Lewis Hamilton branded ‘idiot’ by Fernando Alonso after crash on first lap of Belgian Grand Prix, while Max Verstappen comes back from 14th on the grid to win thrilling race
Lewis Hamilton has been called an “idiot” who “only knows how to drive and start first” by an angry Fernando Alonso after his lap on the first lap of the Belgian Grand Prix.
The thrilling race also saw Max Verstappen move from 14th on the grid to victory, with the Dutchman looking increasingly likely to win his second consecutive world title.
Hamilton started a position behind Alonso in fourth in Formula 1’s return to action after its traditional summer break at Spa-Francorchamps.
But after following his old rival into the dreaded uphill Eau Rouge corner, then 200mph down the ensuing Kemmel straight as they battled for second place, he veered left from Alonso under braking in Les Combes.
Hamilton was slightly ahead, but as he turned into the right-left-right corner, his right rear tire made contact with Alonso’s left front wheel.
The Briton was launched into the air and landed hard on the belly of his Mercedes.
Hamilton raced over the rumble strips and tried to continue, but water was leaking from his terminal machine. Hamilton was ordered by his team to stop.
“I’m so sorry, guys,” he said on the radio.
“No, mate, I don’t think it’s your fault,” replied Hamilton race engineer Peter Bonnington.
However, Alonso, Hamilton’s former team-mate at McLaren, disagreed with Bonnington’s assessment.
“What an idiot,” the double world champion shouted over the radio. “Close the door from the outside.
“I mean, we have a mega start, but this guy only knows how to drive and start first.”
Later he added, “Why is he closing the door? I just don’t understand.
As Hamilton trudged back to the pits, the stewards noted the accident before taking any further action. It marked Hamilton’s first retirement of a troubled season.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Hamilton said: “Looking at the footage he was in my blind spot and I didn’t give him enough space. It was my fault today. Just, so sorry for him. ‘crew.
“It doesn’t matter what he (Alonso) said. I don’t care. It was my fault.”
The 37-year-old was denied a record eighth title by Verstappen in last year’s controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi.
And Verstappen is now closing in on a second triumph after claiming his ninth win in 14 races. Verstappen is 98 points ahead of Ferrari
Charles Leclerc with only 216 remaining.
The Dutch driver qualified almost seven tenths quicker than anyone else, but started in the lower rungs of the grid after taking charge of his fourth engine of his title defense – one more than this which is permitted by regulation.
But such was Verstappen’s speed, he was eighth by the end of the first lap, then third by the eighth lap. At the end of lap 11, Carlos Sainz stopped in the lead for new tyres, and moments later Verstappen passed Sergio Perez for the lead.
Verstappen briefly dropped to second when he changed tyres, but a few laps later he was back ahead of Sainz and that was it.
He crossed the line 17.8 seconds clear of Perez as Red Bull completed a dominant double, with Sainz third. Perez is now second in the championship race, 93 points behind.
Russell finished fourth, while Leclerc – who started 15th following an engine penalty – then was forced to stop early after a tear-off visor strip became entangled in his brakes, finished fifth but fell to sixth place, behind Alonso, after receiving a five-second penalty.
Fan banned after allegedly hurling racial slurs and threats at Duke volleyball player during game in Utah
A Duke University women’s volleyball player was racially slurred and threatened during a game against Brigham Young University in Utah on Friday, resulting in a fan being banned from sporting events, according to his family and school.
Rachel Richardson, a black starter on the Duke team, was dubbed the n-word ‘every time she served’ and was threatened by ‘a white man who told her to watch her return to the bus from team”, his godmother Lesa Pamplin said on social media.
A police officer had to be placed near the Duke team bench following the alleged harassment, Pamplin said.
The game drew a crowd of over 5,000 to Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah.
Gloria Richardson, Rachel’s mother, told NBC News that her daughter called her crying Friday night.
“For our independent and strong daughter to call and cry…. it hurts. She didn’t feel safe,” she said.
She said her daughter, a sophomore from Ellicott City, Maryland, initially didn’t tell her parents or coach about the heckling. After the second game, the referees took down a policeman.
“She was incredibly fearful,” her mother said. “It was really scary for her, here you have over 5,500 people at this game, all in blue, she just felt singled out.”
“Apart from the ‘N-word’…she got constant boos every time she served.” His white teammates didn’t understand that. Her back was against the fans…and all she heard (sic) was her name and n-word. She didn’t look back,” Gloria continued.
Rachel, an outside hitter, eventually met with BYU’s athletic director who said the suspect was identified and described as not a BYU student but a guest of someone else. She was also assured that it was someone who said the insult, according to Gloria.
