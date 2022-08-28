Finance
Importance of Leadership, Customer Satisfaction and Benchmarking in Total Quality Management (TQM)
Implementation of TQM:
* The management’s contribution is essential in any successful TQM implementation, especially of CEO.
* Next step is to form a quality circle, providing a vision, mission and quality statement. Middle managers are needed to be actively involved in the implementation.
* If there is any union present in the organization, representatives from it should be involved in the process.
Role of senior management:
Senior management must practice the philosophy of Management provided by Wandering Around or MBWA. They must let the employees think themselves. They must be informed of the topics of quality improvement by generating good reading habits. They must celebrate success in the organization. They must organize seminars, coaching etc. Customer listening is another parameter. Good and regular communication with feedback is again required with employees and consumers.
Characteristics of Quality Leaders
* The quality leaders take the matters with respect to customers and work on the changing requirements of the customers.
* Quality leaders are such that they have total control over the work of their sub-ordinates.
* Quality leaders believe in improvement more than in maintaining the current position.
* These leaders are more likely to prevent any mishap rather than waiting for them to happen.
* Quality leaders develop the skill of mutual co-operation rather than mutual competition.
* Quality leaders believe in working with the team, helping them from time to time.
* They believe in the concept of quality after learning from problems. They strive to improve the ability of dissemination of information.
Leadership Concepts
* A leader is well acquainted with the fact that all employees need independence along with security.
* Even though rewards and punishments matter to a large extent, self-motivation is highly followed.
* It is a common tendency that people like to hear well about themselves. They should be appreciated for their achievements.
* A leader is also required to make things easily understandable.
* Self-confidence is more trustworthy than the statistical data.
* People don’t obey a leader if his words contradict.
The 7 Habits of highly Effective People
* The first of these habits is to be proactive which means to look at alternatives and take decisions rather than wait for things to happen.
* Secondly, one must begin keeping the end in mind. One should be true to himself in taking any step in life.
* Thirdly, one must put first things first which is an inclusion of self-management.
* Fourthly, one must think win-win. This suggests that one should always be optimistic.
* Next, one must think such that he can understand what others say rather than seek to be understood by all.
* Sixth, one should believe in synergy such that he can achieve a goal with a feeling of togetherness rather than an individualistic approach.
* Finally, one must look forward to sharpen the saw. This means that one must enhance the four dimensions of nature namely-physical, spiritual, mental and social or emotional.
Quality Council:
Quality council comprises of CEO, senior managers of functional areas like finance, production etc. A regular meeting should be organized to discuss and plan issues like:
* Developing a vision, mission and quality statement,
* Developing a long term goal strategy
* Education and training plan
* Determining performance plan
* Determining processes that improves the present ones
* Establishing multifunctional project and group based work culture, developing a reward system etc.
Core Values and concept:
Some core values in TQM include customer driven quality which considers:
* It is end user who determines the quality of the product not any manager
* Second is leadership which states that
o Leaders need to set directions
o Continuous improvement and learning process in the organization and employees
o Valuing employees
o A more dynamic market response mechanism
o Emphasizing design quality and preventing waste through developing quality in the products
o Long term orientation rather than seeking short term opportunities
o Management by facts
o Developing partnership
o Understanding corporate and citizen responsibility and focusing on end result.
Shared Values:
Shared values process is composed of eight principles. They are:
* Treating others with truth
* plentiful trust on co-workers and associates
* Creating learning atmosphere with unselfish mentoring (employee to management and vice versa)
* Invites new ideas
* Take personal risks for the sake of organizational benefits
* Appreciate people wherever possible
* Honesty
* Put other’s interest before your own
Ethics:
Organization must leave cause of unethical behaviour and should manage ethical management program.
Quality Statement:
It includes vision statement: It is what an organization will seek to achieve in near future, mission statement: mission statement states that what is the organization is all about, who are the consumer, how it work etc. and the important one that is Quality policy statement: it is a type of guide for everyone in the organization to know how to provide service and service to the consumers.
Strategic planning:
Strategic planning is for about three to 10 years. It comprises of
* Goal and objectives: Goals are ultimate aim and objectives are intermediate checkpoints.
