OAKLAND — Aroldis Chapman has a leg infection after getting a new tattoo and is heading to the injured list. Chapman hadn’t played in a game since Aug. 19 against the Blue Jays.

“There’s been no off-court the last few days, he’s got a leg infection right now. So we were hoping to… deal with that the last few days,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the game. from Saturday night against the A’s at the Coliseum. “It’s still quite significant from a tattoo he got recently, he had a really bad infection in there. So he was actually at the hotel yesterday. He’s still back at the hotel now. So we treat it with drugs and antibiotics and things like that.

Chapman has struggled since the middle of last season. The 34-year-old has the highest ERA (4.70) and walk rate (16.2) and lowest strikeout rate (25.7) of his career. He lost the closest role after getting nine saves this season and the Bombers are still trying to get him back on track.

Boone said Chapman got the new tattoo on Tuesday or Wednesday and it started to bother him after they arrived here in Oakland. The Yankees expect Clay Holmes to be off the injured list on Monday, so they weren’t making a change to the roster on Saturday. There was a possibility that a move would come on Sunday depending on the amount of pitches they used on Saturday.

It’s an unusual injury and Boone said he didn’t think it was risky behavior during the season.

“I don’t have any tattoos. I do not know. So, I mean, it’s a personal choice…usually a pretty safe thing to deal with,” Boone said. “It’s more of an unfortunate situation that it turned into an infection. My goal is to try and get him back to good health.

Chapman was seen by A’s doctor and did not require a hospital visit. Boone hopes he will be back this season.

“I hope he will be better in a few days. We can backdate this by a few days. But we have to put our arms around him and get the infection out of there because it’s gotten a little worse over the last two days,” Boone said.

TREVINO SAYS HE’S GOOD

After having his right big toe kicked on Friday night, Jose Trevino was not in the starting lineup on Saturday. The receiver only said “I’m fine” several times when asked about the injury.

“Yeah, probably just in an emergency,” Boone said of Trevino’s availability for Saturday. “Hopefully something that’s just a daily thing and that we feel lucky to have dodged something serious.”

Seekers coach Tanner Swanson said there was real concern Friday night that where Trevino was hit would affect his crouching behind the plate. The right big toe should be flexed so that it is behind the plate.

“But the news is good today and we’ll see,” Swanson said. “The [catchers] are stoned this time of year and they do a great job of handling it.

Trevino left Friday night’s game and had X-rays taken at the ballpark and they showed no bone damage, but he was “pretty beaten up,” according to Boone.

Trevino has had an exceptional season. The catcher, who hit .245/.270/.364 with a .634 OPS and nine homers in games of four seasons with the Rangers, turned into an All-Star this season. After being acquired by the Yankees at the end of spring training, he quickly established himself as one of the best receivers in the big leagues. He’s hitting .271/.309/.429 with a .737 OPS and 10 home runs in his first pinstripe season. He’s considered the majors’ top catcher in framing pitches, according to Baseball Savant, and by pitchers in the league, he’s considered a wizard at stealing strikes down the zone.