The incident not only affected Richardson, but also her black teammates.
“The other black girls felt unsafe and were crying,” Gloria said. “Black team members felt threatened and singled out.”
BYU confirmed the incident Saturday, saying a fan, who is not a BYU student, has been banned from all sports venues.
“When a student-athlete or fan comes to a BYU sporting event, we expect them to be treated with love and respect and to feel safe on our campus. BYU has banned a fan who was tagged by Duke during last night’s volleyball game from all BYU sports venues.Although this fan was sitting in the student section of BYU, this person is not a BYU student”, the school said.
The school has apologized to Duke University and its student-athletes involved in the game.
“To say that we are extremely discouraged by the actions of a small number of fans at last night’s volleyball game…isn’t strong enough language,” the statement read. “Specifically, the use of a racial slur at any of our sporting events is absolutely unacceptable and BYU Athletics takes a zero-tolerance approach to this behavior,” the statement read.
“We want BYU sporting events to provide a safe environment for everyone, and there is no room for behavior like this at our venues,” the statement concluded.
Following Friday’s incident, Duke’s Saturday game scheduled at the same BYU stadium was moved to another location.
“First and foremost, our priority is the well-being of Duke student-athletes,” said Duke vice president and athletic director Nina King.
“Due to extremely unfortunate circumstances during Friday night’s game at BYU, we are forced to move today’s game against Rider to a different location to provide both teams with the safest atmosphere for the competition,” she said.
She added that she has been in touch with the student-athletes “who have been deeply touched” and “will continue to support them in any way possible.”
The Rider University women’s volleyball team shared a message of support for Richardson ahead of their game on Saturday, writing her jersey number on their wrists.
“As we prepare to play @DukeVB this afternoon we fully support Rachel. We play for number 3 today. There is no place for racism on or off the pitch,” the team said in a Tweeter.
nbcnews
Pedro Martinez still haunted by 2006 on Mets Alumni Day
Pedro Martinez isn’t over how 2006 ended, with a torn left calf tendon ending his season short of the playoffs. The Mets reached Game 7 of the NLCS but fell short to the Cardinals in that series.
“I, in particular, felt like I had unfinished business,” Martinez said on Alumni Day on Saturday. “So today I was quick to ask two of the most talented pitchers we have on the team, namely Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. Normally, I don’t ask for much. But this time I did. I said, ‘Can you do it for me?’ I felt like it was unfinished business. »
Martinez spent four seasons with the Mets and played a major role in the team’s resurgence after signing before the 2005 campaign despite injuries limiting him to 89 starts during his time at Queens.
“I’m extremely proud to have been a part of the Mets and to wear the uniform and I just pray to God that they bring it back, because it was about time,” the Hall of Famer said. “I don’t know if I put too much pressure on those guys, but I just pray to God they can do what I couldn’t do.”
Jose Reyes isn’t upset that Francisco Lindor replaced him in the Mets record books. In fact, the team’s former shortstop is happy about it.
“Records are made to be broken,” Reyes said. “I feel happy for him, the way he has played this year. Last year, I know it was hard for him. But it was his first year [here]. Just to see it like it did this year, it’s the real Lindor. It’s good to see.
Lindor has passed Reyes for most RBIs by shortstop in a single season. It now has 85, four more than the 81 Reyes produced in 2006.
“I watch the game every day. They look like the 2006 team,” Reyes said, referring to the NL East champion Mets. “The chemistry they have is amazing. Hopefully they can continue to be like that and stay healthy for the rest of the year.
Daniel Murphy hasn’t thought back to the 2015 NLCS or his time as a villain tormenting his former team. When he returned to Citi Field, he thought back to his rookie year in 2009, the first season at the new stadium.
“It’s where I grew up,” he said. “I really like it here.”
Murphy led the Mets to the 2015 World Series but was not brought back and signed with the rival NL East Nationals, where he frequently torched the Mets. But that didn’t stop him from returning to his old playground.
“It’s hard to say no to Jay,” Murphy said, referring to Jay Horwitz, the team’s vice president of alumni relations and team historian. “Being able to come here and see some of these great Mets – like Mike Piazza passing – it’s a lot of fun.”
Jay Hook, who won the first game in Mets history, pitched the ceremonial pitch in Piazza before the Mets-Rockies game. The 85-year-old prepared himself by undergoing physical therapy and playing catch.
“It’s a fun thing,” said Hook, who had 30 family members in attendance and took part in Alumni Day ceremonies. “My wife and I arrived here a few days ago. It’s interesting to see New York again. It’s fun to be at the hotel with so many players.