* Seven steps of strategic planning including consumer need, positioning, predicting future, gap analysis, alignment, closing the gap and implementation.
* Yearly quality improvement process
Communication:
Interactive form is best when communication is between workforce and immediate supervisor, formal communication includes printed and electronic communication which includes graph, posters etc. Feedback adds to the soundness of effective communication.
Decision making:
Here seven habits are highly efficient:
* Being proactive
* Keep the result in the mind
* Prioritizing
* Think “win/win”
* Try to understand first than to be understood
* To be in race (sharpen the saw) and
* Synergy.
Leadership survey:
This is a tool to evaluate the leader’s performance.
Customer Satisfaction
Who are customers?
A person who employs the service or buys the product is often termed as consumer or customer. Two types of customers are identified by the customers: External and Internal.
* Internal customers are those lying within the organization like engineering, order processing etc and
* The external customers are those who are outside the organization and buy products and services of the organization.
Consumer perception of quality:
As the customer’s need, expectation and values keep on changing, there is no such picture of customer’s quality need. As according to ASQ, survey, important factors for purchase for the customer are:
* Features
* Performance
* Price
* Service
* Reputation and
* Warranty
Feedback:
TQM requires customer feedback to be continuously monitored. It is required to identify costumer dissatisfaction, needs, opportunities for enhancement and comparison with substitute in the market.
Methodology for feedback involves comment card, survey, focus group, toll free numbers, report card, internet, customer visits, employee feedback and using standard indexes like ACSI of “American Customer Satisfaction Index”. ASCI allow contrast in between company and industry averages.
Using customer Complaints:
Studies suggest that the customer who did not complain is most prone to switch to another product. Every individual complaint is needed to be entertained. Results also suggest that half of the dissatisfied-customers will buy again if they feel that their complaint had been addressed.
Service Quality:
Research suggests that elements of customer service are:
* Customer care: A firm must revolve around the customers.
* Communication: Communication with customers is essential.
* Organization: Such that same level of quality can be delivered to everyone.
* Front-line people: Only the best employees should be allowed to communicate with the customers.
* Leadership: Involvement of management is essential in any quality management process.
Translating needs into requirements:
Kano model is the most basic conceptualization of customer requirement. There are three lines-red, blue and green to explain its ideology. The red line shows innovation, blue shows spoken and expected requirement and green line shows unspoken and expected requirements.
Kano model is based on an assumption that a customer buys when he needs something, however is it not completely true, an organization must overflow the customer needs. This can be understood by “Voice of the customer” concept.
Customer Retention:
It is more powerful and efficient in company’s point of view as with customer satisfaction. It is involved with the activities which basically are related to customer satisfaction in order to increase the loyalty of the customers towards the company.
It moves customer satisfaction to next level by determining what is actually important for the customer.
Quality Management Systems
Quality Management Systems like the ISO are required to facilitate the exchange of goods between customers and sellers across different nations worldwide.
Benefits of ISO Registration
* After the inclusion of ISO in the products, it was observed that most of the attributes of internal quality like scrap were measured to be better.
* The reliability of the production also increases as a matter of fact.
* Even the external qualities that were measured by customers were highly improved after the inclusion of ISO standards.
* The time performance of the system also increased vastly as a result of this.
* The cost of producing poor quality also decreased after including ISO standards.
ISO 9001 Requirements
* Scope: ISO 9001 is essential to meet the customer’s requirements such that customer satisfaction is attainable.
* Normative Reference: The fundamentals and vocabulary provide the normative references.
* Terms and Definitions: In addition to the standard terms and definition, the chain starting from supply to organization to customer is required in the terms and conditions.
* Quality Management Systems (QMS): The organizations should look to establish, document, implement, and maintain a QMS for effectiveness.
* Management Responsibility: ISO 9001 guarantees management control, customer focus, quality policy, planning, responsibility, and a review by the management at the general level.
* Resource Management: This includes provision of resources, human resources, infrastructure, and a proper work environment in order to achieve the goals.
* Product Realization: This section of ISO 9001 secures planning of product realization according to the requirements of the QMS, customer related process, design and development, purchasing, production and service provision, control and monitoring and measuring devices.
