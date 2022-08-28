Finance
How To Power Wash Your Shed
When you have found one of the many sheds for sale, the next step is to keep it preserved. The most important thing to consider in the upkeep of your garden storage shed are: Time, Cost and Methods. All of it comes down to repairs and approaches to schedule them correctly along with how much you want to pay for them. Here we’re going to discuss strategies to keep your shed in good working order as well as how to do it on a budget.
One thing that will quickly ruin you shed is dirt and grime accumulation. Dirt will most probably occur regardless of whether you prefer it or not, but the important thing is to stay in front of it. Make sure to differentiate dirt from black mildew. Black mold will take place even when it is hot and dry. The good news is that dirt and mold can be quickly cleaned off using an electric power washer. Although the paint is peeling, go on and power wash that shed just before repainting a shed. If there is green mildew it means there is moisture trapped somewhere. Before you electric power wash consider and discover the source of the trouble. Check and make sure all mold, dirt and debris are removed before you prime and paint. The most beneficial cleaner to make use of for power washing is bleach mixed with drinking water. Make sure you check your concentrations and protect your skin and eyes before starting.
Probe the wooden exterior and interior of your shed to test for strength. If the wood looks gentle or soft, you could be subject to wood rot. Checking for wooden rot is very important to accomplish any time after a tough rain or simply a rainy season. Should you uncover wood rot: under no circumstances fear! Repair is easy as well as not very expensive to resolve. You should remove all rotten wood areas as well as test the surrounding wood to ensure the rot hasn’t spread. Swap the region with new sound wooden and prime and paint. It is actually always much better to repair wood rot mainly because wood rot is usually localized and would not require a whole replacement of siding.
The overall cleanliness within your garden shed is important to its longevity. Use insecticides on the inside and exterior of your garden barn to help keep out carpenter ants and bees which can damage the wood and add to wood rot. Aside from chemicals to keep wood destroying insects out, a little bit of elbow grease and a keen eye are all you need to keep you new shed or pole barn looking good for years to come. If you do start to notice some determination, hopefully you can follow our simply steps to rectify the situation and keep on enjoying your new garden shed.
How to Play Craps with the Power Pressing System
Craps is the casino game that everybody is curious about. It’s big and looks complicated, and when people are winning, it’s the loudest place in the casino. Like any casino game some luck is involved in winning, but the flexibility and choices that craps players have allows them to position themselves to play aggressively when the dice get hot.
One of the things that makes craps so interesting is that you can interact with the game according to your own strategy. You can set goals that might be completely different from the player next to you but you both can be winning. Once you understand the basics of play, you can become like a gymnast, who can move backward and forward on the balance beam. If you choose, you can put all your moves together and devise a routine.
An avid sect of players employs the power pressing craps system. Power pressing is the general term to describe playing craps in an aggressive manner that steadily increases the size of bets. House money (money generated by winning bets at the casino) is the preferred source of money for fattening the bets. It is classic reinvestment of profits.
The “power” in the term power pressing refers to the determination with which bets are increased. The player will rarely receive any change after a number has won because all the winnings are reinvested in the bet. Some power presses even require that the player chip in a few more bucks in order to achieve the next desired betting level. Power presses can be done to one number or multiple numbers at the same time.
To distinguish between regular old pressing and power pressing, think of pressing as speeding a bit on the highway when you are late for work. Power pressing is more like automobile racing. You want to draft behind the car in front of you and build as much momentum into your system as possible before swinging out ahead and making the big win.
In order to begin power pressing, you need to have one or more place bets. Place bets are the most suited to power pressing because they win the first time the number rolls, unlike come bets, and the player has the option to reclaim the entire bet.
Now that you have some place bets in action, you can begin power pressing. The following scenario will serve as an example of the power pressing technique.
Basic Six and Eight Power Press
The six and the eight are the most common numbers to attempt to power press. This is because, after the omnipresent seven, the six and eight are the most common rolls and therefore the numbers amenable to rolling repeatedly. Having your place bets win two or more times is key to successful power pressing and winning.
- You start with $6 bets on the six and eight. Your initial goal is to achieve $12 bets on the six and eight after only one win on either the six or eight.
