It’s a strike! Concord, a 5-year-old boy, is called a bowling prodigy
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) — He may only be about 4 feet tall, but that certainly hasn’t stopped Zane DeCelles from making a name for himself in the local bowling world.
The Concord-based 5-year-old only started the sport in June but regularly plays bowls between 170 and 200.
“Because I like to strike,” Zane said.
Zane’s mother, Joanna, says she doesn’t know where her skills come from.
Neither she nor Zane’s father are bowlers.
“We just did the kids’ bowl for free and started coming here every day. And it turns out, you know, it’s really good,” Joanna said.
With our cameras rolling, Zane played multiple spares and takes, sometimes even getting three in a row.
His skills also caught the attention of other bowlers.
Joanna says some even dubbed him a future prodigy.
“They just called him ‘the natural’. He’s never had a class before, and somehow he knows what he’s doing,” Joanna said.
To contextualize Zane’s abilities, he normally plays with a 12-pound ball. But at just 48 pounds, that’s a quarter of his body weight.
Attracted by his natural talents, Zane also gained several mentors over the summer.
Anxious to pass on their knowledge to the next generation.
“When you find someone that young, it makes you want to help out,” said bowler Doug Schuster.
And while no one knows what’s next for Zane, his mom says she’ll continue to support his dreams no matter where they lead.
“I always told him that as long as he was having fun, we would keep coming back. And if he decides he doesn’t want to bowl anymore, that’s fine,” Joanna said.
For Twins’ Carlos Correa, the walks are a good (and productive) sign
Carlos Correa is more into advanced analytics than your average baseball player. The Twins’ shortstop just doesn’t study statistics, he uses the numbers to guide his priorities and assess his success.
“It’s a tough game,” he said. “You can’t be successful all the tim. But the more you study, the better chance you have.”
How deep is the Twins shortstop’s analytics knowledge? When asked about how much he has been walking this season, he didn’t just take wOBA (weighted on-base average) out of his folder, he used it to explain how important a base on balls can be.
“When you look at the wOBA,” he said before the Twins’ game against San Francisco on Saturday at Target Field, “the on-base percentage is 1.8 more valuable than the slugging. That’s how valuable getting on base is.”
For the record, Correa started Saturday’s game with a .340 wOBA, according to fangraphs.com, and had a .348 OBP. He’s hitting .266 in August but with a .381 on-base percentage. The OBP, he said, is the better indicator of how locked-in he is at the plate.
“The walks mean the plate discipline is there, and walking is a big part of today’s game,” he said. “It has a lot of value, it has a lot of projection – it’s a skill.”
But with the Twins riding a six-game losing streak heading into Friday’s game against the Giants, Correa was looking for something different against San Francisco starter Alex Wood. Against the left-hander, Correa swung at the second pitch in each of his first two at-bats, going 2 for 2 with a home run, two runs batted in and two runs scored as the Twins took an 8-0 lead.
“Carlos doesn’t do too many things, I would say, off the cuff, where he’s just winging it,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “There might not be one reason for the aggressive at-bats; there might be a few reasons. But I’m guessing there is at least one.”
So, did he have a reason?
“Yeah,” he said. “I just wanted to give the team a boost early. We’ve been in a tough stretch and I wanted to swing early and try to do damage, try to score some runs early and try to give Joe (Ryan) and a lead. And I did.”
MAHLE FEELING ‘GREAT’
Tyler Mahle, who missed his last start because of a shoulder strain that put him on the injured list Aug. 20, will throw another bullpen session before the Twins decide whether he needs a rehab start in the minors, Baldelli said.
Mahle was pulled in the third inning of his last start, a 4-0 victory over Kansas City on Aug. 17, because his velocity was down considerably, from roughly 94 mph to 88 mph on his four-seam fastball. The right-hander threw a 25-pitch bullpen session on Friday and reported good news.
“He told me that he felt really good,” Baldelli said. “I don’t know what the velocity was on any of the pitches. He’s going to throw another bullpen, and it’s going to be with even more intensity, and I think that might be a little bit better measuring stick for him right now.”
Before being traded to Minnesota on Aug. 2, Mahle spent three weeks in July on Cincinnati’s IL with tightness and soreness in the shoulder. Before his latest bout, he was 1-0 with a 3.00 earned-run average in two starts for the Twins.