* Measurement, Analysis and Improvement: In general, the statistical technique and the extent of use should also be reasonable by the concept of ISO 9001. Under the monitoring and control there should be customer satisfaction, an internal audit, monitoring and measurement of processes and also products and services. This also includes control of nonconforming products, analysis of data, and improvement continuously by taking corrective and preventive action.
Implementation
The next important factor to understand in this context is the implementation of the quality management system. This can be done in the following steps:
* Top Management Commitment: It is highly essential that there is total support of the higher level authority of the organization.
* Appoint the Management Representative: After the top management is contented with the procedure, it is important that the correct representative is appointed so as to follow the quality system with care.
* Awareness: It is also required at this point of time that the organization spreads awareness of the quality systems as it effects all who are attached with the organization.
* Appoint an Implementation Team: Once the levels are all made aware of the quality systems, the organization should form an implementation team such that it is kept visible to all the employees in the future.
* Training: All the above mentioned teams should be trained in order to produce the best results.
* Time Schedule: There should be a time schedule such that the activity is followed in the correct time sequence and the results expected of the implementation of the quality systems are achieved as desired.
The other processes to follow are selecting of the element owners, reviewing the present system, writing the document, installing the new system, internal auditing, and management review, pre-assessment and registration.
Documentation
One must appreciate the fact that the quality systems are meant to be recognized by all. This implies that it is very important to have simplicity rather than complexity in understanding. It should follow the following four principles:
* Policy: This defines as to what would be done and why would that be so. This should be done extremely carefully as it is the root of the documentation on which the entire quality system depends.
* Procedure: Next, one must decide the methods that would be required in order to achieve the task. It includes making decisions related to when the tasks are to be done etc.
* Work instructions: This gives the detail of the documentation. Based on the readings of the work instructions, the readers would come to know of the idea behind the quality systems.
* Records: In order to keep an account of the actions on a specific product, it is required to keep the record.
* Document Development: In order to provide a proper document, it is required to gather all the policies, procedures, work instructions and forms that are being used presently. This will form the basis of the new work.
Internal Audits
The purpose of internal audits can be seen as follows:
* It will compare the actual performance of the quality system with the one that had been documented.
* It would take the corrective measures for the same.
* All those items that were non compliant previously, would be followed
* It would provide continuous improvement through the feedback to the manager.
* It would also create a further chance of improvement by generating a cause to think.
This internal audit would be done by the auditor by using the techniques of examining the documents and following the procedure of the audit plan.
Registration
If Quality systems are assessed by a third party called as a registrar, it is referred to as registration.
A registrar is chosen based on the qualifications and experience, certificate recognition like approval from RAB, the registration process according to the organization’s needs under the time and cost constraints and the auditor’s qualifications.
It is essential to mention at this point that registration is not a compulsion. It is rather a provision such that the nonconformities are solved.
Benchmarking
Finally Benchmarking is done to measure performance as a comparison with those adopted by the best organization in the industry.
Reason for benchmarking:
It is a tool to achieve competition and corporate goals. It is a tool for organizations to reduce its weakness and to enhance its strengths. Benchmarking requires external orientation as it greatly reduces the uncertainty offered by global and external competition.
It is time and cost efficient and provides working model of a better process.
The primary weakness of benchmarking is attaining the best practices is just like catching a moving target. Key threat is continuously improving technology.
Process:
Organization that adopts benchmarking, take the process to adjust with the present culture and needs. Six steps that are crucial are as follows:
* Estimate present performance
* Decide what the organization can benchmark
* Apply a study on others
* Try to understand form the data collected
* Plan
* And utilize the findings
Two famous industrial standards are those of Xerox and AT&T’s 12 step process. Let’s have a close discussion on the above headings.
Deciding what to benchmark:
Most organization has a strategy to decide that which benchmarking strategy to adopt. This is mainly highlighted in terms of vision and mission statement. These statements determine the “critical success factors”. Thus when deciding what to benchmark, it is best to start with analyzing vision statement and critical factors.
