News
It’s Demolition Sunday For The Noida Supertech Twin Towers – All You Need To Know
mini
Noida Supertech: Sunday 28, 2:30 p.m. After a lengthy legal process, which began in 2014 with a petition against the twin towers condemned by its neighbors, the Supreme Court has set “D” day for today. Find out about the demolition process and the measures taken.
Noida’s Supertech Twin Towers are due to be demolished today, August 28, at 2:30 p.m. Preparations for the demolition have been underway for several days. The plan was finalized in a meeting with members of residents groups from the two neighboring companies, Emerald Court and ATS Villages, representatives from demolition company Edifice Engineering, Noida Police and Fire Department, among others.
Why are the twin towers being demolished?
In 2014, Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of Emerald Court Group Housing Society of Noida filed a petition in the High Court of Allahabad alleging that the twin towers were built in violation of the UP Apartments Act of 2010.
The twin towers, Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors), were built by Supertech, a leading construction company in Delhi NCR. The towers, nearly 100 meters high (which is taller than the Qutab Minar), have 857 apartments, of which 600 have been sold.
The Allahabad High Court ruled in favor of the RWA and ordered the demolition of the twin towers in 2014. However, Supertech approached the Supreme Court against the verdict.
In August 2021, a bench of Judges DY Chandrachud and MR Shah upheld the Allahabad High Court order. The High Court observed that the project was the result of “nefarious complicity” between the Noida Authority and Supertech and ordered the infrastructure company to demolish the buildings at its own expense within three months and to reimburse those who have purchased apartments within two months.
The demolition has been repeatedly postponed, and earlier this month the Supreme Court set August 28 as the deadline for the towers to be demolished.
This is how the towers will be demolished
“It will take nine to ten seconds for all the explosives to detonate in a series making a loud noise,” said Edifice Engineering partner Utkarsh Mehta.
The demolition is expected to leave behind 35,000 cubic meters of debris. Much of it will be housed in the basement of the building and the rest will be scientifically processed in an isolated location in Noida.
traffic management
The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be unavailable for traffic from 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. on August 28. The metro will also be closed for half an hour. The 2 km radius of the Supertech Twin Towers will be completely closed and only emergency vehicles will be allowed in the evacuation zone.
Evacuation and safety measures
An exclusion zone of 450 meters in front of the twin towers has been materialized in which no person, vehicle or animal will be allowed to enter.
Arrangements have been made for Emerald Court residents in neighboring societies. Residents, who will be staying at Parsvnath Prestige and Purvanchal Silver City, will receive food and beverages on demolition day.
In addition, around 50 beds have been reserved for residents of Felix Hospital in Sector 137, including beds for 12 bedridden residents of Emerald Court, The Economic Times reported. An ambulance will also be available to respond to any medical emergency.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Crazy bat! Fans reluctantly give up memory at Phils game
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Oneil Cruz’s bat slipped from his hands and flew into the stands after the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie struck out in the third inning Friday night against Philadelphia.
That’s when things got sticky.
Wood landed in Jen Mehall’s lap behind the Phillies’ dugout. Mehall, a Pirates fan, was thrilled to have the memory, especially after he shot her in the leg and lip. An inning later, however, a Pirates official came to demand the return of the bat and offered another in a trade.
Mehall and her friend, Kathie Koller, who were in town from Reading to celebrate Koller’s birthday, didn’t want to give up their rare memory.
“We wanted to keep him, but security said we couldn’t,” said Mehall, a native of western Pennsylvania.
Fans in the sections around the two women booed loudly.
Although they were disappointed, Mehall and Koller had the chance to sit in front of former Phillies infielder and team ambassador Mickey Morandini. He presented the women with a bat bearing the signature of Phillies star slugger Bryce Harper.
It was a nice gesture from Morandini, although the women seemed genuinely upset that they couldn’t hold on to the bat they grabbed.