New York Post
Ratings for offense, defense in preseason Win Vs. Browns – NBC Chicago
Ranking Bears offense, defense in preseason win over Browns Originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
CLEVELAND – The next one counts.
The Bears ended their preseason schedule Saturday night with a 21-20 win over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The score doesn’t do the Bears’ performance justice.
The starters that head coach Matt Eberflus chose to play saw significant first-half action as the Bears took a 21-6 lead. A rally late in the fourth quarter by the Browns’ B and C team saw Cleveland close within a point, but the Bears defense were able to bow on the two-point conversion to seal the win.
Quarterback Justin Fields was busy Saturday night on the shores of Lake Erie, and the Bears defense got by with a Browns offense without several playmakers.
Here are our ratings for the Bears’ 21-20 preseason finale against the Browns:
PASS INFRINGEMENT
Eberflus planned to give Fields and the first team some serious time on Saturday night, hoping the unit could show their progress throughout camp and turn it into production on the scoreboard.
Mission accomplished.
After a tough opening possession that was derailed by blocking issues in the running and passing game, Fields knocked out the Browns.
The sophomore quarterback went 14 of 16 for 156 yards and three touchdowns, while leading scoring passes for 80, 52 and 62 yards.
Fields opened the scoring by throwing a dart to tight end Ryan Griffin for 22 yards. On the next possession, he dropped a penny to Dante Pettis for a 12-yard score on a silky road after the turn. Fields ended his day by finding a wide-open Cole Kmet for a 24-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 21-0 lead.
The Bears’ starting offense had been shaky in the first two preseason games, but Fields and Co. ended the exhibition season on a high Saturday in Cleveland.
Rating: A
QUICK OFFENSE
Fields and the airborne offense will naturally make headlines for their play at FirstEnergy Stadium. But the Bears’ ground game should also be applauded.
David Montgomery made his pre-season debut and showed just how powerful and fast his running style can flourish in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s wide-area attack. Montgomery ran nine times for 28 yards, but the physicality with which he ran set the tone for the Bears offense.
Khalil Herbert ran four times for 14 yards and Darrynton Evans added 18 yards on four bins. De’Montre Tuggle’s late fumble was the only flaw in the ground attack.
There weren’t any big ground plays, but the Bears’ running game was able to do enough to make the passing offense work.
The offensive line bounced back from a poor opening streak to pave the way for Montgomery over the next four practices.
There are things to clean up, but the possibility of the Bears ground attack becoming deadly.
Work to do though.
Rating: B-minus
PASSAGE DEFENSE
Five of the Bears’ most important defensive players fell short Saturday for the Finals.
Robert Quinn had the night as a veteran, while Jaylon Johnson and Roquan Smith were both held off due to tightness. Safety Eddie Jackson also missed the game and is day to day. His partner, rookie Jaquan Brisker, remains injured in the hand.
Despite those absences, the Bears defense played well against a Brown team that lacked Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper or Kareem Hunt.
The Bears held Jacoby Brissett to 13 of 23 for 109 yards and a second-quarter interception by Greg Stroman. Josh Dobbs put the Browns in the end zone with a touchdown pass to tight end Miller Forristall, but it was the only “fireworks” a toothless Browns offense could produce on Saturday.
The amount of talent on the sidelines for the Bears defense and Browns offense must be considered. But overall, Alan Williams’ unit did its job in Cleveland
Rating: A-minus
RUN DEFENSE
With no Chubb or Hunt to contend with, the Bears’ run defense capped off its preseason with a stellar performance.
Justin Jones set the tone early when he crossed the line and cracked D’Ernest Johnson for a 1-yard loss on the second play of the game.
The Bears held the Browns to 78 yards on 28 carries (2.8 yards per sack).
Outside of the very first practice of the preseason when Patrick Mahomes cut them out, the Bears defense has been a disciplined, fundamentally solid unit that flies to the ball.
Adding Smith to that equation should give them even more juice when games count.
You can hang this performance on the refrigerator.
Rating: A
‘Sweet’ Charlie Brown, an iconic member of the DuSable team that lost the 1954 state basketball title in controversial fashion, dies
If statues honoring the former DuSable High School’s most revered alumni were erected in front of 4900 S. Wabash Ave., “Sweet” Charlie Brown would be standing in bronze alongside Nat King Cole, Mayor Harold Washington and Sweetwater Clifton, the first Black player to sign a contract to play in the NBA.
Like Clifton, Brown was a basketball player. But he was that and a whole lot more.
Brown was a star on the DuSable team that lost to Mount Vernon in the 1954 state title game remembered as the “most controversial” game in IHSA tournament history, the stellar sidekick of superstar Elgin Baylor on the Seattle University team that finished second in the 1958 NCAA Tournament, an esteemed high school referee, and co-founder and guiding light of the Windy City Senior Basketball League.
