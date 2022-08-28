Fatal Nyc Hit-And-Run Driver Had Beef On Love Interest

A Queens man sitting outside a bodega was killed when a woman who might have been aiming at someone else rammed him with a car, police and witnesses said.

Surveillance video of the fatal crash shows Milton Storch, 59, sitting on a walker outside Rohan Deli on Beach 20th Street early Saturday, when a black Honda Civic on the corner backs up, stops, then suddenly swerves uphill entrance to the store and hits it.

The car sent Storch flying, madly. His prone body – wedged between the vehicle and the building – was struck again when the Honda driver reversed and drove away, the footage shows.

A witness said there was a fight outside the store for about five minutes.

The convicted man was at the corner of Beach 20th Street and New Haven Avenue where he was killed, a local resident said.

The man “didn’t bother anyone. Every morning when I pass here, he is there. He sits here, drinks coffee, smokes a cigarette… Wrong place, wrong time,” said Jorge Alberto Senquis, 53.

A second man was also injured in the grisly incident, in which bystanders could be seen in the clip stepping over the victim as he lay on the Far Rockaway sidewalk.

The Honda driver had been arguing with another woman, possibly over a love interest, on the street outside the deli just before 7:20 a.m. when she jumped behind the wheel of the parked car, the police said. police and witnesses.

At one point, the woman who had a fight with the Honda driver was caught on surveillance cameras trying to drag the motorist out of the car window.

Without success, the woman gave up and headed for the deli. Seconds later, the crazed driver steered the vehicle towards her opponent – killing the unsuspecting man instead, police said.

Storch, of Far Rockaway, was pronounced dead at St. John’s Hospital.

The women know each other “and they don’t get along”, a police spokeswoman said.

The rival women were part of a larger group, and one of them may have been attracted to the other woman’s romantic interest, said an employee at a nearby store who didn’t want to. give his name.

Freddie Garcia, 18, was working in the laundromat three doors down from the deli when he saw the women arguing.

The two women were into the deli and in good spirits, but when they got out things went downhill, he said.

“One way or another, they get into the fight. After that they fought for maybe five minutes,” said Garcia, who said the argument pissed him off so much that he locked the doors to prevent his customers from getting hurt.

“I got worried when they got in the car because I thought they were stoned or drunk,” he added.