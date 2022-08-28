News
Hiker falls dead at Grand Canyon
A man hiking in Grand Canyon National Park fell about 200 feet to his death Friday afternoon, according to a National Park Service news release.
The 44-year-old was off trail when he accidentally fell off the edge west of the Bright Angel Point Trail, located on the park’s north rim, the NPS said.
Responding Grand Canyon National Park rangers found the man’s body about 200 feet below the rim.
The National Park Service has encouraged visitors to Grand Canyon National Park to stay safe by staying on designated trails and at least six feet from the edge of the rim. They also encouraged hikers not to “run, jump or perform physical stunts near the edge”.
“In areas where there is a railing or fence, do not climb over the barrier,” the National Park Service said in the news release. “Keep an eye on everyone in your group, especially young children. Make sure your traveling companions have both feet firmly planted on the pavement or groomed trails.”
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.
News
BLCK Press starts St. Paul newsroom, works to change media culture
Twin Cities native Georgia Fort had a decade worth of experience in the media industry when she applied for local journalism jobs. But she kept getting the same rejection:
“I was told that I needed more experience, despite having two Emmy nominations and having worked in radio and in TV. What more can I do?” she said.
So Fort started her own newsroom in St. Paul: BLCK Press, a media organization dedicated to supporting young reporters of color and changing the newsroom culture.
Fort recently announced that the CW will showcase her work in a series of shows beginning early next year.
‘FUTURE OF THE INDUSTRY’
After struggling to get hired in mainstream media, Fort pivoted to freelance journalism. Being an independent journalist allowed her to choose to work with organizations that had editorial visions that aligned with hers, she said.
“Eventually, I realized that independent journalism is the future of the industry, and there’s a huge need for support for freelancers, especially those who are Black, Indigenous and people of color,” Fort said.
In August 2020, Fort founded BLCK Press with the goal of creating a support network for young independent journalists of color. About a month ago, she launched the BLCK Press newsroom and got former Minnesota Public Radio reporter Marianne Combs on board as a news editor.
One of the big differences between BLCK Press and most mainstream media outlets?
“We don’t assign stories,” Fort said. “Our reporters pitch us stories that matter to them.”
Ditching assignments is part of BLCK Press’ commitment to centering journalists of color and stories about marginalized communities, both of which often are dismissed in mainstream media, Fort said.
“We believe that to end up with a story that is truly authentic to communities of color, it should come from communities of color. We trust them, and we believe in their news judgment. It creates a different culture,” Fort said.
Letting reporters pitch their own stories means BLCK Press often isn’t covering the same breaking news or trending stories as mainstream media. But Combs says they aren’t competing with mainstream media.
“We’re covering stories that aren’t even on their radar,” she said.
STEPPING STONE
Aaliyah Demry, 20, has big dreams for her journalism career. She’s currently a broadcast media student at St. Cloud State and hopes to work her way up to hosting a show on a major network one day, she said.
“I feel like BLCK Press is a stepping stone for me to get where I want to be. I’m not only getting my name out there, but I’m developing my skills,” she said.
In addition to writing articles for the website, the six BLCK Press reporters are working with Combs on creating and editing stories for radio. In a few weeks, they will be transitioning to television and working with St. Paul Neighborhood Network to develop their visual media skills.
Chioma Uwagwu, 24, has always been interested in storytelling, but didn’t have much experience reporting. Now that she’s part of BLCK Press, she’s considering freelance journalism for her future, she said.
“I used to think freelance work was something you did after you retired. But I’m really open to seeing where it takes me, because I’ve always loved telling stories,” Uwagwu said.
Uwagwu has a full-time job in public relations, and writes for BLCK Press on the side, which is exactly what Fort wants to encourage.
“We can be a bridge for our reporters to enter mainstream media. But if these mainstream media stations can’t figure out their company culture, we want to show them it’s possible to do it on your own,” Fort said.
FUNDING THE PRESS
BLCK Press has received two grants so far, from the Minneapolis Foundation and U.S. Bank. The funding from both should last them through the first quarter of 2023, Fort says.
Looking forward, Fort and Combs hope to get enough funding to expand the newsroom and take on more up-and-coming reporters. And Fort is feeling pretty optimistic about that goal.
The organization is currently in the process of becoming a nonprofit. And in the meantime, Fort and Combs are looking at a subscription model, so that other news outlets can buy BLCK Press content to air on their platforms.
