The reasons given by the DOJ for the redactions were also heavily redacted
The Justice Department released the redacted affidavit outlining the reasons for the August raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and said 14 of 15 boxes recovered earlier in the year contained information classified.
“In total, Trump had 184 classified documents, 67 confidential, 25 top secret and handwritten notes in boxes returned to the National Archives, according to the document which indicates that the FBI had “probable reason to believe that evidence of obstruction would be found ” at his Florida home.
Trump is under criminal investigation for the removal of the documents.
“The government is conducting a criminal investigation regarding the improper deletion and storage of classified information in unauthorized areas, as well as the illegal concealment or removal of government records,” an unidentified FBI agent wrote on the front page of the affidavit.
The FBI also conducted the search, fearing that the release of classified documents would compromise “underground human sources”.
“Based on my training and experience, I know that documents classified at these levels typically contain NDI,” according to the signing officer’s affidavit, using the acronym National Defense Information. “Several of the documents also contained what appear to be FPOTUS’s handwritten notes,” the agent added.
The affidavit describes the classification marks that officers saw after a lengthy letter battle with Trump’s lawyers to gain access to the 15 boxes of material.
The FBI said it had “probable reason to believe that evidence of obstruction would be found” at Mar-a-Lago, according to the affidavit.
Meanwhile, Trump has filed a separate civil case asking another judge to halt the FBI’s review of the documents until a special master is appointed to independently review them for documents that could be protected by executive privilege.
latest news Three dead, including a cyclist, after a shooting and an accident in Oakland
Three men, including a cyclist, were killed Friday night in West Oakland in multiple shootings and a crash that authorities said were linked.
The shooting happened just after 7:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Officers were dispatched to the scene after an alert from ShotSpotter, which uses acoustic sensors to detect gunshots, the Oakland Police Department said in a statement.
There, officers found two men with multiple gunshot wounds as well as a cyclist hit by a car. All three were pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.
Oakland Police Chief Leronne Armstrong at the scene told reporters Friday night there were two shots fired. After the second shooting, one of the injured tried to flee from the scene but then appeared to crash his car into the cyclist, Armstrong said.
East Bay Times reported that the two shootings were linked. When a man was shot, his friends or acquaintances began shooting at the assailant, the newspaper reported.
Oakland has struggled with gun violence, with 2021 being the city’s deadliest year for homicides since 2006. Mayor Libby Schaaf recently held a series of gun violence town halls, and the city earlier announced this month a $6 million grant for his gun violence. prevention programs.
The department said it was investigating the circumstances of the shooting and the crash. The identities of the victims are being withheld as it notifies their family members, the department said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or its Inquiry Line at (510) 238-7950.