Understanding present performance:
To apply benchmarking that requires applying outside policies in organization, it is essential to analyze own policies and performance first. Current performance can be understood by various methods such as cause and effect diagram and flow diagram.
Exceptions should be identified. Units of measure must be determined and proper documentation is required here.
Planning:
After identification of process and documentation, next step is to plan the way to conduct the study. A team known as benchmarking team is needed to be selected. It is the responsibility of the team to decide what kind of benchmarking is to be carried out. The team also prepares time-line for the process to decide the desired result from the study carried out.
Studying others:
Studies related to benchmarking concept seek two types of data. They are details of best practices and results that can be measured from these practices. Information needed form others in benchmarking may be present publicly and may not need to research down. But there remain few things that are tough to investigate form open sources. For these kinds of information, team can conduct site visits; questionnaire and can apply the focus group etc to determine the desired information.
Learning form data:
Benchmarking studies can reveal 3 basic kinds of outcomes like
* The result of external process’s supremacy over the internal process
* They may be equal
* Internal process can be better than the founded and explored external process
In this analysis, important thing is parameters of judgement of the process.
Using the findings:
If the study of benchmarking standards reveal the gap between the internal process and the observed process in negative, the next task to bridge the task by appropriate steps.
Pitfall and criticisms:
Most important pitfall is benchmarking is like copying others. Question here is how can an organization become the best if it copies from the best? Innovation is lagging in benchmarking.
Thus benchmarking is not a substitute of innovation but is just a source of successful ideas.
Overall, we can see that if the ultimate motive is customer satisfaction; leadership and benchmarking should be deployed in conformity with Quality Management Systems to manage the system well.
Faux Painting Schools – Certified by Whom?
Faux wall finishes have never been more popular and a multitude of faux painting schools are available to serve the novice faux painter. Virtually all faux painting schools offer a professional decorative painting class and an impressive certificate upon graduation. This article offers interesting insight on faux painting schools as well as the certified faux painter.
Do you want to become a certified faux painter or are perhaps considering hiring one? It may be interesting to note that there are Certified Decorative Painters and then there is everyone else. If the training was at a faux painting school in the United States and a certificate was awarded, then this is almost certainly a certificate of completion. Many of these faux painting schools offer high quality training and produce very capable faux painters. However, the outstanding title of “Certified Decorative Painter” will not be achieved by the vast majority of these faux painters. This coveted title can only be achieved by those demonstrating mastery of decorative painting in EUROPE. England and France are both notable countries for producing Certified Decorative Painters.
In Europe, a decorative painting apprentice will study all aspects of the art form under the tutelage of a master. It requires many years of devoted study to become prepared for the rigorous testing process that is required to obtain a certification or mastery. This period of study is rarely completed by an apprentice in less than seven years. The success or failure of a prospective apprentice reflects directly on the master. Rigorous preparations must be made to meet the high standards required for certification. The utmost is craftsmanship must be met with an undying devotion and love for the art. Drive and determination must be met with a mastery of techniques and skills, a comprehensive knowledge of tools and materials as well as experience and expertise for real world applications.
National Certification for Decorative Painters is not possible in the United States. Very few faux finish painters here in the US have or will ever achieve a Certificate of Mastery for Decorative Painting in Europe . Honor and admiration are due to the few individuals that have achieved this accomplishment. Does this reflect poorly on our home grown faux painters? Not really. Qualified artists abound, as do novice painters attempting to be professionals. Discretion should be used in considering the value of a certificate from a faux painting school. As in any trade, a higher value should be placed on a portfolio of completed work and references from satisfied clients. A fancy piece of paper is just a fancy piece of paper, no matter how impressive it may appear.
As for the potential student, a certificate of completion from a good faux painting school will look nice on the wall but will not substitute a quality education. The certificate may well get you in the door of a client but the results of your expertise will speak much more loudly. Many of the best artists never went to a formal school. They have taught themselves the craft and have earned real world experience and respect. In fact, a number of these artists have opened their own schools and now share their unique knowledge as masters in their own right. Certificate or not.
