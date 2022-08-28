Dutch authorities are investigating the death of a 3-month-old baby in a makeshift shelter as the country struggles to accommodate an influx of asylum seekers. Hundreds of people have been left to sleep outside and in tents in conditions described by aid agencies as “inhumane”.
From India’s ‘Bowl-Out’ victory in Durban to Pakistan’s 10-wicket win in the United Arab Emirates, recalling past T20i clashes between great rivals
On August 28, India and Pakistan will face each other in a T20I match for only the 10th time in their joint history. The arch-rivals are set to face off in a 2022 Asian Cup group stage match in the United Arab Emirates. Both teams played fascinating matches in cricket’s shortest format. From a thrilling tie that resulted in a bow-out to an emphatic 10-wicket win, the previous nine India-Pakistan matches have had it all. As the 10th chapter of the India-Pakistan T20I rivalry will soon be written, it’s time to reminisce about the previous nine encounters.
Dolphins senior VP of communications Jason Jenkins, a well-known figure in the community, dies
Miami Dolphins senior vice president of communications and community affairs Jason Jenkins died on Saturday, the team announced during halftime of the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was 47.
On top of leading the Dolphins communications department, Jenkins was well-known in the South Florida community for spearheading the team’s numerous community outreach initiatives.
“It is with profound sadness that the Miami Dolphins announce the passing of Jason Jenkins, Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs,” a Dolphins press release said. “He died suddenly on Saturday, August 27, 2022, leaving behind his wife, Elizabeth, and three beautiful children, an organization of people who are mourning his passing and a South Florida community which will forever bear his impact.”
“Our hearts are broken and grieving the loss of a man who was a dear friend and beloved by so many people,” Dolphins vice chairman, president and CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement. “Jason faithfully served the Dolphins organization for 14 years, was a beacon in the community, a trailblazer and champion for others, and above all, treated people with a kindness and dignity that left a lasting mark on everyone he met. Our deepest condolences and our unwavering support go out to his wife, Elizabeth, and his three children.”
Jenkins joined the Dolphins in 2009 and earned his current title in 2015. He oversaw the organization’s front-facing brands, including media outreach, public relations, social media and community efforts for the Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium and Formula One Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.
He was a fixture in the local South Florida community and dedicated his life to connecting with and serving others, most notably by creating the Dolphins’ Football Unites platform. Jenkins was also the board chair of the Dolphins Challenge Cancer, the largest fundraiser in the NFL which has raised more than $53 million for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Jenkins previously served as the team’s vice president of communications, being named to that position in May 2013. Prior to joining the Dolphins, Jenkins worked in the media relations department for the San Francisco 49ers, as well as served as the associate athletic director at Texas Southern University from 1999-2002 and as athletic sales and promotion manager and sports communications assistant at Lehigh University from 1997-99.
A native of Houston, Jenkins earned his bachelor’s degree in 1997 in broadcast journalism from Texas Tech University. In 2017, Jenkins was selected by faculty and alumni as an Outstanding Alumni Award winner. He served as commencement speaker for the 2018 Texas Tech graduating class. Jenkins was also a board member on several South Florida-based community organizations, including Anti-Defamation League Florida, Breakthrough Miami, Dolphins Challenge Cancer, Pro Sports Assembly, Urban League of Broward County, Women of Tomorrow, and YWCA Miami.
The cause of Jenkins’ death was not announced.
Funeral arrangements will be communicated at a later date.
The Netherlands is investigating the death of a baby at the Ter Apel asylum center
Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration Eric van der Burg said he was “deeply shocked” by the incident, the Associated Press reported, but authorities gave no further details. the circumstances of the child’s death.
The incident highlighted the increasingly dire conditions for asylum seekers in the Netherlands, where a housing crisis, lack of space in shelters and reduced immigration staff have created dangerous bottlenecks in refugee centers across the country. Thousands of refugees are now living in emergency shelters such as tents, gymnasiums and reception halls, rights advocates say.
The situation is so dire, according to aid agencies, that at least one refugee rights group has sued the Dutch government. The Red Cross also began providing assistance to asylum seekers in Ter Apel this month, and Doctors Without Borders began offering medical and psychological care on Thursday – the first time it has offered such assistance to Netherlands.
