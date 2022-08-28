Electronic Air Cleaners – The 5 Major Types

Two controversial figures, referred to in the Book of Revelation as two witnesses, two olive trees, two candlesticks and two prophets, will boldly declare GOD’S JUDGMENTS and proclaim the LORD’S CONTROVERSY (Micah 3:8; 6:1-2), delivering a BLISTERING MESSAGE and a SCORCHING CONDEMNATION – just before NUCLEAR FIRE AND BRIMSTONE RAINS DOWN upon those who’ve rejected GOD’S ULTIMATUM (Isaiah 41:27; 30:27)!

The wise will hear this THUNDER and take shelter (Revelation 10; Proverbs 27:12). It’s been said that history repeats itself because nobody listened the first time. Who’s listening today? Does anybody care? THE MESSAGE IS LOUD AND CLEAR! Another HOLOCAUST is coming! That warning must roar from Jerusalem! That’s the sensitive location where God will spark a NATIONAL DEBATE and ignite an INTERNATIONAL CONTROVERSY! (Jeremiah 15:10; Revelation 11:10).

It’ll shock the Jews and anger the Germans! Both will immediately want to stop such “incitement” – calling it fear-mongering and racist — but such persecution will only fan the flames of this BURNING ISSUE (Isaiah 54:15-16)! God’s going to make sure that everybody — from the least to the greatest — has had a chance to HEAR AND HEED (Jeremiah 5:4-5).

“Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall” (Proverbs 16:18). The historical precedent’s been set. We’re not an exception or invincible (Luke 13:3). Europe’s already making preparations while we’re on our deathbed: victims of tradition. THE UNITED STATES IS GOING TO FOLD, THE BRITISH COMMONWEALTH’S GOING INTO CAPTIVITY, AND ISRAEL’S GOING TO BE OCCUPIED!

Prior to Europe’s invasion and occupation of the State of Israel, God will have stationed two men, especially trained for this mission, in Jerusalem. They’re to serve notice that Jerusalem and Israel belong to God. These two men are witnesses that God will again choose Jerusalem. They won’t rest until Zion fulfills her calling (Isaiah 62:6-7). They can foresee the future so clearly, it’s as good as done for them (Romans 4:17). Since they know for sure what’s going to happen, they can give an accurate forecast!

Why are there two of them? For several reasons: God’s Law requires two or three witnesses to testify before the judge can pass sentence; they’re Israel’s eyes, to enlighten and help them see what’s going on; and they represent God’s Church and State.

The prophet Zechariah first mentions these two. He saw them portrayed as two olive trees, standing next to a golden menorah, one on each side. When he questioned God’s angel as to what this all meant, he was told: “These are the two anointed ones, who stand beside the Lord of the whole earth” (Zechariah 4:14).

It’s understood that the menorah represents Israel – who’s yet to become a “light to all nations.” Today Israel’s national symbol is this very candlestick with its two olive branches.

Ancient Israel only had two anointed positions: Priest and King. They were anointed with olive oil, symbolic of God’s Holy Spirit, before taking office (Exodus 30: 30). It was a simple gesture asking for God’s merciful guidance, and a humble request for Heaven’s inspiration (I Samuel 16:13).

God reveals that His men are going to be on active duty for three and a half years. Their mission coincides with Jerusalem’s Gentile occupation. They’ll witness the atrocities committed against our people, and fast and pray. Therefore, the formal dinners and black-tie days are gone. God’s prophets will be in mourning and wearing black: burlap!

Revelation 11:4 declares: “These are the two olive trees and the two lampstands standing before the God of the earth.” They stand at attention before God, ready and willing to carry out His every command. They’re filled with the Holy Spirit and share their LIGHT of understanding with captive Israel (Zechariah 4:12). They’ll give it all they’ve got, emptying themselves, to try and impart God’s vision and spiritual insight.

Obviously, they’re testifying against Europe’s crimes against humanity, because the Beast wants them dead! They warn Europe their Day of reckoning is near and they thereby encourage Israel to never fear!

The prophet Malachi assures us: “Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the great and dreadful day of the LORD. And he will turn the hearts of the fathers to the children, and the hearts of the children to their fathers, lest I come and strike the earth with a curse” (Malachi 4:5-6).

Who in the Bible is most prominent before the return of Jesus Christ? In the Old Testament we find Elijah. In the New Testament we’re introduced to the Two Witnesses. They’re both just before the awesome DAY OF THE LORD — the time when God directly intervenes with the SEVEN LAST PLAGUES!

Israel’s two representatives will present their case from Jerusalem. They’ll confront Europe’s sorcerer-pope and wannabe divine emperor with the facts and hold them personally responsible for Europe’s atrocities. God’s two witnesses will take the stand and testify against Europe’s cruel and unusual punishment inflicted upon our people. They’ll charge the Beast and False Prophet with murder, treason, and extortion!

Israel’s two anointed positions were priest and king. The priest tribe was Levi and the scepter tribe was Judah. Therefore, one of Israel’s representatives will hail from the Royal House of David (Judah), and the other will join him as an assistant, from Aaron’s line (Levi). Both will be deeply converted individuals from God’s one and only true Church. They represent God’s Church and State, like Moses and Aaron, against Satan’s counterfeit Church and State!

“Elijah” will vigorously oppose Europe’s evil empire and speak out against its corrupt system of government and religion! He’ll denounce those Israelite nations in Europe who will have merged their markets with Babylon’s daughter. Ahab (pagan Israelites) and Jezebel (the Catholic Church) will have to contend with Elijah again! Elijah’s successor was promised a double portion of God’s Holy Spirit: it’ll be shared between the Two Witnesses!