- The six rolls while the bet is in action, and the $6 place bet wins $7.
- You say “press the six and eight” and GIVE THE DEALER $5.
- The dealer will take the new $5 injected into the system and put it with the $7 payoff, which equals $12. This will become the new $12 bet on the six. The original $6 on the six will be added to the $6 on the eight and thereby create a second $12 bet on the eight. If the eight rolled instead of the six in this scenario, the same things occur.
- So far, you have invested $17 (original $12 bets plus the $5 for the power press) and have $24 in action. The next time the six or eight rolls, you will be paid $14. Now your investment has been recouped except for $3, and the next win will be pure profit of $11. Winning the $11 relies upon sixes or eights rolling three times without the seven rolling when the bets are active.
Remember, the key to maximizing winnings is making bets bigger while you’re winning.
Sources of Capital For a Business Enterprise
There are various sources of capital for a business. You need adequate funds to start up an industry if you want the firm to stand viable and survive the global challenges, because enough money is required for business support, marketing, sales and distribution.
Put into consideration whether your savings, stock, life insurance, mutual funds, property or real estate investment can be used to finance your business. It is important you source for capital that suits the size and nature of your trade.
When looking for various sources of capital for a business, you should consider the amount of money needed to run your commercial enterprise. You must also evaluate your cash on hand, at the bank and the sum of money you can raise from your friends, relatives or banks. A detailed business plan and the amount you need to put into the venture must be handed over to the financial providers. The business plan must include cash flow projections, trading, profit and loss forecast, projected balance sheet and market analysis. Your financial projections can be on monthly basis for at least a year or annually for three years.
Your business plan must take into account the amount of loan required, date and time you need the cash, how the cash will be expended, date of loan repayment and the collateral used to getting a business loan. The sum of equity capital you personally introduced into the business must be stated to show your seriousness in the business.
To sum up, if you are looking for sources of capital for a business, the best thing is to prepare a business plan to show that your business is capable of making good sales and can repay the loan within the stipulated time. Make sure you understand the terms and conditions of the loan before you accept the loan package.
Roof Installation and Roof Repair Services
Beautiful roofing makes the home more valuable and functional. People always look for that can improve the appearance of their homes exterior. They also want the most durable and maintenance free material that can last longer and substantially enhances the property value. service providers offer perfect combination of roofing services from installation, repair to analysis report.
Roof Installation Services
It is supposed to be the most critical task and is a big decision for the homeowners. It is simply a procedure of adding fresh to home structure. Roofing installation is often carried out to the shattered buildings or to the new structures. However, this can of course vary from building to building condition. There are many different types of which include: asphalt, BUR, EPDM, single ply, metal, slate, tile etc. Each has a distinct installation process due to the different supporting materials required.
Professional & experienced roofing contractors help in different forms of installation and cover all residential aspects – houses and garages. They also help in commercial aspects – warehouse roofs and other commercial property. Irrespective of how big or small the is they can help. Their team can provide the necessary expertise & skills to get the job done at a competitive cost.
Roof Repair Services
It is the most important part of and is often expensive in nature. Contractors perform complete inspection and analysis before starting the repairing process. If the and accompanying guttering system is neglected, it deteriorates over a period of time. It must be kept in a proper and healthy condition in order to enable a property to remain strong and weatherproof. It is also subjected to wear and tear as it exposed to the harsh weather elements 24/7. After proper inspection and diagnosis, specialists mainly focus on the damaged parts of the roof to address the problem.
If your needs immediate repairing, then experts carry out the process before more damage spreads all over. They provide a full repair service which often includes: tiling and gutter cleans and repairs. If there is long term build up of residue, or certain types of leaks or snow or storm damage, they can provide emergency repair services. Irrespective of the type of they provide both commercial and residential roof repair. They offer a prompt, dependable service and they also provide finance options to the people. Renowned roofing contractors offer high-class roofing and remodeling for homeowners and business owners seeking optimum results.
Test Your Spirituality Quotient – The Quotient of the Real Happiness
Spirituality can be understood as the knowledge of a reality that lies beyond the physical self and forms the very core of the physical beings. A spiritual person goes into the fundamental cause or source of all material reality which can not be seen or felt.