“It is unprecedented that we are providing medical assistance in the Netherlands, but the conditions these people find themselves in are inhumane,” said Judith Sargentini, director of Doctors Without Borders for the Netherlands, in a statement.
AP reported on Thursday that 700 people had been sleeping rough in Ter Apel in recent days after the refugee center, which can accommodate up to 2,000 people, ran out of space. Those living outside the center do not have access to clean showers and toilets, and some asylum seekers with chronic illnesses are running out of medicine, according to Doctors Without Borders.
The organization said pregnant women and children were among the crowds of people stuck outside the gates of the center last week. “If this situation continues, it could lead to serious medical emergencies,” Doctors Without Borders said in a press release on Thursday.
Munasar Muhidin, a teenage asylum seeker who said he fled Somalia in 2020 after Islamist militants killed most of his family, told Reuters that when he arrived in Ter Apel he was forced to camp on the side of the road, where clashes broke out and thunderstorms. left her bedding soaked.
In the Netherlands, several thousand people apply for asylum every month. Most of the candidates are Syrians, according to government figures, but others come from countries such as Afghanistan, Eritrea, Turkey and Yemen.
Long before the evacuation, a generation of Afghans fled to Europe. Their experience was disastrous.
After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Dutch authorities reserved accommodation beds for some 60,000 Ukrainian refugees, who bypassed the normal asylum process.
The number of new asylum seekers has increased compared to recent years, said Karel Hendriks, spokesperson for Doctors Without Borders. But it remains significantly lower than it was at the height of Europe’s refugee crisis in 2015 and 2016.
Since that peak, Dutch authorities have downsized the immigration service and closed asylum centres, reducing processing and accommodation capacity, according to the Dutch Refugee Council, a refugee rights group. refugees.
“The reception crisis was caused by political choices and could have been avoided,” said Nienke Toren, spokesperson for the group. She said many Dutch municipalities have refused to participate in efforts to create more shelters.
The Dutch Refugee Council has sued the government to improve conditions for asylum seekers, with a hearing date set for September 15.
Several government agencies, including the Health and Youth Inspectorate, said they sounded the alarm over deteriorating conditions months ago.
Leon Veldt, spokesman for the government-run Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA), told Reuters this month that the country would need 51,000 beds for asylum seekers. asylum by the end of the year. It currently has 45,000.
“The COA is doing all it can to prioritize shelters for the most vulnerable people, such as children, people with health conditions and women,” said Lennart Wegewijs, a spokesperson for the agency. agency, adding that the COA is doing its best to improve conditions outside of its facility “where possible.”
Some COA workers stopped work on Tuesday to protest conditions at Ter Apel, local daily Dagblad van het Noorden reported.
After the baby’s death on Wednesday, Wegewijs said residents and workers at Ter Apel felt “sadness and helplessness.”
The overall crisis has raised tensions with local residents and police have struggled to maintain security. Fighting has broken out as asylum seekers grow increasingly desperate – and the Red Cross has been forced to close its service point for several days, said Iris van Deinse, spokeswoman for the Dutch branch.
The government has offered unusual solutions to address the shortage of shelter, including housing asylum seekers in hotels and on cruise ships. Authorities have leased two cruise ships, one of which can accommodate 1,000 asylum seekers for up to six months, starting in September.
Ukrainians in Rotterdam will use a cruise ship as a floating shelter
The government “must make municipalities formally responsible for providing shelter and reception as soon as possible, as happened with the Ukrainians who came here,” Toren said.
Oh, Poe: Ravens mascot carted off field after suffering apparent injury vs. youth football team
The Ravens have mostly avoided the injury bug that plagued them last season, but the team’s mascot wasn’t so lucky in Saturday night’s preseason finale.
Poe was carted off the field at halftime of the Ravens’ third preseason game against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium after suffering an apparent leg injury during a mascot vs. youth football game. The start of the second half was delayed as Poe was attended to by team trainers.
Poe was one of several mascots to compete in an exhibition game against an Amateur Athletic Union team from Baltimore, with the Oriole Bird also making an appearance and catching a touchdown pass. Poe, who played quarterback, was injured while scrambling to his right before being sacked from behind.
