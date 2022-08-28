News
Justin Fields ignites Chicago Bears in 21-20 win over Cleveland Browns in preseason finale – The Denver Post
The Chicago Bears wrapped up their preseason on Saturday night, holding a late rally to beat the Cleveland Browns 21-20 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Here are the key moments and points from the game.
Oh what a night.
Go ahead, Bears fans. Frame this one. It doesn’t have to be in a huge decorative frame above the fireplace. (It’s only preseason, after all.) But get at least a 5-by-7 frame for the living room coffee table. Expose the performance. Give him his just due. That’s how efficient and composed Justin Fields and the Bears offense were in the first half of Saturday’s win. With Fields at quarterback, the Bears went 29 plays and scored 21 points. Fields completed 14 of 16 passes for 156 yards with three touchdowns.
A hat-trick in the first half. A passer rating of 146.9. Some hail the confidence and momentum on the offense as the Bears will now use the next two weeks to prepare for their season opener Sept. 11 against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.
Yes, the Browns opted out of facing outstanding passers Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney and lost safety Grant Delpit to a hip injury in the first half. But in search of encouraging signs, Saturday offered several, especially with the composure and command that Fields displayed.
Naturally, Fields thought back to his last visit to Cleveland, his first career start, and the nine sacks he took in a 26-6 loss to the Bears.
“It sure is,” he said. “For sure. I was thinking about that of course. And I was glad 95 (Garrett) wasn’t playing today. But I’m glad we went out with the ‘W’.
Fields and the first-unit offense scored their first touchdown of the preseason in the first quarter on Saturday, capping an 80-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Fields to Ryan Griffin. The scored game was a thing of beauty with Fields having all day to pitch and the Bears using road combinations that helped Griffin break free. Fields called a strike and the end zone celebration began. Perhaps more impressively, the Bears pulled themselves out of a hole on the disc after a Griffin holding penalty pushed them to first-and-20 near midfield. But Fields responded with back-to-back passes to Dante Pettis and Cole Kmet for 14 and 8 yards, respectively, to keep the drive going. Fields went 5-for-5 for 55 yards on possession and added a 9-yard run that drew an unnecessary 15-yard roughing penalty from linebacker Jacob Phillips.
The Bears also ran down the field on their next series, with Fields ending that 52-yard walk with a 12-yard throw to Pettis. Kmet landed the third touchdown pass of the night, left uncovered as Fields rolled right and found it for 24 yards.
Perspective is a must. And drawing big conclusions in August is often unwise. But with Week 1 coming to an end, don’t discount the positive energy the Bears generated on Saturday.
The starting five?
As expected, the Bears started the game with an offensive line consisting of left tackle Braxton Jones, left guard Cody Whitehair, center Sam Mustipher, right guard Teven Jenkins and right tackle Larry Borom. This unit had its issues in the first practice as the Bears went three-and-one. But pass protection was mostly solid on all three touchdown drives.
“I thought we came out, after starting a bit slow, and really got things going,” Whitehair said. “It was a good dynamic at the start of the season.”
The quest to establish an identity in the racing game will continue. Running back David Montgomery turned nine carries into 28 yards in the first half and had a 24-yard play canceled due to the holding penalty against Griffin.
Cleanup efforts.
For those hoping the Bears play cleaner, more disciplined football with fewer sloppy streaks and careless errors than we’ve seen in recent years, the preseason returns have been promising overall. The Bears committed just five penalties Saturday, which cost them 48 yards. Compare that with the Browns’ 10 penalties for 75 yards.
In August, the Bears took 13 penalties for 118 yards while their three opponents were flagged 25 times for 178 yards. It’s a little pre-season footnote. But it is worth mentioning.
Also note
- Among the Bears who did not play Saturday night were Roquan Smith, Eddie Jackson, Robert Quinn and Jaylon Johnson. Coach Matt Eberflus said Smith felt a kind of “tightness” during the pre-game and it was decided to hold him. Eberflus also said Johnson felt tension at one point during training on Thursday and was held back as a precaution. Rookies Velus Jones and Jaquan Brisker were among the players who missed the game through injury. Fifth-round selection Domonique Robinson, meanwhile, injured his leg and left the game.