“I have a business degree, and the one thing I know is that every successful business has to fulfill a need. Right now, there’s a huge need for the work we’re doing, both on a local and national landscape,” Fort said.
News
It’s a strike! Concord, a 5-year-old boy, is called a bowling prodigy
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) — He may only be about 4 feet tall, but that certainly hasn’t stopped Zane DeCelles from making a name for himself in the local bowling world.
The Concord-based 5-year-old only started the sport in June but regularly plays bowls between 170 and 200.
“Because I like to strike,” Zane said.
RELATED: 4-Year-Old Goes Viral By Recreating Famous Movie Scenes During Quarantine
Zane’s mother, Joanna, says she doesn’t know where her skills come from.
Neither she nor Zane’s father are bowlers.
“We just did the kids’ bowl for free and started coming here every day. And it turns out, you know, it’s really good,” Joanna said.
With our cameras rolling, Zane played multiple spares and takes, sometimes even getting three in a row.
His skills also caught the attention of other bowlers.
Joanna says some even dubbed him a future prodigy.
“They just called him ‘the natural’. He’s never had a class before, and somehow he knows what he’s doing,” Joanna said.
To contextualize Zane’s abilities, he normally plays with a 12-pound ball. But at just 48 pounds, that’s a quarter of his body weight.
RELATED: No Prom? No Problem: A 7-Year-Old in North Carolina Is Hosting a Special Event for His Nanny
Attracted by his natural talents, Zane also gained several mentors over the summer.
Anxious to pass on their knowledge to the next generation.
“When you find someone that young, it makes you want to help out,” said bowler Doug Schuster.
And while no one knows what’s next for Zane, his mom says she’ll continue to support his dreams no matter where they lead.
“I always told him that as long as he was having fun, we would keep coming back. And if he decides he doesn’t want to bowl anymore, that’s fine,” Joanna said.
News
For Twins’ Carlos Correa, the walks are a good (and productive) sign
Carlos Correa is more into advanced analytics than your average baseball player. The Twins’ shortstop just doesn’t study statistics, he uses the numbers to guide his priorities and assess his success.
“It’s a tough game,” he said. “You can’t be successful all the tim. But the more you study, the better chance you have.”
How deep is the Twins shortstop’s analytics knowledge? When asked about how much he has been walking this season, he didn’t just take wOBA (weighted on-base average) out of his folder, he used it to explain how important a base on balls can be.
“When you look at the wOBA,” he said before the Twins’ game against San Francisco on Saturday at Target Field, “the on-base percentage is 1.8 more valuable than the slugging. That’s how valuable getting on base is.”
For the record, Correa started Saturday’s game with a .340 wOBA, according to fangraphs.com, and had a .348 OBP. He’s hitting .266 in August but with a .381 on-base percentage. The OBP, he said, is the better indicator of how locked-in he is at the plate.
“The walks mean the plate discipline is there, and walking is a big part of today’s game,” he said. “It has a lot of value, it has a lot of projection – it’s a skill.”
But with the Twins riding a six-game losing streak heading into Friday’s game against the Giants, Correa was looking for something different against San Francisco starter Alex Wood. Against the left-hander, Correa swung at the second pitch in each of his first two at-bats, going 2 for 2 with a home run, two runs batted in and two runs scored as the Twins took an 8-0 lead.
“Carlos doesn’t do too many things, I would say, off the cuff, where he’s just winging it,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “There might not be one reason for the aggressive at-bats; there might be a few reasons. But I’m guessing there is at least one.”
So, did he have a reason?
“Yeah,” he said. “I just wanted to give the team a boost early. We’ve been in a tough stretch and I wanted to swing early and try to do damage, try to score some runs early and try to give Joe (Ryan) and a lead. And I did.”
MAHLE FEELING ‘GREAT’
Tyler Mahle, who missed his last start because of a shoulder strain that put him on the injured list Aug. 20, will throw another bullpen session before the Twins decide whether he needs a rehab start in the minors, Baldelli said.
Mahle was pulled in the third inning of his last start, a 4-0 victory over Kansas City on Aug. 17, because his velocity was down considerably, from roughly 94 mph to 88 mph on his four-seam fastball. The right-hander threw a 25-pitch bullpen session on Friday and reported good news.
