German metal band Rammstein delivers fiery, theatrical and loud concert at U.S. Bank Stadium
In the 31 months since German industrial metal band Rammstein announced they would headline U.S. Bank Stadium, nearly every conversation I’ve had about the show has started with either “Wait, what?” or “Who?”
The easiest way to describe it is that Rammstein is like the Grateful Dead back in the day, or Tool and Phish more recently. They exist in their own world, free from the typical “rules” of rock and roll. Their lyrics are almost entirely in German and the closest thing they have to a hit on these shores is 1997’s “Du hast,” released a few years after the band formed.
Rammstein also likes to play with fire, so much so that fans long ago coined the motto “Other bands play, Rammstein burns!” So much so that lead singer Till Lindemann, who sometimes sings entire songs while engulfed in flames, is a licensed pyrotechnician. So much so that the current tour is using 1,350 tons of custom equipment to create an enormous, industrial castle-like stage — with Art Deco/Fritz Lang’s “Metropolis”-style flourishes — quite unlike anything else ever seen at USBS. (In terms of sheer shock-and-awe spectacle it’s up there with the likes of U2’s 360 Tour in 2011 and Beyonce’s Formation World Tour five years later, both at the former TCF Bank Stadium.)
Saturday night’s show, twice postponed due to the pandemic, opened with band members emerging from beneath the stage amid exploding pyro and belching smoke. The more than two hours that followed wasn’t a performance as much as a total and complete assault on the senses.
Take, for example, “Puppe,” a song about a doll-loving child who kills the guy who murdered the child’s prostitute sister. During the performance, an oversize baby carriage appeared onstage and, during the choruses, it erupted in flames as black confetti showered the screaming crowd. For “Mein Teil,” Lindemann dressed in a blood-splattered butcher’s apron, growled into a microphone with a knife attached and used a flamethrower (and then a flame-shooting cannon) to “roast” a cooking pot with bandmate Christian “Flake” Lorenz inside (and playing keyboards all the while).
Oh, and it was loud, possibly even louder than Metallica’s infamous USBS show on opening weekend in 2016. And the audience could feel the heat from those flames, particularly when they shot out of two satellite towers near the back of the main floor.
If it sounds like a horror show, well, it was, in the best possible way. Both Rammstein and the audience were fully aware none of it was serious, but rather just a ridiculously over-the-top, often theatrical celebration of mayhem. For all the shooting flames, gore and phallic imagery (and there was a lot of phallic imagery), Rammstein delivered it with an arched brow, a wink and a smile. The band has always gone the distance in creating not just a concert, but a world-building experience full of darkly camp turns and knowing nods, right down to their choice of the opening act Duo Abelard, a pair of classically trained French concert pianists who performed instrumental versions of Rammstein songs.
Given the size of the stage, Rammstein couldn’t do it anywhere else but in stadiums. The big question was just how many people would show up. For most of the past two decades, the band has focused primarily on Europe and the rest of the world. Their most recent Twin Cities show was a decade ago at Target Center and drew a crowd of about 6,000.
But by largely ignoring this country, Rammstein has managed to turn their rare domestic visits into destination events that fans travel hundreds, if not thousands, of miles to attend. Minneapolis is one of just nine cities on the band’s North American tour and there were clearly plenty of out-of-towners in the audience.
For a niche act, Rammstein drew an impressive crowd of just under 30,000 people. Once those folks get over their ringing ears and smoke-induced coughing, they’ll be talking about this show for a long time.
“I’ve had goosebumps since morning,” says the project manager
Naida:
Ahead of the blast that will bring down Noida’s massive twin towers today, the project manager of the engineering firm carrying out the work said he had had ‘goosebumps’ since morning.
“I would be lying if I said I’m not nervous. I’m nervous. I’ve had goosebumps since morning. I’m a bit nervous but confident too,” Edifice Engineering’s Utkarsh Mehta said during a interview with NDTV.
He said all preparations have been made and the blast will be carried out at 2:30 p.m.
“We are almost ready, everything is done. We are checking the connections. Some instruments necessary for data monitoring are being deployed,” he said.
Only six people will be present within 100 yards of the demolition site when the blast occurs – one from the police, three foreigners (demolition experts from South Africa) and two blasters, Mr Mehta said.