Mahle is eligible to come off the IL on Friday, when the Twins start a three-game series against the White Sox in Chicago.
“I think that’s probably a loose target right now,” Baldelli said. “We’ll see how the next bullpen goes. That’s a point that we have to pass, and we need to learn something from that first.”
BRIEFLY
Outfielder Trevor Larnach, who had surgery to his core muscles on June 28, will begin a rehab assignment next week, Baldelli said. He hasn’t played since June 23 and was batting .231 with five homers and 18 RBIs in 51 games.
News
Warring Princes William and Harry will NOT mark 25th anniversary of Diana’s death together
The warring brothers Prince William and Prince Harry would not mark the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death together – neither publicly nor privately.
The Duke of Cambridge, 40, and the Duke of Sussex, 37, have agreed to end public commemorations and will instead remember their mother with their own families.
The couple have not spoken face to face since unveiling a statue of their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales last summer.
They briefly put aside their strained relationship for the unveiling of the much-anticipated statue in his memory in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, his former London home.
In 2017, William and Harry marked the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death by creating a memorial garden at Kensington Palace, taking part in a documentary and loaning goods to an exhibition.
Wednesday will be the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death, but the brothers will mourn privately in celebration of the poignant event, reports The Telegraph.
But Prince Harry said this week: ‘I want it to be a day filled with memories of her amazing work and love for the way she did it.
“I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mother with my family, with my children, who I wish I could have met. Every day, I hope to make her proud.
The Duke of Cambridge, 40, and the Duke of Sussex, 37, have agreed to end public commemorations
Diana with her William (left) and Harry (right) attending the VE Heads of State remembrance service in Hyde Park on May 7, 1995 in London
Flowers are also expected to be laid en masse outside Kensington Palace.
The opportunity arises as Harry and Meghan are due to visit the UK next month – but are not ready to see William and Kate.
On September 5, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel from their California home to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, where Meghan will deliver the keynote address during the opening ceremony.
The couple will then travel to Germany for an event commemorating one year until the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf on September 6, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London on September 8 where Prince Harry will deliver a speech.
It is the first time the couple will be in the UK since Jubilee celebrations in June, when they kept a low profile. They also visited in April, when they secretly met Charles and the Queen on their way to the Netherlands.
The Duke of Cambridge and his family, meanwhile, are moving from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage – just a ten-minute walk from Windsor Castle, later this month.
Prince William and Prince Harry unveiling a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden last year
If the Sussexes stay at their home, Frogmore Cottage, will be just a five-minute walk from the Cambridges, who will be just half a mile away when they move to Adelaide in the coming weeks.
It will be the first time the two couples have been neighbors since Prince Harry and Meghan left Kensington Palace in 2019.
But a source reportedly said the Sussexes’ visit would focus on “supporting several charities close to their hearts”, and that they do not plan to see the Cambridges.
It comes as a French documentary claimed Harry ‘slammed the phone’ on Prince William after being confronted with witness statements portraying Meghan Markle as a vicious bully of female staff.
In turn, William – ‘who already didn’t like his sister-in-law very much’ – became so angry at his brother’s insistence on shielding his wife from criticism that he jumped in a car ‘towards the palace from Kensington to face Prince Harry.
The bombshell claims are contained in a documentary from France’s most popular newscast.
BFM TV is showing emails – leaked as part of the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy complaint against the Mail on Sunday – in an investigative documentary series called ‘Red Line: William and Harry, the enemy brothers’.
He claims traumatized staff have quit the Royal Household and set up a WhatsApp group called ‘The Sussex Survivors’ Club’.
The documentary is due out next week.
Diana died in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997, aged 36 – when William was 15 and Harry was 12.
While both understand the historical significance of the anniversary and that many people around the world wish to mark the occasion, for them it is a much more personal landmark.
Friends say they both feel intense sadness that their mother stayed out of their lives longer than in them and missed seeing the birth of her first grandchildren.
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill connect deep on first play of Dolphins’ preseason finale against Eagles
The Miami Dolphins’ preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night served as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s in-game debut with new star receiver Tyreek Hill, and the fireworks were there from their first play together at Hard Rock Stadium.
With Tagovailoa and Hill both starting the last of three exhibition games, Tagovailoa connected with Hill on a 51-yard pass deep over the middle off play-action with Hill making a diving reception to secure the football.