“He told me that he felt really good,” Baldelli said. “I don’t know what the velocity was on any of the pitches. He’s going to throw another bullpen, and it’s going to be with even more intensity, and I think that might be a little bit better measuring stick for him right now.”
Before being traded to Minnesota on Aug. 2, Mahle spent three weeks in July on Cincinnati’s IL with tightness and soreness in the shoulder. Before his latest bout, he was 1-0 with a 3.00 earned-run average in two starts for the Twins.
Mahle is eligible to come off the IL on Friday, when the Twins start a three-game series against the White Sox in Chicago.
“I think that’s probably a loose target right now,” Baldelli said. “We’ll see how the next bullpen goes. That’s a point that we have to pass, and we need to learn something from that first.”
BRIEFLY
Outfielder Trevor Larnach, who had surgery to his core muscles on June 28, will begin a rehab assignment next week, Baldelli said. He hasn’t played since June 23 and was batting .231 with five homers and 18 RBIs in 51 games.
News
Warring Princes William and Harry will NOT mark 25th anniversary of Diana’s death together
The warring brothers Prince William and Prince Harry would not mark the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death together – neither publicly nor privately.
The Duke of Cambridge, 40, and the Duke of Sussex, 37, have agreed to end public commemorations and will instead remember their mother with their own families.
The couple have not spoken face to face since unveiling a statue of their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales last summer.
They briefly put aside their strained relationship for the unveiling of the much-anticipated statue in his memory in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, his former London home.
In 2017, William and Harry marked the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death by creating a memorial garden at Kensington Palace, taking part in a documentary and loaning goods to an exhibition.
Wednesday will be the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death, but the brothers will mourn privately in celebration of the poignant event, reports The Telegraph.
But Prince Harry said this week: ‘I want it to be a day filled with memories of her amazing work and love for the way she did it.
“I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mother with my family, with my children, who I wish I could have met. Every day, I hope to make her proud.
The Duke of Cambridge, 40, and the Duke of Sussex, 37, have agreed to end public commemorations
Diana with her William (left) and Harry (right) attending the VE Heads of State remembrance service in Hyde Park on May 7, 1995 in London
Flowers are also expected to be laid en masse outside Kensington Palace.
The opportunity arises as Harry and Meghan are due to visit the UK next month – but are not ready to see William and Kate.
On September 5, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel from their California home to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, where Meghan will deliver the keynote address during the opening ceremony.
The couple will then travel to Germany for an event commemorating one year until the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf on September 6, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London on September 8 where Prince Harry will deliver a speech.
It is the first time the couple will be in the UK since Jubilee celebrations in June, when they kept a low profile. They also visited in April, when they secretly met Charles and the Queen on their way to the Netherlands.
The Duke of Cambridge and his family, meanwhile, are moving from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage – just a ten-minute walk from Windsor Castle, later this month.
Prince William and Prince Harry unveiling a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden last year
If the Sussexes stay at their home, Frogmore Cottage, will be just a five-minute walk from the Cambridges, who will be just half a mile away when they move to Adelaide in the coming weeks.
It will be the first time the two couples have been neighbors since Prince Harry and Meghan left Kensington Palace in 2019.
But a source reportedly said the Sussexes’ visit would focus on “supporting several charities close to their hearts”, and that they do not plan to see the Cambridges.
It comes as a French documentary claimed Harry ‘slammed the phone’ on Prince William after being confronted with witness statements portraying Meghan Markle as a vicious bully of female staff.
In turn, William – ‘who already didn’t like his sister-in-law very much’ – became so angry at his brother’s insistence on shielding his wife from criticism that he jumped in a car ‘towards the palace from Kensington to face Prince Harry.
The bombshell claims are contained in a documentary from France’s most popular newscast.
BFM TV is showing emails – leaked as part of the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy complaint against the Mail on Sunday – in an investigative documentary series called ‘Red Line: William and Harry, the enemy brothers’.
He claims traumatized staff have quit the Royal Household and set up a WhatsApp group called ‘The Sussex Survivors’ Club’.
The documentary is due out next week.
Diana died in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997, aged 36 – when William was 15 and Harry was 12.
While both understand the historical significance of the anniversary and that many people around the world wish to mark the occasion, for them it is a much more personal landmark.