All living realities consist of a body and a soul or the spark of spirit. While bodies are distinct and changing every moment, the spirit is eternal and same in all. Thus the mind of a spiritual person is still and experiences peace and happiness while the mind of a material person is turbulent and experiences pleasure and pain.
All human beings are born spiritual as Jesus said, “Man does not live by bread alone”. No man can be happy merely by satisfying the body like other animals. He has to satisfy his soul to live. All the happiness and joy in the life of man comes only from the satisfaction of body and soul. While the satisfaction of body is temporary as it lasts only for a while, the satisfaction of soul is lasting which brings permanent happiness and joy in the life of man.
Thus spirituality is the true indication of the happiness of a person.
The Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Scientists have developed many methods to measure the Intelligence of a person, calling it the Intelligence Quotient (IQ). IQ has been widely used by the universities to select the student for the graduate courses. The tests like GRE or SAT measures the intelligence of the student. IQ is also an important criteria adopted by corporate to select their employees as they have learned from their experience that people with high IQ have better ability to solve problems.
It has also been established by many studies that people of high IQ are more successful in their professional and personal lives.
Yet there is no guarantee the people of high IQ must also be happier in their life than the less intelligent people as happiness comes from within and does not depend on the material success of the person in this world.
The happiness of the person does not depend on his IQ but depends only on his spiritual Quotient (SQ).
The Spiritual Quotient
Spirituality of a person is difficult to measure just like happiness. The reason is that while the body and mind of the person can be seen or measured, the spirit can not be measured by any instrument.
However, every person knows his spirit which is the source of his thoughts, believes and emotions. Hence he can knows himself for sure the truth of his soul.
Spirituality is not measurable by the actions of the person. One can go to Church or temple every day without believing God at all. There is no method to measure beliefs, truths and love. One can also fool the world by doing action and speaking words contrary to his thoughts and believes.
Hence one has to be absolutely honest in answering the questions for the SQ Test as it if for the Self and not for others. No material benefits can accrue by getting high SQ score.
Remember, you can fool all people in the world but you can never fool yourself.
So be honest while measuring your own SQ as high SQ is an indication of your lasting happiness. You clues of high SQ is hidden in the test itself, which can always be used to increase SQ and achieve more permanent happiness in life.
Spiritual Quotient Test
Answer the following questions truthfully.
There are five answers of each question. The answers and the marks assigned are as following
1. Absolutely True (10 marks)
2. Very True (8 marks)
3. Partially True (6 marks)
4. Probably True (4 marks)
5. Rarely True (2 marks)
6. Not True ( 0 marks)
Q1: I believe that God is One.
Q2: I believe that God is formless and present in all beings.
Q3: I love all people and feel compassion for all living being.
Q4: I earn enough to live a comfortable life and I do not like to accumulate wealth
Q5: I am happy being myself and do not seek power.
Q6: I respect my parents and elders.
Q7: I seek good for all and I do not like violence.
Q8: I always speak Truth.
Q9: I love my spouse and do not intend to commit adultery.
Q10: I always deal with people in a way I would have like to be dealt myself.
Add all your score and your Spiritual Quotient. The higher is your score, the more spiritual you are in your life and more permanent is your happiness and joy in the life.
In order to know how these questions measure spirituality, we have to understand the essence of spirituality.
The Essence of Spirituality
The ten questions to measure SQ are not really different from each other but may be treaded as the braches of the same tree as a spiritual person sees unity in all diversities in this universe.
The detailed analysis of the questions would reveal that they all emanates from the same spirit which is fundamental and eternal as explained in following paras.
(I) God is One
Every religion gives a different name for the God. God is known in different religions as Yahweh, Christ, Allah, Krishna, Ram, Shiva, Buddha, Mother etc. He is also referred as Supreme, Energy, Spirit, Love by nonreligious person. All scriptures provide a different name and description of God. Thus for an ordinary person, all religions are different and all Gods are different.
However a spiritual person knows that they all refer to the same God as there can not be multiple Gods based on the faith of the person.