Such events are commonplace at NFL stadiums, often resulting in viral clips of mascots barreling over youth players half their size. Earlier Saturday, Blooper, the Atlanta Braves’ mascot, posted a video of himself running over players at halftime of the Falcons’ preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Poe returned to the game in the third quarter, but it was unclear if it was the same Poe that was previously injured.
Man lucky to be alive after falling 100ft off a cliff when it collapsed beneath him
A man is lucky to be alive after falling about 100ft from the edge of a cliff that allegedly collapsed beneath him as he walked on it.
The incident happened around dawn when the unnamed man was walking along the cliffs of Moss Beach in San Mateo County, California – about 22 miles south of San Francisco – and the edge of the cliff gave way under his feet, causing him to fall about 100 feet, according to CAL FIRE San Mateo.
But at 8:30 a.m., a woman walking nearby heard the man’s calls for help and was able to alert authorities.
Coastside Fire then arrived and were able to get the man to safety within 22 minutes of arriving, CAL FIRE San Mateo said in a tweet along with a short video of the miraculous rescue.
In the video, a dozen officers can be seen pulling a series of ropes anchored by a fire truck as the victim, who is accompanied by another officer, is pulled up the side of the cliff. As they approach the top of the cliff, the unidentified man who fell can be heard communicating with authorities about his condition, but appears unsteady on his feet as he is pulled to safety. Authorities have not disclosed his current condition.
While the man appeared to be fine at the end of the rescue, CAL FIRE San Mateo had advice after the incident: “Avoid the edges of the cliffs as they are unstable.”
Former Infosys director Mohandas Pai differs from Wipro’s Rishad Premji
mini
Mohandas Pai also said that freshmen in the IT sector are exploited and paid much less than seniors, which leads to several problems including moonlighting.
A debate has ensued in the IT sector following comments by Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji on “moonlighting”. Moonlighting refers to the practice of taking projects or other work after hours to earn extra money.
In a recent tweet, Premji said moonlighting is “cheating, pure and simple,” leading social media users to take to different platforms to voice their opinions on the practice. IT industry veteran Mohandas Pai also disagreed with Premji.
There’s a lot of talk about people moonlighting in the tech industry. It’s cheating – plain and simple.
— Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) August 20, 2022
In an interview with Business Today, the former head of IT giant Infosys said, “No, moonlighting is not cheating.” He explained that an employment contract is between an employer who pays an employee to work “n” number of hours per day for the company.
READ ALSO :
During this time, the employee must comply with the employer’s rules and conditions, including client confidentiality. At this time, the employee cannot work for someone else. However, what the employee does after this period is his freedom. They can do whatever they want.
The trend of “moonlighting” or working other jobs while working for a company to earn extra income has grown in popularity and scope during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the office has moved to home .
Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Aarin Capital, also pointed out that Indian IT sector newbies have been exploited for 10 years. He said there had been no increase in pay and that senior IT workers were paid significantly more than freshmen. According to Pai, this has led to several problems, such as an increasing attrition rate, moonlighting, reluctance to return to the office, and several other issues.
What is moonlight?
Moonlighting is the practice of working a second job or freelance projects outside normal business hours to earn extra income. When an employee works a normal 9 to 5 job as their main source of income and works night shifts for another business or project for additional income, they are said to be moonlighting.
Although business leaders see it as a problem, there is no overarching law explicitly explaining the legality or illegality of moonlighting by IT professionals.
According to a Business Today report, if an employee is caught moonlighting, the company can only sue if it violates the employment contract and there is evidence that the employee moonlighted.
Under new owner Steve Cohen, Mets celebrate their Amazin’ past with Old Timers’ Day
There are very few things on earth more powerful than nostalgia.
On Saturday afternoon at Citi Field, fans were riding the high of watching their favorite players from yesteryear put on a Mets jersey one more time.
Everyone from Jay Hook (the first winning pitcher in franchise history) to Daniel Murphy (who was still a major leaguer as recently as 2020) were on hand to celebrate the team’s Amazin’ history. During the pregame introductions, bona fide superstars like Darryl Strawberry and Pedro Martinez drew some of the loudest ovations, but so too did beloved cult figures like Bartolo Colon and Endy Chavez.
