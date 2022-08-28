Connect with us

Blockchain

Ethereum Price Plummets 9% As Fed Chair Passes Hawkish Remarks

The crypto community has witnessed another price plunge after the just concluded Federal Reserve annual meeting. Many investors already anticipated a new turn in asset prices after Jerome Powell spoke on the approach to combat inflation. But from the turn of events, Powell tipped the scale against investors’ expectations. As a result, many cryptocurrencies and equities have already started a downward price trend.

Ethereum (ETH) and many other cryptocurrencies have lost some August 25 price gains. After the meeting, ETH’s price tanked 9% and stood at $1555. But the bears continued to push the price lower. Some hours later, in the evening, ETH plummeted lower to $1478 before climbing up gradually. 

As of the time of writing, ETH is still in the reds on August 27. The price fluctuates between $1499 and $1505. The coin struggled to climb a bit higher than the August 26 lowest point of $1478 to stand at $1,499, showing a 9.68% loss. 

Bitcoin And Stocks Didn’t Fare Better 

Bitcoin and equities lost gains following the Fed annual meeting too. BTC price early morning August 26 was $21,596.09. It recorded an intraday high of $21,804. But later, BTC started a terrible downtrend to a peak low of $20,036 before climbing sluggishly upwards. At the close of the market, BTC’s price was $20,260.02. As of August 27, BTC is at $20,206 and still fluctuating lower. 

Other stocks also fell after Powell’s hawkish approach decision. For instance, S&P 500 lost more than 3% of its gains after the meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 1000 points while Nasdaq Composite recorded almost 4%.

Ethusd
Ethereum’s price currently fluctuates below the $1,500 mark. | Source: ETHUSD price chart from TradingView.com

 

Any Market Reversal in Sight?  

The crypto market expected a price movement depending on the meeting’s outcome. Many people expressed their worries on August 26 before the meeting, stating that a dovish approach will mean positive price movement while a hawkish decision will mean an extended bearish trend. 

Recall that the Minneapolis Fed CEO and President Neel Kashkari suggested a Volcker Esque rule to combat inflation. Paul Volcker was the Fed Chair who created two recessions to fight inflation. Kashkari’s suggestion already had everyone worried about the outcome of the annual meeting. Unfortunately, Powel’s insistence that the central bank won’t adopt a dovish approach but will maintain its aggressive strategies to restore price stability has tipped the scale negatively. 

It is happening when many analysts expect the Ethereum Merge to improve crypto prices.

But with the current events in the financial markets, the upcoming upgrade might not have the desired positive effect on Ethereum and other crypto prices. Another period of price crash might be imminent. 

Data have already shown that the deposits of ETH into the Beacon Chain have reduced. Also, many people are stating that the market has already “Priced In” the Merge.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

AdEx Price Gains 20% As Market Plunges, Are Bulls Behind The Pump?

AdEx Price Gains 20% As Market Plunges, Are Bulls Behind The Pump?
The price of AdEx (ADX) explodes with a double-digit gain against Tether (USDT) as bulls push the price to a higher region. Despite the market downtrend in recent days with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) all (Data from Binance)

AdEx (ADX) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart 

Weekly ADX Price Chart | Source: ADXUSDT On Tradingview.com

From the chart, the price of ADX, after seeing a major run to a high of $1.2, took a downward spiral to a region of $0.16 with what seems to be low on the weekly chart. 

ADX has formed good support in that region as the price bounced quickly to $0.18 above its support area. The price of ADX has not shown much strength as the price has been unable to move past its low by a considerable margin.

The price of ADX faces resistance at a region of $0.2; if the price fails to break this region, we could see the price of ADX retesting its weekly low, acting as support for ADX price.

ADX closed the previous monthly candle with a bearish momentum, with the new week’s candle more bullish with signs of relief. 

For the price of ADX to trend higher, it needs to break above $0.2 and hold the price from falling below its support area. 

Weekly resistance for the price of ADX – $0.2.

Weekly support for the price of ADX – $0.15.

AdEx Price Analysis On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily ADX Price Chart | Source: ADXUSDT On Tradingview.com
Daily ADX Price Chart | Source: ADXUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of ADX has found itself ranging in a channel as the price aims to break out of the channel to trend higher. The price of ADX on the daily timeframe found its support at a region of $0.15 as the price bounced, showing signs of strength to an area of $0.18, where it faced rejection.

The price of ADX needs to break above its range of $0.15-$0.19 with a good volume to have a better chance of trading higher to a region of $0.2 which seems to be an area of high supply.

If the price of ADX fails to break out of the range, we expect the price to retest the region of $0.15, which is key support for ADX price.

ADX is currently trading at $0.17, just below the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which corresponds to prices of $0.18, acting as resistance for ADX price.

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the price of ADX is above 50, indicating buy orders.

Daily (1D) resistance for ADX price – $0.19-$0.2.

Daily (1D) support for ADX price – $0.15.

Price Analysis Of ADX On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart

1661634460 708 Adex Price Gains 20 As Market Plunges Are Bulls Behind
Four-Hourly ADX Price Chart | Source: ADXUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of ADX has shown great strength trying to break out of the ranging channel; ADX saw its price rejected back into the channel as it faces resistance to break above the channel.

ADX needs to break and close above the 4H ranging channel to trend higher to a region of $0.2; if the price of ADX fails to break out from this channel, we could see a price range and possibly retest the support area. 

The price of ADX needs to hold the support area at $0.156 to avoid trading lower if it loses this support region.

Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for ADX price – $0.2.

Four-Hourly (4H) support for ADX price – $0.156-$0.14.

Featured Image From Kazzak, Charts From TradingView.com
Blockchain

U.S Stock Market Fumbles Following Fed’s Aggressive Views

U.S Stock Market Fumbles Following Fed's Aggressive Views
Bitcoin News
  • In the United States alone, stocks lost around $1.25 trillion in a single day.
  • With a 3.4% loss at day’s end, the S&P 500 reached its lowest point since late July.

The United States Federal Reserve offered aggressive views on economic policy on August 26, sending Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies down. In the United States alone, stocks lost around $1.25 trillion in a single day, and this was a global trend across all risk assets.

Investors hurried to avoid risk as remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that more rate rises were still on the table despite recent data indicating inflation was already slowing.

Powell stated:

“Restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance for some time. The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy.”

Looming Inflation

With a 3.4% loss at day’s end, the S&P 500 reached its lowest point since late July. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite Index fell by the same amount (4%), reflecting the broader market trend. The total value of Bitcoin and altcoins combined lost less than what was lost on the U.S. stock market.

Data from TradingView shows that overnight, the entire market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies dropped from $1.029 trillion to $936.87 billion, a decrease of 8.95%.

It was noticed that earlier narratives were being abandoned with regards to the inflation forecast, while others stated that Powell’s statements were not the crucial area to examine in terms of future Fed policy. However, crypto investors were hit hard by the selloff in risk assets.

According to CMC, the global crypto market cap is $963.09B, a 3.19% decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $68.21B, which makes a 21.79% decrease.

U.S Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates by 75 Basis Points

Blockchain

Singapore Authorities Tighten Measures Towards Crypto Industry

Singapore Authorities Tighten Measures Towards Crypto Industry