Read free faux painting and faux finishes weekly articles at fauxthewalls.com
How Parents Can Organize the Day During Remote Learning at Home
Because we are in the middle of a pandemic, parents will have to take on more of the responsibility to ensure that their children get a quality education. Many schools will be operating on a remote learning program to some degree, but for such a program to be successful, parents need to organize their homes to be conducive to learning by making sure the home environment has everything their children need.
Parents should understand that their children need every educational advantage during these difficult times, and organizing the home for educational success is critical when participating in remote learning. This process starts by establishing a special place in the home where children can do their school work, study, read, research, etc. Most parents create a workstation in their child’s bedroom, but if another room in the house is more conducive to remote learning that room can be used. The area should have a desk and chair, resembling a work station from school, so the child can feel comfortable. The work station should include the following, as necessary:
- Books (bookshelf), magazines, and newspapers
- Pencils, pens, paper, and school supplies
- Computer, printer, and internet connection
- School information
- Globe
If parents want to do more in the room, they can display certificates, awards, report cards, and completed school assignments with good grades. For motivation, parents may want to display positive posters on the walls as well. Posting words and math problems can help the area resemble a real classroom more closely. The idea is to make this a positive educational environment because children will be spending a lot of their day-and possibly evening-in this room.
Once the room is completed parents may want to consider the schedule for remote learning. Most schools operating a remote learning program will establish a schedule, probably from 8:30 to 3:30. The curriculum will be set, and the school teacher will handle the actual teaching. The schools will need the support of the parents to ensure success with remote learning, especially with younger children who may have a hard time staying focused. Therefore, parents will spend their time monitoring their children to ensure that they are on target. They also need to make sure that they have the proper technology and everything is working. In addition, parents should make sure their children eat breakfast, lunch, and possibly a snack. Parents should also incorporate some kind of physical activity for their children during the day. As you can see, parents have a full-time job.
Some children will have a hard time adjusting to the remote learning format; if this happens, parents must speak with the school for assistance. Parents might also want to schedule some additional educational activities after the remote learning day is over so children can stay on target and not fall behind. Additional reading and writing activities are a good place to start. One way to encourage children to read is by placing reading materials in each room of the house. Children who see reading materials throughout the house will be influenced by what is important to the parents. This is a great seed to plant that will grow over time.
Parents must stick to routines so children know what is expected of them each day. Children still need time set aside to do their homework, eat, do chores, and engage in some fun activities with the family. Parents may also want to keep children engaged in other activities so they don’t become bored or depressed. A few special projects that parents can consider are:
- Learn to cook a special dish 6. Write letters to relatives
- Learn to shop for groceries 7. Take a computer class online
- Learn about financial literacy 8. Learn about the Bible
- Learn about playing the stock market 9. Learn how to play an instrument
- Learn how to play chess 10. Learn a new sport/game
The key is for parents to create an environment that fosters creativity at home so children can learn, play, and grow. That’s why it is so important to structure the children’s day with their best interests in mind.
Developing educationally successful children is one of parents’ most important jobs, but they should also remember that children need time to play and be children.
How to Fix an Inflatable Water Slide: The Four Most Common Problems
Inflatable water slides have become extremely popular and if you are lucky enough to own one you know why. You have come to the right place if you are looking for info on how to fix an inflatable water slide. Banzai Falls happens to be one of the most recognized brands available and one of the best selling. Unfortunately they also seem to be one of the most problematic slides too.
There are some repairs that are easy to fix and some that are beyond all hope. I am going to cover the four most common problems and how you can take care of them yourself and save what is probably one of your kids favorite toys.
1. Mold: Well summer is here again and that that first hot day your kids are begging for the water slide and you unpack it from storage and find it is all moldy. Mold is unsightly and could be a possible health hazard but sometimes if it is not too extensive you can get rid of it. Start by getting a leaner that is safe for polyester canvas I would recommend Aurora Boat Clean Plus. You may want to consider washing your inflatable once a year to help keep is clean.
2. Tear or Puncture in the Fabric: No matter how careful you are with your inflatable water slide a tear or puncture can happen. You may not notice it until you inflate the slide and notice that is is under inflated or not inflating at all. If this happens you should start to hunt for tear in the fabric.