The Supertech twin towers, taller than the Qutub Minar, were fitted with 3,700 kg explosives in their pillars. The collapse will last nine seconds and it will take another 12 minutes for the dust to settle, an official said earlier.
All roads leading to the twin towers have been closed and a 450-metre blast zone has been created, Deputy Police Commissioner (Central) Rajesh S said. Separately, seven security cameras have been installed for the monitoring and two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were kept on standby, he told NDTV.
Police set up a mini control room 450 meters from the pylons, the senior officer said, adding that traffic diversion points were activated at 7 a.m.
The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition last year for violating building standards.
Local mothers still struggle to find formula amid continued shortages
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – The nationwide shortage of infant formula is still ongoing and continues to be a source of stress for many families in metro Kansas City.
Many are scrambling to find alternatives to feed their infants the necessary nutrients.
“I just want to thank the woman who donated to me,” said Anna Simmons, who is still breastfeeding her youngest, Vivian.
Simmons recently had surgery to remove her appendix, and her body wasn’t producing enough breast milk while she recovered. She had a month’s supply which she pumped out in advance, but it was all wasted after the freezer door was accidentally left open.
“I cried a dozen times that day. And it sounds silly to cry over breast milk, but I mean, I worked so hard for it. I pumped an hour and a half every day,” Simmons said. “When I lost everything I was distraught, to say the least.”
Her preference has always been to strictly breastfeed, but amid formula shortages and skyrocketing prices, that was barely an option. She then turned to a Facebook group of mothers struggling with the same situation and luckily found a kind neighbor who donated over 200 ounces of breast milk.
Simmons says a network of moms have been jostling lately, letting each other know when the shelves are even a little full. Others share their excess breast milk or donate leftover formula.
It’s a risk she says many are willing to take in these trying times.
“It can be a little scary to also say, ‘Hey, can I have that box of formula that I know might be open, but I need it for my baby?’ Or ‘Hey, can I use some of your breast milk?’ Simmons said. “It’s just not right. There shouldn’t be a shortage anymore.”
Emergency care pediatrician Dr Thuylinh Pham says this shortage is particularly difficult because one size does not apply to infant formula.
“Everything is so specialized. Some babies cannot tolerate certain types of infant formula, and some babies need special nutrition, especially our premature babies and babies with complex medical conditions,” Pham said.
The first thing Pham advises parents to do is check their child’s formula type and see if there are store brands or alternative brands they can switch to.
“There are [a] lots of charts there that will show you what’s consistent with the formula you’ve been on,” Pham said.
Second, parents should consult their child’s pediatrician as there are new guidelines on what to do if there are simply no other alternatives available for their child.
“But these need to be very temporary and no longer than one or two weeks and under the guidance of their doctor to ensure they don’t end up with complications such as anemia and low iron” , Pham said.
To help address the shortage, the federal government is continuing to allow families using WIC to purchase substitutes for their regular formula through the end of the year. This flexibility was due to expire at the end of September.
Turkey arrests pop singer over religious schools joke, calls it ‘hate crime’
A Turkish pop star has reportedly been arrested for ‘inciting hatred’ in response to a joke she allegedly told about the country’s religious schools.
Gulsen, a 46-year-old pop star in Turkey, was taken from her home in Istanbul for questioning and formally arrested on Thursday night after joking at a concert in April that the “perversion” of one of his musicians stemmed from his attendance at an Islamic school. .
“He studied at an Imam Hatip (school) before,” the singer said. “That’s where his perversion comes from.”
A video of the singer’s comment recently began circulating on social media, with a hashtag calling for her arrest.
ISRAEL ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF NORMAL RELATIONS WITH TURKEY AND RETURN OF AMBASSADORS
Gulsen has reportedly been escorted to jail and is awaiting trial.
The arrest sparked outrage on social media. Government critics said the move was an effort by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to shore up support among his clerics and conservatives ahead of elections in 10 months.
Gulsen apologized for the offense caused by the joke, but said her comments were seized upon by those wishing to deepen the polarization in the country.
TURKEY REQUESTS OFFICIAL NAME CHANGE TO ‘STRENGTHEN’ COUNTRY’S BRAND AND CULTURE
During questioning by judicial authorities, Gulsen dismissed accusations that she incited hatred and enmity, and said she had “endless respect for the values and sensibilities of my country”, state agency Anadolu reported.