“If it all ended tomorrow I will have enjoyed more than any NBA All-Star ever did,” Brown wrote in a 2008 letter to Bill Frey, one of the multitude of close friends he made through the Windy City Senior League and its summer national tournament, the Windy City Shootout.
Brown died Friday, Aug. 26, at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was taken after a fall two days earlier at Peterson Park Health Care Center. After living on the South Side for almost all of his adult life, he was taken to the center on the North Side in late July because of severe respiratory problems and other health issues. He was 86.
Born in Canton, Miss., on Feb. 24, 1936, Brown came to Chicago before he started elementary school at Betsy Ross on the South Side.
He made his first appearance in the public eye during his junior year at DuSable when he was one of the best players on coach Art Scher’s team that reached the first round of the 1953 state tournament before losing to eventual state champion Lyons and finishing with a 27-3 record.
The following season Scher left to coach Sullivan. Jim Brown replaced Scher at DuSable, inheriting a cast of standouts that also included Paxton Lumpkin, Shellie McMillon, Karl Dennis and McKinley Cowson and midyear graduates Curley Johnson and Bobby Jackson.
“We felt that we were on the verge of something great,” Brown told the Chicago Sun-Times in 2004. “The kids took pride in the fact that they were Black and had a Black coach. A new era began in the city with Black kids beginning to dominate the game.”
Indicative of that dominance was DuSable’s regular-season showdown with Roosevelt, another Chicago powerhouse made up of all white players. Brown scored 34 points to lead DuSable to a double-overtime victory that decided the Chicago Public League championships and would have long-term ramifications.
Seeking to become the first CPL and first all-Black team to win the state championship, unbeaten DuSable routed Bowen, Quincy and Edwardsville in the tournament to set the stage for the title game against Mount Vernon.
Not only that, “DuSable would have been the first all-Black team in the United States to win a high school state basketball championship,” according to Bruce Firchau, chairman of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and Museum.
DuSable led by four points with four minutes to play before Mount Vernon rallied to win 76-70.
Calls by referees were a factor. Three baskets by Brown on long shots were waived off because of traveling calls, and Lumpkin was called for charging on two occasions after making shots. In the final three minutes, Brown, Lumpkin and Dennis fouled out.
According to longtime Sun-Times prep writer Taylor Bell, “It was, by most accounts, the most controversial championship game in the history of the Illinois high school basketball tournament.”
“I hold no bitterness,” Brown later reflected. “I learned more from that one loss than all the wins. It taught me how to deal with realities in our society and learn how to accept them. I learned how to deal with what life is all about.”
Brown went on to play college basketball on the freshman team at Indiana — NCAA rules at the time prevented freshmen from playing varsity — and he spent the first half of his sophomore season as a significant contributor for the varsity squad before leaving.
Brown was recruited by Seattle coach John Castellani and, after sitting out a season in compliance with NCAA transfer rules, played a strong supporting role to Baylor when the team advanced to the 1958 national championship game before losing to Kentucky.
In the West Region championship game against California, Brown scored the basket that sent the contest into overtime. With 10 seconds remaining in overtime, he scored the basket that sealed the 66-62 victory.
When Baylor left for the NBA the next season, Brown became the top player on a team that finished with a 23-6 record. He was selected to several All-America teams.
Brown was selected by the Cincinnati Royals as the 74th overall pick in the 1959 NBA draft during an era in which most of the league’s eight teams had unwritten quotas on the number of Black players on their rosters.
But Brown chose not to try to play in the NBA. He returned to Chicago after serving in the U.S. Army and played semi-pro basketball, as well as worked as a social worker for the YMCA on the West Side, where he was committed to bringing together members of rival gangs to resolve their differences.
In 1975, he began a second basketball career as a referee, officiating two high school championship games: King’s 79-71 victory over Rockford Guilford in 1993, and in 1994 when Peoria Manual edged Carbondale 61-60. He also worked several city championship contests.
Brown took great pride in his work.
“I wasn’t going to let what happened to me happen to those young men,” he once reflected, looking back on the controversial 1954 loss to Mount Vernon. “They said the officials cheated (DuSable) but I would never use that word. I say: ‘They made some mistakes.’”
Another meaningful chapter in Brown’s life began in the 1980s when he was contacted by attorney Mickey Rotman, a former Roosevelt player who went on to become president of the Chicago Public High School Alumni Association. Rotman proposed he and the other members of the Roosevelt team that lost to DuSable hold a reunion game to raise money for both schools.