___
More AP MLB: and
yahoo
News
Sequoia Capital reduces its stake in Zomato by selling a 2% stake on the open market
New Delhi:
Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital cut its stake in Zomato Ltd to 4.4% after selling shares on the open market, according to a regulatory filing for the online food delivery platform.
Sequoia Capital held a 6.41% stake in Zomato before the sale.
In a Sequoia Capital regulatory intimation filed on the BSE by Zomato, Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings I sold 6.67 crores of shares during the period September 6, 2021 to October 14, 2021, and 2.12 crores additional shares on the open market between June 27, 2022 and August 25, 2022.
Similarly, SCI Growth Investments II also sold 8.34 crores of shares between June 27, 2022 and August 25, 2022, he added.
Subsequently, Sequoia’s stake in Zomato fell to 37.59 crores of shares carrying 4.4% of the voting rights, according to the filing.
Shares of Zomato fell 0.81% to trade at Rs 61.55 during the afternoon session on BSE.
ndtv
News
Twins rally to Giants 3-2 on Celestino’s walk in 10th
MINNEAPOLIS— Gilberto Celestino walked with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Saturday night.
It was the second straight victory for Minnesota, which had already lost six in a row.
Pinch runner Caleb Hamilton started the extra inning at second base and advanced to third on a perfect sacrificial curry from Nick Gordon. Gio Urshela walked and Max Kepler was willingly walked before Celestino picked up four straight balls from Dominic Leone (4-5), San Francisco’s fifth reliever of the night.
Minnesota has scored all of its runs in the last two innings.
Until his last outing, Carlos Correa and Jake Cave’s RBI singles off San Francisco’s Camilo Doval tied the score 2-2 in the ninth.
Kepler walked to open the ninth and Luis Arraez scored two outs later. Correa chose a right to drive Kepler and Miranda went the other way to score Arraez. Correa had a season-high four of nine hits for Minnesota.
With pitcher Jhoan Duran (2-3), a heads-up by Correa at shortstop opened San Francisco’s 10th. As Luis González tried to get third base on a ground fly, Correa threw to Gio Urshela for an easy tag.
Correa started a near rally in the eighth against John Brebbia, hitting a sharp third baseman past Evan Longoria. Cave broke an 0-for-21 skid with a single to bring Correa up for third, but Brebbia brought out Jose Miranda and Gordon retired for the third time.
Doval replaced Brebbia and Urshela lined up. Minnesota was 2 of 10 with runners in scoring position.
Tommy La Stella threw a first run for the Giants, who had just four hits for the second straight night. Three of them came in the ninth before Austin Slater’s sacrificial fly scored another.
San Francisco starter Alex Cobb allowed four hits while striking out seven; however, he needed 99 pitches to complete his quintet of innings, 31 in the five-hitter second inning.
After Zack Littell threw a 1-2-3 sixth, Alex Young survived a shaky seventh by first getting Celestino to hit in a double play. Two batters later and moments before a rain delay of 51 minutes, Arraez flew off with a man in second and lightning nearby.
Minnesota starter Sonny Gray also made the outs in his five-inning outing without too much brevity. Of his 90 pitches, 53 were strikes.
Gray took a no-hitter in his final inning but walked Slater and González — Slater was picked at first base — before Joey Bart lined up a double to left field for San Francisco’s first hit. La Stella followed with a sacrifice fly to score González.
Gray has allowed two or fewer runs in six of the last seven starts since the All-Star break, going 3-1 in that span with a 1.91 ERA. He struck out at least five in all but Saturday’s game, where his total was four.
MOVING THE LIST
San Francisco recalled González from Triple-A Sacramento after the Giants opted for Bryce Johnson against the River Cats after Friday’s game.
TRAINERS ROOM
Giants: 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. was back in the lineup. A late Friday scratch with hip tightness, he hit three times.