Gulsen’s request to be released from police custody pending the outcome of a trial was denied.
The spokesman for Erdogan’s Justice and Development party, known by its Turkish acronym AKP, however, appeared to defend the decision to arrest the singer, saying “incitement to hatred is not a form of art”.
“Targeting a segment of society with the allegation of ‘perversion’ and trying to polarize Turkey is a hate crime and a disgrace to humanity,” AKP spokesman Omer Celik tweeted.
Associated Press contributed to this report
Ravens mascot carted off field after suffering apparent injury vs. youth football team
The Ravens have mostly avoided the injury bug that plagued them last season, but the team’s mascot wasn’t so lucky in Saturday night’s preseason finale.
Poe was carted off the field at halftime of the Ravens’ third preseason game against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium after suffering an apparent leg injury during a mascot vs. youth football game. The start of the second half was nearly delayed as Poe was attended to by team trainers.
Poe was one of several mascots to compete in an exhibition game against an Amateur Athletic Union team from Baltimore, with the Oriole Bird also making an appearance and catching a touchdown pass. Poe, who played quarterback, was injured while scrambling to his right before being sacked from behind.
Such events are commonplace at NFL stadiums, often resulting in viral clips of mascots barreling over players half their size. Earlier Saturday, Blooper, the Atlanta Braves’ mascot, posted a video of himself running over young defenders at halftime of the Falcons’ preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Poe returned to the game in the third quarter, but it was unclear if it was the same Poe that was previously injured.
“No update. MRI tomorrow,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the game.
The Ravens previously had three mascots named Edgar, Allen and Poe to honor the famous writer, whose poem “The Raven” was the inspiration for the team’s name. But Edgar and Allen were retired after the 2008 season, leaving Poe as the lone mascot. According to the team’s website, Poe was “hatched” in 1988, is a 10-time Pro Bowl mascot and has appeared in two national television commercials.
Justin Fields stars in Chicago Bears 21-20 win over Cleveland Browns in preseason finale – The Denver Post
The Chicago Bears wrapped up their preseason on Saturday night, holding a late rally to beat the Cleveland Browns 21-20 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Here are the key moments and points from the game.
Oh what a night.
Go ahead, Bears fans. Frame this one. It doesn’t have to be in a huge decorative frame above the fireplace. (It’s only preseason, after all.) But get at least a 5-by-7 frame for the living room coffee table. Expose the performance. Give him his just due. That’s how efficient and composed Justin Fields and the Bears offense were in the first half of Saturday’s win. With Fields at quarterback, the Bears went 29 plays and scored 21 points. Fields completed 14 of 16 passes for 156 yards with three touchdowns.
A hat-trick in the first half. A passer rating of 146.9. Some hail the confidence and momentum on the offense as the Bears will now use the next two weeks to prepare for their season opener Sept. 11 against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.
Yes, the Browns opted out of facing outstanding passers Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney and lost safety Grant Delpit to a hip injury in the first half. But in search of encouraging signs, Saturday offered several, especially with the composure and command that Fields displayed.
Fields and the first-unit offense scored their first touchdown of the preseason in the first quarter, capping an 80-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Fields to tight end Ryan Griffin. The scored game was a thing of beauty with Fields having all day to pitch and the Bears using road combinations that helped Griffin break free. Fields went on strike. and the end zone celebration was on. Perhaps more impressively, the Bears pulled themselves out of a hole on the disc after a Griffin holding penalty pushed them to first-and-20 near midfield. But Fields responded with back-to-back passes to Dante Pettis and Cole Kmet for 14 and 8 yards, respectively, to keep the drive going. Fields went 5-for-5 for 55 yards on possession and added a 9-yard run that drew an unnecessary 15-yard roughing penalty from linebacker Jacob Phillips.
The Bears also ran down the field on their next series, with Fields ending that 52-yard walk with a 12-yard throw to Pettis. Kmet landed the third touchdown pass of the night, left uncovered as Fields rolled right and found it for 24 yards.
Perspective is a must. And drawing big conclusions in August is often unwise. But with Week 1 coming to an end, don’t discount the positive energy the Bears generated on Saturday.
The starting five?