“We didn’t go out there to evaluate our talent or evaluate who was out there,” Martinez said in the postgame press conference. “I can tell you, there was a huge amount of respect from the youngest to the oldest. To have the opportunity to share my time with some of my heroes from the ‘80s, and be able to share it with some of my ex-teammates from the Mets, it’s a heck of an honor.
“I’m extremely proud to have been part of the Mets.”
There was also a baseball game to play. Every baseball game needs managers, and the Mets called up Joe Torre, Willie Randolph, Terry Collins and Bobby Valentine to do the honors. Torre, forever associated with the Yankees’ dynasty of the late 1990s and early 2000s, got a few jest-filled boos from Mets’ fans still reeling from the 2000 World Series.
The Miracles, co-managed by Collins and Valentine, beat Torre and Randolph’s Amazins in a resounding 8-1 win. The Miracles had the luxury of playing three guys who were very much still in game shape — Murphy, Chavez and Jose Reyes — and they ended the three-inning game with 14 hits to their opponents’ three. The Miracles were also sparked by Mookie Wilson, who made a twisting catch on a deep fly ball in left field and lashed a line drive at the plate that went all the way to the wall.
“It was very fun today until I had to relive facing Pedro, which I didn’t want to do,” Robin Ventura said afterward.
The fans got virtually everything they would have wanted from their Mets’ heroes, save for a Colon at-bat. Colon, Martinez, Dwight Gooden, Jesse Orosco and Al Leiter each got a turn on the mound, and when Leiter walked Mike Piazza on four pitches, the former teammates agreed to let him stay in the box until he put a ball in play. That led to a sacrifice fly, which was much more about the crowd wanting to see how far Piazza can still hit a baseball rather than the catcher trying to get a run in from third.
The crowd also went predictably hog wild for the 1986 alumni, which not only included Strawberry, Gooden, Wilson and Orosco, but also Keith Hernandez, Ray Knight, Tim Teufel, Howard Johnson and more.
“We used to get together every year,” Knight said of the 1986 team. “As time has passed, we’ve had a few people that stopped showing up, people that were in jail. It just kind of stopped. [But] any time that you’ve gone to battle the way that we did, and accomplished things together as a team, there’s a closeness.”
Old Timers’ Day, a slam dunk event as far as fans are concerned, should be here to stay for as long as Steve and Alex Cohen are willing to fund it. Apart from just getting the chance to see so many Mets’ legends in one place, the event also leads to the kind of childlike joy that reminds everyone why they fell in love with baseball in the first place.
“Today was just a different deal, to be able to be around all these great players and know that we all have put on the same uniform,” said Knight, MVP of the 1986 World Series. “It’s a fraternity, and it’s strong. When you’re sitting there, it’s almost like you’re a little boy again, it really is.”
“It’s just been a terrific experience,” said team president Sandy Alderson. “I think that is true for the players, who are all here today. I think it’s true, certainly, for the organization. But most importantly, perhaps, it’s true for the fans. It was tremendously rewarding that there were so many fans in the ballpark when those introductions started.”
The fact that Old Timers’ Day even happened at all — and included a game, something that the crosstown Yankees don’t do anymore, which delighted Martinez — is a testament to just how much has changed under the Cohen ownership.
“This organization is totally different than it was when I was here,” Knight said, noting that Steve Cohen came and personally addressed the Old Timers before they took the field. “The way the team is run, and the way that the owners treated players and made them feel a part of everything, you just feel it. There’s new kids in town, no doubt about it, and it starts at the top.”
Knight, an unquestioned pillar of one of just two teams in franchise history to win a World Series, was his true unfiltered self on Saturday. He used his platform to voice his displeasure for the previous owners, who he says never invited him back for even a ceremonial first pitch, let alone coordinated an Old Timers’ Day.
“I love the New York Mets. I don’t like the Wilpons or any of that deal.”
With a successful Old Timers’ Day in the bag, plus a roster that should contend for a third World Series ring, Saturday seemed like a definitive turning of the page from the Wilpons to the Cohens.
That’s something that every generation of Mets history can embrace.