Twins: 2B Jorge Polanco left the game in the sixth with left patellar tendonitis and is day to day. … RHP Tyler Mahle (right shoulder tightness) was feeling great after throwing 25 pitches in a bullpen session on Friday. A more intense enclosure session is scheduled next, although no time has been set. He is eligible to opt out of the 15-day disabled list on September 2.
NEXT
Sunday’s series finale will see San Francisco RHP Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.58) take on Minnesota RHP Aaron Sanchez (3-4, 7.36).
Grub5
News
More Hispanics registered as GOPs than Dems at Blue Miami-Dade
Democrats continue to have an edge in Miami-Dade, leading Republicans by 146,975 voters, but Republicans actually have the edge in Miami-Dade among Hispanic voters, in particular — a traditional Democrat target demographic.
Miami-Dade is a traditionally blue county in the Sunshine State, home to many Hispanic voters with roots fleeing communist regimes.
Although Florida went to former President Trump in the 2020 presidential election, Miami-Dade went the other way, reliably voting blue in the last presidential election. Miami-Dade voters cast 617,864 ballots for then-candidate Biden and 532,833 for then-President Donald Trump.
However, Florida as a whole has experimented a major change in recent years. Democrats have long held an electoral advantage in the Sunshine State. That is, until 2021, after nearly two years of lockdowns, mandates and restrictions across the country. Florida quickly became “the American outpost of freedom” as the DeSantis administration and the Republican legislature fought against government excesses and prioritized personal freedom over fear.
Now, registered Republican voters in Florida outnumber Democrats in Much more 200,000 voters.
While that’s not the case in Miami-Dade, where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by a total of 146,975, Hispanic GOP voters outnumber Hispanic Democratic voters in the county.
Data last updated Aug. 1 shows 252,395 Hispanic voters in Miami-Dade are registered Democrats, while 323,133 are registered Republicans, +70,738 for Republicans.
“Hispanic voters in Miami-Dade reject socialism and embrace freedom,” the Florida GOP said. “Let Florida go free!”
Hispanic voters in Miami-Dade reject socialism and embrace freedom. Let’s keep Florida free! pic.twitter.com/U8Ja7VRPF5
— Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) August 22, 2022
Wow! big numbers
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 21, 2022
The Florida primary elections took place on Tuesday, August 23.
Breitbart News
News
Dave Hyde: A piece of the Miami Dolphins died with Jason Jenkins
Jason Jenkins is walking through a rusty gate to a house in Little Havana. As usual, he doesn’t look like a corporate vice president trying to save our community, one person at a time. He looks like a delivery man carrying a box with a hurried step.
“Hello, here’s your turkey,’ he said, knocking on the door.
He turned, sweating in his Miami Dolphins shirt, after three hours of walking and driving to houses two days before Thanksgiving a few years back.
“They asked for another turkey,’ he said to me, as he read the to-do list in his hand. “We’ve got a lot more to deliver today.”
You never know when you’re a headline. Jenkins is one today, gone at 47, the Dolphins vice president of communication and community affairs leaving not just his wife, Elizabeth and three children behind, but also an organization in tears. A full community, too.
Coach Mike McDaniel stood after a preseason game against Philadelphia and said, voice quaking and eyes leaking, “Football pales in comparison to what all the people who were really affected. The list is long.”
The list included an old defensive end who met Jenkins when he arrived in early 2009, Jason Taylor, who was in tears on the game’s television broadcast Saturday, saying, “We lost a good one.” And this list includes a young defensive end, Jaelan Phillips, who has lent his time to working with Jenkins in the community.
“One of the most incredible and selfless human beings I have ever met,’ Phillips tweeted.
Those of us who are along for the ride, who get paid to watch games and see the insides of teams, we look for the good guys, the ones who understand the importance of sports, sure, but also who can grasp their unimportance.
Jason was one of the good guys. He got the Dolphins more involved in the community than any team in South Florida’s history. Partnering with minority restaurants in Miami Gardens. Equipping high-school teams in Miami-Dade. Fund-raising for cancer research. Serving as a bridge between police and Black youth.