Brown welcomed the idea. A dinner party at the East Bank Club preceded the game and the former rivals bonded. The reunion game led to word-of-mouth pickup games and then to the players’ participation in national tournaments for players over age 50.
“We can do this locally,” Brown told his skeptical fellow players.
The first Windy City Shootout was held in the summer of 1991 and in the winter of 1995 the Windy Senior Basketball League was born. (The league was revived in 2022 after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.)
Brown played in the league — headquartered at Washington Park with satellite venues mostly on the South Side — for almost 20 years and until the pandemic served as its de facto commissioner.
Among the former NBA players who have played in the league are Ricky Green, Flynn Robinson, Mickey Johnson, Harvey Catchings and Sonny Parker. Also on the VIP list are several notables from other walks of life such as Secretary of State Jesse White and former State’s Attorney Dick Devine.
“We have had our lives enriched by the experiences we have had and it is all due to Charlie,” the late Barry Holt, one of the league’s founding fathers, wrote in a Windy City Shootout program piece. “Charlie touched our lives in ways we would not think were possible.”
Looking back a few years ago, Brown reminisced: “We started with a team of guys and now we have a huge family. I’ve gotten more out of basketball after 50 than I possibly could have imagined.
“I was in the middle of the social change our country was going through in 1954. I know what the difference is before, during and after that. I am enjoying the residuals. You don’t have to be an Uncle Tom, you don’t have to be a Malcom X, you don’t have to be a Martin Luther King. Just be yourself and find the best approach for the situation you’re in.
“We’re all one family. Everybody has to look at it that way.”
Visitation will be Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. and at 10 a.m. on Friday at Travis Funeral Home in Riverdale. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at Shekinah Chapel in Riverdale.
Brown is survived by his daughter Rosalind, granddaughters Ryann and Grace, and grandsons Rawlin and Justin. Preceding him in death were his brothers Reginald, Leroy and Herb. He was divorced but he and his former wife, Shirley, remained close friends until her death.
Neil Milbert is a freelance reporter who covered sports for the Chicago Tribune for 46 years.
What a White House aide said about US warships transiting the Taiwan Strait
Washington:
The passage of two US warships on Sunday through international waters of the Taiwan Strait is “very much in line” with the United States’ “one China policy” and the pursuit of a free and open Indo-Pacific, said a White House official.
‘This was long anticipated,’ John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, told CNN of the first transit of the strait by US warships since the visit of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy. Pelosi in Taiwan earlier this month, angering China.
The passage of the two ships is “very consistent with our one China policy, very consistent with our desire to ensure that we can continue to work towards a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said.
ndtv
Tokyo will demand a permanent seat for Africa at the UN – RT in French
During the Japan-Africa summit, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida assured that when his country will sit on the Security Council (2023-2024), he will advocate for UN reform and obtaining a seat permanent for the African continent.
“In order for the UN to work effectively for peace and stability, there is an urgent need to strengthen the UN through Security Council reform,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on August 28 during a his intervention by videoconference at the Japan-Africa summit, which is currently taking place in Tunis.
The head of the Japanese government thus assured that when his country will sit on the Security Council, from 2023 to 2024 (non-permanent seat), he will plead for a reform of the UN and the obtaining of a permanent seat for the African continent. “It will be a moment of truth for the United Nations,” he continued. As a reminder, the Security Council has 15 members, including five permanent members (United States, Russia, China, France and Great Britain), the other positions being held on two-year rotations by the other members of the UN.
In order to consolidate peace and security in Africa, Fumio Kishida considered that it was urgent to remedy the “historic injustice” of the absence of such a permanent seat for Africa at the UN.
Tokyo aims to strengthen its partnership with Africa
The statesman assured that Japan intends “to create an environment where the African people can[it] live in peace and [en] security so that the continent can develop”, displaying Tokyo’s desire to “strengthen its partnership with Africa”.
Fumio Kishida also referred to a situation that is “deteriorating with more refugees and food shortages in the Horn of Africa”, where he announced that Japan would “appoint an ambassador”.
As AFP reports, the “peace and security” component of Japanese aid should contribute to the training of police officers, the holding of “fair and transparent” elections, “good judicial and administrative governance” as well as border control assistance.
The Prime Minister thanked the African Union and CEDAO (Community of West African States) for “their mediation in the prevention of conflicts”, considering that it was also necessary “to settle cross-border problems”.
Japan will thus offer aid of 8.3 million dollars for the Liptako-Gourma region, straddling Mali, Burkina-Faso and Niger, to “develop good cooperation between residents and local authorities” and “to improve administrative services for the five million inhabitants of this area”.
RT All Fr Trans
