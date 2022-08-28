Former Infosys director Mohandas Pai differs from Wipro’s Rishad Premji

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Mohandas Pai also said that freshmen in the IT sector are exploited and paid much less than seniors, which leads to several problems including moonlighting.
A debate has ensued in the IT sector following comments by Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji on “moonlighting”. Moonlighting refers to the practice of taking projects or other work after hours to earn extra money.
In a recent tweet, Premji said moonlighting is “cheating, pure and simple,” leading social media users to take to different platforms to voice their opinions on the practice. IT industry veteran Mohandas Pai also disagreed with Premji.
There’s a lot of talk about people moonlighting in the tech industry. It’s cheating – plain and simple.
— Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) August 20, 2022
In an interview with Business Today, the former head of IT giant Infosys said, “No, moonlighting is not cheating.” He explained that an employment contract is between an employer who pays an employee to work “n” number of hours per day for the company.
During this time, the employee must comply with the employer’s rules and conditions, including client confidentiality. At this time, the employee cannot work for someone else. However, what the employee does after this period is his freedom. They can do whatever they want.
The trend of “moonlighting” or working other jobs while working for a company to earn extra income has grown in popularity and scope during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the office has moved to home .
Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Aarin Capital, also pointed out that Indian IT sector newbies have been exploited for 10 years. He said there had been no increase in pay and that senior IT workers were paid significantly more than freshmen. According to Pai, this has led to several problems, such as an increasing attrition rate, moonlighting, reluctance to return to the office, and several other issues.
What is moonlight?
Moonlighting is the practice of working a second job or freelance projects outside normal business hours to earn extra income. When an employee works a normal 9 to 5 job as their main source of income and works night shifts for another business or project for additional income, they are said to be moonlighting.
Although business leaders see it as a problem, there is no overarching law explicitly explaining the legality or illegality of moonlighting by IT professionals.
According to a Business Today report, if an employee is caught moonlighting, the company can only sue if it violates the employment contract and there is evidence that the employee moonlighted.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
There are very few things on earth more powerful than nostalgia.
On Saturday afternoon at Citi Field, fans were riding the high of watching their favorite players from yesteryear put on a Mets jersey one more time.
Everyone from Jay Hook (the first winning pitcher in franchise history) to Daniel Murphy (who was still a major leaguer as recently as 2020) were on hand to celebrate the team’s Amazin’ history. During the pregame introductions, bona fide superstars like Darryl Strawberry and Pedro Martinez drew some of the loudest ovations, but so too did beloved cult figures like Bartolo Colon and Endy Chavez.
“We didn’t go out there to evaluate our talent or evaluate who was out there,” Martinez said in the postgame press conference. “I can tell you, there was a huge amount of respect from the youngest to the oldest. To have the opportunity to share my time with some of my heroes from the ‘80s, and be able to share it with some of my ex-teammates from the Mets, it’s a heck of an honor.
“I’m extremely proud to have been part of the Mets.”
There was also a baseball game to play. Every baseball game needs managers, and the Mets called up Joe Torre, Willie Randolph, Terry Collins and Bobby Valentine to do the honors. Torre, forever associated with the Yankees’ dynasty of the late 1990s and early 2000s, got a few jest-filled boos from Mets’ fans still reeling from the 2000 World Series.
The Miracles, co-managed by Collins and Valentine, beat Torre and Randolph’s Amazins in a resounding 8-1 win. The Miracles had the luxury of playing three guys who were very much still in game shape — Murphy, Chavez and Jose Reyes — and they ended the three-inning game with 14 hits to their opponents’ three. The Miracles were also sparked by Mookie Wilson, who made a twisting catch on a deep fly ball in left field and lashed a line drive at the plate that went all the way to the wall.
“It was very fun today until I had to relive facing Pedro, which I didn’t want to do,” Robin Ventura said afterward.
The fans got virtually everything they would have wanted from their Mets’ heroes, save for a Colon at-bat. Colon, Martinez, Dwight Gooden, Jesse Orosco and Al Leiter each got a turn on the mound, and when Leiter walked Mike Piazza on four pitches, the former teammates agreed to let him stay in the box until he put a ball in play. That led to a sacrifice fly, which was much more about the crowd wanting to see how far Piazza can still hit a baseball rather than the catcher trying to get a run in from third.
The crowd also went predictably hog wild for the 1986 alumni, which not only included Strawberry, Gooden, Wilson and Orosco, but also Keith Hernandez, Ray Knight, Tim Teufel, Howard Johnson and more.
