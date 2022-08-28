News
Hyde5: Dolphins offense, Tua have big night as starters play against Eagles
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel opened some of his playbook in the third preseason game, evidently to give the New England Patriots something to think about for the regular-season opener on Sept. 11.
If you could draw up a script for the offense to have in its final dress rehearsal, Saturday night’s performance against Philadelphia’s second-team defense checked all the boxes:
A. Good night for Tua Tagovailoa. Good? He completed 6-of-7 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown;
B. The offensive line, which had been a point of concern, opened enough holes for 71 yards on nine carries. Good protection for Tua, too, as the lone sack came after he had pumped the ball in the pocket before starting to scramble, showing he knew his time was up;
C. Tyreek Hill caught a 51-yard pass on the first play and two passes for 64 yards on the opening drive before sitting down.
2. The context of Saturday is the Dolphins starters played against Philadelphia’s second-teamers so, yes, make of it all what you will. That goes for all of preseason. Saturday showed different philosophies from the two coaches after the second joint practice was canceled this week due to non-COVID illnesses among Dolphins. Philadelphia sat its starters. Mike McDaniel wanted his starters to get some final game-conditions work before the season.
3. Don’t listen to the silly patter of preseason that Skylar Thompson should be the back-up over Teddy Bridgewater. If Tagovailoa misses a game or three, you want experience in the game and Bridgewater brings that in a good package. He was four for 10 for 74 yards Saturda, though he had a couple of balls dropped and a TD pass taken away by offensive interference. Thompson is this preseason’s Reid Sinnett. He’s a rookie you’d love to develop in your program just like the Dolphins wanted to with Sinnett after last preseason. Sinnett went to the Dolphins practice squad, was cut in October and he’s the Eagles back-up quarterback now (completing 11 of 18 for 95 yards).
4. It’s time to start looking at the opener against the Patriots. Mac Jones this preseason in a new offense with new coordinators? As analyst Warren Sharp tallied, he completed 13 of 21 passes for a 6.3-yard average with one interception, three sacks and five hits. That’s not the kind of numbers that say the Patriots are comfortable with their offense to start the season.
5. I only wrote about the game because that was on display. But the news of Saturday was awful inside the Dolphins and the larger community with the passing of Jason Jenkins, the Dolphins vice president of communications and community affairs.
The Dolphins won the NFL award last year for public service, and that’s no surprise if you see the work they do in the community. Jason was the backbone of that. I followed him and his crew one afternoon as they hand-delivered Thanksgiving meals to individual homes. That was daily work for them.
Say a prayer for Jason’s wife, Elizabeth, and their three children.
Air India to restore staff salaries to pre-COVID-19 level from September 1
New Delhi:
Air India will restore wages that have been cut as a result of the coronavirus pandemic from September 1, according to a communication.
The loss-making airline, which was taken over by Tatas in January this year, has also decided to revise crew stopover allowances and meal arrangements from September 1.
In the communication to employees, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the airline will “reinstate the pay cut for all employees effective September 1, 2022”.
While the airline has a long way to go to return to profitability, “removing most COVID measures is an important and welcome step,” he said.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on the airline industry and operators have resorted to cost-cutting measures, including pay cuts, to manage their finances.
Buffalo Bills cut punter Matt Araiza after gang-rape lawsuit
The Buffalo Bills cut rookie punter Matt Araiza on Saturday, two days after he was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl while at San Diego State.
Araiza, 22, was drafted in the sixth round after being nicknamed “Punt God” in college for his booming kicks. He had won the Bills punter job in the days before the allegations were made public.
The alleged victim, now 18, filed a lawsuit Thursday saying Araiza raped her outside his off-campus home in October 2021 in San Diego. In her lawsuit, the woman said Araiza then took her inside the house, where she was repeatedly raped for 90 minutes by two other men.
The other men accused, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko, were both members of the San Diego State football team at different points.
The woman’s attorneys said they contacted the Bills and told them about the allegations after they selected Araiza in the 2022 NFL Draft in April. However, the Bills took no apparent action. In fact, they cut all the other punters on their roster.
After the allegations were reported Thursday, the Bills held Araiza out of their Friday night preseason game. Third-string quarterback Matt Barkley handled punting duties.
Araiza, through his lawyer, denied the allegations.
“I 100% do not believe that he ever forcibly raped this girl or had sex with her while she was passed out or drunk or anything like that,” attorney Kerry Armstrong said.
The woman’s attorney explained that they attempted to contact the Bills’ legal counsel, Kathryn D’Angelo, in July but barely heard back.