The two then hooked up again on the second play from scrimmage as Hill streaked across the field for a 13-yard gain. After running back Raheem Mostert then handled his first preseason carry as a Dolphin for a 3-yard gain, Tagovailoa found receiver River Cracraft wide open in the end zone off play-action for an 8-yard touchdown to cap the opening four-play series.
The Dolphins announced a shorter-than-expected list of 10 players “not expected to play” 90 minutes before kickoff.
Among the names on the list: Left tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Xavien Howard and running back Chase Edmonds.
With Tagovailoa and Hill not among those deemed unavailable, they then trotted out onto the field dressed for pregame warmups. Tagovailoa was also seen by cameras going through a pregame routine two and a half ours before kickoff. In last week’s exhibition against the Las Vegas Raiders, Tagovailoa was seen going through a routine four and a half hours ahead of kickoff.
Last week, Hill was also not on the initial list, but Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel opted not to play him right before kickoff, as he did with Mostert and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram.
Most of the available first-team defense, sans Howard, started on the opening defensive series. Nik Needham, Noah Igbinoghene and undrafted rookie Kader Kohou were the three cornerbacks with Kohou in the nickel. The series ended in a fourth-down run stop from defensive tackle Zach Sieler for a turnover on downs.
Mostert also flashed his speed to the outside for a 26-yard gain on a run to the right when the Dolphins’ starters, including Tagovailoa, remained on the field for the second drive. Tagovailoa was sacked, with right tackle Austin Jackson at fault, on the series that was capped by a Jason Sanders 55-yard field goal.
Armstead sat out the entire preseason after recovering from offseason knee surgery but seeing his practice workload in training camp increase in recent weeks. Howard also sat for a third straight exhibition but not due to injury.
Waddle missed the past two weeks of practice in what McDaniel deemed a “preventative” measure with an undisclosed injury.
The Dolphins also had fullback Alec Ingold, outside linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Brennan Scarlett, cornerback Keion Crossen, linebacker Calvin Munson and tight end Tanner Conner as players who won’t dress on Saturday.
Ingold, returning from a torn ACL in his knee last season, was the one player McDaniel had said this past week would certainly suit up for the exhibition, but he still ended up inactive. Van Ginkel had his appendix removed.
With Armstead not seeing action, the Dolphins started Greg Little with the first-team offensive line at left tackle, after showing him there in pregame warmups. Little missed the previous two weeks, and Larnel Coleman was in that spot as Armstead sat.
Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones was an additional name that didn’t play on Saturday as he remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list coming off offseason lower left leg surgery. Miami also has cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander and Trill Williams, tight end Adam Shaheen and fullback John Lovett on injured reserve.
The Eagles opted to rest their starters for the exhibition.
Former NBA player, ringleader of association health scheme, pleads guilty in fraud case
On Friday, former NBA player Terrence Williams pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.
Williams, who played in the NBA for four seasons, was the ringleader of 18 players involved in a scheme to defraud the NBA health care plan out of more than $5 million.
According to the indictment, the players submitted false bills to the NBA Health Benefits Plan for reimbursements.
“Williams led a scheme involving more than 18 former NBA players, a dentist, physician and chiropractor, to defraud the multimillion-dollar NBA Players Health and Wellness Benefits Plan,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian. Williams said in a statement. “Williams also impersonated others to help him take what wasn’t his – money that belonged to the plan.”
Williams also created another email account to threaten a doctor who created fraudulent bills for the former player. This account was contacted by the NBA so the doctor could pay Williams. Authorities said Williams himself collected around $346,000 from the NBA.
Williams agreed to pay restitution of $2.5 million and pay a fine of more than $650,000.
Sentencing of Williams is scheduled for next January. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Other actors involved in the program include Sebastian Telfair and Glen “Big Baby” Davis.
Other voices: Biden’s student loan wealth transfer
Another day, another great wealth transfer.
President Joe Biden has delivered on his campaign promise of student loan debt relief with a $300 billion plan that will take money from blue-collar workers and turn it over to white-collar workers.
When Democrats look back on why they keep losing the votes of many lower-income communities, they might reflect on the fact that the government just agreed to hand $10,000 in taxpayer-funded debt relief to individuals who earn up to $125,000 a year.
The economics of this decision only fuel an inflationary fire, as former Obama administration official Jason Furman noted. And Biden’s legal justification, based on a Sept. 11 emergency order, amounts to an abuse of presidential authority.