“We used to get together every year,” Knight said of the 1986 team. “As time has passed, we’ve had a few people that stopped showing up, people that were in jail. It just kind of stopped. [But] any time that you’ve gone to battle the way that we did, and accomplished things together as a team, there’s a closeness.”
Old Timers’ Day, a slam dunk event as far as fans are concerned, should be here to stay for as long as Steve and Alex Cohen are willing to fund it. Apart from just getting the chance to see so many Mets’ legends in one place, the event also leads to the kind of childlike joy that reminds everyone why they fell in love with baseball in the first place.
“Today was just a different deal, to be able to be around all these great players and know that we all have put on the same uniform,” said Knight, MVP of the 1986 World Series. “It’s a fraternity, and it’s strong. When you’re sitting there, it’s almost like you’re a little boy again, it really is.”
“It’s just been a terrific experience,” said team president Sandy Alderson. “I think that is true for the players, who are all here today. I think it’s true, certainly, for the organization. But most importantly, perhaps, it’s true for the fans. It was tremendously rewarding that there were so many fans in the ballpark when those introductions started.”
The fact that Old Timers’ Day even happened at all — and included a game, something that the crosstown Yankees don’t do anymore, which delighted Martinez — is a testament to just how much has changed under the Cohen ownership.
“This organization is totally different than it was when I was here,” Knight said, noting that Steve Cohen came and personally addressed the Old Timers before they took the field. “The way the team is run, and the way that the owners treated players and made them feel a part of everything, you just feel it. There’s new kids in town, no doubt about it, and it starts at the top.”
Knight, an unquestioned pillar of one of just two teams in franchise history to win a World Series, was his true unfiltered self on Saturday. He used his platform to voice his displeasure for the previous owners, who he says never invited him back for even a ceremonial first pitch, let alone coordinated an Old Timers’ Day.
“I love the New York Mets. I don’t like the Wilpons or any of that deal.”
With a successful Old Timers’ Day in the bag, plus a roster that should contend for a third World Series ring, Saturday seemed like a definitive turning of the page from the Wilpons to the Cohens.
That’s something that every generation of Mets history can embrace.
New Delhi:
A seven-month-old child, who was sleeping on a platform at Mathura station, was abducted by a man, police said. The crime was filmed by a CCTV camera.
Footage of the incident shows the man appearing to walk past the child, who is sleeping with his mother. Moments later he comes back and picks up the kid and does a dash. CCTV captured him running towards a train parked on the platform.
ये व्यक्ति रे ० स्टेशन मथुरा जं ० अपनी अपनी माँ साथ सो रहे महज 7 माह के बच्चे उठाकर ले।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।
आप सिर्फ Retweet कर इसके फ़ोटो / वीडियो को Groups में Share कर दीजिये, विशेष कर कासगंज, बदायूँ और साइड।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।
मुझे भरोसाहै ये अवश्य पकड़ा जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/fTnuGbSlsi
— SACHIN KAUSHIK (@upcopsachin) August 27, 2022
The police formed several teams to search for the child.
“A case has been registered at GRP Mathura Jn Police Station under the relevant sections, significant efforts are being made forming a team for child recovery,” Mathura Police said in a tweet.
Police also released a photo of the accused and asked the public to share any information about him. Along with Mathura, Railway Police teams are also searching for the child in Aligarh and Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.
It turned out the preseason finale was the closest thing to a dress rehearsal for the Miami Dolphins in the exhibition season.
And they nailed it — from the opening play.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit star receiver Tyreek Hill deep for 51 yards en route to recording a perfect passer rating of 158.3. Tagovailoa was 6 of 7 for 121 yards and a touchdown later in the opening series.
Tagovailoa led three scoring drives against the Philadelphia Eagles, throwing his one touchdown to River Cracraft, having his third series end in a 1-yard touchdown plunge by running back Sony Michel and his second one result in a 55-yard field goal from Jason Sanders.
While Tagovailoa had Hill, who had two receptions for 64 yards, for the first drive, he also had his night without prized free-agent left tackle Terron Armstead or standout second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle. The Eagles mostly rested their starters on Saturday.
The Dolphins also got the run game going, even as Chase Edmonds sat out the exhibition. Mostert, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed combined for 98 first-half yards on the ground on 12 attempts.
Starting with a 17-0 lead, defensive back Elijah Campbell, a player on the edge of the active roster cutoff line, had a 30-yard pick-six in the second quarter against former Dolphins third-string quarterback Reid Sinnett.