“She seemed like she was concerned. She says she’ll get back to me, and then she never did,” attorney Dan Gilleon said. “I even followed up and said, ‘Hey, you guys haven’t talked to me and called me back like you said you would.′ And they just ignored that, too.”
The alleged victim went to police on the day after the assault. The cops investigated the case and passed it to the local district attorney, who has not yet decided whether to file charges.
Buffalo Bills release punter Matt Araiza over trial rape charges
The Buffalo Bills on Saturday released punter Matt Araiza, one of the NFL’s rising stars, days after he was charged in a civil lawsuit with raping a teenager at a college party.
The move was announced by team general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott. Beane said Araiza needed to focus on the accusations and the alleged behavior would make the player “a no-no for us” if true.
The lawsuit, filed Thursday, detailed the accuser’s account of meeting Ariaza at an off-campus Halloween party on Oct. 17, 2021, when he was playing for San Diego State University.
Araiza denies the rape charges and other facets of the trial.
“The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the trial or in the press,” he said in a statement shared Friday night on Twitter by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. “I look forward to quickly setting the record straight.”
The lawsuit in San Diego County Court alleges that Araiza, who was 21 at the time, gave a then 17-year-old girl an alcoholic drink, demanded oral sex and had sex sex with her in a side yard before taking her to a bedroom, where he and two other men allegedly gang-raped her.
She reported it to authorities the next day and was examined for rape, according to the lawsuit. The school said San Diego police asked it to hold off on opening its own Title IX investigation to give detectives the necessary leeway.
Earlier this month, the San Diego Police Department sent the results of its investigation, without making any arrests, to the local district attorney, who said the case was still under investigation.
The state of San Diego said it wasn’t until July 22 that police said they were free to pursue their own investigation.
The Buffalo Bills, who fielded backup quarterback Matt Barkley in place of Araiza in Friday night’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, said the suit came as a surprise.
Araiza was drafted in the sixth round and came to Buffalo as college football’s top scorer last year.
The team said in a statement Friday that it had recently been made aware of a civil complaint involving Araiza.
Beane reiterated that at a Saturday press conference where he announced Araiza was released. He also said the team became aware of the charges in late July.
“We tried to be thorough and thoughtful and not rush to judgment,” Beane said, adding that the information they had was limited.
He said a culture of respect for the law and good behavior is at the heart of Bills and if the team knew about the charges, they would not have recruited Araiza.
“We didn’t know it and the league didn’t know it,” Beane said.
“It’s more important than football,” Beane said.
Perkins: Dolphins’ early-season path to victory is through their play-making defense, not suddenly-promising offense
First play, right out of the gate, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went deep to speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a 51-yard gain against Philadelphia.
Second play, Tagovailoa went to Hill again, this time for a 13-yard gain.
Two plays after that, both running plays, Miami scored a touchdown.
Miami’s first-team offense, with first-year coach Mike McDaniel as its architect, was absolutely dazzling in Saturday against the Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium.
But here’s the question: do you trust what you saw from Miami’s offense for one quarter of a semi-meaningless preseason finale when Philly was playing mostly backups?
In an NFL era where it’s more important to show well in joint practices, Miami’s offense was decent in two practices against Tampa Bay and pretty good in one practice against Philadelphia. Both Tampa Bay and Philadelphia could make the playoffs.
However, I need to see more from the Dolphins’ offense.
I’ve still got more faith in the Dolphins defense being the more consistent play-making unit, at least early in the season.
You saw evidence of that again Saturday when safety Elijah Campbell had the 30-yard pick six in the second quarter to give the Dolphins a 24-0 lead.
This is the same Campbell who sparked Miami’s best preseason stretch, which came against Tampa Bay in the opener.
In that stretch, you saw Miami’s early-season path to glory.
It was defense-led complementary football.
With Miami trailing, 14-6, Campbell grabbed an interception, setting the Dolphins up at the Tampa Bay 22-yard line. One play later rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson hit wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. for a touchdown.
Two plays after that, Miami linebacker Darius Hodge sacked Bucs quarterback Kyle Trask, who coughed up the ball. Linebacker Sam Eguavoen scooped it up and rumbled 32 yards for the touchdown and the 20-14 Dolphins halftime lead.
Play-making is often a thread that runs through a unit. It’s a tone. It’s an expectation. Miami’s defense has it.
Cornerback Xavien Howard. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. Linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Melvin Ingram. Cornerback Byron Jones. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Safety Jevon Holland.
Phillips, who had 8.5 sacks last year as a rookie, didn’t necessarily endorse the idea of the defense carrying the offense early.