Meanwhile, there is little discussion of some of the root causes of what’s called the student loan debt crisis. The price of the four-year college degree has spiraled upward at speeds that make our current inflation surge look like a slow roll.
Any number of colleges and universities — flush with endowments, taxpayer funds or both — continue to raise tuition costs as they layer on administrators and construct fabulous campuses that would make a sultan blush.
Even more modest universities are forced, through bottomless federal requirements, to increase administrative costs that are passed along to students.
Many of these same universities offer an ever-expanding array of majors with dubious economic or academic benefit. Students graduate with degrees in hyper-specialized subjects that don’t evenly apply to the waiting job market. Meanwhile, universities require ever less grounding in common and broadly applicable subjects that once made up the core of a university education.
Sometime after the second World War, the culture decided that a college degree was the ticket to a stable, productive life of upward mobility.
For a while, that was a decent bargain. But the ticket’s value has been distorted in any number of ways. There are plenty of jobs that shouldn’t require a degree. And there are plenty of degrees that aren’t worth the paper they’re written on, despite the debt burden they’ve put on their recipients.
The student loan crisis is really a crisis of education. Students are paying a lot for a little. The Biden administration is now going to foist some of that cost onto the backs of the taxpayers.
The message to young people is that they weren’t really responsible for the loans they took. The system was unfair. And there is some truth to that, at least insofar as the value of their degrees doesn’t match the cost.
But why are we treating the symptom, instead of trying to cure the disease?
News
Rainfall emergency is declared in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as residents prepare for ‘high to very high’ floods
SUMMARY
Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday declared a rainfall emergency in several districts with immediate effect until August 30 after disaster management officials warned that the Swat River had reached “high to very high” flood levels. “. The emergency was declared on the recommendation of the district administration and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) after flash floods wreaked havoc in Swat, Shangla, Mingora, Kohistan and other areas .
According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Pakistan received 166.8mm of rain in August, compared to an average of 48mm, an increase of 241%. The rains and floods have so far killed 937 people, 396 men, 198 women and 343 children and injured 1,293 across Pakistan since June 14, he added.
Sindh and Balochistan – the worst affected regions – saw a 784% and 496% increase in the monsoon deluge respectively, the Dawn newspaper reported. The abnormal increase in rainfall has generated flash flooding across the country, especially in southern Pakistan, which remains flooded, with 23 districts in Sindh declared affected, according to the report.
Sindh province reported the highest death toll with 306 people dying due to flooding and rain-related incidents, according to NDMA data. Baluchistan has reported 234 deaths while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have recorded 185 and 165 deaths respectively. In Pakistani-occupied Kashmir, 37 people died while nine deaths were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan region.
Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said on Thursday that a war room had been set up by Prime Minister Sharif at the NDMA, which would lead relief operations across the country. She said the monstrous and incessant rains had made it difficult to carry out relief operations, especially helicopter sorties.
Pakistan is going through its 8th monsoon cycle; normally, the country only has three to four cycles of [monsoon] rain, the minister said at a press conference in Islamabad. Pakistan is experiencing an unprecedented monsoon period and the data suggests the possibility of a re-emergence of another cycle in September, she told the newspaper.
Senator Rehman, who compared the current situation with the devastating floods of 2010, said the current situation is worse than that. The water is not just flowing from the north like it was in 2010, but is equally or more devastating in its sweeping and destructive power, she said.
According to the senator, flash floods caused by heavy rains washed away bridges and communications infrastructure in various parts of the country. Nearly 30 million people are homeless, thousands of them have been displaced and have no food, she said.
Highlighting the need for relief from international donors, the minister said the need for shelter and relief was dire according to what the provinces had conveyed. Sindh requested one million tents and Balochistan requested 100,000 tents, she said, adding that all tent makers had been mobilized and external donors had also been approached for tents.
The monsoon season extends from July to September in Pakistan. This year, monsoon and pre-monsoon rains broke Pakistan’s 30-year record and NDMA data shows the 30-year average rain was 130.8 millimeters, but the rainfall for the 2022 season was 375.4 mm, or 187% more.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said during his weekly briefing that the UN would launch a flash appeal next week to mobilize international support for flood victims in the country. He said a donors’ conference was held in Islamabad on Thursday, in which a number of UN agencies and many resident diplomatic missions were represented, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also attended.
