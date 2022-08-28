Dutch media: Truck leaves road, at least 3 dead

Donald Trump Jr. had a very simple and direct message after the Justice Department released a heavily masked version of the affidavit justifying the August FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Trump Jr., 44, responded to the news by posting a photo of his father playing golf with a black bar to censor the former president’s crotch area.

The ex-president’s first son simply wrote: ‘Redact this!!!’

The post has already been liked by over 300,000 people on Instagram and has been followed by a series of posts in response to the post.

He then posted an animated photo of President Joe Biden tripping and falling while climbing a redacted version of a flight of stairs.

Then, for his capper, he posted a photoshop of Trump Jr.’s presidential son, Hunter Biden, appearing to sniff editorial lines.

Trump Jr., 44, responded to the news under oath by posting a photo of his father playing golf with a black bar to censor the former president's crotch area. The ex-president's first son simply wrote: 'Redact this!!!'

He wrote to his 6.1 million Twitter followers, “Lots of writing going on!”

Trump Jr. also mocked the heavily redacted post on Twitter, writing, “Well, that really clears things up.”

The FBI took away 15 boxes of Mar-a-Lago, including 11 sets labeled “top secret” during the Aug. 8 raid.

In total, Trump had 184 classified documents, 67 confidential, 25 top secret and handwritten notes in boxes returned to the National Archives, according to the document which says the FBI had “probable reason to believe that evidence of obstruction would be found.” in his Florida home.

The Justice Department released a heavily masked version of the affidavit justifying the August FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the warrant that led to the Aug. 8 raid, ordered the affidavit unsealed by 12 p.m. Friday — despite objections from the DOJ.

In a footnote, the affidavit notes that the law not only prohibits the transfer of classified information, but also “the unlawful retention of ‘information related to national defense.’ seems to suggest that it would still be illegal for Trump to take the documents even if he had declassified them.

President Biden has mocked claims by Donald Trump’s lawyers that the former president declassified all documents he brought to Mar-a-Lago

”I’ve declassified everything in the world. I am president. I can do everything. Go declassify everything,’ Biden said as he boarded Air Force One for Wilmington, Del. for the weekend

John Solomon, who represents Trump against the National Archives, said earlier this month that Trump had all the documents declassified before bringing them to Mar-a-Lago.

“As we can all remember, everyone ends up having to take their work home from time to time. American presidents are no different,’ Solomon read in a statement on Fox News Aug. 14.

“President Trump, in order to prepare for the next day’s work, often brought documents, including classified documents, to the residence. He had a standing order that documents removed from the Oval Office and brought to the residence were deemed declassified the moment he removed them.

The three criminal statutes the FBI listed in the warrant as the basis of its investigation were not about whether or not the documents were classified — they were about the Espionage Act, Obstruction, and another law that criminalizes theft or destruction. government documents.

The affidavit raised concerns about a trove of classified documents the National Archives and Records Administration had recovered from Mar-a-Lago in Florida in January.

The DOJ says in the document that 14 of the 15 boxes recovered in January contained some level of classified information, with recently unsealed venting revealing the amount of top-level secret information kept in a basement storage room and other facilities at the President’s Club.

The reasons given by the DOJ for the redactions were also heavily redacted

Trump is under criminal investigation for the removal of the documents.

“The government is conducting a criminal investigation regarding the improper deletion and storage of classified information in unauthorized areas, as well as the illegal concealment or removal of government records,” an unidentified FBI agent wrote on the front page of the affidavit.

The FBI also conducted the search, fearing that the release of classified documents would compromise “underground human sources”.

“Based on my training and experience, I know that documents classified at these levels typically contain NDI,” according to the signing officer’s affidavit, using the acronym National Defense Information. “Several of the documents also contained what appear to be FPOTUS’s handwritten notes,” the agent added.

The affidavit describes the classification marks that officers saw after a lengthy letter battle with Trump’s lawyers to gain access to the 15 boxes of material.

The FBI said it had “probable reason to believe that evidence of obstruction would be found” at Mar-a-Lago, according to the affidavit.

Meanwhile, Trump has filed a separate civil case asking another judge to halt the FBI’s review of the documents until a special master is appointed to independently review them for documents that could be protected by executive privilege.