(II) God is An Omnipresent Spirit
Most people understand God by some form. Some people worship the idols of God in their temple or churches. Others consider the words of God as sacrosanct. However, one who sees God in Idols or forms can never be spiritual as no two idols can be same. A typical temple of Hindu is inhabited by several Gods or Goddess like Krishna, Rama, Kali, Shiva etc. Even Christianity believe in the Trinity of God i.e. God the Father, God the Son (Christ) and Holy Spirit. Judaism and Islam believe in the Oneness of God. Yet there are major differences in the description of God.
Thus it is not easy to comprehend God as One unless one uses intuition and imagination. If God is One, then He can never be described by words and Forms for the simple reason that they all represents a specific concept of divinity which is limited which God is eternal and omnipresent. He has to be a Spirit or Energy which is present in all creations. A spiritual person therefore sees the same God in every person irrespective of his religion, race or nationality due to His presence in all.
(III) Love All Beings
A spiritual person sees God in all including himself. Hence everyone automatically becomes an extension of the self. Thus he loves every person as the self. However, a material person sees himself different from others, his religion different from others, his nation different from others or his race different from others. Therefore, he can never love others as the self. All distinction leads to hatred as no two people can think alike or do identical things. Thus one can easily know the level of his spiritual growth by just observing how many people he loves.
If one can love every one including his enemies, he is truly a spiritual person.
(IV) Wealth is A Means Only
While most people are longing to earn as much wealth as they can and live a life or comfort and luxury, a spiritual person sees wealth only as a means to attain God. He lives not to eat but eat only to live. Once his basic necessities are satisfied, he does not want to accumulate wealth. One can never be materialistic and spiritual at the same time.
A seeker of God does not go after wealth.
(V) Hate Power
The concept of individual power runs quite contrary to the spiritual world. It is well said that power corrupts and absolute power corrupt absolutely. Individual power always challenges the power of God. The universe is perfect in itself as anything that is created by God has to be perfect. However, due to the limitation of our knowledge, we often find the world as imperfect and try to make it perfect by the use of force. Most of us have limited power; hence we use it only in our family or dependents. Yet one who has more power uses it against a large number of people. However, it is seen from experience that all such attempts of changing the world by force has finally failed as unlimitedly only the Truth or God wins.
(VI) Respect Parents
Man is brought into this world from the flesh and blood of his parents. Parents also play the most important role in bring up the child and make him stand on his own feet. However, when parents become weak and needs the support of their children, often children ditch them. For a material person, it does not make any sense to return the favour to their parents as the parents can never pay back the favour again. However, a spiritual person always respects their parents as his very existence came from them. He feels obliged to feed the source that created them at the first place.
Respecting parents is a sign of gratitude and humility. One who is not grateful to his parents, can not be grateful to God or his Creator.
(VII) Nonviolence
Violence is the easiest method to get results. The policy of “an eye for an eye” is as old as the civilization itself. However, violence always leads to more violence. The root cause of violence is due to the separateness one feels with the others. If a person feels that everyone is created from the same spirit and have the same God, he can never resort to violence not only in deeds but even in thoughts. You can never use violence against yourself however wrong you have done. You are always able to find some reason and some justification for all your acts
(VIII) Truth is God
Truth is the most important character of a spiritual person as Truth is one of the manifestations of God. God like Truth is eternal and omnipresent. While materialistic people are always driven by their desire to accumulate wealth and changes the course of life based on the tide of the flow, the spiritual person can never discard truth for the sake of anything in this world. Truth is always consistent with God and it is Truth that creates faith and trust.
(IX) Adultery is Sensuous
Coveting the spouse or wealth of other is the sure manifestation of the enslavement of the person to his senses and the body. Adultery is unacceptable to a spiritual person it amount to cheating to the spouse for the sake of sensual pleasure. For the spiritual person, nothing is as important as having the faith and trust of the partner. He can not have faith in the God if he fails to have faith of his spouse.
(X) The Golden Rule
Treating others as one would like others to treat him is the most natural action of all spiritual people as they do not distinguish between self and others. Even if they wish, they can not treat others as any different from their own selves.