If your slide will not inflate at all the damage may be extensive enough that you can easily find it. If your slide is only slightly less inflated it probably means that the tear is small and may be difficult to find. A trick to make this easier is to inflate the slide and squirt it with a spray bottle filled with a mixture of dish soap and water. If you have a leak the escaping air should cause the mixture to bubble and you can identify the source of your problem. Once you find the leak you may want to check the rest of the slide to make sure there is not more than one.
To repair a rip or tear in the fabric you start by sewing up the hole this is to prevent it from getting bigger. Once you have sewn it up you will need some adhesive and a piece of material for a patch. You can purchase a canvas repair kit from almost anywhere that sells camping equipment they should have them for repairing tents.
Follow the directions that come with the kit just make sure you use a patch big enough to cover the entire rip. If the patch materials are not big enough you can use more than one piece just make sure you overlap the seams by about 1 inch.
3. Splitting Seams: Unfortunately if your slide is coming apart at the seams you have the hardest type of repair to make. Most of the time this type of damage may be too extensive to fix but since these slides are expensive you probably want to give it a shot. You are going to follow the same steps as repairing a hole.
Start by sewing the seam up, be sure to go a little beyond where the split stops. After that is done you are going to cover with the patch material. Then cross your fingers and turn the blower on if the slide holds air then give yourself a pat on the back.
4. A Defective or Broken Blower: If the blower unit is bad unless you have experience with electrical motor repairs then you should really replace it. You can purchase replacement blowers on eBay for anywhere from $50 – $200 depending on the type and condition. You will need to match the blower size and strength to the one you have for it to function correctly.
Banzai Falls is not the only maker of inflatable water slides there are other brands like Blast Zone and Bounceland which in my opinion offer a higher quality product. Banzai seems to have a lot of trouble with durability which leads so many people looking for directions on how to them. I hope you are able to repair your slide but if not check out some of the other brands.
How to Pass a Property Preservation Quiz For Foreclosure Cleanup Subcontracting Work
As a smaller foreclosure cleanup business, your company can sign up for subcontracting work with larger property preservation companies. You can offer your services on a subcontracting basis for work such as inspections, repairs, lock changes and window boarding, lawn maintenance, winterization, interior trash-outs, exterior debris removal, etc.
Many of the larger companies are increasingly requiring the smaller subcontractor to complete a quiz to be considered for foreclosure cleanup subcontracting work with their companies. These quizzes are simple “weeding out” tactics so the larger companies can get the most qualified subcontractors.
Are You Familiar with HUD Guidelines?
Many of these mini-exams are designed to determine your level of understanding of HUD guidelines for property preservation work. Many of the larger companies get a great deal of their properties directly from HUD Management and Marketing (M&M) Contractors.
The M&M Contractors literally market and manage single-family properties owned by, or in the custody of HUD. (These are homes that had an FHA-insured mortgage where the homeowners defaulted on the payments. The lender or mortgage company that suffered as a result of the default ultimately deeds the home to HUD in exchange for an insurance claim payment.)
A property preservation quiz can range from the very simple to the ultra-complex. Check out some sample questions and answers below.
Sample Questions and Answers
Many quizzes contain common real estate industry definition-type questions as they relate to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. For example, a quiz may ask the following:
Question: What is the definition of Conveyance Condition as it relates to a HUD property?
Answer: You could state something very simple, such as the following: For a property to be in Conveyance Condition, as it relates to foreclosure cleanup, the property must be undamaged (undamaged by flood, fire, hurricane/tornado, boiler, etc.); the grass must be cut; the property must be sufficiently winterized; all debris and hazardous and unhealthy materials must be removed; and the property must be efficiently boarded and secured, including all pools and hot tubs, at minimum.
Another sample question you may come across on a test may be the following:
Question: Please describe in detail the steps you must take when you winterize a property with a dry heat system.
Answer: Dry Heat Systems. The hot water heater and all domestic water supply and distribution piping must be drained in a manner sufficient to prevent freezing and other damage. All valves and faucets are to remain open during process. (After draining has been completed, they should be closed.) An appropriate amount of antifreeze should be placed in all fixture traps, including in toilet bowls and tanks.
