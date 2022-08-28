Fed’s Powell: Restoring price stability requires using our tools forcefully

New York City officials have expanded their hotel housing operation for migrants bused from Texas’ border with Mexico by Governor Greg Abbott. The city now has contracts with 14 hotels and more migrants are arriving every day.

New York City Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro has revealed that the city is now contracting 14 hotels to house migrants bused to the Big Apple from the Texas border region. Texas Governor Abbott has ordered the busing of migrants to sanctuary cities like New York and Washington, D.C. after changes to the Biden administration’s border security and immigration policies created a wave massive numbers of migrants – about 67% of whom cross from Mexico to Texas-based Border Patrol sectors. .

More than 118,000 migrants entered Texas in July alone, Breitbart Texas reported. Only about 1,500 were bused to New York, Governor Abbott tweeted.

Texas is filling in the gaps left by Biden’s absence on our border. We’ve made more than 19,000 arrests, seized more than 335.5 million lethal doses of fentanyl, and sent more than 7,400 migrants on buses to DC and more than 1,500 to New York. As Biden ignores crisis, Texas steps up. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 27, 2022

Following Abbott’s order to take migrants by bus to New York, city officials complained of more than 6,000 migrants seeking refuge in the Big Apple, according to the New York Post.

New York City and state officials admitted to requesting assistance from officials in other states to help house migrants who were mostly sent to the city on federal government transportation.

“Unlike Governor Abbott, our mayor and governor are showing real leadership by actively coordinating with the White House, the federal government and governors across the country and mayors across the country to see how we can work together to address the need to resettle asylum-seekers,” Castro said.

The city complains of overcapacity at its homeless shelters, prompting more than $300 million to be spent to house migrants, the Job revealed.

The city has backed out of plans to house 600 migrant families in the luxury Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Instead, it locks in around 5,000 hotel rooms.

“He (Governor Abbott) is arming asylum seekers,” Castro said in the Fox News report. “It is shameful, and it is our moral obligation to condemn the use of human beings for political purposes.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Breitbart News the plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York was “brilliant” during an interview with Alex Marlow on Breitbart Daily News.

“It was a pretty, I think, genius idea from Governor Abbott,” Paxton told Marlow. “I wasn’t sure it would work well, because we were taking volunteers, and I didn’t know how many people we were going to get to volunteer to go to DC and places like New York, but it turned out. turns out there’s enough to at least make the point, and clearly have an impact on Washington, DC and New York, even if it’s a small number of people, especially compared to what what we face every day.

“We welcome more people every day than they had to manage in total. It shows how difficult this situation is, because obviously you’ve heard complaints from both mayors about how much it’s costing them and how overwhelmed they are with issues like crime,” Paxton explained. . “It just underscores how bad this situation is when you have a few Democratic mayors who are really complaining a drop in the bucket compared to what we’re dealing with.”