Miami added a 27-yard field goal from Sanders with 18 seconds left before halftime on a Teddy Bridgewater-led drive where tight end Hunter Long had a potential touchdown catch punched out by an Eagles defender. Long would’ve been called for offensive pass interference anyway if it was ruled a touchdown catch.
The Dolphins lead the Eagles, 27-0, at halftime.
The Dolphins conclude their preseason on Saturday. They now have final roster cuts coming on Tuesday and their regular-season opener in two weeks, on Sept. 11, a home game against the New England Patriots.
This story will be updated.
A US Coast Guard cutter patrolling as part of an international mission in the Pacific Ocean has been denied entry to a port in the Solomon Islands, raising concerns about the growing influence of China in the region.
The cutter Oliver Henry was taking part in Operation Island Chief monitoring fishing activity in the Pacific, which ended on Friday when it sought to make a planned stopover in Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, to refuel and resupply, the Coast Guard office in Honolulu said. .
However, there was no response from the Solomon Islands government to obtain diplomatic clearance for the ship to stop there, so the Oliver Henry diverted to Papua New Guinea, it said. the coastguards.
Additionally, it was reported that a British ship had also been refused entry, but Britain’s Royal Navy did not comment directly on this information.
COMMUNIST CHINA SURVIVOR WARNS AMERICANS: SOCIALISM IS JUST THE FIRST STEP
During Operation Island Chief, the United States, Australia, Great Britain and New Zealand provided support through aerial and surface surveillance for the Pacific island nations participating in the operation, including the Solomon Islands.
China has confidently tried to expand its presence and influence in the Pacific, and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare alarmed some neighbors, the United States and others after signing a new security pact with China.
US REACTS IN KIND FOR FLIGHTS TO CHINA AFTER BEIJING SUSPENDS 26 FLIGHTS TO AMERICA
The pact has raised fears of establishing a Chinese naval base within 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) of Australia’s northeast coast. A Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands would place it not only on the doorstep of Australia and New Zealand, but also close to Guam, the US territory that hosts major military bases.
“China is gaining momentum in its drive to dominate the Pacific,” tweeted former US Department of Veterans Affairs Assistant Secretary James Hutton in response to the news.
“China now rules the Solomon Islands,” Gordon G. Chang, author of China’s impending collapse, posted on Twitter.
The White House did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.
Associated Press contributed to this report.
ORCHARD PARK, NY (AP) — Facing a major public backlash and internal questions over the decision to award Matt Araiza the punting job, the Buffalo Bills reversed course by waiving the rookie on Saturday, two days after the filing of a complaint alleging the player and two college teammates gang-raped a teenager last fall.
The decision to cut ties with their sixth-round draft pick from San Diego State comes after Buffalo paved the way for Araiza to take over punting duties by releasing returning veteran Matt Haack on Monday.
The Bills then chose to keep Araiza despite being aware of the allegations against him since late July. The team then backed up the player by announcing that they had “conducted a thorough review” of the matter a day after the complaint was filed.
Araiza’s release is beginning to ease a crisis that has rocked the team, as evidenced by coach Sean McDermott who struggles to contain his emotions while discussing the situation following a 21-0 pre-season loss to Carolina Friday night.
Without being specific, McDermott said he was unaware of some of the revelations that were made once the lawsuit was filed a day earlier, and repeatedly said the team had work to do. to do to discover the truth.
“This is not a situation we take lightly. I’m hurt, I understand they’re hurt,” McDermott said in reference to Buffalo’s fanbase. “It’s not easy to hear about some of the things I’ve heard about over the past few hours. I haven’t slept much to be honest with you.
McDermott called to stop Araiza from playing against Carolina. The player watched the match from an undisclosed location while releasing a statement through his agent, Joe Linta, which read: “The facts of the incident are not what they are described in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight.
Without another punter on the roster, third-string quarterback Matt Barkley took care of punting duties.
A lawsuit filed in San Diego County Superior Court accused Araiza and two teammates of raping a 17-year-old girl at a Halloween party at an off-campus house where Araiza lived. A San Diego police investigation has been assigned to the district attorney’s office to determine whether to proceed with the prosecution. DA spokeswoman Tanya Sierra said Friday there was no timeline as to how long a decision will take.
In Buffalo, the focus is on why the Bills were unaware of the allegations against Araiza when the player was selected from San Diego State in the sixth round of the draft in April. Despite being the top punter in college football last year and earning the nickname “Punt God” due to a booming left leg, Araiza was the third punter selected in the draft.