- The Bears struggled to wrap up Saturday’s win. Kicker Cairo Santos missed a 48-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter that could have extended the lead to 24-14. Running back Damontre Tuggle lost a fumble inside his 20-yard line that set up the Browns for their final touchdown. This allowed the Browns to shoot within a point. If it hadn’t been for a key pass breakup from cornerback Greg Stroman in the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt, the Bears’ late blunders might have cost them a win.
- The deadline for NFL teams to reduce rosters to 53 players is 3 p.m. Tuesday, leaving general manager Ryan Poles with a lot of homework in the coming days. But the Bears’ initial 53-man roster won’t be the 53-man roster the team takes on Game Day Week 1. Things will be smooth as the Bears watch other teams’ cuts and assess their own situations. of injuries.

denverpost sports
News
Sydney Sweeney hits out at RIGHT-WING claims after throwing her mum a hoedown-themed party
Sydney Sweeney has slammed ‘absurd’ claims about her family’s political ties after fans began speculating they were right-wing following her mother’s recent hoedown-inspired 60th birthday party.
The Euphoria star, 24, had shared snaps from the theme party to his Instagram account early on Saturday, one of which featured a male reveler wearing what appeared to be a Blue Lives Matter shirt.
‘You guys, this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mother’s 60th birthday turned into a nonsensical political statement, which was not the intention,’ the Euphoria star wrote in a statement shared on Twitter.
“Please stop making assumptions. Lots of love to everyone ❤️ and happy birthday mum!’ she concludes.
Shut down: Sydney Sweeney has slammed ‘absurd’ claims about her family’s political ties after fans began speculating they were right-wing after her mother’s hoedown-inspired recent 60th birthday party
Many Sweeney supporters also noticed that several revelers wore red hats similar in appearance to the headgear worn by Donald Trump supporters.
The headgear was spotted on a number of guests in a video the actress shared of herself dancing with loved ones.
The actress’ younger brother, Trent, shared a photo of himself posing with two hat-wearing guests on his Instagram account earlier this week.
He also wrote a short message in the post’s caption and said, “The hats say ‘Make Sixty Great Again,’” an apparent reference to his mother’s age.
The Euphoria star, 24, had shared snaps from the themed party to his Instagram account early on Saturday, one of which featured a reveler wearing what appeared to be a Blue Lives Matter shirt.
Here they are: The actress’ younger brother, Trent, shared a photo of himself posing with two hat-wearing guests on his Instagram account earlier this week and said ‘Hats say ‘Make Sixty Great Again”
Statement: ‘You guys, this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mother’s 60th birthday turned into a nonsensical political statement, which was not the intention,’ the Euphoria star wrote in a statement shared on Twitter
Many Sweeney fans took to their various social networks to react to the content of his post.
An Instagram user left a message in the post’s comments section and asked why the actress was “playing with people wearing Blue Lives Matter products.”
Another wrote that the political views of the White Lotus actress’ family had been “exposed”.
One Twitter user also wrote that “posting photos of your family members literally wearing white supremacy memorabilia is so, so weird.”
Make their voices heard: Many Sweeney fans took to their various social networks to react to the content of his message
However, many Sweeney fans have also come to his defense in various social media posts.
One Twitter user in particular wrote a message to the actress to express that she “didn’t have to explain anything about your family to anyone!”
Another Twitter user told the actress’ critics to “calm down” and wrote that her “political views ARE NOT her parents’ political views”.
One person spoke about the phrase featured on the MAGA-esque hats, writing, “I could make one that says Make Democrats Great Again and you’d still think that’s racist.”
Show their support: However, many Sweeney fans have also come to his defense in various social media posts
Highlighting: Another Twitter user told the actress’ critics to ‘calm down’ and wrote that her ‘political views ARE NOT her parents’ political views’
Make a statement: One person spoke about the phrase on the MAGA-esque hats, writing: ‘I could make one that says Make Democrats Great Again and you’d still think that’s racist’
Sweeney was open about her admiration for her parents and how her mother especially helped her when she decided to become an actress during a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times.
“I could not have pursued my dreams without his support in this decision. I was 12, 13 and my mom and dad gave up everything they knew so I could pursue my dreams,” she recalled.
The performer made a point of describing how her mother and father were especially devoted to helping her succeed in acting.
‘I had no connection. I didn’t come from the money…but I had parents who, no matter what, believed in me,” she said.