Friends say they both feel intense sadness that their mother stayed out of their lives longer than in them and missed seeing the birth of her first grandchildren.
News
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill connect deep on first play of Dolphins’ preseason finale against Eagles
The Miami Dolphins’ preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night served as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s in-game debut with new star receiver Tyreek Hill, and the fireworks were there from their first play together at Hard Rock Stadium.
With Tagovailoa and Hill both starting the last of three exhibition games, Tagovailoa connected with Hill on a 51-yard pass deep over the middle off play-action with Hill making a diving reception to secure the football.
The two then hooked up again on the second play from scrimmage as Hill streaked across the field for a 13-yard gain. After running back Raheem Mostert then handled his first preseason carry as a Dolphin for a 3-yard gain, Tagovailoa found receiver River Cracraft wide open in the end zone off play-action for an 8-yard touchdown to cap the opening four-play series.
The Dolphins announced a shorter-than-expected list of 10 players “not expected to play” 90 minutes before kickoff.
Among the names on the list: Left tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Xavien Howard and running back Chase Edmonds.
With Tagovailoa and Hill not among those deemed unavailable, they then trotted out onto the field dressed for pregame warmups. Tagovailoa was also seen by cameras going through a pregame routine two and a half ours before kickoff. In last week’s exhibition against the Las Vegas Raiders, Tagovailoa was seen going through a routine four and a half hours ahead of kickoff.
Last week, Hill was also not on the initial list, but Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel opted not to play him right before kickoff, as he did with Mostert and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram.
Most of the available first-team defense, sans Howard, started on the opening defensive series. Nik Needham, Noah Igbinoghene and undrafted rookie Kader Kohou were the three cornerbacks with Kohou in the nickel. The series ended in a fourth-down run stop from defensive tackle Zach Sieler for a turnover on downs.
Mostert also flashed his speed to the outside for a 26-yard gain on a run to the right when the Dolphins’ starters, including Tagovailoa, remained on the field for the second drive. Tagovailoa was sacked, with right tackle Austin Jackson at fault, on the series that was capped by a Jason Sanders 55-yard field goal.
Armstead sat out the entire preseason after recovering from offseason knee surgery but seeing his practice workload in training camp increase in recent weeks. Howard also sat for a third straight exhibition but not due to injury.
Waddle missed the past two weeks of practice in what McDaniel deemed a “preventative” measure with an undisclosed injury.
The Dolphins also had fullback Alec Ingold, outside linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Brennan Scarlett, cornerback Keion Crossen, linebacker Calvin Munson and tight end Tanner Conner as players who won’t dress on Saturday.
Ingold, returning from a torn ACL in his knee last season, was the one player McDaniel had said this past week would certainly suit up for the exhibition, but he still ended up inactive. Van Ginkel had his appendix removed.
With Armstead not seeing action, the Dolphins started Greg Little with the first-team offensive line at left tackle, after showing him there in pregame warmups. Little missed the previous two weeks, and Larnel Coleman was in that spot as Armstead sat.
Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones was an additional name that didn’t play on Saturday as he remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list coming off offseason lower left leg surgery. Miami also has cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander and Trill Williams, tight end Adam Shaheen and fullback John Lovett on injured reserve.
The Eagles opted to rest their starters for the exhibition.
News
Former NBA player, ringleader of association health scheme, pleads guilty in fraud case
On Friday, former NBA player Terrence Williams pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.
Williams, who played in the NBA for four seasons, was the ringleader of 18 players involved in a scheme to defraud the NBA health care plan out of more than $5 million.
According to the indictment, the players submitted false bills to the NBA Health Benefits Plan for reimbursements.
“Williams led a scheme involving more than 18 former NBA players, a dentist, physician and chiropractor, to defraud the multimillion-dollar NBA Players Health and Wellness Benefits Plan,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian. Williams said in a statement. “Williams also impersonated others to help him take what wasn’t his – money that belonged to the plan.”
Williams also created another email account to threaten a doctor who created fraudulent bills for the former player. This account was contacted by the NBA so the doctor could pay Williams. Authorities said Williams himself collected around $346,000 from the NBA.
Williams agreed to pay restitution of $2.5 million and pay a fine of more than $650,000.
Sentencing of Williams is scheduled for next January. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Other actors involved in the program include Sebastian Telfair and Glen “Big Baby” Davis.