To set yourself apart as a potential foreclosure cleaning subcontractor, you could go into greater detail in your answer. For example, using the above winterization question, you could elaborate on the answer by describing winterization requirements in greater detail by pulling information from HUD guidelines (which can be found pretty easily by scouring the internet).
For example, you could include the following in your answer:
Answer — Generally properties are to be winterized once between October 1 and March 31, though there can be exceptions based on local requirements. Unless otherwise specified, winterization should include cleaning toilets and draining of all heating systems and plumbing in a manner sufficient to prevent damage and freezing. Air pressure, or in some cases antifreeze, can be used to clear system and prevent freezing.
All tasks should be performed taking local and state codes and regulations into account. Before and after photos, along with other supporting documentation, must be submitted for reimbursement.
More Sample Questions
Here are a few more sample questions you my come across when taking a foreclosure cleanup subcontractor quiz (see if you can find the answers online yourself):
During a trash-out you notice there is a motorcycle in very good condition in a detached garage. What should you do?
When does grass cutting season start and end in your geographic coverage area?
Describe services performed during a formal trash-out?
What steps should you take if you arrive at what is supposed to be an empty property with an order to secure it and you find out it is occupied by someone?
All of the above answers can be found in the HUD Guidelines, which, again, can be found pretty easily online.
Don’t Let a Quiz Deter You
Though many of the larger, more formalized, companies require completion of a quiz to register your foreclosure cleanup business with their companies, many do not. So search around the internet, and if a company seems to be a fit for your business service-wise and geographically, don’t let a quiz prevent you from signing up as a potential subcontractor with their company.
Forging Alliances is the Key to Growing Your Business
Do your research and attack the quiz with fervor. As a smaller foreclosure cleanup company, getting subcontracting work via the larger preservation companies that service your area can add exponentially to your bottom-line.
Many of these larger companies often service hundreds of properties at one time, across several states. Forging an alliance with the larger property preservation company is the key to really growing your foreclosure cleanup business.
Many wishes of success with your foreclosure cleanup business.
Another Misguided Scramble For Africa? – Nigerian Banks Take Over the Continent
Between 2003 and 2008 the Nigerian banking sector experienced its own boom. Nigerian bank assets (according to BankScope data) went from USD 18.6 bn in 2003 to USD 84.2 bn in 2008, but have since fallen back as a result of the significant debt crisis experienced in 2009 (where the Central Bank of Nigeria exposed approximately ~ USD 10 bn in bad debts) across the sector Spurred on by the high valuations several Nigerian banks established operations across the continent with impressive speed. Making money from them will be more difficult.
Making money from new operations in new geographies has not been easy in Africa. Standard Bank of South Africa, acquired the African operations of ANZ Grindleys in 1993 and has only achieved healthy levels of profit when those operations have been transformed into large scale retail operations through subsequent acquisitions. And Stanbic (as Standard Bank is called to avoid confusion with Standard Chartered Bank), had it easy as it was able to follow the rapid expansion of South African corporate across the continent following South Africa’s democratic transformation in 1994.
Most banks that have expanded globally through establishing small green field operations, have done so to support or with the support of their home country corporate base. Nigeria banks have no such luxury, as Nigeria lacks a large number of home grown multinationals that can be relied on to support fledgling banking operations.
One of the challenges is the tiny size of many of these markets. Regulators are increasingly requiring that banks operate as subsidiaries, and thus need to have a full corporate structure regardless of the size of the operation. Just flying directors between countries to attend board meetings can become a significant line item on a small bank’s income statement.
Pan Africanism may be in the buy line of several banks, but intra-Africa trade remains limited except in East Africa. Even then the statistics probably under estimate the extent to which intra regional imports and exports, end up outside the continent and the financing of which gets handled by international banks. There is very limited trade between East and West Africa and far less trade between West African countries than between individual West African countries and Europe and Asia. EcoBank has long been the champion of pan-africanism but its performance has historically been under-inspiring, in comparison to its pan African peers.
To make matters worse, most markets already have banks that can provide cross-border services and that have similar footprints. In East Africa, international banks – Barclays, Standard Chartered and Stanbic have long had regional footprints. More recently KCB and DTB have ambitions to become regional banks, and have created representation across most of the countries, supported by a strong home country base.