Spirituality Brings Happiness
Spirituality is often associated with other worldliness. Nothing can be farther from truth. A Spiritual person goes beyond the body and discovers the true force of the body. Thus he understands the cause and effect of the world more accurately than any scientist. As a scientist can prevent mishaps by predicting weather and cyclones, the spiritual person avoids pain and misery by his better understands of the world. He earns the trust and faith of the people by his selfless service to them and by trusting them. Thus the Spiritual Quotient of a person measures the spirituality or the non-material nature of the person which truly reflects the quotient of his happiness and joy.
Find Reliable And Professional Companies To Implement Cloud Software For Telcos
Right now the latest technology that is being incorporated in the telecom network is the white box switching software which offers a transparency in making the source code visible to analyze and test the performance of the code theoretically to check and correct any unnecessary paths that are coming in between the operations of the network. This software also helps to check vulnerabilities in security aspects as this white box switching software can be tested well before the graphical interface is developed and it is easy to make any changes in case problems are detected in running the codes. However, to handle such testing and analysis of the source code it is very much essential to have experts in programming language and quality assurance and hence only companies with high reputation can handle the job of using this technology and offering quality services to the companies requiring advanced network technologies.
Similarly, the cloud software for telcos creates the best platform for software defined networks on COTS server hardware. With this software it is possible for the OEMs to have the best IT ecosystems developed for the telecom industry that in fact leverages advanced virtualization capability to speed time the software defined networks and its functions. The cloud software for telcos helps the telecom equipment manufacturers to consolidate mixed application environment on single or multiple array of servers that enhances the hardware utilization and a more dynamic network for the telecom companies.
By using this cloud software for telcos it supports many features like multi-architecture platform, advanced RT, ARM 64 support, advanced carrier features, bundled support, customization and compatibility with ABI/API IT, massive IT ecosystem and also deterministic KVMx86 &ARM that are not completely found in other embedded or RHEL systems. Using this software allows the telecom equipment manufacturers for a rapid deployment of customized network abstraction platform with a faster and low software costs. Similarly, the cloud software technology allows the KVM to drastically improve the reliability of virtualization environment & performance and also have those features that have been missed in RHEL or CentOS. This also allows customizing the applications without the necessary of voiding the support warranty.
Apart from these there are also many other benefits of using the white box switching software and the cloud software for telcos that also comes with a virtual watchdog support system offered by the expert companies using this latest technology offering support to the telecom industry.
Culinary Arts Online Courses Certification
Your PC and internet access are not only restricted for cyber chats and online correspondence. They can actually let you acquire a culinary arts online courses certification. If you have the passion for cooking and food preparation or if you feel that you want to pursue a career in the food service industry, you can further develop your skills through the numerous online programs.
Some schools give culinary arts online courses certification after completing programs like the Online Associate Degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management. The successful students are not only provided with the skills needed for career advancement, but are also given certificates from the American Hotel and Motel Association (AHMA). A student who completed his online courses can then qualify to be a Certified Hospitality Supervisor.
The culinary online courses certification does not discourage real classroom setting and attendance. However, there are those who don’t have the luxury of time. Some people also find good culinary schools to be too far from where they live. Hence, they resort to the most convenient – a culinary arts online courses certification. This convenient method of learning was designed to provide a one-on-one interaction with the instructor. Also, this program allows students to communicate and work together online to complete projects. Students who wish to get culinary arts online courses certification need not opt to take the whole program online. There are students who take some courses in a classroom setting and take the remaining courses online. The choice is actually for the students to make.
There are various online cooking schools available. There are some that give you the option to enroll in a basic course or one with a Continuing Education Units and a culinary arts online courses certification for a higher price. Programs like these offer online correspondence with an instructor who is an expert in this field of study. The instructor does not only take care of your culinary arts online courses certification whish you can add to you resume’, but he also gives out personalized assistance and does documentation of all your progress online.
When choosing an online school, make sure that it is accredited. Go over the programs and get to know the school a bit before signing up for any courses. There are several accrediting organizations and if the culinary arts online courses certification you have comes from an accredited school, then you have better odds of finding a good job. Most of these online programs promise to provide their students career opportunities after course completion. The school will be assessing your performance and helping you find the most suitable job for you. This means there will be more chances of joining the workforce.
