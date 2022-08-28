It’s Demolition Sunday For The Noida Supertech Twin Towers – All You Need To Know

By CNBCTV18.com

mini Noida Supertech: Sunday 28, 2:30 p.m. After a lengthy legal process, which began in 2014 with a petition against the twin towers condemned by its neighbors, the Supreme Court has set “D” day for today. Find out about the demolition process and the measures taken.

Noida’s Supertech Twin Towers are due to be demolished today, August 28, at 2:30 p.m. Preparations for the demolition have been underway for several days. The plan was finalized in a meeting with members of residents groups from the two neighboring companies, Emerald Court and ATS Villages, representatives from demolition company Edifice Engineering, Noida Police and Fire Department, among others.

Why are the twin towers being demolished?

In 2014, Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of Emerald Court Group Housing Society of Noida filed a petition in the High Court of Allahabad alleging that the twin towers were built in violation of the UP Apartments Act of 2010.

The twin towers, Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors), were built by Supertech, a leading construction company in Delhi NCR. The towers, nearly 100 meters high (which is taller than the Qutab Minar), have 857 apartments, of which 600 have been sold.

The Allahabad High Court ruled in favor of the RWA and ordered the demolition of the twin towers in 2014. However, Supertech approached the Supreme Court against the verdict.

In August 2021, a bench of Judges DY Chandrachud and MR Shah upheld the Allahabad High Court order. The High Court observed that the project was the result of “nefarious complicity” between the Noida Authority and Supertech and ordered the infrastructure company to demolish the buildings at its own expense within three months and to reimburse those who have purchased apartments within two months.

The demolition has been repeatedly postponed, and earlier this month the Supreme Court set August 28 as the deadline for the towers to be demolished.

This is how the towers will be demolished

According to officials from the demolition company Edifice Engineering, more than 3,500 kg of explosives will be used to level the twin towers. The impact of the demolition will be maximum on the Emerald Court and ATS Village companies.

“It will take nine to ten seconds for all the explosives to detonate in a series making a loud noise,” said Edifice Engineering partner Utkarsh Mehta.

The demolition is expected to leave behind 35,000 cubic meters of debris. Much of it will be housed in the basement of the building and the rest will be scientifically processed in an isolated location in Noida.

traffic management

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be unavailable for traffic from 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. on August 28. The metro will also be closed for half an hour. The 2 km radius of the Supertech Twin Towers will be completely closed and only emergency vehicles will be allowed in the evacuation zone.

Evacuation and safety measures

More than 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village will be evacuated prior to demolition. Over 2,500 vehicles will also be removed and emergency services will be available nearby during the demolition process.

An exclusion zone of 450 meters in front of the twin towers has been materialized in which no person, vehicle or animal will be allowed to enter.

Arrangements have been made for Emerald Court residents in neighboring societies. Residents, who will be staying at Parsvnath Prestige and Purvanchal Silver City, will receive food and beverages on demolition day.

In addition, around 50 beds have been reserved for residents of Felix Hospital in Sector 137, including beds for 12 bedridden residents of Emerald Court, The Economic Times reported. An ambulance will also be available to respond to any medical emergency.