Openness: Sweeney was open about her admiration for her parents and how her mother helped her especially when she decided to become an actress during a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times
dailymail us
News
Russia dodges economic collapse but the decline has begun
“I go through Moscow and the same traffic jams as before,” said Andrey Nechaev, who was Russia’s economy minister in the early 1990s.
China and India’s willingness to source cheap Russian oil has helped, but Nechaev and other analysts say Russia’s economy has begun to decline and is likely facing a prolonged period of stagnation due Western sanctions.
The exodus of Western companies and successive waves of punitive Western sanctions targeting Russia’s vital energy exports and its financial system are having an impact, but not in the way that many expected.
This is largely the result of aggressive capital controls and rate hikes in the spring, much of which has now been reversed. Interest rates are now lower than before the war, and the central bank says inflation, which peaked at nearly 18% in April, is slowing to between 12% and 15% overall. of the year.
The central bank has also revised up its GDP forecast for the year and now expects it to contract by 4% to 6%. In April, a contraction of 8 to 10% was expected. The International Monetary Fund is also now forecasting a contraction of 6%.
It helped the Kremlin have eight years to prepare, spurred by Western sanctions after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.
“The exit of Mastercard, Visa, it barely had an impact on domestic payments because the central bank had its own alternative payment system,” says Nechaev.
Russia introduced the Mir credit card and its own transaction processing system in 2017.
And there’s a reason Russian fans of McDonalds and Starbucks can still get their fast food fix, says Chris Weafer, founding partner of Macro Advisory Ltd, an advisory firm that advises multinational companies in Russia and Eurasia.
Since 2014, many Western brands in Russia have bowed to government pressure and localized all or part of their supply chains. So when these companies left, it was relatively easy for Russian buyers to buy them and keep them running just by changing the packaging and packaging.
“Same people, same products, same supply,” says Weafer.
It’s not an entirely watertight strategy, however.
Renowned McDonald’s stores reported a shortage of French fries in mid-July, when Russia’s potato harvest fell short and foreign suppliers failed to fill the void due to sanctions.
Can Russia’s energy boom continue?
The continuity of fast food is one thing. Russia’s longer-term stability relies on its energy sector, which remains by far the main source of government revenue.
To say that high energy prices have so far isolated Russia would be an understatement.
The International Energy Agency says Russia’s revenue from oil and gas sales to Europe doubled between March and July this year, compared to the average for recent years. And this, despite the drop in volumes. IEA data shows that gas deliveries to Europe have fallen by around 75% over the past 12 months.
Oil is another matter. The IEA’s March forecast that 3 million barrels a day of Russian oil would be taken off the market from April because of sanctions, or the threat of them, has not materialized. Exports have held up, although analysts at Rystad Energy note a slight drop over the summer.
The main factor has been Russia’s ability to find new markets in Asia.
According to Houmayoun Falakshali of commodity consultancy Kpler, most Russian oil exports by sea have been destined for Asia since the start of the war. In July, the share was 56%, compared to just 37% in July 2021.
What happens when the European embargo on 90% of Russian oil comes into force in December will be critical. An estimated 2 million barrels a day of Russian oil will be in limbo, and while some of that oil is likely to go to Asia, experts doubt demand is high enough to absorb it all.
Falakshali says China can’t buy much more Russian oil than it already is, due to a slowdown in domestic demand and because it just doesn’t need much more of the type. specific oil that Russia exports.
Price will also play a key role in determining whether Russia can afford to continue discounting to secure new markets.
“A 30% discount from $120 a barrel is one thing,” Nechaev points out. “A discount from $70 is another matter.”
“Slower burning”
While global inflation helps Russia’s energy sector, it hurts its people. Like the rest of Europe, Russians are already suffering from a cost of living crisis, made worse by the war in Ukraine.
Nechaev, who helped Russia through a much more dramatic economic collapse in the 1990s, is worried.
“In terms of living standards, if you measure it by real incomes, we’ve gone down about 10 years,” he says.
The Russian government is spending to try to combat this. In May, he announced that he would raise pensions and the minimum wage by 10%.
It is a question of setting up a system allowing employees of companies which have “suspended their activities” to temporarily move to another employer without breaking their employment contract. And it is spending 17 billion rubles ($280 million) to buy the bonds of Russian airlines, crippled by airspace bans and sanctions preventing maintenance and the supply of parts from foreign manufacturers.