It’s unclear whether Araiza informed the NFL of the allegations in the months leading up to the draft.
Executives from two different teams told The Associated Press they learned of Araiza’s involvement in an incident during the drafting process, but neither person knew the full extent of the allegations. Leaders of three other teams said they had no knowledge of the allegations against Araiza before the draft and only learned of the incident on Thursday. All of the people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.
While it’s unclear when the Bills first learned of the allegations, they knew in late July when Dan Gilleon, the attorney representing the alleged victim identified in the lawsuit as ‘Jane Doe’, contacted the counselor team legal, Kathryn D’Angelo. , by email.
“She looked like she was worried. She says she’ll get back to me, but she never did,” Gilleon said. “I even followed up and said, ‘Hey, you didn’t didn’t speak and you didn’t call me back like you said “And they just ignored it too.”
Without saying when, Araiza’s attorney, Kerry Armstrong, said he also told his client to come clean and tell the Bills about the allegations. Armstrong said he has also stayed in regular contact with the Bills over the past month to provide details of his own investigation into what happened.
“I don’t 100% believe he ever forcibly raped that girl or had sex with her while she was passed out or drunk or anything like that,” Armstrong said.
The Bills also conducted what they called a “thorough review,” which ultimately led to their decision to cut Haack.
The Bills also informed the NFL of the incident once they were made aware of it, a person familiar with the situation told the AP. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter, was unsure of the timeline.
The NFL declined to comment except to say it was aware of the matter.
OAKLAND — Aroldis Chapman has a leg infection after getting a new tattoo and is heading to the injured list. Chapman hadn’t played in a game since Aug. 19 against the Blue Jays.
“There’s been no off-court the last few days, he’s got a leg infection right now. So we were hoping to… deal with that the last few days,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the game. from Saturday night against the A’s at the Coliseum. “It’s still quite significant from a tattoo he got recently, he had a really bad infection in there. So he was actually at the hotel yesterday. He’s still back at the hotel now. So we treat it with drugs and antibiotics and things like that.
Chapman has struggled since the middle of last season. The 34-year-old has the highest ERA (4.70) and walk rate (16.2) and lowest strikeout rate (25.7) of his career. He lost the closest role after getting nine saves this season and the Bombers are still trying to get him back on track.
Boone said Chapman got the new tattoo on Tuesday or Wednesday and it started to bother him after they arrived here in Oakland. The Yankees expect Clay Holmes to be off the injured list on Monday, so they weren’t making a change to the roster on Saturday. There was a possibility that a move would come on Sunday depending on the amount of pitches they used on Saturday.
It’s an unusual injury and Boone said he didn’t think it was risky behavior during the season.
“I don’t have any tattoos. I do not know. So, I mean, it’s a personal choice…usually a pretty safe thing to deal with,” Boone said. “It’s more of an unfortunate situation that it turned into an infection. My goal is to try and get him back to good health.
Chapman was seen by A’s doctor and did not require a hospital visit. Boone hopes he will be back this season.
“I hope he will be better in a few days. We can backdate this by a few days. But we have to put our arms around him and get the infection out of there because it’s gotten a little worse over the last two days,” Boone said.
After having his right big toe kicked on Friday night, Jose Trevino was not in the starting lineup on Saturday. The receiver only said “I’m fine” several times when asked about the injury.
“Yeah, probably just in an emergency,” Boone said of Trevino’s availability for Saturday. “Hopefully something that’s just a daily thing and that we feel lucky to have dodged something serious.”
Seekers coach Tanner Swanson said there was real concern Friday night that where Trevino was hit would affect his crouching behind the plate. The right big toe should be flexed so that it is behind the plate.
“But the news is good today and we’ll see,” Swanson said. “The [catchers] are stoned this time of year and they do a great job of handling it.
Trevino left Friday night’s game and had X-rays taken at the ballpark and they showed no bone damage, but he was “pretty beaten up,” according to Boone.
Trevino has had an exceptional season. The catcher, who hit .245/.270/.364 with a .634 OPS and nine homers in games of four seasons with the Rangers, turned into an All-Star this season. After being acquired by the Yankees at the end of spring training, he quickly established himself as one of the best receivers in the big leagues. He’s hitting .271/.309/.429 with a .737 OPS and 10 home runs in his first pinstripe season. He’s considered the majors’ top catcher in framing pitches, according to Baseball Savant, and by pitchers in the league, he’s considered a wizard at stealing strikes down the zone.
()