All of that is why the Dolphins won the NFL’s community-service award last year. It’s why other sports teams called asking for advice on their programs. It was Jason. He’d give dismissive wave if you mentioned his good work. That was him, too.
When his alma mater, Texas Tech, left a message for him to call one day about a commencement address, he figured they wanted help getting in touch with former teammate there, Zach Thomas.
“Don’t ever think because we played on the same team I was anywhere close to being a player like him,’ he’d say.
Texas Tech didn’t want Thomas. It wanted Jenkins to give the graduation speech in 2018. Are you getting the impact of his reputation by now? Understanding the good word of his good work that people recognized?
“Relationships, values and courage — you need all three,’ he told the Texas Tech class.
He had all three. They defined him. For years, watching Jason’s good work, I’d say the Dolphins were a first-class organization everywhere but where people wanted them to be. The team hasn’t been good. He knew it, his 13 seasons here and not getting one playoff win.
“We’re working on that,’ he’d say.
The last time I talked with him was a couple of weeks ago at a Dolphins practice. He sat down and wanted to know about Bob Kuechenberg, who was up for a Hall of Fame bid. I wanted to know about work he was doing with getting equipment to high-school teams.
“I’ll tell you about that when we’ve organized it all,’ he said.
We won’t have that discussion. He tweeted something about Saturday’s night’s game just after noon. He was gone by kickoff at 7 p.m. The game went on, just as games do. But there was a big hole in the night.
A team isn’t just the players you see on the field. It’s the people behind the scenes you rarely see who form the fabric of the organization. They can still see him delivering a turkey, equipment to a high school or a player to talk to a group of kids. And all they can do now is cry.
()
News
Zack Britton leaves second appearance in rehab after just 10 pitches – The Denver Post
OAKLAND — Zack Britton said he was fine after leaving his second appearance in rehab midway through his 11th pitch.
After the Yankees’ 3-2 loss to the A’s at the Coliseum, manager Aaron Boone said he heard it was a “glute” problem.
“I just know how things can get out of hand. I’m doing well. Arm feels great,” Britton tweeted.
The southpaw, who underwent elbow reconstruction surgery in October, apparently winced halfway through and the ball fell from his hands. Britton, clearly frustrated, kicked the ball before leaving the field, according to a source during the game in Clearwater.
“I heard it was something related to the glute, but I haven’t gotten the report yet,” Boone said. “But I vaguely heard during the game that he was out.”
Britton hopes to return next month and pitch in the major leagues. He had just started his rehab mission last week and was on a very limited throw count of 15.
The 34-year-old Briton is in the final year of his contract with the Yankees. He only made 22 appearances last season before being stopped to have the operation, which is Tommy John’s surgery, but where they also place a splint inside the elbow around the ligament. Britton has 154 career saves and had a 1.89 ERA in 2020, his last full season.
While the Yankees may not have counted on Britton, he would have been much-needed veteran help for a bullpen that has already been stretched by injuries. Earlier Saturday, Aroldis Chapman was on the injured list with an infection from a new tattoo. The Bombers are hoping to get Clay Holmes back from IL on Monday after missing 15 days with a tight lower back. They have already lost Michael King and Chad Green for the season with an elbow injury
()
denverpost sports
It’s Demolition Sunday For The Noida Supertech Twin Towers – All You Need To Know
Culinary Arts Online Courses Certification
Crazy bat! Fans reluctantly give up memory at Phils game
Sequoia Capital reduces its stake in Zomato by selling a 2% stake on the open market
Twins rally to Giants 3-2 on Celestino’s walk in 10th
Yacht Charter in Croatia
More Hispanics registered as GOPs than Dems at Blue Miami-Dade
Dave Hyde: A piece of the Miami Dolphins died with Jason Jenkins
Affordable Tuck Pointing
Zack Britton leaves second appearance in rehab after just 10 pitches – The Denver Post
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News2 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance4 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People