It is technological sanctions, such as those affecting the airline industry, that could have the most profound impact on Russia’s long-term economic prospects. In June, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said global semiconductor exports to Russia had collapsed by 90% since the start of the war. It cripples production of everything from cars to computers, and, experts say, will push it even further into the global tech race.
“The impact of the sanctions will be more of a slower burn than a quick hit,” Weafer says. “Russia is now potentially looking at a long period of stagnation.”
Nechaev is even more definitive. “Right now the economic decline has started,” he says.
Cnn
News
Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell said it’s ‘trending’ toward rookie Ed Ingram starting at right guard
DENVER _ The Vikings likely will have at least one rookie in the starting lineup to open the season.
Ed Ingram, a second-round pick, didn’t play in Saturday’s 23-13 loss to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field in the preseason finale on a night in which starters were rested. Ingram has been battling veteran Jesse Davis for the starting job at right guard, and Davis started Saturday at left guard.
Afterward, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was asked if this means that Ingram has won the job heading into the Sept. 11 opener against Green Bay.
“It’s been trending that way, but I thought Jesse did a lot of good things (Saturday), especially early (in the game).’’ O’Connell said.
Davis had some days off in training camp to rest his surgically repaired right knee. But when Ingram worked with the first team in an Aug. 17 joint practice with San Francisco, and Davis was with the second team that day it was an indication Ingram had moved ahead in the battle.
“The staff has a plan and that’s what we’ve been doing, sticking to it,’’ Davis said. “I just show up and try to do my job and try to be a team player.’’
Asked if Saturday’s game was an indication that Ingram had perhaps won the job, Davis said, “We’ll see how it shakes out. I don’t know. So we’ll see.”
Starting at right guard Saturday was Chris Reed, who had missed the first two preseason games with an elbow injury. Reed also played some center, and O’Connell has said that despite his injury he has remained in the mix to compete with Garrett Bradbury to start at that spot.
Ingram, taken with the No. 59 pick out of LSU, was Minnesota’s third pick in the draft. Safety Lewis Cine, taken No. 32 in the first round, sat out Saturday with a knee injury, and cornerback Andrew Booth, selected No. 42 in the second round, was out due to an ankle injury. However, Cine likely won’t beat out Camryn Bynum to start the opener and Booth likely won’t beat out Cameron Dantzler to start.
News
Arcade Fire singer Win Butler charged with sexual misconduct
Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler has been accused of sexual misconduct by four people – but the singer claims the relationship was consensual, according to a report.
One of the accusers, a gender-fluid person who uses pronouns, claimed Butler, now 42, sexually assaulted them twice in 2015 when they were 21, according to Pitchfork.
Three of the accusers are women who say their relationships were inappropriate due to an age gap and “power dynamics” between them and the singer.
The women said the interactions took place between 2016 and 2020, when they were between 18 and 23 years old, Pitchfork reported. Butler was 36-39 during the alleged interactions.
Butler, who formed the indie-rock band in 2001 with his now wife Régine Chassagne, denied any wrongdoing through a spokesperson, who said the interactions were consensual and he did not. had initiated none.
The accusers each described their interactions with Pitchfork, describing touching, kissing and photos of allegedly unwanted genitalia. The singer said in a statement that he was going through a period of depression and heavy drinking at the time.
“There’s no easy way to say this, and the hardest thing I’ve ever done is share this with my son. The majority of those relationships have been short-lived, and my wife is one of them conscious – our marriage has, in the past, been less conventional than some,” he said in a statement.
“I’ve connected with people in person, at shows, and through social media, and shared messages that I’m not proud of. More importantly, each of these interactions has been mutual and always between consenting adults. It is deeply revisionist, and frankly just plain wrong, for anyone to suggest otherwise.
“I have never touched a woman against her will, and any involvement I have is simply untrue. I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favors. This simply and unequivocally never happened.
“While these relationships were all consensual, I am truly sorry to everyone I have hurt through my behavior. Life is filled with tremendous pain and mistakes, and I never want to help cause anyone’s pain. another.
New York Post
News
Maharashtra records 1,723 Covid-19 cases, Goa reports 100 deaths in backlog
mini
Ten states and union territories reported an increase in active cases, while 24 saw a drop in the number of cases. The number of active cases now represents 0.19% of total infections, according to the data.