Some of the Nigerian banks that established cross-border operations have already got into trouble. Intercontinental bank and PHB have both been the subject of regulatory intervention in their home market. To prosper in these new markets the Nigerian Banks need to define their unique value proposition, and this remains challenging.
Trust is key to banking. Although consumers are seldom choosy when it comes to borrowing, the same cannot be said for deposits. Banks in Africa need to be liability led, and need to convince customers that their funds are safe and that they provide a superior service. Nigerian banks have to work much harder to establish customer trust, given the often poor reputation of their homeland for corruption and fraud.
Many banks in Nigeria rely on Government liabilities as a core source of funding. Nigeria’s federal structure means countless Government deposits at every level of Government and across the 36 states. This is seldom the case in the rest of Africa, which have less federal structures, and where Government deposits are normally tightly held by state owned banks.
Payment services are playing an increasingly important role in banking on the continent. As a smaller player the terms on which a bank’s customers can use other banks infrastructure is a key driver of the success of a retail strategy. Unfortunately in many African countries accessing other banks ATM’s is extremely expensive, if it is possible at all, and this can kill an emerging retail banking proposition.
How then can Nigerian Banks prosper:
– Sales and service culture. The level of competition in the Nigerian market has forced Nigerian banks to perfect a sales and service culture that exceeds that of many other banks operating on the continent. As new entrants unable to offer scale or distribution, high quality service must be the central plank of the strategy, but managing service standards across a wide network of operations requires considerable attention to systems and processes, and regular benchmarking.
– Faster, smarter credit processes. Credit approval times and process across many banks in Africa significantly lag those in more developed markets. A Nigerian “can do attitude” to credit approvals could shake up the market, and will be key to winning market share
– Grow the franchise Across Africa, banks that have large networks capture a disproportionate share of liabilities and profits. At home Nigerian banks have been very aggressive in their role out of the branch and ATM infrastructure. This is a lesson that should not be forgotten in their foreign operations.
– Get the segmentation right: understanding which segments are most likely to be captured and aggressively focusing the proposition on these segments, will be essential to growing the business with a sustainable risk profile.
For more articles or information about Genesis Analytics, please visit http://www.genesis-analytics.com
Position of PHP Developer in Dynamic Website Development World
The experiences of the php developers are improving rapidly and so are their expectations. It has developed in excess of time and has become the mainly popular for the web development platform. Many companies still desire it to other conventional technologies. And hence all the organizations, that are looking for influence the internet to improve their business prospects, are turning to outsourcing their PHP Programmer to India. India has lengthy destination because of the plentiful talent and skill resource pool for PHP web development in India.
PHP website developer provides the clients a leading frame over the competition and ensures complete and scalable solution cost effectively. Many web development companies are now offering services for PHP website development competitively with uncompromisable quality. As companies across the world are more and more utilize PHP as their development stage, PHP website developers in India is catching up rapidly as well.
Global organizations get inclusive solutions by selecting PHP web Programmer from India for their open source ecommerce PHP web development. It is an open source website development platform with a wind technical support community. Hence in collaboration with another open source technology Zen Cart for its database PHP can helps to produce forceful solutions reasonably with world class features. It helps developers to create superior ecommerce development tools like osCommerce, Magento, MySQL, eBooks, and so on. They are technically gifted in developing high-tech ecommerce solutions using these PHP based technologies and apply incredible features like multi legal tender and multi lingual payment gateways.
In addition to the this application clients can obtain CMS and CRM software application solutions as well from PHP web developer. CMS like Joomla, job portal site, WordPress, blogspot and Typo3 operate on the PHP platform and MySQL database for maintaining and publishing content on the Internet easily. With CRM software like SugarCRM and vTiger PHP Programmer also helps in improved customer relationship management with long term support service.
With the increase in demand for the PHP web application; there has been a similar growth in the number of professional web development companies with sold knowledge in delivering continuous PHP web application development solutions. Moreover, the increasing demand of PHP has resulted in the increase in the talented PHP developers. They have now developed competitive pricing business strategy that is suitable for the most of the clients.