As expected, the Bears started the game with an offensive line consisting of left tackle Braxton Jones, left guard Cody Whitehair, center Sam Mustipher, right guard Teven Jenkins and right tackle Larry Borom. This unit had its issues in the first practice as the Bears went three-and-one. But pass protection was mostly solid on all three touchdown drives.
The quest to establish an identity in the racing game will continue. Running back David Montgomery turned nine carries into 28 yards in the first half and had a 24-yard play canceled due to the holding penalty against Griffin.
Cleanup efforts.
For those hoping the Bears play cleaner, more disciplined football with fewer sloppy streaks and careless errors than we’ve seen in recent years, the preseason returns have been promising overall. The Bears committed just five penalties Saturday, which cost them 48 yards. Compare that with the Browns’ 10 penalties for 75 yards.
In August, the Bears took 13 penalties for 118 yards while their three opponents were flagged 25 times for 178 yards. It’s a little pre-season footnote. But it is worth mentioning.
Also note
- Among the healthy Bears who did not play Saturday night were Roquan Smith, Eddie Jackson, Robert Quinn and Jaylon Johnson. Rookies Velus Jones and Jaquan Brisker were among the players who missed the game through injury. Fifth-round selection Domonique Robinson, meanwhile, injured his leg and left the game.
- The Bears struggled to wrap up Saturday’s win. Kicker Cairo Santos missed a 48-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter that could have extended the lead to 24-14. Running back Damontre Tuggle lost a fumble inside his 20-yard line that set up the Browns for their final touchdown. If it hadn’t been for a key pass breakup from cornerback Greg Stroman in the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt, the Bears’ late blunders might have cost them a win.
- The deadline for NFL teams to reduce rosters to 53 players is 3 p.m. Tuesday, leaving general manager Ryan Poles with a lot of homework in the coming days. But the Bears’ initial 53-man roster won’t be the 53-man roster the team takes on Game Day Week 1. Things will be smooth as the Bears watch other teams’ cuts and assess their own situations. of injuries.
()
Govt Takes Big Decision Regarding Board Exams In Jammu and Kashmir
March Session In Kashmir is Confirmed, Exams in March 2023 Now
As per the government decision, the annual-2022 board exams for classes 10th to 12th would be held in March 2023 instead of November-December 2022.
March Session In Kashmir: The J&K government Saturday announced that it had decided to shift the academic session and would hold annual examinations in March.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) Alok Kumar confirmed that it had been decided that the session would be shifted from November to March.
“It is certain that we will shift the session to March. You take it for granted because we have discussed and decided to shift the session to March,” Kumar told Greater Kashmir.
He said that things had been finalised and the final order would be issued within days.
“We have decided it but it will take us some time to issue a formal order,” he said.
As per the government decision, the annual-2022 board exams for classes 10th to 12th would be held in March 2023 instead of November-December 2022.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta in April this year said that J&K would fully implement the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) from the current academic session and also move to a uniform academic calendar which in turn would be synchronised to the national academic calendar.
The Higher Education Department (HED) already shifted the academic session to July from the current year in line with the National Academic Calendar.
“Same will be followed by the School Education Department (SED) so that the academic calendar will be in sync with HED and the national academic calendar,” an official said.
A high-level committee constituted by the government was tasked to suggest the ways and means on how to go about it.
The committee suggested the operational mechanism for shifting the academic session to March from the current session.
Meanwhile, an official said there were issues related to the snow-bound areas.
“However, the department has worked out a plan to smoothly implement the March session in snow-bound areas,” he said.
March Session In Kashmir
The Principal Secretary SED said that the annual exam for class 10th to 12th students from plain areas would be held in the second week of March while the exam of snow-bound areas would be held in April and results would be declared in June.
About the conduct of exams for lower classes, he said that the department would announce it at the right time.
“I have recently joined the department. Let me know the department and all the decisions will be taken accordingly,” he said.
About the transfers ordered under Annual Transfer Drive (ATD), he said the issue needs to be understood properly. “Since the day I joined the department, I have heard so many grievances. I have heard arguments from both sides, for some people ATD is good while others oppose it,” he said. GK
The post Govt Takes Big Decision Regarding Board Exams In Jammu and Kashmir appeared first on JK Breaking News.