India reported 9,436 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 4,44,08,132. Active cases fell to 86,591, falling for the ninth straight day, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.
Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,723, followed by Kerala at 1,420 and Karnataka at 1,186, according to data updated as of 8 a.m.
Ten states and union territories reported an increase in active cases, while 24 saw a drop in the number of cases. The number of active cases now represents 0.19% of total infections, according to the data.
The death toll climbed to 527,754 with 30 new fatalities. Additionally, 27 deaths were reconciled by Kerala and 100 deaths by Goa. Maharashtra has reported six deaths and Delhi five. The case fatality rate stood at 1.19%, according to the data.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 4,37,93,787. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.62 percent, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.93% and the weekly positivity rate at 2.70%, according to the ministry.
The number of COVID-19 infections in India had crossed the mark of 20 lakh on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one crore mark on December 19, 2020.
The country passed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Chicago White Sox lose for the 8th time in 10 games, falling to the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-5: ‘Worst thing you can do is get frustrated’
Eloy Jiménez represented the tying run when he batted with one on and two outs in the eighth inning Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Chicago White Sox designated hitter hit a long fly to right-center. Right fielder Daulton Varsho ran to the warning track and made the catch.
Jiménez had a look of disbelief. His teammates also couldn’t believe it.
“I don’t know how that ball didn’t get out,” right fielder Gavin Sheets said. “Doesn’t make any sense to me.”
That’s the way it’s going during a South Side slide, which continued for the Sox with a 10-5 loss in front of 25,837 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Sox allowed five runs in the second inning and never recovered as they fell one game under .500 at 63-64.
“Worst thing you can do is get frustrated and depressed, discouraged,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Get angry. Do something about it (Sunday). That’s the message. Get some adrenaline pumping and get back to even.”
The Sox have lost eight of 10. This tailspin includes a 21-5 loss to the Houston Astros on Aug. 18, a 4-3 defeat in 11 innings Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards when the Sox were one pitch away from a win in the ninth and consecutive home losses to the Diamondbacks in games that won’t inspire playoff chatter.
Saturday began well for the Sox. Sheets hit a three-run homer in the first.
The Diamondbacks began the second with a walk, a catcher’s interference called on Carlos Pérez and a single to load the bases. Carson Kelly brought home a run with a walk and Geraldo Perdomo drove in two with a single, tying the game at 3.
Kelly scored on a passed ball and Perdomo on a groundout, making it 5-3.
Sox starter Davis Martin — recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to fill in for the injured Michael Kopech — allowed five runs, four earned, on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts in three innings.
“I think at one point I was being a little too fine, trying to get the swing and miss instead of trying to pound the zone,” Martin said. “Definitely think that was a big determining factor to the four walks.
“I didn’t do my job. Score three runs and the second inning, my job is to get three outs and get us back in the dugout, but starting with a leadoff walk, kind of takes the wind out of the sails there. Just got to learn from it and move on to the next day.”
Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly allowed four runs on five hits with seven strikeouts in 7⅓ innings.
“In the first we were just really selective,” Sheets said. “We were fouling away some really tough pitches, taking some tough pitches. I feel like over the game he got back his command.
“In the first we had him on the ropes a little bit. I was able to get a pitch to do some damage with. But he wasn’t missing over the middle of the plate, but he was also off the plate a little bit. I think he changed that as the game went on.”
Added La Russa: “We have to do a better job of getting something started and then finishing off.”
Romy Gonzalez had an RBI double and scored on a José Abreu single to bring the Sox within 7-5 in the eighth. Joe Mantiply replaced Mark Melancon and got Jiménez to fly out to Varsho.
“When it came off his bat, of course I’m wishing it, I thought it had a real good chance,” La Russa said.
Any hopes the Sox had for a dramatic ninth quickly disappeared when the Diamondbacks scored three runs. Sox reliever Joe Kelly exited with a bruised left knee after being struck by Jake McCarthy’s grounder. The Sox said X-rays were negative, and he’s day to day.
La Russa said Kelly would not be available Sunday as the team finds itself in a position of trying to avoid a sweep.
“It’s our responsibility to go out every night and play hard and get these wins,” Sheets said. “So now all we can do is come out there (Sunday) and get this win and go into the off day (Monday) and come back refreshed and really do some damage next week.”