“It’s us feeding off of each other,” he said. “It’s us carrying each other. You don’t ever want to have a team that’s one-sided.”
I trust this defense. They have flaws, sure. They’re not a top-5 unit. But they can get the job done.
On Saturday, however, the offense took steps toward changing my thinking about how well it could play early in the season.
Tagovailoa, who has been good in preseason and joint practices, only played the first quarter against Philly, but he was 6-for-7 passing for 121 yards, one touchdown, and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.
His decision-making was sharp — some nitpickers say the deep pass to Hill was a touch underthrown and could have been a touchdown, or Tagovailoa held the ball too long and took a blind side sack — and his performance was encouraging.
Hill, who only played one series, ended with two receptions for 64 yards.
The running game didn’t have any negative plays, and in fact, Raheem Mostert had a 26-yard gain.
And the offense didn’t even have two key pieces in wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and left tackle Terron Armstead.
Still, we needed to be excited, teased, tantalized by Miami’s offense in preseason. It happened Saturday, but it didn’t happen enough in preseason.
Here’s what we know: The Dolphins offense, sparked by Hill and Waddle, and under the direction of Tagovailoa, is supposed to be explosive, multi-dimensional, and tough to defend. We only saw that on rare occasions. It remains a work in progress.
But at least after Saturday, there’s more of a possibility the offense is force right out of the gate in the regular season, just as it was against the Eagles.
From India’s ‘Bowl-Out’ victory in Durban to Pakistan’s 10-wicket win in the United Arab Emirates, recalling past T20i clashes between great rivals
On August 28, India and Pakistan will face each other in a T20I match for only the 10th time in their joint history. The arch-rivals are set to face off in a 2022 Asian Cup group stage match in the United Arab Emirates. Both teams played fascinating matches in cricket’s shortest format. From a thrilling tie that resulted in a bow-out to an emphatic 10-wicket win, the previous nine India-Pakistan matches have had it all. As the 10th chapter of the India-Pakistan T20I rivalry will soon be written, it’s time to reminisce about the previous nine encounters.
Dolphins senior VP of communications Jason Jenkins, a well-known figure in the community, dies
Miami Dolphins senior vice president of communications and community affairs Jason Jenkins died on Saturday, the team announced during halftime of the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was 47.
On top of leading the Dolphins communications department, Jenkins was well-known in the South Florida community for spearheading the team’s numerous community outreach initiatives.
“It is with profound sadness that the Miami Dolphins announce the passing of Jason Jenkins, Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs,” a Dolphins press release said. “He died suddenly on Saturday, August 27, 2022, leaving behind his wife, Elizabeth, and three beautiful children, an organization of people who are mourning his passing and a South Florida community which will forever bear his impact.”
“Our hearts are broken and grieving the loss of a man who was a dear friend and beloved by so many people,” Dolphins vice chairman, president and CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement. “Jason faithfully served the Dolphins organization for 14 years, was a beacon in the community, a trailblazer and champion for others, and above all, treated people with a kindness and dignity that left a lasting mark on everyone he met. Our deepest condolences and our unwavering support go out to his wife, Elizabeth, and his three children.”
Jenkins joined the Dolphins in 2009 and earned his current title in 2015. He oversaw the organization’s front-facing brands, including media outreach, public relations, social media and community efforts for the Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium and Formula One Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.
He was a fixture in the local South Florida community and dedicated his life to connecting with and serving others, most notably by creating the Dolphins’ Football Unites platform. Jenkins was also the board chair of the Dolphins Challenge Cancer, the largest fundraiser in the NFL which has raised more than $53 million for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Jenkins previously served as the team’s vice president of communications, being named to that position in May 2013. Prior to joining the Dolphins, Jenkins worked in the media relations department for the San Francisco 49ers, as well as served as the associate athletic director at Texas Southern University from 1999-2002 and as athletic sales and promotion manager and sports communications assistant at Lehigh University from 1997-99.
A native of Houston, Jenkins earned his bachelor’s degree in 1997 in broadcast journalism from Texas Tech University. In 2017, Jenkins was selected by faculty and alumni as an Outstanding Alumni Award winner. He served as commencement speaker for the 2018 Texas Tech graduating class. Jenkins was also a board member on several South Florida-based community organizations, including Anti-Defamation League Florida, Breakthrough Miami, Dolphins Challenge Cancer, Pro Sports Assembly, Urban League of Broward County, Women of Tomorrow, and YWCA Miami.
The cause of Jenkins’ death was not announced.
Funeral arrangements will be communicated at a later date.
